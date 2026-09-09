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Week 2 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

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Demond Williams Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these QB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

It's almost time for Week 2 of the college fantasy football season, and as always, we saw some surprise performances from several quarterbacks in Week 1. So should you abandon the quarterback you drafted and start the one you just snagged on the waiver wire? We're here to help you sort through it with our Week 2 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller's Week 2 CFB quarterback rankings include all viable Power 4 options. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Mason Heintschel, Faizon Brandon, Kevin Jennings, Sam Leavitt, Demond Williams Jr., Josh Hoover, Michael Hawkins Jr., and more stand among all others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Mason Heintschel PITT QB
2 Kamario Taylor MSST QB
3 Trinidad Chambliss MISS QB
4 Darian Mensah MIA QB
5 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
6 Demond Williams Jr. WASH QB
7 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
8 Devon Dampier UTAH QB
9 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
10 Faizon Brandon TENN QB
11 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
12 Avery Johnson KSU QB
13 Conner Weigman HOU QB
14 Jayden Maiava USC QB
15 Josh Hoover IU QB
16 JC French CIN QB
17 Dante Moore ORE QB
18 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
19 LaNorris Sellers SC QB
20 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
21 Beau Pribula UVA QB
22 Cutter Boley ASU QB
23 Rocco Becht PSU QB
24 Keelon Russell ALA QB
25 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
26 Arch Manning TEX QB
27 Byrum Brown AUB QB
28 Katin Houser ILL QB
29 Aaron Philo FLA QB
30 Julian Sayin OSU QB
31 John Mateer OU QB
32 Marcel Reed TA&M QB
33 Kenny Minchey UK QB
34 Giovanni Lopez WAKE QB
35 Jaylen Raynor ISU QB
36 Alonza Barnett UCF QB
37 Steven Angeli SYR QB
38 Ryan Browne PUR QB
39 Nico Iamaleava UCLA QB
40 D.J. Lagway BAY QB
41 Austin Simmons MIZ QB
42 Will Hammond TTU QB
43 C.J. Carr ND QB
44 Malik Washington MD QB
45 Alessio Milivojevic MSU QB
46 Noah Fifita ARIZ QB
47 KJ Jackson ARK QB
48 Ethan Grunkemeyer VT QB
49 Mason McKenzie BC QB
50 Colton Joseph WIS QB
51 Bryce Underwood MICH QB
52 CJ Bailey NCSU QB
53 Drake Lindsey MINN QB
54 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele CAL QB
55 Drew Mestemaker OKST QB
56 Jaden Craig TCU QB
57 Isaiah Marshall KU QB
58 Julian Lewis COLO QB
59 Christopher Vizzina CLEM QB
60 Blaze Berlowitz VAN QB
61 Alberto Mendoza GT QB
62 AJ Surace RUTG QB
63 Walker Eget DUKE QB
64 Hank Brown IOWA QB
65 Jared Curtis VAN QB
66 Jeremy Hecklinski IOWA QB

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will look to put together another big performance in a huge matchup against Texas in Week 2. Sayin was stellar in the Buckeyes' Week 1 win over Ball State, completing 21-of-25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown to cap an impressive overall showing.

Texas will be a much stiffer test for Sayin and the high-flying Buckeyes' offense. The Longhorns dismantled Texas State 59-7 in Week 1, but the Bobcats did manage 349 yards of offense. Three turnovers hurt Texas State, so if Sayin can limit his turnovers this week, fantasy owners could still expect a solid overall performance. Sayin is expected to start in most fantasy leagues every week, and despite the tougher challenge this week, that doesn't change that expectation.

Arch Manning, Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning will get his first big test of the season when facing top-ranked Ohio State in Week 2. Manning was pretty good in Week 1 against Texas State, completing 20-of-27 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, but he was picked off once.

Manning only rushed for six yards on three attempts. Ohio State dominated Ball State in a 56-3 drubbing in Week 1. The Buckeyes allowed just 165 total yards of offense, while also forcing a turnover. Texas' offense will provide a much tougher test, and Manning will need to put forth a good showing to help the Longhorns win. The QB might use his legs a bit more against a much more formidable defense. For one of the few times this season, fantasy owners should temper expectations with Manning, but he should still be started in all leagues.

Faizon Brandon, Tennessee

Tennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon dominated Furman in Week 1, completing 76% of his passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 10 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. The freshman became the first SEC quarterback since Cam Newton to throw for three touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in a debut game. The historic effort made Faizon QB3 in Week 1, scoring 39.84 fantasy points. Week 2 will be a tougher matchup as Tennessee faces Georgia Tech, which allowed 235 passing yards per game and 25 points per game last season.

However, Georgia Tech dominated Colorado in Week 1, holding them to 124 passing yards and the second-worst completion rate across college football in Week 1. Faizon is ranked as RotoBaller's QB10 heading into Week 2 and is projected to score 27.4 points. Fantasy owners should feel confident rolling out Faizon as a QB1 in Week 2.

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State sophomore quarterback Drew Mestemaker struggled in his season debut, completing 29-of-49 passes for 241 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in an upset loss to Tulsa. Mestemaker was considered one of the big transfer portal gets, following his head coach Eric Morris to Stillwater from North Texas.

The Oklahoma State quarterback faces a much tougher matchup this week with the Oregon Ducks coming to town. Last season, Oklahoma State fell to Oregon 69-3. This year's Cowboys team is almost entirely new, but they lacked fight last week. Mestemaker may continue to struggle against a stingy Oregon defense and is best left on the bench this week in fantasy.

Darian Mensah, Miami

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah was near perfect in his Hurricanes' debut, completing 27-of-30 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns. Mensah will suit up on Thursday night as the Hurricanes take on Florida A&M in a game where they are favored by 55.5 points.

It would be shocking to see Mensah play past halftime in this one, but he should stuff the stat sheet when on the field. In fantasy, he should be started with caution, as he may not see many snaps in this one.

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski, Iowa

Both Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski played last week in the 40-0 win over Northern Illinois. Brown completed 12-of-20 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, and Hecklinski completed seven-of-16 passes for 76 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Heading into Week 2 against Iowa State, it appears that Kirk Ferentz has continued to decline to name a starter.

Both Brown and Hecklinski stated on Tuesday that they have not been told who will be getting the first snaps of the game, nor what the rotation will look like at quarterback. However, both stated that they expect to play in the rivalry game.

AJ Surace, Rutgers

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has named AJ Surace the starting quarterback for the team's Week 2 game against Boston College. Week 1 starter Dylan Lonergan left the team's surprising loss to Massachusetts with an undisclosed injury, which led to the change for this coming week. Lonergan completed 16-of-29 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off three times in Week 1; he also lost a fumble. Surace was 6-of-9 passing for 77 yards and a touchdown, while failing to produce anything on the ground.

Rutgers' offense produced 349 total yards of offense, but four turnovers allowed UMass to pull off the upset. Boston College will provide a tougher challenge for the Scarlet Knights, and now with a new starting quarterback, all of Rutgers' fantasy players get a slight downgrade. Wide receiver KJ Duff was the only bright spot offensively for the Scarlet Knights last week; he caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

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Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
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Scores First-Round Knockout Win
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Dominated At UFC Paris
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