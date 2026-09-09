RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.
It was a fun opening week of college football, but Week 2 brings some more power conference matchups, and as always, there are sure to be plenty of surprises. Whether you won your fantasy matchup or not last week, we're here to help you get on the right track or stay undefeated with our Week 2 college fantasy football team offense (OFF) rankings for 2026. Streaming will be the name of the game at this position, so let's make the right start 'em call in Week 2!
Where do the Indiana, SMU, Tennessee, Washington, USC, Notre Dame, Alabama, TCU, Auburn, and more offenses stand among all others? Navigate the rankings below to find out!
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 2 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Pos
|1
|Indiana
|vs Howard
|OFF
|2
|Ole Miss
|vs Charlotte
|OFF
|3
|Oregon
|@ Oklahoma State
|OFF
|4
|Clemson
|vs Georgia Southern
|OFF
|5
|Notre Dame
|vs Rice
|OFF
|6
|USC
|vs Louisiana
|OFF
|7
|Louisville
|vs Villanova
|OFF
|8
|SMU
|vs UC Davis
|OFF
|9
|Miami
|vs Florida A&M
|OFF
|10
|Washington
|vs Utah State
|OFF
|11
|Vanderbilt
|vs Delaware
|OFF
|12
|Texas Tech
|@ Oregon State
|OFF
|13
|Utah
|vs Arkansas
|OFF
|14
|Penn State
|@ Temple
|OFF
|15
|Kansas St
|vs Washington State
|OFF
|16
|TCU
|vs Grambling
|OFF
|17
|Georgia
|vs Western Kentucky
|OFF
|18
|Alabama
|@ Kentucky
|OFF
|19
|Cincinnati
|vs Western Carolina
|OFF
|20
|NC State
|vs Richmond
|OFF
|21
|Baylor
|vs Prairie View A&M
|OFF
|22
|Auburn
|vs Southern Miss
|OFF
|23
|Tennessee
|@ Georgia Tech
|OFF
|24
|Boston College
|vs Rutgers
|OFF
|25
|Syracuse
|vs California
|OFF
|26
|Mississippi St
|@ Minnesota
|OFF
|27
|LSU
|vs Louisiana Tech
|OFF
|28
|Colorado
|vs Weber State
|OFF
|29
|Nebraska
|vs Bowling Green
|OFF
|30
|Pitt
|vs UCF
|OFF
|31
|West Virginia
|vs UT Martin
|OFF
|32
|Virginia Tech
|vs Old Dominion
|OFF
|33
|North Carolina
|vs East Tennessee State
|OFF
|34
|Texas A&M
|vs Arizona State
|OFF
|35
|Texas
|vs Ohio State
|OFF
|36
|Maryland
|@ UConn
|OFF
|37
|Virginia
|vs Norfolk State
|OFF
|38
|South Carolina
|vs Towson
|OFF
|39
|Missouri
|@ Kansas
|OFF
|40
|UCLA
|vs San Diego State
|OFF
|41
|Florida
|vs Campbell
|OFF
|42
|Wake Forest
|@ Purdue
|OFF
|43
|Houston
|vs Southern
|OFF
|44
|Illinois
|vs Duke
|OFF
|45
|Michigan St
|vs Eastern Michigan
|OFF
|46
|Oklahoma
|@ Michigan
|OFF
|47
|UCF
|@ Pittsburgh
|OFF
|48
|BYU
|vs Arizona
|OFF
|49
|Oklahoma St
|vs Oregon
|OFF
|50
|Iowa
|vs Iowa State
|OFF
|51
|Wisconsin
|vs Western Illinois
|OFF
|52
|Ohio State
|@ Texas
|OFF
|53
|California
|@ Syracuse
|OFF
|54
|Minnesota
|vs Mississippi State
|OFF
|55
|Georgia Tech
|vs Tennessee
|OFF
|56
|Rutgers
|@ Boston College
|OFF
|57
|Kansas
|vs Missouri
|OFF
|58
|Duke
|@ Illinois
|OFF
|59
|Arkansas
|@ Utah
|OFF
|60
|Arizona
|@ BYU
|OFF
|61
|Iowa State
|@ Iowa
|OFF
|62
|Michigan
|vs Oklahoma
|OFF
|63
|Purdue
|vs Wake Forest
|OFF
|64
|Arizona St
|@ Texas A&M
|OFF
|65
|Kentucky
|vs Alabama
|OFF
Week 2 College Fantasy Football Player News
Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State sophomore quarterback Drew Mestemaker struggled in his season debut, completing 29-of-49 passes for 241 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in an upset loss to Tulsa. Mestemaker was considered one of the big transfer portal gets, following his head coach Eric Morris to Stillwater from North Texas.
The Oklahoma State quarterback faces a much tougher matchup this week with the Oregon Ducks coming to town. Last season, Oklahoma State fell to Oregon 69-3. This year's Cowboys team is almost entirely new, but they lacked fight last week. Mestemaker may continue to struggle against a stingy Oregon defense and is best left on the bench this week in fantasy.
Darian Mensah, QB, Miami
Miami quarterback Darian Mensah was near perfect in his Hurricanes' debut, completing 27-of-30 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns. Mensah will suit up on Thursday night as the Hurricanes take on Florida A&M in a game where they are favored by 55.5 points.
It would be shocking to see Mensah play past halftime in this one, but he should stuff the stat sheet when on the field. In fantasy, he should be started with caution as he may not see many snaps in this one.
Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy will miss Friday night's matchup on the road against Kansas. Hardy was shot in the offseason and is still working through rehab protocol as he fights to get back on the field. Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz stated that "Nothing's changed on Ahmad as far as his availability. He's not returned to practice."
It does appear that we will have to wait at least a few more weeks before Hardy will be able to return to the field. In the meantime, senior Jamal Roberts will continue to lead the backfield for the Tigers.
Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will look to deliver big again in the team's SEC opener against Kentucky in Week 2. Coleman-Williams didn't find the end zone in the team's 48-10 win over East Carolina in Week 1, but he did catch five passes for 130 yards, while also getting a rushing attempt that went for an additional nine yards.
He was the top pass catcher for Bama by a wide margin, with the next-best player only going for 44 receiving yards. Despite a tougher challenge, Coleman-Williams' outlook for the week is still high. Kentucky beat Youngstown State 45-13 in Week 1, allowing 305 total yards. Alabama is a much better offense and will be heavily favored over Kentucky, so fantasy owners should be confident in Coleman-Williams and several other Crimson Tide fantasy players.
Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will look to put together another big performance in a huge matchup against Texas in Week 2. Sayin was stellar in the Buckeyes' Week 1 win over Ball State, completing 21-of-25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown to cap an impressive overall showing.
Texas will be a much stiffer test for Sayin and the high-flying Buckeyes' offense. The Longhorns dismantled Texas State 59-7 in Week 1, but the Bobcats did manage 349 yards of offense. Three turnovers hurt Texas State, so if Sayin can limit his turnovers this week, fantasy owners could still expect a solid overall performance. Sayin is expected to start in most fantasy leagues every week, and despite the tougher challenge this week, that doesn't change that expectation.
Malachi Toney, WR, Miami
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney started his season with a bang, and he will look to keep things rolling in a favorable Week 2 clash with Florida A&M. Against Stanford in Week 1, Toney erupted for 234 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 12 receptions. Miami pass catchers accumulated 428 yards, but nobody else had over 67 yards, showing that Toney is the clear top target.
Florida A&M is 1-1 on the season, earning a win over Albany State before losing to South Carolina State. The Rattlers have a much stiffer test coming against Toney and the Hurricanes, and the receiver could deliver big again as a result. Expect Toney to be started in all fantasy leagues, especially if he keeps producing as he did in Week 1.
Arch Manning, Texas
Texas quarterback Arch Manning will get his first big test of the season when facing top-ranked Ohio State in Week 2. Manning was pretty good in Week 1 against Texas State, completing 20-of-27 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, but he was picked off once.
Manning only rushed for six yards on three attempts. Ohio State dominated Ball State in a 56-3 drubbing in Week 1. The Buckeyes allowed just 165 total yards of offense, while also forcing a turnover. Texas' offense will provide a much tougher test, and Manning will need to put forth a good showing to help the Longhorns win. The QB might use his legs a bit more against a much more formidable defense. For one of the few times this season, fantasy owners should temper expectations with Manning, but he should still be started in all leagues.