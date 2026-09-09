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6 College Football Bold Predictions for Week 2: Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona State

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Brant's bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2026 college football season, including picks for Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona State, and more.

In This Article hide
Texas Comfortably Beats Ohio State
Arizona State Shocks Texas A&M
Bryce Underwood Benched Against Oklahoma
Memphis Knocks Off Boise State
Georgia Hangs 60-Plus for Second Straight Week
Kamario Taylor Puts Himself on Heisman Radar
More College Football Analysis

We’re a week into the college football season, and I think it’s safe to say the mark was missed in Week 1’s bold predictions article

That being said, I’ve got another shot to get it right after being way too bullish on a dud of an Oklahoma State team and putting a bit too much faith in DJ Lagway.

This week’s bold predictions span across the big-time Big Ten/SEC matchups, while also sneaking in some G6 action. Read on to see this week’s bold calls.

 

Texas Comfortably Beats Ohio State

On paper, this isn’t just the game of the week but is one of the games of the season. I think it ends up being less competitive than the spread suggests. 

Ohio State has the skill-position talent to hang with anybody, but that was true last season, too, and it didn't stop Miami from bullying it in the trenches in the College Football Playoff. I see this game playing out very similarly. The Buckeyes can chase points with their playmakers, but this Texas team is not going to let it turn into a track meet.

The Longhorns are tough on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and that is the kind of formula that has given Ohio State fits over the past few seasons when the lights shine the brightest. 

With Trevor Goosby fully healthy, the Longhorns line should give Arch Manning plenty of time to make plays while fending off an unproven Buckeye pass rush. As for plays, Manning has plenty of mouths to feed. Running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown and receivers Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman all found the end zone a week ago.

Add in the fact that Texas is playing with a chip on its shoulder after last year's narrow loss to the Buckeyes, and I think this one gets emotional under the lights in Austin. 

Steve Sarkisian's team has waited a whole season for this shot at revenge, and I don't think it lets the moment pass it by. Give me Texas to win comfortably under the lights in Austin, led by a massive game from star edge-rusher Colin Simmons.

 

Arizona State Shocks Texas A&M

Morgan State was hardly a murderers' row matchup, but Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley looked impressive in his first extended look under center for the Sun Devils, tossing six touchdown passes. 

This team has some fire to it, and Kenny Dillingham has established himself as one of the premier young coaches in the country. He has a chance to make a statement here as he did against Utah in 2024 before winning the Big 12 and cruising into the College Football Playoff.

Beyond the coaching and the quarterback play, don't sleep on the fact that Omarion Miller and Reed Harris form a criminally underrated wide receiver duo. Both transfers have been hyped up all offseason, and showed us why in the Week 1 blowout as they combined for 14 catches, 239 yards, and three touchdowns in their Arizona State debut. 

As for Texas A&M, I also think it might be a tad bit overrated coming into this one. Looking back at its schedule last season, it got lucky in drawing lots of the bottom-half SEC teams and struggled with teams like Arkansas and South Carolina. This team has a lot of continuity from last year, but that may not be as good a thing as many suggest.

Marcel Reed has shown the ability to be a great collegiate quarterback, but he can really struggle when pressure is put on him. He could be the reason A&M goes far this season, and could also be the reason it loses six games this season.

Arizona State has the pieces to make some noise in this one, and I like the Sun Devils to pull the outright upset.

 

Bryce Underwood Benched Against Oklahoma

Kyle Whittingham left the door open for this to happen at some point this season, as he stated earlier this week that Bryce Underwood’s role as Michigan’s starting quarterback is “not infinite.” If the Wolverines find themselves in this game with Underwood struggling to move the offense like he did last week, I think we see a change at quarterback.

True freshman Tommy Carr has reportedly looked great this offseason on his way to winning the backup job. While this may not be an ideal game to throw a true freshman in for his first career snaps, it will be in front of a home crowd that is growing more and more skeptical of Underwood. 

Oklahoma did lose a lot from last year’s stout defense, but Brent Venables is no slouch on the defensive side of the ball. The Sooners will have a great unit again this season, and I’m calling my shot that they will force Underwood to the bench.

 

Memphis Knocks Off Boise State

Memphis has already shown the road warrior mentality this season, going out west and knocking off a strong UNLV team in Week 0. Why not run it back against another top G6 team this week? Marcus Stokes has been everything you want out of a non-power quarterback so far, distributing the ball efficiently and making plays with his legs when things break down.

Charles Huff has this program playing sharply, and I think that edge shows up again on the road this week. Boise State, meanwhile, is coming off a game where it left everything out on the field, and there is always a risk of a letdown when a team empties the tank in Week 1. 

The Broncos looked very impressive in the near-upset in Eugene last week, but they cannot underrate this undefeated Memphis team that will be hunting for another upset. If Memphis can get this done as 8.5-point underdogs, the Tigers would be the early favorite to earn the Group of 6 bid for the CFP.

 

Georgia Hangs 60-Plus for Second Straight Week

This prediction probably says more about Western Kentucky than it does about Georgia, but here we are. The Hilltoppers were overwhelmed a week ago in a 49-14 loss to Nevada, a team that has not won more than three games in a season since 2021.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were virtually unstoppable against Tennessee State in their opener, and I expect this week to be another confidence-building blowout against a lifeless Western Kentucky team. Georgia's skill players are going to get their touches early, the backups are going to see extended run once again, and the Bulldogs should have no trouble clearing 60 points for the second straight week. 

Running back Nate Frazier only touched the ball four times last week, yet scored three touchdowns. We should see more of the same efficiency this week from him, Gunner Stockton, and the entire offense.

 

Kamario Taylor Puts Himself on Heisman Radar

Perhaps the most underrated game of Saturday’s slate is the 3:30 p.m. ET CBS game between Mississippi State and Minnesota. This is not the same Bulldogs team that went 7-18 over the past two seasons under Jeff Lebby, and it is all because of sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Taylor played in select packages last season and finished the year with 629 passing yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He also scrambled for 458 yards and eight touchdowns. Taylor’s elite arm strength was on full display in Week 1’s win over Louisiana-Monroe, as he threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns.

An early season road game against Minnesota is a very strong test for the young quarterback. P.J. Fleck’s team plays best at home and has a solid defense. If Taylor can replicate last week’s numbers in this situation, he should be firmly on the Heisman radar.

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