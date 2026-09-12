Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 2 Saturday Late Night Slate (9/12/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's after dark slate.
You're not done yet, are you? It's not over until we say it is! "Pac-12 After Dark" is back and maybe better than ever! That's going to give us a lot of interesting late-night DFS slates on DraftKings during the 2026 season. There are only four games on this one, but we've got a lot of good DFS options. High scores are the name of the game after dark.
We've got FBS newcomer North Dakota State on here. We have the star power with USC. We even have a midnight game in Hawaii. What more could you ask for? Arkansas-Utah from Rice-Eccles? Well, we get that too!
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the DraftKings Saturday Late Night slate on 9/12/26, starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Jayden Maiava, USC ($9K)
How do we say no to Maiava? He has only six incompletions in two games! Some of it is the competition.
Jayden Maiava is putting together a great start to the season for USC.
23/25, 349 PYDS, 3 PTD, 0 INT in a 39-0 win over Fresno State
Through 2 games: 48/54, 635 PYDS, 5 PTD, 0 INT. pic.twitter.com/9JIhzJH6ur
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 5, 2026
Don't worry, it doesn't get any tougher here. The Cajuns had a solid game against Lamar, but the Trojans are an entirely different animal.
USC has blown out the first two opponents this year, and Maiava still managed 53.25 DraftKings points. The production will still be there, especially considering that he isn't making mistakes.
Micah Alejado, Hawaii ($7.7K)
Alejado missed Tuesday's practice after briefly leaving Saturday's game. That's not a good sign for a guy who was hurt early in 2025 as well.
Coach Timmy Chang said it was nothing serious and that he will play. That's good news, but it also underlines the reason why Alejado is tough to play in DFS. His health is never a given.
Of course, we can take Chang at his word and think Alejado missed Tuesday just to get him some much-needed rest after tough games against Stanford and UNLV. If that's the case, Alejado has his best spot of the season against New Mexico State.
The Aggies hung tough with Florida State (relatively speaking) and destroyed Mercyhurst. This has the makings of a close game, and Hawaii still throws more than any team in the country.
Trey Hedden, New Mexico State ($6.1K)
As far as value plays go, this is a great one. Hedden threw for 272 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Florida State. His receivers ran wild on that secondary. What's going to happen against an up-tempo Hawaii team?
Also consider: Devon Dampier, Utah ($8.3K); KJ Jackson, Arkansas ($6.5K); Lunch Winfield, Louisiana ($5.8K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
DeVon Rice, Hawaii ($6.3K)
It took a bit to figure out the Hawaii backfield, but we finally have a front-runner. Rice ran for a touchdown in Week 0 and had 73 rushing yards last week. However, we do have to watch the status of Cam Barfield.
Barfield was expected to play last week, but sat out after a Week 0 ankle injury. Rice may have done enough to keep Barfield on the pine anyway.
That's not why we use Hawaii backs in DFS. We're here for the receptions. Rice has eight receptions and a receiving touchdown over the first two games. Even if Barfield plays, Rice should still get at least half the touches.
James Jones, New Mexico State ($5.9K)
Jones struggled against Florida State, but that should come as no surprise. He scored three touchdowns against Mercyhurst, so there's nothing to worry about.
James Jones is ELECTRIC⚡️@Tramoney11#AggieUp x #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/tJcZdSBoWo
— New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) September 6, 2026
Hawaii has allowed 406 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground in the first two games. Jones is, dollar for dollar, the best play on the entire slate.
Myles Mitchell, North Dakota State ($4.7K)
The Bison have a running back controversy going on up there in Fargo, which is not ideal for DFS. NDSU loves to run the ball, and the splits between DJ Scott and Mitchell have been pretty even.
Scott ran for a couple of touchdowns last week, but Mitchell has out-rushed Scott (119 to 111 yards) and only has three fewer carries. It wasn't because of the blowout win over Fordham. Mitchell led the team in rushing against Jacksonville State.
I like using one of the NDSU backs. I'm going with about the same volume at a much lower price in Mitchell.
Also consider: Waymond Jordan, USC ($6.8K); Braylen Russell, Arkansas ($5K); TJ Washington Jr., New Mexico State ($4.8K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Trent Mosley, USC ($6.5K)
Tanook Hines returned in Week 1, but Mosley was still the star. He caught four passes on five targets for 104 yards. Hines may still be the focal point of the offense, but in another game that promises to be a blowout, USC may elect to take it easy with him again.
TK King, New Mexico State ($5.3K)
Hawaii has been so bad against the run that the Aggies may not take to the air that much in this one. When they do, expect King to be on the receiving end.
King has caught 10 of New Mexico State's 40 completions on the season. He leads the Aggies in receiving yards by 76 already. He's the Aggie receiver that you want.
Chris Marshall, Arkansas ($4.9K)
Marshall was the leading receiver for the Hogs in a close game against North Alabama. Marshall caught seven passes for 79 yards.
We can expect Arkansas to be playing from behind for much of the game, so expect Marshall to figure heavily in the Arkansas game plan once again.
Hunter Andrews, Utah ($3.9K)
Tight ends were a huge part of Utah's offense under Kyle Whittingham. Not much has changed. Andrews only caught two passes against Hawaii, but one was for a touchdown. Andrews remains the top red zone target on the team.
Also consider: Pofele Ashlock, Hawaii (if active, $6.4K); Braden Pegan, Utah ($5.6K); Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, USC ($4.7K); Kainoa Carvalho, Hawaii ($3.7K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
USC Trojans
USC is expensive, but we usually know where the ball is going, and the starters have turned in good point totals despite two blowouts.
Maiava is the highest-priced QB on the slate and should be paired with Mosley and Dixon-Wyatt. That's a shade over $20K right there.
I don't know that I'm confident enough in Hines yet in most cases, but I would add him and Jordan for a USC five-man in larger GPPs.
New Mexico State Aggies
The Hawaii defense has been gouged in two games. It's going to be three after this one.
Hedden, Jones, and King will be a popular stack. Adding Brodie Malone-Bradford will allow you to use this with an expensive USC stack.
Also consider: Utah, Hawaii, North Dakota State (GPP only)