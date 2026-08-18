Alvin Kamara 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Career Coming To A Close
Alvin Kamara had the worst year of his nine-year career in 2025, setting personal lows in rushing yards (471), receiving yards (186) and touchdowns (one). He missed six contests, which was part of the reason, but he was just not his explosive self (career-worst yards-per-carry and yards-per-catch) in the 11 games he suited up for. That is why New Orleans brought in former Jacksonville mainstay Travis Etienne Jr. in the offseason. You would have thought the Saints would have added a power back with a different skill set than Kamara, but Etienne is arguably a better pass catcher these days (six touchdown receptions in 2025) and is known more for his speed and outside running than rushing between the tackles. Kamara will probably be afforded 10-15 touches per week, but he will no longer dominate the touch total in the backfield like he did in recent years with the Saints. If there was a Fantasy Football Hall of Fame, Kamara would likely be inducted based off his amazing 2018 and 2020 seasons and how he was a fantasy force in PPR leagues because of his superb pass-catching abilities. If you are drafting him, do not expect the Kamara of old, but hopefully you will see some flashes of his former brilliance in the short spurts he is on the field in 2026.