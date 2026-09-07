Jackson's college fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 2 of the 2026 CFB season. His top targets and free agent pickups for CFF leagues at RB, WR, TE, QB.
As always in college football, there was no shortage of surprises in the first week of regular-season action. We saw a ton of "out of nowhere" performances in the opening slate. Although Week 1 is often a "liar" and many of these players were in the best matchups of the year, we can only go off what we know so far when making Week 2 college fantasy football waiver wire decisions.
To help you make your waiver wire bids, we will identify the top running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback free agents to target ahead of Week 2. Pickups are listed in priority order by position, and their Yahoo rostered percentage is in parentheses. Note that only players under 50% rostered are considered in this column.
Below, read about key Week 2 waiver wire targets and stashes like J'Koby Williams, Winston Watkins Jr., Caleb Odom, and Mason Heintschel.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code SUMMER. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
Week 2 Running Back CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
J'Koby Williams, Texas Tech (22%)
It was unclear who the Red Raiders' RB1 would be heading into this season, and after Week 1, it's still not exactly clear. However, Cameron Dickey is heavily rostered, while Williams is available in over three-quarters of Yahoo leagues. Dickey rushed 14 times and caught two passes against Abilene Christian, while Williams rushed 13 times for 71 yards and one touchdown. More importantly, he caught eight passes for 57 yards.
Too easy for J'Koby Williams 😮💨@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/RPvTcZsAkf
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 5, 2026
Early indications are that Williams will be the clear receiving leader in the backfield, and he was much more efficient on his touches than Dickey, in what was a surprisingly competitive game, relatively speaking. Texas Tech is likely to be favored in all 12 of their regular-season contests, which should lead to heavy running back usage. Williams can be picked up and started right away against Oregon State.
Lloyd Avant, Oklahoma (1%)
The Sooners brought back running backs Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson from last year's team, but Blaylock is banged up, and Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant looked like the clear RB1 for Oklahoma in the Week 1 blowout over UTEP. Avant handled 16 touches in Week 1, totaling 85 yards and one rushing score. Oklahoma is committed to getting its ground attack going after struggling to run the rock over the last two seasons, and Avant could be part of the answer.
Blaylock could make the backfield more crowded when he returns to action, but it's also possible Avant simply runs away with the bell-cow role.
Jamal Rule, Nebraska (3%)
Nebraska ended up winning the game against Ohio by 28 points, but it was a one-point game at halftime, so we can take some things away from this contest. Rule led all Huskers in carries (15), rushing yards (122), and touchdowns (three). He also added 47 receiving yards on two catches. It'd be irresponsible to pencil him in as a clear high-end RB1 moving forward after a strong showing against the Bobcats, but he's a must-roster fantasy asset after his 2026 debut.
Mekhi Nelson, who totaled 129 yards and two touchdowns, is also worth a pickup if you need some more bodies at running back. He could reasonably outperform Rule some weeks.
Shavane Anderson Jr., Tylik Hill, Syracuse (0%)
Syracuse running back Tylik Hill led the backfield in touches, but Anderson, a freshman out of York, Pennsylvania, was the breakout star of the opening week for the Orange. The youngster rushed 10 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns, including a long of 37. Obviously, the matchup against New Hampshire was the best they will get in 2026, but both backs are well worth at least monitoring or stashing if you need help at RB.
The Orange offense looks to be back to its 2024 form with a healthy Steve Angeli.
Week 2 Wide Receiver CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Winston Watkins Jr., LSU (48%)
With a roster full of newcomers, it was tough to tell who would be the top target in Lane Kiffin's passing game. It's early, but Ole Miss transfer Winston Watkins Jr. looked the part against Clemson. Watkins caught seven passes for 110 yards and a score, and he was heavily involved before the blowout conditions. Preseason drafters believed Jayce Brown would be the No. 1 wideout, but that surely wasn't the case in Week 1.
The top pass-catcher for Lane Kiffin and quarterback Sam Leavitt should produce monster numbers. Watkins is a must-add, and he's likely to be startable in most matchups.
Gavin Freeman, Baylor (4%)
In what could be the toughest matchup for the Baylor passing game all season, Oklahoma State transfer Gavin Freeman was DJ Lagway's go-to target, hauling in 12 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown. He was dominant out of the slot, and his Week 1 production could be an indication of a monster season ahead, especially since the Bears faced Auburn instead of a G6 or FCS team to open the year.
LAGWAY HITS FREEMAN TO KEEP THE GAME GOING! pic.twitter.com/C5B4ONjXae
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 5, 2026
Baylor scored just 16 points, but again, Auburn's defense might be elite for the second straight year. With matchups against Prairie View A&M and Louisiana Tech ahead before Big 12 play kicks off, Freeman is a must-start immediately, unless Lagway's ankle prevents him from playing. Even then, Freeman has high upside.
Koby Howard, Penn State (1%)
Much of Penn State's roster is made up of former Iowa State Cyclones, but Howard is a holdover from last year, who caught just seven passes for 133 yards. In his first game with Rocco Becht, he hauled in six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. Becht raved about the sophomore this offseason, and the connection has already been established.
At just one percent rostered, expect that number to soar heading into next week.
Jeremiah McClellan, Oregon (4%)
Evan Stewart led the Ducks in receptions, and Dakorien Moore had a strong day in the win over Boise State, but McClellan led the WR room in receiving yards (150) and half-PPR fantasy points (24). Dante Moore likely won't attempt 37 passes often if Oregon actually takes care of business in future plus-matchups, but McClellan cannot be ignored after a strong showing to start 2026.
This offense could yield up to six fantasy-relevant options.
Donovan Olugbode, Missouri (8%)
Austin Simmons was sharp in his Tigers' debut, completing 17 of 19 passing attempts for 252 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Olugbode, who drew a ton of praise this offseason. He looks to be taking the WR1 role held by Kevin Coleman Jr. and Luther Burden III over the last two years. Overall, Olugbode caught eight passes for 116 yards and the aforementioned two touchdowns.
.@DonovannO25's TD reception matches a career high with his 5th reception of the game https://t.co/ao4ciureub pic.twitter.com/fF93FbGJt2
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 4, 2026
Competition will get much tougher than Arkansas-Pine Bluff moving forward, but Olugbode is a must-add. Just a year ago, Simmons was the quarterback Lane Kiffin was hitching his wagon to at Ole Miss. He has real talent and could be a top QB in the SEC.
Umari Hatcher, Syracuse (3%)
Despite the explosive offense as a whole on Saturday, only one Syracuse player caught more than three passes, and it was Hatcher, who hauled in eight receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Hatcher is in his fourth year with the program and could be headed for a breakout campaign with Steve Angeli slinging him the rock. If you're not ready to blow a waiver priority or FAAB on him yet, at least add him to your watchlist.
Week 2 Tight End CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Caleb Odom, Ole Miss (2%)
Consistent tight end production is almost impossible to come by at all levels of fantasy football, so when a player like Odom, who is tied to Trinidad Chambliss, flashes, we have to take notice. In Sunday night's matchup with Louisville, Odom caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, good for second among all Power Four tight ends (pending Monday night's SMU vs. FSU game).
TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS CONNECTS WITH CALEB ODOM TO GIVE THE REBELS THE LEAD‼️
Louisville and Ole Miss are BATTLING on ABC and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LV8FINQebL
— ESPN (@espn) September 7, 2026
The only other available tight ends who scored more than 10 fantasy points were all in matchups against inferior competition. Odom is easily the top TE add after Week 1.
Jelani Thurman, North Carolina (7%)
The Ohio State transfer was off in Week 1 after facing TCU in Week 0, but he's a plug-and-play TE1 option after showcasing his big-play ability in his North Carolina debut. Thurman caught four passes for 94 yards, including a long of 35 yards. Finding high-volume tight ends in Power Four-only leagues is going to be a challenge, so having one that can pile up big yards in limited opportunities is key.
Benji Blackburn, Stanford (1%)
Blackburn won't play in Week 2, as Stanford is on a bye. But if you're desperate for a tight end, he is viable after catching 12 passes for 101 yards in his first two games of the new campaign. He has twice as many receptions as the next Stanford pass catcher.
Week 2 Quarterback CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh (9%)
Yes, Pitt was facing Miami (OH), but when you throw seven touchdowns to seven different receivers, you automatically become a top waiver wire add. Heintschel flashed big upside as a freshman, completing over 63% of his passes for 2,354 yards, 16 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He added two scores on the ground.
Needless to say, he hit the ground running to begin his sophomore season, and Pitt draws another likely favorable matchup against UCF next week.
Faizon Brandon, Tennessee (9%)
There were a lot of question marks around the Tennessee quarterback position heading into the season, but so far, so good. In his first collegiate game against Furman, Brandon completed 13 of 17 passing attempts for 226 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. The 6'4", 225-pound freshman also rushed 10 times for 68 yards and two scores.
Faizon Brandon in his Tennessee debut:
🏈 226 Pass Yds
🏈 68 Rush Yds
🏈 5 Total TD
He is the first SEC player with 3 Pass TD & 2 Rush TD in his first start since Cam Newton 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zg8nknxLAs
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 5, 2026
Like with many of the players on this list, his competition will get tougher, but Tennessee has a loaded WR room, a veteran offensive line, and a 1,000-yard rusher from last year. Brandon is positioned well to succeed as an 18-year-old. His rushing upside makes him a high-ceiling fantasy starter, even in tough matchups.
Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville (2%)
Kienholz didn't pick up a win in his Cardinals debut, but the Ohio State transfer held his own against an SEC foe in Week 1. The junior, who reportedly pushed Julian Sayin hard in the Buckeyes' QB competition last season, threw for 307 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He flashed his rushing chops, posting 69 yards (led team) and a rushing score.
If he looked that sharp in his team debut against a top-10 team in the country, there should be a lot of optimism around him moving forward, beginning with a juicy matchup against Villanova in Week 2 on Friday night.
Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia (4%)
Hawkins posted an excellent showing in his first game with West Virginia, compiling 235 total yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 103 yards, which is what makes him most interesting from a fantasy perspective. In limited playing time behind Jackson Arnold in 2024 at Oklahoma, Hawkins put up 204 rushing yards.
It also helps that the Mountaineers play UT Martin in Week 2, so expect another "run-wild" type of performance from Hawkins and running back Cam Cook.