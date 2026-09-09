RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.
We saw some monster performances among wide receivers in Week 1, and hopefully, you had guys like KJ Duff rostered and in your starting lineup! Outside of the top studs, target pecking orders can vary widely week to week, so we're here to help you with key start 'em, sit 'em calls with our wide receiver college fantasy football rankings for Week 2.
These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in, and many wide receiver pecking orders are still unclear, so we'll know more in the weeks to come. Below, see where key wideouts such as Malachi Toney, KJ Duff, Jeremiah Smith, Nick Marsh, Trent Mosley, Gavin Freeman, Mike Matthews, and more stand, among all others in the top 100.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 2 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Malachi Toney
|MIA
|WR
|2
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|3
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|4
|KJ Duff
|RUTG
|WR
|5
|Deuce Alexander
|MISS
|WR
|6
|Umari Hatcher
|SYR
|WR
|7
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|8
|Cooper Barkate
|MIA
|WR
|9
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|10
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|11
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|12
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|13
|Jordan Dwyer
|TCU
|WR
|14
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|15
|Braden Pegan
|UTAH
|WR
|16
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|17
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|18
|Dakorien Moore
|ORE
|WR
|19
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|CLEM
|WR
|20
|Trent Mosley
|USC
|WR
|21
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|22
|Jeremiah McClellan
|ORE
|WR
|23
|Justus Ross-Simmons
|SYR
|WR
|24
|Reed Harris
|ASU
|WR
|25
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|26
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|27
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|28
|TJ Moore
|CLEM
|WR
|29
|Chrishon McCray
|MSU
|WR
|30
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|31
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|ALA
|WR
|32
|Anthony Evans
|MSST
|WR
|33
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|34
|Nik McMillan
|KSU
|WR
|35
|Cam Coleman
|TEX
|WR
|36
|Gavin Freeman
|BAY
|WR
|37
|Wyatt Young
|OKST
|WR
|38
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|39
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|40
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|41
|Darrell Gill
|MISS
|WR
|42
|Louis Brown
|BAY
|WR
|43
|Ryan Wingo
|TEX
|WR
|44
|Terrell Anderson
|USC
|WR
|45
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|46
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|47
|Omarion Miller
|ASU
|WR
|48
|Keshaun Singleton
|AUB
|WR
|49
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|50
|Isaiah Sategna
|OU
|WR
|51
|Marquis Johnson
|MSST
|WR
|52
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|53
|Jeremiah Koger
|AUB
|WR
|54
|Danny Scudero
|COLO
|WR
|55
|Rodney Bullard Jr.
|MSU
|WR
|56
|Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding
|MD
|WR
|57
|Nyck Harbor
|SC
|WR
|58
|Koby Howard
|PSU
|WR
|59
|Kenny Johnson
|TTU
|WR
|60
|Jordan Shipp
|UNC
|WR
|61
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|62
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|63
|Evan Stewart
|ORE
|WR
|64
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|65
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|66
|Jaron Tibbs
|KSU
|WR
|67
|Coy Eakin
|TTU
|WR
|68
|Jordan Clay
|WASH
|WR
|69
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|70
|Nyziah Hunter
|NEB
|WR
|71
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|72
|Justin Bowick
|OKST
|WR
|73
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|74
|Johntay Cook
|MISS
|WR
|75
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|76
|Ryan Davis
|BAY
|WR
|77
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|78
|Jojo Trader
|NCSU
|WR
|79
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|80
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|81
|JJ Buchanan
|MICH
|WR
|82
|Dawson Pough
|BC
|WR
|83
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|84
|Donovan Murph
|SC
|WR
|85
|Mylan Graham
|ND
|WR
|86
|Tyshawn Russell
|SYR
|WR
|87
|Trent Walker
|HOU
|WR
|88
|JV Gibson
|CIN
|WR
|89
|Joshua Moore
|MIA
|WR
|90
|Cam Pickett
|KU
|WR
|91
|Jacory Barney
|NEB
|WR
|92
|Legend Glasker
|BYU
|WR
|93
|Tre Spivey
|ASU
|WR
|94
|Malcolm Simmons
|TTU
|WR
|95
|Javarius Green
|BC
|WR
|96
|Collin Dixon
|ILL
|WR
|97
|Ethan Dowdy
|NCSU
|WR
|98
|TreyShun Hurry
|LOU
|WR
|99
|Corey Smith
|PUR
|WR
|100
|Cederian Morgan
|ALA
|WR
Week 2 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks
Malachi Toney, Miami
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney started his season with a bang, and he will look to keep things rolling in a favorable Week 2 clash with Florida A&M. Against Stanford in Week 1, Toney erupted for 234 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 12 receptions. Miami pass catchers accumulated 428 yards, but nobody else had over 67 yards, showing that Toney is the clear top target.
Florida A&M is 1-1 on the season, earning a win over Albany State before losing to South Carolina State. The Rattlers have a much stiffer test coming against Toney and the Hurricanes, and the receiver could deliver big again as a result. Expect Toney to be started in all fantasy leagues, especially if he keeps producing as he did in Week 1.
Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will look to deliver big again in the team's SEC opener against Kentucky in Week 2. Coleman-Williams didn't find the end zone in the team's 48-10 win over East Carolina in Week 1, but he did catch five passes for 130 yards, while also getting a rushing attempt that went for an additional nine yards.
He was the top pass catcher for Bama by a wide margin, with the next-best player only going for 44 receiving yards. Despite a tougher challenge, Coleman-Williams' outlook for the week is still high. Kentucky beat Youngstown State 45-13 in Week 1, allowing 305 total yards. Alabama is a much better offense and will be heavily favored over Kentucky, so fantasy owners should be confident in Coleman-Williams and several other Crimson Tide fantasy players.
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will face one of his toughest matchups of the season on Saturday when the Buckeyes travel to Austin. Smith started the season strong with eight receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns against Ball State, cementing himself once again among the best playmakers in college football.
Despite the tough matchup, Smith is a rare can't-bench player. Ohio State will funnel its offense through him, and even against a strong secondary, he will see the ball thrown his way early and often. Smith had six catches for 43 yards last year in a 14-7 win over Texas, and this season's matchup should see more scoring between the two juggernaut teams.
Gavin Freeman, Baylor
Baylor senior wide receiver Gavin Freeman exploded onto the college football scene in Week 1, grabbing 12 receptions for 154 yards and a score in the narrow loss to Auburn. This week, the Bears face a much easier opponent in Prairie View A&M. Freeman may also see a downgrade at quarterback, as DJ Lagway (ankle) could sit after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.
If Lagway can't go, inexperienced junior Nate Bennett would likely draw the start. Even if Lagway can go, the starters may not see a whole lot of run in this game. Freeman has a high ceiling due to a lot of touchdown potential in a game where Baylor should light the scoreboard up, but also a low floor in the event that he is pulled early with the starters.
Trent Mosley, USC
USC freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley has been one of the brightest spots in the freshman class this young college football season. Through two games, Mosley has caught 11 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. This week, the Trojans get another soft matchup as they host Louisiana.
USC is favored by 31.5 points against the Ragin' Cajuns, indicating that this game could be done early. That being said, Mosley has ripped off a long touchdown in each of his games thus far. He is the Trojans' leading receiver of the season and should be set for another solid week in an easy matchup.
Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young remained Drew Mestemaker's favorite target in Week 1, grabbing eight catches for 84 yards in the 24-10 loss to Tulsa. Young led the way in all receiving categories for the Cowboys, who suffered a shocking loss. This week, they have a much tougher task on their hands as Oregon comes to town.
The Ducks boast a strong defense with talent stacked at all three levels. Young has a safe floor, as Oklahoma State will likely need to throw the ball quite a bit this week as they attempt to keep up, but may have a limited ceiling in a game where the Cowboys are not expected to score a whole lot of points.