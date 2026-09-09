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Week 2 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

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Darius Taylor - College Football Rankings, NCAA DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

It's Week 2 time already in college football, and whether you got strong production out of your running back room or not, Week 2 start-sit decisions are calling! We're here to guide your lineup calls with our running back college fantasy football rankings for Week 2.

RotoBaller's Week 2 CFB fantasy running back rankings include the top 90 ball carriers. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key chain-movers such as Jadan Baugh, Darius Taylor, Nate Sheppard, Jordon Davison, Joe Jackson, Nate Frazier, Turbo Richard, J'Koby Williams, and more stand among all others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
2 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
3 Darius Taylor MINN RB
4 Kewan Lacy MISS RB
5 Aneyas Williams ND RB
6 Cam Cook WVU RB
7 DeJuan Williams MD RB
8 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
9 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
10 Isaac Brown LOU RB
11 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
12 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
13 Jordon Davison ORE RB
14 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
15 Joe Jackson KSU RB
16 Nate Frazier UGA RB
17 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
18 Turbo Richard IU RB
19 Waymond Jordan USC RB
20 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
21 Evan Dickens BC RB
22 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
23 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
24 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
25 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
26 Cameron Dickey TTU RB
27 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
28 Cam Edwards MSU RB
29 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
30 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
31 Duke Watson UCF RB
32 Daniel Hill ALA RB
33 Chris Johnson Jr. CLEM RB
34 Jamal Rule NEB RB
35 Raleek Brown TEX RB
36 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
37 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
38 Shavane Anderson Jr. SYR RB
39 Kwinten Ives NEB RB
40 Jayden Scott NCSU RB
41 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
42 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
43 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
44 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
45 Bo Jackson OSU RB
46 LJ Martin BYU RB
47 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
48 King Miller USC RB
49 Lloyd Avant OU RB
50 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
51 Carson Hansen PSU RB
52 Justice Haynes GT RB
53 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
54 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
55 Dilin Jones LSU RB
56 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
57 Anthony Woods UCLA RB
58 Tylik Hill SYR RB
59 Trey Cooley WASH RB
60 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
61 Kyson Brown ASU RB
62 Matt Fuller SC RB
63 Hollywood Smothers TEX RB
64 Ca'Lil Valentine ILL RB
65 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
66 Nathan McNeil IOWA RB
67 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
68 CJ Baxter UK RB
69 Abu Sama III WIS RB
70 Micah Welch COLO RB
71 Rodney Fields Jr. KSU RB
72 Sutton Smith ARK RB
73 Jeffrey Overton Jr. VT RB
74 Gi'Bran Payne CIN RB
75 Demon June UNC RB
76 Caden Durham LSU RB
77 Dylan Edwards KU RB
78 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
79 Gideon Davidson CLEM RB
80 Javian Osborne ND RB
81 Agyeman Addae UCF RB
82 Aiden Flora ISU RB
83 Isaiah Mozee NEB RB
84 Jabree Coleman SC RB
85 Isaiah Augustave SC RB
86 Derrick McFall SMU RB
87 Grayson Rigdon ASU RB
88 Ismail Mahdi ARIZ RB
89 Re'Shaun Sanford II HOU RB
90 Brandon Tullis MSU RB

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Running Back News, Outlooks

Jeremy Payne, TCU

TCU opened the season with a 15-10 loss to North Carolina in Dublin, Ireland. Carolina's defense held TCU to 286 yards of offense. RB Jeremy Payne had 142 of those yards on 25 carries. Payne showed why he was a first-round pick in every draft with his tough running in a losing effort.

Jon Denman poached a touchdown, denying Payne an even better day. TCU has an off week next week. The next game for the Horned Frogs is on September 12 against Grambling. Payne should be in your starting lineup for that game.

Nate Sheppard, Duke

Duke running back Nate Sheppard totaled 38 touches in a 17-3 win over Tulane on Saturday. The sophomore running back set a career high in rushing attempts with 35 and turned them into 227 yards and two touchdowns; he added three catches for 19 yards. Sheppard had an impressive freshman campaign totaling 1,132 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns despite only averaging five carries through Duke's first three games last season. He earned national recognition on The Athletics freshman All-American second team.

Needless to say, he's a must-start moving forward thanks to his monster workload.

Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes will face 18th-ranked Tennessee in Week 2, so a tougher matchup awaits. He got 19 carries in Week 1 against Colorado, rushing for 64 yards; Haynes also caught a pass for four yards. That was his first game with the Yellow Jackets, after spending a season with Michigan and two with Alabama.

Tennessee dominated Furman in Week 1, winning 56-9. The Volunteers allowed just 221 yards of offense and just 43 rushing yards. After a so-so performance in Week 1, fantasy owners might be more skeptical of playing Haynes in a tougher Week 2 test. He was a high-end draft pick before the season, so some might be forced to start him still. On volume alone, Haynes could still deliver big, so fantasy owners should still trust the Yellow Jackets' running back until further notice.

Darius Taylor, Minnesota 

Minnesota running back Darius Taylor was a fantasy star in Week 1, so he'll look to keep things rolling in a Week 2 matchup against Mississippi State. Taylor rushed for 56 yards and three touchdowns across 14 carries, while adding in 31 receiving yards on three receptions during Minnesota's rout of Eastern Illinois last week.

Mississippi State will be a much stiffer test. The Bulldogs rolled over UL Monroe last week, allowing 13 points and 278 total yards of offense. ULM had 138 rushing yards, though, so Taylor's outlook for the matchup ahead isn't too daunting. Fantasy owners should start Taylor in all setups and be confident in him delivering a quality fantasy showing, even if it comes just on volume statistics.

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Star running back Kewan Lacy (leg)  left the game for Mississippi early in the third quarter of the 41-38 win over Louisville. Lacy ran for 61 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game. During the broadcast, it was thought that Lacy had an ankle bruise.

Coach Pete Golding confirmed after the game that Lacy has a thigh bruise, and it is not thought to be serious. That's good news for fantasy owners. There is no reason to panic yet. However, Ole Miss may decide to commit more to limiting Lacy's carries. He toted the ball an FBS-leading 306 times in 2025. If Lacy misses time, Makhi Frazier is the back who will see an immediate increase in carries.

L.J. Phillips, Iowa

After recording just four carries for five yards in Iowa's season opener against Northern Illinois last week, Hawkeyes running back L.J. Phillips Jr. (ankle) limped off the field during the first quarter with a high ankle sprain that will keep him sidelined for a Week 2 rivalry matchup against Iowa State. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported the nature of the injury, while Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz declared Phillips Jr. out. "He will not be ready this week, and we hope it doesn't last too long," said Ferentz, per the Iowa Hawkeyes' YouTube channel.

Phillips Jr. is in his first season with Iowa after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the University of South Dakota. Last year with USD, Phillips recorded 1,921 yards and 19 touchdowns. In his stead, Kamari Moulton will handle a heavy load following a stellar 11-carry, 183-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Huskies last week.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

George Kittle

49ers to Monitor Playing Time for George Kittle in Week 1
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Terrance Carter Jr. Remains a Must-Start After Quiet Week 1
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Patrick Overmyer Trying to Follow Up Solid Week 1 Performance
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L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
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Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
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Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
CFB

Jelani Thurman Has Favorable Matchup Upcoming
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
CFB

Caleb Odom Hoping to Build on Big Week 1
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
CFB

Jamari Johnson Could Feast in Week 2
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
CFB

Drew Mestemaker is a Rough Week 2 Start
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Darian Mensah Looking to Follow Strong Debut
Christian McCaffrey

Avoids 49ers Injury Report Ahead of Week 1
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Tanook Hines Looking to Earn Stronger Target Share
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Trent Mosley Offers High Ceiling in Week 2
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Wyatt Young Lacks Ceiling in Week 2
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Gavin Freeman is a Boom-or-Bust Week 2 Option
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Jeremiah Smith Faces Tough Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Out Against Kansas
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Both Iowa Quarterbacks Expected to Play in Week 2
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College Football Playoff Could Expand to 24 Teams
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Reach Agreement on Three-Year Extension
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LSU Defense Salivating Ahead Of Week 2
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Season Opener on Thursday
Myles Garrett

"Ready to Go" for Week 1
CFB

Miami Defense Poised for Stout Showing in Week 2
Aaron Donald

Not Quite Ready, Will Not Travel to Australia for Week 1
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Eyes Big Showing in SEC Opener
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Green Bay Packers

Packers to Deploy a Running Back Committee to Begin the Season
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Week 1
Rome Odunze

Won't Practice Tuesday, Bears "Hopeful" for Week 1
Breece Hall

Trending Towards Being Active in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Malik Nabers

Should Be "Good to Go"
Darius Acuff Jr.

Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
Cedric Coward

Gets Breakout Buzz in Memphis
Kel'el Ware

Could Push for Starter Minutes
Cason Wallace

Lines Up for Full-Time Starting Role
Darryn Peterson

Positioned as Utah's Franchise Centerpiece
Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
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