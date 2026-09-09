RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.
Who is ready for another fun week of college football? Everyone! Ahead of the second CFB slate, which features more power conference matchups, we're here to help you with your tough start 'em, sit 'em calls. Below, check out these Week 2 college fantasy football rankings for the top 300 players.
RotoBaller's Week 2 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Malachi Toney, Darius Taylor, Kamario Taylor, Umari Hatcher, Lloyd Avant, Turbo Richard, Bryant Wesco, and more stand for the opening slate, among others.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 2 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Malachi Toney
|MIA
|WR
|2
|Jadan Baugh
|FLA
|RB
|3
|Wayne Knight
|UCLA
|RB
|4
|Darius Taylor
|MINN
|RB
|5
|Kewan Lacy
|MISS
|RB
|6
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|7
|Aneyas Williams
|ND
|RB
|8
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|9
|Cam Cook
|WVU
|RB
|10
|DeJuan Williams
|MD
|RB
|11
|KJ Duff
|RUTG
|WR
|12
|Deuce Alexander
|MISS
|WR
|13
|Wayshawn Parker
|UTAH
|RB
|14
|Mason Heintschel
|PITT
|QB
|15
|Umari Hatcher
|SYR
|WR
|16
|Kamario Taylor
|MSST
|QB
|17
|Jeremy Payne
|TCU
|RB
|18
|Isaac Brown
|LOU
|RB
|19
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|20
|Ja'Kyrian Turner
|PITT
|RB
|21
|Cooper Barkate
|MIA
|WR
|22
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|23
|DeSean Bishop
|TENN
|RB
|24
|Jordon Davison
|ORE
|RB
|25
|Nate Sheppard
|DUKE
|RB
|26
|Trinidad Chambliss
|MISS
|QB
|27
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|28
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|29
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|30
|Jordan Dwyer
|TCU
|WR
|31
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|32
|Braden Pegan
|UTAH
|WR
|33
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|34
|Joe Jackson
|KSU
|RB
|35
|Nate Frazier
|UGA
|RB
|36
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|37
|Darian Mensah
|MIA
|QB
|38
|Dakorien Moore
|ORE
|WR
|39
|Sedrick Alexander
|VAN
|RB
|40
|Turbo Richard
|IU
|RB
|41
|Waymond Jordan
|USC
|RB
|42
|Makhi Hughes
|HOU
|RB
|43
|Evan Dickens
|BC
|RB
|44
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|CLEM
|WR
|45
|Trent Mosley
|USC
|WR
|46
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|47
|Jeremiah McClellan
|ORE
|WR
|48
|Justus Ross-Simmons
|SYR
|WR
|49
|J'Koby Williams
|TTU
|RB
|50
|Reed Harris
|ASU
|WR
|51
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|52
|Marcellous Hawkins
|VT
|RB
|53
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|54
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|55
|Caleb Hawkins
|OKST
|RB
|56
|Trey'Dez Green
|LSU
|TE
|57
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|58
|Adam Mohammed
|CAL
|RB
|59
|TJ Moore
|CLEM
|WR
|60
|Chrishon McCray
|MSU
|WR
|61
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|62
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|ALA
|WR
|63
|Anthony Evans
|MSST
|WR
|64
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|65
|Demond Williams Jr.
|WASH
|QB
|66
|Cameron Dickey
|TTU
|RB
|67
|Nik McMillan
|KSU
|WR
|68
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|69
|Kamari Moulton
|IOWA
|RB
|70
|Jamari Johnson
|ORE
|TE
|71
|Cam Coleman
|TEX
|WR
|72
|Gavin Freeman
|BAY
|WR
|73
|Randy Pittman
|SMU
|TE
|74
|Cam Edwards
|MSU
|RB
|75
|Wyatt Young
|OKST
|WR
|76
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|77
|Mark Fletcher Jr.
|MIA
|RB
|78
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|79
|Benjamin Brahmer
|PSU
|TE
|80
|Patrick Overmyer
|HOU
|TE
|81
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|82
|Devon Dampier
|UTAH
|QB
|83
|Dierre Hill Jr.
|ORE
|RB
|84
|Darrell Gill
|MISS
|WR
|85
|Louis Brown
|BAY
|WR
|86
|Dylan Wade
|UCF
|TE
|87
|Ryan Wingo
|TEX
|WR
|88
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|89
|Terrell Anderson
|USC
|WR
|90
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|91
|Faizon Brandon
|TENN
|QB
|92
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|93
|Dorian Fleming
|MD
|TE
|94
|Omarion Miller
|ASU
|WR
|95
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|96
|Duke Watson
|UCF
|RB
|97
|Daniel Hill
|ALA
|RB
|98
|Keshaun Singleton
|AUB
|WR
|99
|Chris Johnson Jr.
|CLEM
|RB
|100
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|101
|Luke Reynolds
|VT
|TE
|102
|Jamal Rule
|NEB
|RB
|103
|Isaiah Sategna
|OU
|WR
|104
|Marquis Johnson
|MSST
|WR
|105
|Garrett Oakley
|KSU
|TE
|106
|Mason Mini
|CAL
|TE
|107
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|108
|Jeremiah Koger
|AUB
|WR
|109
|Raleek Brown
|TEX
|RB
|110
|Kendrick Raphael
|SMU
|RB
|111
|Jekail Middlebrook
|UVA
|RB
|112
|Shavane Anderson Jr.
|SYR
|RB
|113
|Danny Scudero
|COLO
|WR
|114
|Rodney Bullard Jr.
|MSU
|WR
|115
|Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding
|MD
|WR
|116
|Kwinten Ives
|NEB
|RB
|117
|Nyck Harbor
|SC
|WR
|118
|Koby Howard
|PSU
|WR
|119
|Jayden Scott
|NCSU
|RB
|120
|Mekhi Nelson
|NEB
|RB
|121
|Kenny Johnson
|TTU
|WR
|122
|Dawson Pendergrass
|BAY
|RB
|123
|Jordan Shipp
|UNC
|WR
|124
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|125
|Jamal Roberts
|MIZ
|RB
|126
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|127
|Antwan Raymond
|RUTG
|RB
|128
|Evan Stewart
|ORE
|WR
|129
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|130
|Avery Johnson
|KSU
|QB
|131
|Bo Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|132
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|133
|Jaron Tibbs
|KSU
|WR
|134
|Conner Weigman
|HOU
|QB
|135
|LJ Martin
|BYU
|RB
|136
|Coy Eakin
|TTU
|WR
|137
|Jordan Clay
|WASH
|WR
|138
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|139
|Nyziah Hunter
|NEB
|WR
|140
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|141
|Justin Bowick
|OKST
|WR
|142
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|143
|Johntay Cook
|MISS
|WR
|144
|Fame Ijeboi
|PUR
|RB
|145
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|146
|Ryan Davis
|BAY
|WR
|147
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|148
|Jojo Trader
|NCSU
|WR
|149
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|150
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|151
|JJ Buchanan
|MICH
|WR
|152
|Dawson Pough
|BC
|WR
|153
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|154
|King Miller
|USC
|RB
|155
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|156
|Donovan Murph
|SC
|WR
|157
|Mylan Graham
|ND
|WR
|158
|Tyshawn Russell
|SYR
|WR
|159
|Trent Walker
|HOU
|WR
|160
|JV Gibson
|CIN
|WR
|161
|Joshua Moore
|MIA
|WR
|162
|Cam Pickett
|KU
|WR
|163
|Jacory Barney
|NEB
|WR
|164
|Legend Glasker
|BYU
|WR
|165
|Tre Spivey
|ASU
|WR
|166
|Malcolm Simmons
|TTU
|WR
|167
|Javarius Green
|BC
|WR
|168
|Collin Dixon
|ILL
|WR
|169
|Ethan Dowdy
|NCSU
|WR
|170
|TreyShun Hurry
|LOU
|WR
|171
|Jeremiah Cobb
|AUB
|RB
|172
|Carson Hansen
|PSU
|RB
|173
|Corey Smith
|PUR
|WR
|174
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|175
|Lloyd Avant
|OU
|RB
|176
|Cederian Morgan
|ALA
|WR
|177
|JC French
|CIN
|QB
|178
|Justice Haynes
|GT
|RB
|179
|Fluff Bothwell
|MSST
|RB
|180
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|181
|Isaiah Johnson
|UNC
|WR
|182
|Dante Moore
|ORE
|QB
|183
|Eric Singleton
|FLA
|WR
|184
|Keyjuan Brown
|LOU
|RB
|185
|Jojo Phillips
|BYU
|WR
|186
|TK Keys
|TENN
|WR
|187
|Ashton Bethel-Roman
|TA&M
|WR
|188
|Javen Nicholas
|DUKE
|WR
|189
|Gary Bryant III
|SYR
|WR
|190
|Jordan Allen
|HOU
|WR
|191
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|192
|Isiah Canion
|UGA
|WR
|193
|Dilin Jones
|LSU
|RB
|194
|Ty Clark III
|WAKE
|RB
|195
|Anthony Woods
|UCLA
|RB
|196
|Shazz Preston
|IU
|WR
|197
|Duane Thomas Jr.
|UCF
|WR
|198
|Asaad Waseem
|PUR
|WR
|199
|Lanorris Sellers
|SC
|QB
|200
|Tylik Hill
|SYR
|RB
|201
|Trey Cooley
|WASH
|RB
|202
|Joseph Williams
|COLO
|WR
|203
|Nolan James Jr.
|ND
|RB
|204
|Kyson Brown
|ASU
|RB
|205
|London Humphreys
|UGA
|WR
|206
|Rashid Williams
|WASH
|WR
|207
|Mikey Matthews
|UCLA
|WR
|208
|Matt Fuller
|SC
|RB
|209
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|210
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|211
|Antonio Meeks
|WAKE
|WR
|212
|Lawson Luckie
|UGA
|TE
|213
|Hollywood Smothers
|TEX
|RB
|214
|Caleb Odom
|MISS
|TE
|215
|Trell Harris
|OU
|WR
|216
|Jared Richardson
|DUKE
|WR
|217
|Jaden Bray
|WVU
|WR
|218
|Landon Ellis
|UCLA
|WR
|219
|Ca'Lil Valentine
|ILL
|RB
|220
|Jelani Thurman
|UNC
|TE
|221
|Donovan Faupel
|ARK
|WR
|222
|Daniel Jackson
|MINN
|WR
|223
|Bear Bachmeier
|BYU
|QB
|224
|Jordan Marshall
|MICH
|RB
|225
|Nathan McNeil
|IOWA
|RB
|226
|Andrew Marsh
|MICH
|WR
|227
|Hudson Clement
|ILL
|WR
|228
|Beau Pribula
|UVA
|QB
|229
|Kwazi Gilmer
|NEB
|WR
|230
|Johnathan Montague Jr.
|BC
|WR
|231
|Hunter Andrews
|UTAH
|TE
|232
|Cutter Boley
|ASU
|QB
|233
|Kedrick Reescano
|ARIZ
|RB
|234
|Elijah Jones
|CIN
|WR
|235
|Tristan Smith
|CLEM
|WR
|236
|Tristen Brown
|VAN
|WR
|237
|Tra'Mar Harris
|PUR
|WR
|238
|Nic Anderson
|UK
|WR
|239
|Rahkeem Smith
|GT
|WR
|240
|CJ Baxter
|UK
|RB
|241
|Abu Sama III
|WIS
|RB
|242
|Micah Welch
|COLO
|RB
|243
|Rodney Fields Jr.
|KSU
|RB
|244
|Tony Diaz
|IOWA
|WR
|245
|Rocco Becht
|PSU
|QB
|246
|Brian Rowe
|UCLA
|WR
|247
|Kameron Courtney
|UVA
|WR
|248
|Keelon Russell
|ALA
|QB
|249
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|250
|Sutton Smith
|ARK
|RB
|251
|Jeffrey Overton Jr.
|VT
|RB
|252
|Emmett Mosley
|TEX
|WR
|253
|DJ Miller
|UK
|WR
|254
|Chris Marshall
|ARK
|WR
|255
|Lawayne McCoy
|LOU
|WR
|256
|Arch Manning
|TEX
|QB
|257
|Gi'Bran Payne
|CIN
|RB
|258
|Demon June
|UNC
|RB
|259
|Terrance Carter
|TTU
|TE
|260
|Willie Rodriguez
|UK
|TE
|261
|Decker DeGraaf
|WASH
|TE
|262
|Caden Durham
|LSU
|RB
|263
|Dylan Edwards
|KU
|RB
|264
|DJ Vonnahme
|IOWA
|TE
|265
|Hawkins Polley
|BAY
|TE
|266
|Christian Bentancur
|CLEM
|TE
|267
|Rueben Owens II
|TA&M
|RB
|268
|Byrum Brown
|AUB
|QB
|269
|Gideon Davidson
|CLEM
|RB
|270
|Javian Osborne
|ND
|RB
|271
|Armoni Weaver
|WVU
|WR
|272
|Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
|USC
|WR
|273
|Katin Houser
|ILL
|QB
|274
|Chris Lawson
|WASH
|WR
|275
|Carson Gulker
|MSU
|TE
|276
|Agyeman Addae
|UCF
|RB
|277
|Aiden Flora
|ISU
|RB
|278
|Elija Lofton
|MIA
|TE
|279
|Isaiah Mozee
|NEB
|RB
|280
|Jabree Coleman
|SC
|RB
|281
|Isaiah Augustave
|SC
|RB
|282
|Derrick McFall
|SMU
|RB
|283
|Chris Barnes
|OKST
|WR
|284
|Brody Foley
|LOU
|TE
|285
|Daunte Bacheyie
|SYR
|TE
|286
|Aaron Philo
|FLA
|QB
|287
|Grayson Rigdon
|ASU
|RB
|288
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|289
|Ismail Mahdi
|ARIZ
|RB
|290
|Re'Shaun Sanford II
|HOU
|RB
|291
|Lotzeir Brooks
|ALA
|WR
|292
|Brandon Inniss
|OSU
|WR
|293
|Jadon Porter
|BAY
|WR
|294
|Brandon Tullis
|MSU
|RB
|295
|Luke Hasz
|MISS
|TE
|296
|Vander Ploog
|NCSU
|TE
|297
|Malachi Coleman
|WIS
|RB
|298
|Jayvontay Conner
|VAN
|TE
|299
|Brock Schott
|IU
|TE
|300
|Iverson Howard
|MD
|RB
Week 2 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks
Tanook Hines, WR, USC
USC sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines missed Week 0 with an injury and returned in Week 1, catching two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown. Hines exploded down the stretch last season, catching 15 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in the last three games of the year.
As he continues to work back to full health, he should see more involvement in the passing game alongside freshman standouts Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. This week, Hines is a high-ceiling, low-floor play against Louisiana in what should be another USC blowout.
Gavin Freeman, WR, Baylor
Baylor senior wide receiver Gavin Freeman exploded onto the college football scene in Week 1, grabbing 12 receptions for 154 yards and a score in the narrow loss to Auburn. This week, the Bears face a much easier opponent in Prairie View A&M. Freeman may also see a downgrade at quarterback, as DJ Lagway (ankle) could sit after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.
If Lagway can't go, inexperienced junior Nate Bennett would likely draw the start. Even if Lagway can go, the starters may not see a whole lot of run in this game. Freeman has a high ceiling due to a lot of touchdown potential in a game where Baylor should light the scoreboard up, but also a low floor in the event that he is pulled early with the starters.
Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will look to deliver big again in the team's SEC opener against Kentucky in Week 2. Coleman-Williams didn't find the end zone in the team's 48-10 win over East Carolina in Week 1, but he did catch five passes for 130 yards, while also getting a rushing attempt that went for an additional nine yards.
He was the top pass catcher for Bama by a wide margin, with the next-best player only going for 44 receiving yards. Despite a tougher challenge, Coleman-Williams' outlook for the week is still high. Kentucky beat Youngstown State 45-13 in Week 1, allowing 305 total yards. Alabama is a much better offense and will be heavily favored over Kentucky, so fantasy owners should be confident in Coleman-Williams and several other Crimson Tide fantasy players.
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will look to put together another big performance in a huge matchup against Texas in Week 2. Sayin was stellar in the Buckeyes' Week 1 win over Ball State, completing 21-of-25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown to cap an impressive overall showing.
Texas will be a much stiffer test for Sayin and the high-flying Buckeyes' offense. The Longhorns dismantled Texas State 59-7 in Week 1, but the Bobcats did manage 349 yards of offense. Three turnovers hurt Texas State, so if Sayin can limit his turnovers this week, fantasy owners could still expect a solid overall performance. Sayin is expected to start in most fantasy leagues every week, and despite the tougher challenge this week, that doesn't change that expectation.