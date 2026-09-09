👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Team Offense (OFF) Rankings

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Dante Moore - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.

It was a fun opening week of college football, but Week 2 brings some more power conference matchups, and as always, there are sure to be plenty of surprises. Whether you won your fantasy matchup or not last week, we're here to help you get on the right track or stay undefeated with our Week 2 college fantasy football team offense (OFF) rankings for 2026. Streaming will be the name of the game at this position, so let's make the right start 'em call in Week 2!

Where do the Indiana, SMU, Tennessee, Washington, USC, Notre Dame, Alabama, TCU, Auburn, and more offenses stand among all others? Navigate the rankings below to find out!

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings

Rank Team Opp Pos
1 Indiana vs Howard OFF
2 Ole Miss vs Charlotte OFF
3 Oregon @ Oklahoma State OFF
4 Clemson vs Georgia Southern OFF
5 Notre Dame vs Rice OFF
6 USC vs Louisiana OFF
7 Louisville vs Villanova OFF
8 SMU vs UC Davis OFF
9 Miami vs Florida A&M OFF
10 Washington vs Utah State OFF
11 Vanderbilt vs Delaware OFF
12 Texas Tech @ Oregon State OFF
13 Utah vs Arkansas OFF
14 Penn State @ Temple OFF
15 Kansas St vs Washington State OFF
16 TCU vs Grambling OFF
17 Georgia vs Western Kentucky OFF
18 Alabama @ Kentucky OFF
19 Cincinnati vs Western Carolina OFF
20 NC State vs Richmond OFF
21 Baylor vs Prairie View A&M OFF
22 Auburn vs Southern Miss OFF
23 Tennessee @ Georgia Tech OFF
24 Boston College vs Rutgers OFF
25 Syracuse vs California OFF
26 Mississippi St @ Minnesota OFF
27 LSU vs Louisiana Tech OFF
28 Colorado vs Weber State OFF
29 Nebraska vs Bowling Green OFF
30 Pitt vs UCF OFF
31 West Virginia vs UT Martin OFF
32 Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion OFF
33 North Carolina vs East Tennessee State OFF
34 Texas A&M vs Arizona State OFF
35 Texas vs Ohio State OFF
36 Maryland @ UConn OFF
37 Virginia vs Norfolk State OFF
38 South Carolina vs Towson OFF
39 Missouri @ Kansas OFF
40 UCLA vs San Diego State OFF
41 Florida vs Campbell OFF
42 Wake Forest @ Purdue OFF
43 Houston vs Southern OFF
44 Illinois vs Duke OFF
45 Michigan St vs Eastern Michigan OFF
46 Oklahoma @ Michigan OFF
47 UCF @ Pittsburgh OFF
48 BYU vs Arizona OFF
49 Oklahoma St vs Oregon OFF
50 Iowa vs Iowa State OFF
51 Wisconsin vs Western Illinois OFF
52 Ohio State @ Texas OFF
53 California @ Syracuse OFF
54 Minnesota vs Mississippi State OFF
55 Georgia Tech vs Tennessee OFF
56 Rutgers @ Boston College OFF
57 Kansas vs Missouri OFF
58 Duke @ Illinois OFF
59 Arkansas @ Utah OFF
60 Arizona @ BYU OFF
61 Iowa State @ Iowa OFF
62 Michigan vs Oklahoma OFF
63 Purdue vs Wake Forest OFF
64 Arizona St @ Texas A&M OFF
65 Kentucky vs Alabama OFF

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Player News

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State sophomore quarterback Drew Mestemaker struggled in his season debut, completing 29-of-49 passes for 241 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in an upset loss to Tulsa. Mestemaker was considered one of the big transfer portal gets, following his head coach Eric Morris to Stillwater from North Texas.

The Oklahoma State quarterback faces a much tougher matchup this week with the Oregon Ducks coming to town. Last season, Oklahoma State fell to Oregon 69-3. This year's Cowboys team is almost entirely new, but they lacked fight last week. Mestemaker may continue to struggle against a stingy Oregon defense and is best left on the bench this week in fantasy.

Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah was near perfect in his Hurricanes' debut, completing 27-of-30 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns. Mensah will suit up on Thursday night as the Hurricanes take on Florida A&M in a game where they are favored by 55.5 points.

It would be shocking to see Mensah play past halftime in this one, but he should stuff the stat sheet when on the field. In fantasy, he should be started with caution as he may not see many snaps in this one.

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy will miss Friday night's matchup on the road against Kansas. Hardy was shot in the offseason and is still working through rehab protocol as he fights to get back on the field. Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz stated that "Nothing's changed on Ahmad as far as his availability. He's not returned to practice."

It does appear that we will have to wait at least a few more weeks before Hardy will be able to return to the field. In the meantime, senior Jamal Roberts will continue to lead the backfield for the Tigers.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will look to deliver big again in the team's SEC opener against Kentucky in Week 2. Coleman-Williams didn't find the end zone in the team's 48-10 win over East Carolina in Week 1, but he did catch five passes for 130 yards, while also getting a rushing attempt that went for an additional nine yards.

He was the top pass catcher for Bama by a wide margin, with the next-best player only going for 44 receiving yards. Despite a tougher challenge, Coleman-Williams' outlook for the week is still high. Kentucky beat Youngstown State 45-13 in Week 1, allowing 305 total yards. Alabama is a much better offense and will be heavily favored over Kentucky, so fantasy owners should be confident in Coleman-Williams and several other Crimson Tide fantasy players.

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will look to put together another big performance in a huge matchup against Texas in Week 2. Sayin was stellar in the Buckeyes' Week 1 win over Ball State, completing 21-of-25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown to cap an impressive overall showing.

Texas will be a much stiffer test for Sayin and the high-flying Buckeyes' offense. The Longhorns dismantled Texas State 59-7 in Week 1, but the Bobcats did manage 349 yards of offense. Three turnovers hurt Texas State, so if Sayin can limit his turnovers this week, fantasy owners could still expect a solid overall performance. Sayin is expected to start in most fantasy leagues every week, and despite the tougher challenge this week, that doesn't change that expectation.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney started his season with a bang, and he will look to keep things rolling in a favorable Week 2 clash with Florida A&M. Against Stanford in Week 1, Toney erupted for 234 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 12 receptions. Miami pass catchers accumulated 428 yards, but nobody else had over 67 yards, showing that Toney is the clear top target.

Florida A&M is 1-1 on the season, earning a win over Albany State before losing to South Carolina State. The Rattlers have a much stiffer test coming against Toney and the Hurricanes, and the receiver could deliver big again as a result. Expect Toney to be started in all fantasy leagues, especially if he keeps producing as he did in Week 1.

Arch Manning, Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning will get his first big test of the season when facing top-ranked Ohio State in Week 2. Manning was pretty good in Week 1 against Texas State, completing 20-of-27 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, but he was picked off once.

Manning only rushed for six yards on three attempts. Ohio State dominated Ball State in a 56-3 drubbing in Week 1. The Buckeyes allowed just 165 total yards of offense, while also forcing a turnover. Texas' offense will provide a much tougher test, and Manning will need to put forth a good showing to help the Longhorns win. The QB might use his legs a bit more against a much more formidable defense. For one of the few times this season, fantasy owners should temper expectations with Manning, but he should still be started in all leagues.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Week 2 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 DEF Fantasy Rankings
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 2 (2026)
CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 2)
CFB Fantasy Cut List - Who to Drop
Mike's Week 2 Top 25 Teams
Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Sunday DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/6/26

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
NBA

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
CFB

Drew Mestemaker is a Rough Week 2 Start
CFB

Darian Mensah Looking to Follow Strong Debut
Christian McCaffrey

Avoids 49ers Injury Report Ahead of Week 1
CFB

Tanook Hines Looking to Earn Stronger Target Share
CFB

Trent Mosley Offers High Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Lacks Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Gavin Freeman is Boom-or-Bust Week 2 Option
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Tough Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Out Against Kansas
CFB

Both Iowa Quarterbacks Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

College Football Playoff Could Expand to 24 Teams
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Reach Agreement on Three-Year Extension
CFB

LSU Defense Salivating Ahead Of Week 2
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Season Opener on Thursday
Myles Garrett

"Ready to Go" for Week 1
CFB

Miami Defense Poised for Stout Showing in Week 2
Aaron Donald

Not Quite Ready, Will Not Travel to Australia for Week 1
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Eyes Big Showing in SEC Opener
CFB

MAC Appeals Western Michigan's Loss
CFB

Julian Sayin Looking to Deliver in Tough Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Malachi Toney Eyeing Second Straight Monster Showing
CFB

Arch Manning Faces Stiff Test in Week 2 Showdown
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
CFB

Kamario Taylor Faces First Test In Week 2
CFB

Can Faizon Brandon Build On Historic Debut?
CFB

How Does QB Change Impact KJ Duff In Week 2?
CFB

Malae Fonoti Out for Season with ACL Injury
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Green Bay Packers

Packers to Deploy a Running Back Committee to Begin the Season
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Week 1
Rome Odunze

Won't Practice Tuesday, Bears "Hopeful" for Week 1
Breece Hall

Trending Towards Being Active in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Malik Nabers

Should Be "Good to Go"
Darius Acuff Jr.

Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
Cedric Coward

Gets Breakout Buzz in Memphis
Kel'el Ware

Could Push for Starter Minutes
Cason Wallace

Lines Up for Full-Time Starting Role
Darryn Peterson

Positioned as Utah's Franchise Centerpiece
Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Kingston Flemings

Faces Early Backup Role in Atlanta
Daniel Gafford

Remains on Trade Radar
Isaiah Hartenstein

Back in Oklahoma City for Offseason Work
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Kobe Stewart
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Cason Wallace

Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top 80 Rookie Rankings
NFL Week 1 Power Rankings (2026)
49ers vs. Rams: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Rookie Waiver Wire Pickups/Stashes (Week 1)