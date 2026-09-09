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Week 2 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

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KJ Duff - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.

We saw some monster performances among wide receivers in Week 1, and hopefully, you had guys like KJ Duff rostered and in your starting lineup! Outside of the top studs, target pecking orders can vary widely week to week, so we're here to help you with key start 'em, sit 'em calls with our wide receiver college fantasy football rankings for Week 2.

These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in, and many wide receiver pecking orders are still unclear, so we'll know more in the weeks to come. Below, see where key wideouts such as Malachi Toney, KJ Duff, Jeremiah Smith, Nick Marsh, Trent Mosley, Gavin Freeman, Mike Matthews, and more stand, among all others in the top 100.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Malachi Toney MIA WR
2 Amare Thomas HOU WR
3 Charlie Becker IU WR
4 KJ Duff RUTG WR
5 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
6 Umari Hatcher SYR WR
7 Tre Richardson LOU WR
8 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
9 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
10 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
11 Winston Watkins LSU WR
12 Nick Marsh IU WR
13 Jordan Dwyer TCU WR
14 Tanook Hines USC WR
15 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
16 Jayce Brown LSU WR
17 Jackson Harris LSU WR
18 Dakorien Moore ORE WR
19 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
20 Trent Mosley USC WR
21 Ian Strong CAL WR
22 Jeremiah McClellan ORE WR
23 Justus Ross-Simmons SYR WR
24 Reed Harris ASU WR
25 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
26 Mike Matthews TENN WR
27 Yannick Smith SMU WR
28 TJ Moore CLEM WR
29 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
30 Mario Craver TA&M WR
31 Ryan Coleman-Williams ALA WR
32 Anthony Evans MSST WR
33 Vernell Brown FLA WR
34 Nik McMillan KSU WR
35 Cam Coleman TEX WR
36 Gavin Freeman BAY WR
37 Wyatt Young OKST WR
38 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
39 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
40 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
41 Darrell Gill MISS WR
42 Louis Brown BAY WR
43 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
44 Terrell Anderson USC WR
45 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
46 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
47 Omarion Miller ASU WR
48 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
49 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
50 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
51 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
52 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
53 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
54 Danny Scudero COLO WR
55 Rodney Bullard Jr. MSU WR
56 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
57 Nyck Harbor SC WR
58 Koby Howard PSU WR
59 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
60 Jordan Shipp UNC WR
61 Chris Durr MD WR
62 Javon Tracy MINN WR
63 Evan Stewart ORE WR
64 Braylon Staley TENN WR
65 Censere Lee PITT WR
66 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
67 Coy Eakin TTU WR
68 Jordan Clay WASH WR
69 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
70 Nyziah Hunter NEB WR
71 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
72 Justin Bowick OKST WR
73 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
74 Johntay Cook MISS WR
75 Yamir Knight SMU WR
76 Ryan Davis BAY WR
77 Chase Sowell PSU WR
78 Jojo Trader NCSU WR
79 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
80 Ed Small TCU WR
81 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
82 Dawson Pough BC WR
83 Jordan Faison ND WR
84 Donovan Murph SC WR
85 Mylan Graham ND WR
86 Tyshawn Russell SYR WR
87 Trent Walker HOU WR
88 JV Gibson CIN WR
89 Joshua Moore MIA WR
90 Cam Pickett KU WR
91 Jacory Barney NEB WR
92 Legend Glasker BYU WR
93 Tre Spivey ASU WR
94 Malcolm Simmons TTU WR
95 Javarius Green BC WR
96 Collin Dixon ILL WR
97 Ethan Dowdy NCSU WR
98 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
99 Corey Smith PUR WR
100 Cederian Morgan ALA WR

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks

Malachi Toney, Miami

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney started his season with a bang, and he will look to keep things rolling in a favorable Week 2 clash with Florida A&M. Against Stanford in Week 1, Toney erupted for 234 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 12 receptions. Miami pass catchers accumulated 428 yards, but nobody else had over 67 yards, showing that Toney is the clear top target.

Florida A&M is 1-1 on the season, earning a win over Albany State before losing to South Carolina State. The Rattlers have a much stiffer test coming against Toney and the Hurricanes, and the receiver could deliver big again as a result. Expect Toney to be started in all fantasy leagues, especially if he keeps producing as he did in Week 1.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will look to deliver big again in the team's SEC opener against Kentucky in Week 2. Coleman-Williams didn't find the end zone in the team's 48-10 win over East Carolina in Week 1, but he did catch five passes for 130 yards, while also getting a rushing attempt that went for an additional nine yards.

He was the top pass catcher for Bama by a wide margin, with the next-best player only going for 44 receiving yards. Despite a tougher challenge, Coleman-Williams' outlook for the week is still high. Kentucky beat Youngstown State 45-13 in Week 1, allowing 305 total yards. Alabama is a much better offense and will be heavily favored over Kentucky, so fantasy owners should be confident in Coleman-Williams and several other Crimson Tide fantasy players.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will face one of his toughest matchups of the season on Saturday when the Buckeyes travel to Austin. Smith started the season strong with eight receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns against Ball State, cementing himself once again among the best playmakers in college football.

Despite the tough matchup, Smith is a rare can't-bench player. Ohio State will funnel its offense through him, and even against a strong secondary, he will see the ball thrown his way early and often. Smith had six catches for 43 yards last year in a 14-7 win over Texas, and this season's matchup should see more scoring between the two juggernaut teams.

Gavin Freeman, Baylor

Baylor senior wide receiver Gavin Freeman exploded onto the college football scene in Week 1, grabbing 12 receptions for 154 yards and a score in the narrow loss to Auburn. This week, the Bears face a much easier opponent in Prairie View A&M. Freeman may also see a downgrade at quarterback, as DJ Lagway (ankle) could sit after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

If Lagway can't go, inexperienced junior Nate Bennett would likely draw the start. Even if Lagway can go, the starters may not see a whole lot of run in this game. Freeman has a high ceiling due to a lot of touchdown potential in a game where Baylor should light the scoreboard up, but also a low floor in the event that he is pulled early with the starters.

Trent Mosley, USC

USC freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley has been one of the brightest spots in the freshman class this young college football season. Through two games, Mosley has caught 11 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. This week, the Trojans get another soft matchup as they host Louisiana.

USC is favored by 31.5 points against the Ragin' Cajuns, indicating that this game could be done early. That being said, Mosley has ripped off a long touchdown in each of his games thus far. He is the Trojans' leading receiver of the season and should be set for another solid week in an easy matchup.

Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young remained Drew Mestemaker's favorite target in Week 1, grabbing eight catches for 84 yards in the 24-10 loss to Tulsa. Young led the way in all receiving categories for the Cowboys, who suffered a shocking loss. This week, they have a much tougher task on their hands as Oregon comes to town.

The Ducks boast a strong defense with talent stacked at all three levels. Young has a safe floor, as Oklahoma State will likely need to throw the ball quite a bit this week as they attempt to keep up, but may have a limited ceiling in a game where the Cowboys are not expected to score a whole lot of points.

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