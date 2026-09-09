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Week 2 College Fantasy Football Rankings (Top 300) - RB, WR, QB, TE

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Malachi Toney - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks

RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.

Who is ready for another fun week of college football? Everyone! Ahead of the second CFB slate, which features more power conference matchups, we're here to help you with your tough start 'em, sit 'em calls. Below, check out these Week 2 college fantasy football rankings for the top 300 players.

RotoBaller's Week 2 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Malachi Toney, Darius Taylor, Kamario Taylor, Umari Hatcher, Lloyd Avant, Turbo Richard, Bryant Wesco, and more stand for the opening slate, among others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Malachi Toney MIA WR
2 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
3 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
4 Darius Taylor MINN RB
5 Kewan Lacy MISS RB
6 Amare Thomas HOU WR
7 Aneyas Williams ND RB
8 Charlie Becker IU WR
9 Cam Cook WVU RB
10 DeJuan Williams MD RB
11 KJ Duff RUTG WR
12 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
13 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
14 Mason Heintschel PITT QB
15 Umari Hatcher SYR WR
16 Kamario Taylor MSST QB
17 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
18 Isaac Brown LOU RB
19 Tre Richardson LOU WR
20 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
21 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
22 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
23 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
24 Jordon Davison ORE RB
25 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
26 Trinidad Chambliss MISS QB
27 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
28 Winston Watkins LSU WR
29 Nick Marsh IU WR
30 Jordan Dwyer TCU WR
31 Tanook Hines USC WR
32 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
33 Jayce Brown LSU WR
34 Joe Jackson KSU RB
35 Nate Frazier UGA RB
36 Jackson Harris LSU WR
37 Darian Mensah MIA QB
38 Dakorien Moore ORE WR
39 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
40 Turbo Richard IU RB
41 Waymond Jordan USC RB
42 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
43 Evan Dickens BC RB
44 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
45 Trent Mosley USC WR
46 Ian Strong CAL WR
47 Jeremiah McClellan ORE WR
48 Justus Ross-Simmons SYR WR
49 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
50 Reed Harris ASU WR
51 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
52 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
53 Mike Matthews TENN WR
54 Yannick Smith SMU WR
55 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
56 Trey'Dez Green LSU TE
57 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
58 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
59 TJ Moore CLEM WR
60 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
61 Mario Craver TA&M WR
62 Ryan Coleman-Williams ALA WR
63 Anthony Evans MSST WR
64 Vernell Brown FLA WR
65 Demond Williams Jr. WASH QB
66 Cameron Dickey TTU RB
67 Nik McMillan KSU WR
68 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
69 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
70 Jamari Johnson ORE TE
71 Cam Coleman TEX WR
72 Gavin Freeman BAY WR
73 Randy Pittman SMU TE
74 Cam Edwards MSU RB
75 Wyatt Young OKST WR
76 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
77 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
78 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
79 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
80 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
81 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
82 Devon Dampier UTAH QB
83 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
84 Darrell Gill MISS WR
85 Louis Brown BAY WR
86 Dylan Wade UCF TE
87 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
88 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
89 Terrell Anderson USC WR
90 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
91 Faizon Brandon TENN QB
92 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
93 Dorian Fleming MD TE
94 Omarion Miller ASU WR
95 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
96 Duke Watson UCF RB
97 Daniel Hill ALA RB
98 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
99 Chris Johnson Jr. CLEM RB
100 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
101 Luke Reynolds VT TE
102 Jamal Rule NEB RB
103 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
104 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
105 Garrett Oakley KSU TE
106 Mason Mini CAL TE
107 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
108 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
109 Raleek Brown TEX RB
110 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
111 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
112 Shavane Anderson Jr. SYR RB
113 Danny Scudero COLO WR
114 Rodney Bullard Jr. MSU WR
115 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
116 Kwinten Ives NEB RB
117 Nyck Harbor SC WR
118 Koby Howard PSU WR
119 Jayden Scott NCSU RB
120 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
121 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
122 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
123 Jordan Shipp UNC WR
124 Chris Durr MD WR
125 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
126 Javon Tracy MINN WR
127 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
128 Evan Stewart ORE WR
129 Braylon Staley TENN WR
130 Avery Johnson KSU QB
131 Bo Jackson OSU RB
132 Censere Lee PITT WR
133 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
134 Conner Weigman HOU QB
135 LJ Martin BYU RB
136 Coy Eakin TTU WR
137 Jordan Clay WASH WR
138 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
139 Nyziah Hunter NEB WR
140 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
141 Justin Bowick OKST WR
142 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
143 Johntay Cook MISS WR
144 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
145 Yamir Knight SMU WR
146 Ryan Davis BAY WR
147 Chase Sowell PSU WR
148 Jojo Trader NCSU WR
149 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
150 Ed Small TCU WR
151 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
152 Dawson Pough BC WR
153 Jayden Maiava USC QB
154 King Miller USC RB
155 Jordan Faison ND WR
156 Donovan Murph SC WR
157 Mylan Graham ND WR
158 Tyshawn Russell SYR WR
159 Trent Walker HOU WR
160 JV Gibson CIN WR
161 Joshua Moore MIA WR
162 Cam Pickett KU WR
163 Jacory Barney NEB WR
164 Legend Glasker BYU WR
165 Tre Spivey ASU WR
166 Malcolm Simmons TTU WR
167 Javarius Green BC WR
168 Collin Dixon ILL WR
169 Ethan Dowdy NCSU WR
170 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
171 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
172 Carson Hansen PSU RB
173 Corey Smith PUR WR
174 Josh Hoover IU QB
175 Lloyd Avant OU RB
176 Cederian Morgan ALA WR
177 JC French CIN QB
178 Justice Haynes GT RB
179 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
180 Kenny Darby UK WR
181 Isaiah Johnson UNC WR
182 Dante Moore ORE QB
183 Eric Singleton FLA WR
184 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
185 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
186 TK Keys TENN WR
187 Ashton Bethel-Roman TA&M WR
188 Javen Nicholas DUKE WR
189 Gary Bryant III SYR WR
190 Jordan Allen HOU WR
191 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
192 Isiah Canion UGA WR
193 Dilin Jones LSU RB
194 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
195 Anthony Woods UCLA RB
196 Shazz Preston IU WR
197 Duane Thomas Jr. UCF WR
198 Asaad Waseem PUR WR
199 Lanorris Sellers SC QB
200 Tylik Hill SYR RB
201 Trey Cooley WASH RB
202 Joseph Williams COLO WR
203 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
204 Kyson Brown ASU RB
205 London Humphreys UGA WR
206 Rashid Williams WASH WR
207 Mikey Matthews UCLA WR
208 Matt Fuller SC RB
209 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
210 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
211 Antonio Meeks WAKE WR
212 Lawson Luckie UGA TE
213 Hollywood Smothers TEX RB
214 Caleb Odom MISS TE
215 Trell Harris OU WR
216 Jared Richardson DUKE WR
217 Jaden Bray WVU WR
218 Landon Ellis UCLA WR
219 Ca'Lil Valentine ILL RB
220 Jelani Thurman UNC TE
221 Donovan Faupel ARK WR
222 Daniel Jackson MINN WR
223 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
224 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
225 Nathan McNeil IOWA RB
226 Andrew Marsh MICH WR
227 Hudson Clement ILL WR
228 Beau Pribula UVA QB
229 Kwazi Gilmer NEB WR
230 Johnathan Montague Jr. BC WR
231 Hunter Andrews UTAH TE
232 Cutter Boley ASU QB
233 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
234 Elijah Jones CIN WR
235 Tristan Smith CLEM WR
236 Tristen Brown VAN WR
237 Tra'Mar Harris PUR WR
238 Nic Anderson UK WR
239 Rahkeem Smith GT WR
240 CJ Baxter UK RB
241 Abu Sama III WIS RB
242 Micah Welch COLO RB
243 Rodney Fields Jr. KSU RB
244 Tony Diaz IOWA WR
245 Rocco Becht PSU QB
246 Brian Rowe UCLA WR
247 Kameron Courtney UVA WR
248 Keelon Russell ALA QB
249 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
250 Sutton Smith ARK RB
251 Jeffrey Overton Jr. VT RB
252 Emmett Mosley TEX WR
253 DJ Miller UK WR
254 Chris Marshall ARK WR
255 Lawayne McCoy LOU WR
256 Arch Manning TEX QB
257 Gi'Bran Payne CIN RB
258 Demon June UNC RB
259 Terrance Carter TTU TE
260 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
261 Decker DeGraaf WASH TE
262 Caden Durham LSU RB
263 Dylan Edwards KU RB
264 DJ Vonnahme IOWA TE
265 Hawkins Polley BAY TE
266 Christian Bentancur CLEM TE
267 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
268 Byrum Brown AUB QB
269 Gideon Davidson CLEM RB
270 Javian Osborne ND RB
271 Armoni Weaver WVU WR
272 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt USC WR
273 Katin Houser ILL QB
274 Chris Lawson WASH WR
275 Carson Gulker MSU TE
276 Agyeman Addae UCF RB
277 Aiden Flora ISU RB
278 Elija Lofton MIA TE
279 Isaiah Mozee NEB RB
280 Jabree Coleman SC RB
281 Isaiah Augustave SC RB
282 Derrick McFall SMU RB
283 Chris Barnes OKST WR
284 Brody Foley LOU TE
285 Daunte Bacheyie SYR TE
286 Aaron Philo FLA QB
287 Grayson Rigdon ASU RB
288 Julian Sayin OSU QB
289 Ismail Mahdi ARIZ RB
290 Re'Shaun Sanford II HOU RB
291 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
292 Brandon Inniss OSU WR
293 Jadon Porter BAY WR
294 Brandon Tullis MSU RB
295 Luke Hasz MISS TE
296 Vander Ploog NCSU TE
297 Malachi Coleman WIS RB
298 Jayvontay Conner VAN TE
299 Brock Schott IU TE
300 Iverson Howard MD RB

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks

Tanook Hines, WR, USC

USC sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines missed Week 0 with an injury and returned in Week 1, catching two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown. Hines exploded down the stretch last season, catching 15 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in the last three games of the year.

As he continues to work back to full health, he should see more involvement in the passing game alongside freshman standouts Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. This week, Hines is a high-ceiling, low-floor play against Louisiana in what should be another USC blowout.

Gavin Freeman, WR, Baylor

Baylor senior wide receiver Gavin Freeman exploded onto the college football scene in Week 1, grabbing 12 receptions for 154 yards and a score in the narrow loss to Auburn. This week, the Bears face a much easier opponent in Prairie View A&M. Freeman may also see a downgrade at quarterback, as DJ Lagway (ankle) could sit after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

If Lagway can't go, inexperienced junior Nate Bennett would likely draw the start. Even if Lagway can go, the starters may not see a whole lot of run in this game. Freeman has a high ceiling due to a lot of touchdown potential in a game where Baylor should light the scoreboard up, but also a low floor in the event that he is pulled early with the starters.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will look to deliver big again in the team's SEC opener against Kentucky in Week 2. Coleman-Williams didn't find the end zone in the team's 48-10 win over East Carolina in Week 1, but he did catch five passes for 130 yards, while also getting a rushing attempt that went for an additional nine yards.

He was the top pass catcher for Bama by a wide margin, with the next-best player only going for 44 receiving yards. Despite a tougher challenge, Coleman-Williams' outlook for the week is still high. Kentucky beat Youngstown State 45-13 in Week 1, allowing 305 total yards. Alabama is a much better offense and will be heavily favored over Kentucky, so fantasy owners should be confident in Coleman-Williams and several other Crimson Tide fantasy players.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will look to put together another big performance in a huge matchup against Texas in Week 2. Sayin was stellar in the Buckeyes' Week 1 win over Ball State, completing 21-of-25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown to cap an impressive overall showing.

Texas will be a much stiffer test for Sayin and the high-flying Buckeyes' offense. The Longhorns dismantled Texas State 59-7 in Week 1, but the Bobcats did manage 349 yards of offense. Three turnovers hurt Texas State, so if Sayin can limit his turnovers this week, fantasy owners could still expect a solid overall performance. Sayin is expected to start in most fantasy leagues every week, and despite the tougher challenge this week, that doesn't change that expectation.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
CFB

Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NHL

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
CFB

Jelani Thurman Has Favorable Matchup Upcoming
NHL

Ilya Samsonov Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
CFB

Caleb Odom Hoping to Build on Big Week 1
NBA

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
CFB

Jamari Johnson Could Feast in Week 2
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
NBA

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
CFB

Drew Mestemaker is a Rough Week 2 Start
CFB

Darian Mensah Looking to Follow Strong Debut
Christian McCaffrey

Avoids 49ers Injury Report Ahead of Week 1
CFB

Tanook Hines Looking to Earn Stronger Target Share
CFB

Trent Mosley Offers High Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Lacks Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Gavin Freeman is Boom-or-Bust Week 2 Option
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Tough Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Out Against Kansas
CFB

Both Iowa Quarterbacks Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

College Football Playoff Could Expand to 24 Teams
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Reach Agreement on Three-Year Extension
CFB

LSU Defense Salivating Ahead Of Week 2
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Season Opener on Thursday
Myles Garrett

"Ready to Go" for Week 1
CFB

Miami Defense Poised for Stout Showing in Week 2
Aaron Donald

Not Quite Ready, Will Not Travel to Australia for Week 1
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Eyes Big Showing in SEC Opener
CFB

MAC Appeals Western Michigan's Loss
CFB

Julian Sayin Looking to Deliver in Tough Week 2 Matchup
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Green Bay Packers

Packers to Deploy a Running Back Committee to Begin the Season
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Week 1
Rome Odunze

Won't Practice Tuesday, Bears "Hopeful" for Week 1
Breece Hall

Trending Towards Being Active in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Malik Nabers

Should Be "Good to Go"
Darius Acuff Jr.

Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
Cedric Coward

Gets Breakout Buzz in Memphis
Kel'el Ware

Could Push for Starter Minutes
Cason Wallace

Lines Up for Full-Time Starting Role
Darryn Peterson

Positioned as Utah's Franchise Centerpiece
Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
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