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Week 2 Team Offense/Defense Waiver Wire Streamers and Starts for College Fantasy Football

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LaNorris Sellers - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft

Mike's top Week 2 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.

I hope you all enjoyed those easy matchups out there in Week 1. It gets a little tougher for most teams in Week 2. Arizona State's offense, which was in this article last week, led all teams with 32.25 fantasy points. This was a case where piling on yards really helped the team's offensive score.

Kansas State and Maryland also finished in the top 10 of offensive fantasy points. Oklahoma and Arizona were in the top 40. It wasn't great, but it wasn't bad. Oklahoma, Maryland, and Virginia Tech's defenses all scored at least 20 fantasy points. Overall, it was a good week for streamers. Let's unearth some more quality streaming options for Week 2!

Waivers for Week 2 open tomorrow. It can be difficult to drop an offense or a defense after one game, but this is what the back of your bench is for. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 2 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. Unlike last week, I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.

 

Waiver Wire Adds Week 2 - Team Offense

Florida OFF
1% rostered

Florida exorcised the demons of the Billy Napier era with a 66-21 win over Florida Atlantic in the opener. Florida scored 30 fantasy points thanks to nine touchdowns and over 600 yards of offense.

Florida has an even better matchup this week against Campbell. The Camels are off to a 2-0 start in FCS with wins over East Tennessee State and Western Carolina. Campbell allowed 56 points combined in those two games.

Florida's offense has a lot more to offer. Aaron Philo's debut as the Florida starter was everything that Gators fans hoped for. Florida is a true streaming option. If you pick them up for Week 2, you may not want to use them again for the rest of the season.

Virginia Tech OFF
1% rostered

The Hokies made short work of VMI in James Franklin's debut. Games like this were never Franklin's problem. After Penn State's loss to Temple in Franklin's first year, the Nittany Lions didn't lose games that they shouldn't.

Virginia Tech's offense produced 28 fantasy points in the 73-3 win. The Hokies faced another overmatched team in Old Dominion in Week 2. The Monarchs allowed 126 rushing yards to Norfolk State. What will Marcellous Hawkins do to that defense?

South Carolina  OFF
20% rostered

A lot of fantasy players drafted the South Carolina offense near the end of drafts because they believe in the Norris Sellers rebound season. It got off to a good start in Week 1.

South Carolina scored 57 points in a shutout of Kent State in Week 1. Week 2 brings in a Towson team that allowed 42 points to Navy last week. Matchups won't get any better than this for the Gamecocks in 2026.

Nebraska OFF
1% rostered

Anthony Colandrea got off to a good start in Lincoln. So did true freshman Jamal Rule. Nebraska's offense was a well-oiled machine in the romp over Ohio in the Frank Solich Bowl.

The Cornhuskers scored seven touchdowns and had over 500 yards of offense without committing a turnover. That was good for 24.5 fantasy points in Yahoo leagues.

This week, the Cornhuskers get a Bowling Green team that lost outright at home to FCS Tarleton State. Nebraska gets to feast on another MAC team in Week 2.

West Virginia OFF
1% rostered

The Mountaineers offense was a little sloppy in the opener. Still, the yardage totals were there. That's what we're looking for this week against Tennessee-Martin. The Skyhawks allowed 36 points in the opener to Central Arkansas.

The West Virginia offense performed mostly as expected against Coastal Carolina. They should be humming here against the overmatched Skyhawks.

Other offenses to consider:

Cincinnati vs. Western Carolina, Penn State vs. Temple, Maryland vs. Connecticut.

 

Waiver Wire Adds Week 2 - Team Defense

Virginia Tech DEF
1% rostered

The Monarchs only mustered 319 yards of total offense against Norfolk State. This isn't quite as easy as the opener for the Hokies, but this is a soft landing for their first FBS opponent. Quinn Henicle can't do everything by himself.

Penn State DEF
9% rostered

The Nittany Lions shut out a solid Marshall squad in the opener. Temple rode a strong game from Keveun Mason to a win against Rhode Island, but the Owls are going to have a hard time getting traction on this defense.

Add in a budding QB controversy for Temple, and this has the makings of another dominant performance for Penn State. The Penn State defense wasn't the problem. The offense was. We can trust this unit.

South Carolina DEF
4% rostered

The South Carolina defense also posted a shutout in Week 1. Kent's offense looked decent last year. They never stood a chance in this one. We still won't know much about South Carolina after this matchup either, but they should go over the 12 fantasy points from last week.

Towson has only scored 33 points in losses to Maine and Navy in the first two weeks. I don't know if another shutout is in the cards, but Navy held Towson to 39 rushing yards and registered three sacks. The Gamecocks should be able to pick up points in other ways.

Washington DEF
1% rostered

The Apple Cup turned out to be a low-scoring affair as the defenses took over the day. The Washington offense was eventually too much and pulled away a little bit.

There are normally better options this early in the season than another FBS team, but after watching Utah State in the opener, I'm buying in. The Washington State offense was better than expected. Nothing about Utah State is better.

The Aggies lost outright to Idaho State, scoring just 17 points. The two Aggies quarterbacks threw a combined four interceptions and were sacked three times. A Washington defense that performed well in Week 1 is going to eat them alive!

Baylor DEF
0% rostered

Baylor held a strong and hyped Auburn offense to just 17 points. The Bears were in the Auburn backfield all game long. They picked up five sacks and picked off Byrum Brown three times.

Prairie View A&M hasn't played poorly so far. They put up 30 points in a loss to Tarleton State and beat up on Texas Southern last week. This is about the kind of havoc that Baylor's defense unleashed on Auburn.

We know what that offense is capable of from the success of South Florida last year. The Prairie View line is going to have problems keeping the Baylor disruptors out of the backfield.

Chunk plays may be had, but we're here for the stats. Five sacks and three interceptions will pile up fantasy points in a hurry.

Other defenses to consider:

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech, Nebraska vs. Bowling Green, West Virginia vs. Tennessee-Martin.

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More College Football Analysis

CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 2)
CFB Fantasy Cut List - Who to Drop
Mike's Week 2 Top 25 Teams
Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Sunday DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/6/26
Saturday Late DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/5/26
Week 1 QB Rankings
Week 1 DEF Fantasy Rankings

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