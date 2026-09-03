George Holani 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Third-Down Threat in Charbonnet's Absence
George Holani is expected to be the reigning champions' third-down specialist when their season ups against the Patriots on Sept. 9. Seattle's backfield is in flux since Zach Charbonnet (knee) is starting the 2026 campaign on IR and free-agent signee Emanuel Wilson (hamstring) is questionable to face New England. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price will slide into the RB1 slot for now, although Holani could cut into his touches in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Still, Holani had just 22 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown in 11 regular-season games in 2025. RotoBaller lists Holani as an RB75 in the positional rankings since he will have a minimal and situational fantasy impact, especially once Charbonnet makes a healthy return.