RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these QB rankings for the top Power 4 players.
It's almost time for Week 2 of the college fantasy football season, and as always, we saw some surprise performances from several quarterbacks in Week 1. So should you abandon the quarterback you drafted and start the one you just snagged on the waiver wire? We're here to help you sort through it with our Week 2 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026.
RotoBaller's Week 2 CFB quarterback rankings include all viable Power 4 options. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Mason Heintschel, Faizon Brandon, Kevin Jennings, Sam Leavitt, Demond Williams Jr., Josh Hoover, Michael Hawkins Jr., and more stand among all others.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 2 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Mason Heintschel
|PITT
|QB
|2
|Kamario Taylor
|MSST
|QB
|3
|Trinidad Chambliss
|MISS
|QB
|4
|Darian Mensah
|MIA
|QB
|5
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|6
|Demond Williams Jr.
|WASH
|QB
|7
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|8
|Devon Dampier
|UTAH
|QB
|9
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|10
|Faizon Brandon
|TENN
|QB
|11
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|12
|Avery Johnson
|KSU
|QB
|13
|Conner Weigman
|HOU
|QB
|14
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|15
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|16
|JC French
|CIN
|QB
|17
|Dante Moore
|ORE
|QB
|18
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|19
|LaNorris Sellers
|SC
|QB
|20
|Bear Bachmeier
|BYU
|QB
|21
|Beau Pribula
|UVA
|QB
|22
|Cutter Boley
|ASU
|QB
|23
|Rocco Becht
|PSU
|QB
|24
|Keelon Russell
|ALA
|QB
|25
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|26
|Arch Manning
|TEX
|QB
|27
|Byrum Brown
|AUB
|QB
|28
|Katin Houser
|ILL
|QB
|29
|Aaron Philo
|FLA
|QB
|30
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|31
|John Mateer
|OU
|QB
|32
|Marcel Reed
|TA&M
|QB
|33
|Kenny Minchey
|UK
|QB
|34
|Giovanni Lopez
|WAKE
|QB
|35
|Jaylen Raynor
|ISU
|QB
|36
|Alonza Barnett
|UCF
|QB
|37
|Steven Angeli
|SYR
|QB
|38
|Ryan Browne
|PUR
|QB
|39
|Nico Iamaleava
|UCLA
|QB
|40
|D.J. Lagway
|BAY
|QB
|41
|Austin Simmons
|MIZ
|QB
|42
|Will Hammond
|TTU
|QB
|43
|C.J. Carr
|ND
|QB
|44
|Malik Washington
|MD
|QB
|45
|Alessio Milivojevic
|MSU
|QB
|46
|Noah Fifita
|ARIZ
|QB
|47
|KJ Jackson
|ARK
|QB
|48
|Ethan Grunkemeyer
|VT
|QB
|49
|Mason McKenzie
|BC
|QB
|50
|Colton Joseph
|WIS
|QB
|51
|Bryce Underwood
|MICH
|QB
|52
|CJ Bailey
|NCSU
|QB
|53
|Drake Lindsey
|MINN
|QB
|54
|Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
|CAL
|QB
|55
|Drew Mestemaker
|OKST
|QB
|56
|Jaden Craig
|TCU
|QB
|57
|Isaiah Marshall
|KU
|QB
|58
|Julian Lewis
|COLO
|QB
|59
|Christopher Vizzina
|CLEM
|QB
|60
|Blaze Berlowitz
|VAN
|QB
|61
|Alberto Mendoza
|GT
|QB
|62
|AJ Surace
|RUTG
|QB
|63
|Walker Eget
|DUKE
|QB
|64
|Hank Brown
|IOWA
|QB
|65
|Jared Curtis
|VAN
|QB
|66
|Jeremy Hecklinski
|IOWA
|QB
Week 2 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will look to put together another big performance in a huge matchup against Texas in Week 2. Sayin was stellar in the Buckeyes' Week 1 win over Ball State, completing 21-of-25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown to cap an impressive overall showing.
Texas will be a much stiffer test for Sayin and the high-flying Buckeyes' offense. The Longhorns dismantled Texas State 59-7 in Week 1, but the Bobcats did manage 349 yards of offense. Three turnovers hurt Texas State, so if Sayin can limit his turnovers this week, fantasy owners could still expect a solid overall performance. Sayin is expected to start in most fantasy leagues every week, and despite the tougher challenge this week, that doesn't change that expectation.
Arch Manning, Texas
Texas quarterback Arch Manning will get his first big test of the season when facing top-ranked Ohio State in Week 2. Manning was pretty good in Week 1 against Texas State, completing 20-of-27 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, but he was picked off once.
Manning only rushed for six yards on three attempts. Ohio State dominated Ball State in a 56-3 drubbing in Week 1. The Buckeyes allowed just 165 total yards of offense, while also forcing a turnover. Texas' offense will provide a much tougher test, and Manning will need to put forth a good showing to help the Longhorns win. The QB might use his legs a bit more against a much more formidable defense. For one of the few times this season, fantasy owners should temper expectations with Manning, but he should still be started in all leagues.
Faizon Brandon, Tennessee
Tennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon dominated Furman in Week 1, completing 76% of his passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 10 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. The freshman became the first SEC quarterback since Cam Newton to throw for three touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in a debut game. The historic effort made Faizon QB3 in Week 1, scoring 39.84 fantasy points. Week 2 will be a tougher matchup as Tennessee faces Georgia Tech, which allowed 235 passing yards per game and 25 points per game last season.
However, Georgia Tech dominated Colorado in Week 1, holding them to 124 passing yards and the second-worst completion rate across college football in Week 1. Faizon is ranked as RotoBaller's QB10 heading into Week 2 and is projected to score 27.4 points. Fantasy owners should feel confident rolling out Faizon as a QB1 in Week 2.
Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State sophomore quarterback Drew Mestemaker struggled in his season debut, completing 29-of-49 passes for 241 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in an upset loss to Tulsa. Mestemaker was considered one of the big transfer portal gets, following his head coach Eric Morris to Stillwater from North Texas.
The Oklahoma State quarterback faces a much tougher matchup this week with the Oregon Ducks coming to town. Last season, Oklahoma State fell to Oregon 69-3. This year's Cowboys team is almost entirely new, but they lacked fight last week. Mestemaker may continue to struggle against a stingy Oregon defense and is best left on the bench this week in fantasy.
Darian Mensah, Miami
Miami quarterback Darian Mensah was near perfect in his Hurricanes' debut, completing 27-of-30 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns. Mensah will suit up on Thursday night as the Hurricanes take on Florida A&M in a game where they are favored by 55.5 points.
It would be shocking to see Mensah play past halftime in this one, but he should stuff the stat sheet when on the field. In fantasy, he should be started with caution, as he may not see many snaps in this one.
Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski, Iowa
Both Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski played last week in the 40-0 win over Northern Illinois. Brown completed 12-of-20 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, and Hecklinski completed seven-of-16 passes for 76 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Heading into Week 2 against Iowa State, it appears that Kirk Ferentz has continued to decline to name a starter.
Both Brown and Hecklinski stated on Tuesday that they have not been told who will be getting the first snaps of the game, nor what the rotation will look like at quarterback. However, both stated that they expect to play in the rivalry game.
AJ Surace, Rutgers
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has named AJ Surace the starting quarterback for the team's Week 2 game against Boston College. Week 1 starter Dylan Lonergan left the team's surprising loss to Massachusetts with an undisclosed injury, which led to the change for this coming week. Lonergan completed 16-of-29 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off three times in Week 1; he also lost a fumble. Surace was 6-of-9 passing for 77 yards and a touchdown, while failing to produce anything on the ground.
Rutgers' offense produced 349 total yards of offense, but four turnovers allowed UMass to pull off the upset. Boston College will provide a tougher challenge for the Scarlet Knights, and now with a new starting quarterback, all of Rutgers' fantasy players get a slight downgrade. Wide receiver KJ Duff was the only bright spot offensively for the Scarlet Knights last week; he caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.