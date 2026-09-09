Free NFL betting picks for every Week 1 matchup in 2026. Expert analysis and predictions for NFL Week 1. Who should you bet in Week 1? Analysis for every game on the slate.
The wait is over. NFL football returns to our lives this Wednesday night with a Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Starved for action, the NFL will serve up fans another game on Thursday night with the Niners and Rams clashing in Melbourne, Australia.
After those opening appetizers, we get a heaping Week 1 slate that feature plenty of intriguing matchups, and let's be honest, a couple of stinkers. The primetime games should be tons of fun with the Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday night, and the Broncos vs. Chiefs set to close things out on Monday Night Football.
Through the good, bad, and ugly, we'll dive into all the juicy spots on this slate, as we go through every Week 1 game in this article, offering picks, predictions, and analysis for each and every one. We appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller for the 2026 NFL season... let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Seattle Seahawks 21, New England Patriots 20 (Wednesday Night)
We kick off the 2026 NFL regular season with a rematch of Super Bowl LX, as the New England Patriots travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the defending-champion Seahawks. Seattle's dominant defense overwhelmed the Pats in their dominant 29-13 Super Bowl romp.
Defensively, not much has changed, as we can expect the Seattle defense to once again be elite under Mike Macdonald's watch, while Mike Vrabel's New England unit should also remain stout. Offensively, their have been some offseason changes.
Top betting picks and parlays for the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game: Seahawks vs. Patriots!
(via @ThunderDanDFS)https://t.co/DaewAU87va
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 8, 2026
Sam Darnold and the Seahawk offense must adapt to the absence of former OC Klint Kubiak, while Drake Maye gets a shiny new target in the form of trade acquisition A.J. Brown.
It's not hard to envision a physical slugfest in this one, and I look for this matchup to be a defensive battle that's close throughout. Seattle remains one of the biggest home-field advantages in the NFL, so we'll give the slightest of edges to the Seahawks.
Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 49ers 21 (Thursday Night, Melbourne)
The L.A. Rams enter the 2026 NFL regular season as the clear betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. It's tough to argue with that assessment, as Sean McVay's talented squad is brimming with both talent and experience.
And oh by the way, L.A. also happened to acquire the NFL's best defensive player, Myles Garrett, from Cleveland in an offseason trade, and will be getting back the league's former best defensive player with Aaron Donald coming out of retirement (though he won't be in action for this Week 1 matchup).
On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams will deploy defending MVP Matthew Stafford, along with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams.
For the Niners, the preseason story has been on injuries, which is a tale that San Francisco fans have become all-too-familiar with in recent years. While Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and new addition Mike Evans are expected to suit up in Australia, the 49ers receiving depth has been hurt by a season-ending injury to Ricky Pearsall and the offseason departure of Jauan Jennings.
Kyle Shanahan's bunch has struggled with the Rams in recent years, losing four of their last five games against the divisional rivals. Though international settings can lead to weird outcomes, we'll stick with L.A. to take care of business.
Chicago Bears 28, Carolina Panthers 20
Both of these squads enter 2026 on the heels of successful 2025 campaigns that resulted in playoff berths. For the visiting Bears, the future looks bright for an offense that should take another big step forward in Ben Johnson's second season at the helm in Chicago.
Quarterback Caleb Williams suddenly has dynamic playmakers all over the field in the form of Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift. Johnson has made it no secret that he wants this offense to break records.
That said, Chicago might have trouble getting the Panthers to cooperate. Carolina head coach Dave Canales prefers to play at a slow pace - which led to the Panthers rankings 24th in the NFL in Plays-per-Game last season - in an attempt to keep games close.
We can look for Carolina to attempt to slow this one down, but the Bears have enough explosive talent to still put points on the board.
Indianapolis Colts 28, Baltimore Ravens 27
For the first time since 2008, the Baltimore Ravens will enter an NFL season without John Harbaugh as their head coach. While his replacement, former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, is highly regarded, this is undoubtedly a new era for one of the league's most consistent franchises.
The Colts have been anything but consistent, as their 2025 campaign was truly a Jekyll-and-Hyde situation. Indy looked like a true offensive juggernaut with Daniel Jones under center, blazing to an 8-2 start. However, a season-ending injury to Jones led to a collapse that saw the Colts lose seven straight to close out the year.
People are excited about this new version of the Ravens, and I get it, but Indianapolis was a very dangerous team when Daniel Jones was healthy last season. I'll take the home dogs here.
Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Atlanta Falcons 14
Both of these organizations enter 2026 following head coach overhauls. For the Steelers - who had Mike Tomlin on the sidelines for 19 seasons - former Packers and Cowboys head man, Mike McCarthy, will be reunited with his former Green Bay quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, for what they hope is one final run.
For the Falcons, Kevin Stefanski will take the reins of an Atlanta offense that has no such proven commodity under center. After putting forth one of the most universally-panned preseason's in recent memory, former Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get the start for the Falcons in Week 1.
Tua Tagovailoa has been named starting quarterback for Week 1https://t.co/67barjCycW pic.twitter.com/l9QwpkUZOA
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 7, 2026
Stefanski is no stranger to QB limitations thanks to his time in Cleveland, and we should see a healthy dose of Bijan Robinson in this one, though that strategy could play into the hands of a Pittsburgh defense that was a pass-funnel unit last season.
This is one of the tougher Week 1 matchups to put a finger on, but due to an almost complete lack of faith in Tagovailoa at this stage of his career, I'll lean towards the more experienced Steelers at home.
Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Cleveland Browns 13
Liam Coen's arrival in Duval County revitalized both the Jaguars organization and quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2025. In Coen's first season, Jacksonville returned to the NFL Playoffs with Lawrence posting the best campaign of his career.
They'll begin 2026 with a nice opportunity to keep the party going against the moribund Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland's offseason doesn't exactly inspire confidence, as they traded superstar Myles Garrett to L.A. and re-integrated franchise scourge Deshaun Watson into the starting quarterback role.
I actually like what new Browns head coach Todd Monken can do with offenses, but in addition to his personnel limitations, he draws a tough opening assignment against an underrated Jags defense that finished sixth in the NFL in Total DVOA last year.
Cincinnati Bengals 31, Tampa Bay Bucs 27
2026 feels like a now-or-never season for both Zac Taylor and Todd Bowles, as two of the league's most interesting teams are set to square off against each other in Week 1.
In fairness to Cincinnati's Taylor, his superstar quarterback, Joe Burrow, has played more than 10 games just once in the last three seasons. However, the Bengals enter this season with no excuses, as they have a fully-healthy Burrow and an offense chock-full of dynamic stars.
The outlook for Bowles and the Bucs is murkier. Offseason tensions have been high thanks to the front-office's failure to reach a contract extension with quarterback Baker Mayfield in a timely manner, franchise cornerstone Vita Vea's troubling contract negotiations, and Bucs' legend Mike Evans' decision to split for San Francisco in free agency.
We saw this Tampa squad play at a high level during the first half of the 2025 season, but they'll need to shake the hangover of an abysmal back half of the season in which they imploded to lose seven of their last nine games.
Cincy has been a notoriously slow-starting team in recent years, I expect them to make every effort to get off to a fast start here at home.
New York Jets 17, Tennessee Titans 13
A good last-place punishment for fantasy football leagues would be making someone watch this game from start to finish with no breaks or distractions.
Carrying the lowest point-projection total of Week 1 (39.5), this is expected to be a rock fight between rebuilding teams that were two of the worst in the NFL last season.
Ironically, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh's first game at the helm of the Titans will be against his old team. While Saleh can likely whip this Tennessee defense into shape over the long-haul, the Titans enter 2026 with issues on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Cam Ward showed flashes of promise while constantly under siege as a rookie, but has looked lackluster this preseason.
The Gang Green defense is far from one to fear, though I do believe they'll be improved in Year 2 of Aaron Glenn's system. Offensive upgrades, including veteran quarterback Geno Smith, should help "power" the low-flying Jets to a win in Music City.
Detroit Lions 35, New Orleans Saints 27
Expected by many to be the worst team in the NFL last season, it's fair to say Saints head coach Kellen Moore overachieved in his first year at the helm in New Orleans.
After opening 2025 with a 1-8 record, the emergence of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough helped the Saints to close the campaign by winning five of their last eight games.
Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is predicted to win offensive player of the year, per ESPN. pic.twitter.com/fH6oodmQK5
— 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) September 8, 2026
Conversely, Dan Campbell's Lions underwhelmed with a 9-8 record last season. Detroit faced a perfect storm of new coordinators on both sides of the ball, as well as an overwhelming number of injuries in 2025. Knowing Campbell's ability to motivate, we can expect the Lions to be out for blood to open this season.
A domed environment with two of the league's fastest-paced offenses is a recipe for scoring, so look for the scoreboard operator to stay busy throughout a Lions win.
Houston Texans 21, Buffalo Bills 20
Following another postseason run that fell short of the Super Bowl, Buffalo elected to move on from long-time head coach Sean McDermott, promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady into the top job.
While Brady has proven talented at maximizing Josh Allen, the Bills draw a tough opener against a smothering Texans defense that's once again expected to be among the best units in the NFL.
Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans has faced Josh Allen and the Bills twice since 2024, emerging with a 2-0 record while holding the Buffalo offense to a total of 39 points across those two matchups. Though we know that Allen is capable of miracles, this Houston defense is no joke, and will throw everything but the kitchen sink at him.
The Buffalo defense will begin life without Sean McDermott against a Texans offense that's devoid of big-time playmakers outside of Nico Collins. I expect both defenses to look sharp in what should be a tight, physical game with Houston edging this one out late.
Los Angeles Chargers 35, Arizona Cardinals 17
The Chargers made one of the offseason's splashiest coaching hires by bringing in former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to run their offense. The notion of McDaniel paired with Justin Herbert has likely caused defensive coordinators around the league to lose some sleep.
As for Bolts head coach Jim Harbaugh, one thing he does very well is beat the teams he's supposed to beat. All in all, this sets up as a smash spot for the new-look Chargers against a rebuilding Cardinals squad with a new head coach on the sidelines.
Green Bay Packers 24, Minnesota Vikings 23
If I'm circling one game on the Week 1 slate as a toss-up, it's probably this divisional matchup between the Packers and Vikings. Evenly-matched on paper, these rivals split their two meeting last season, and each team enters 2026 with some question marks.
For the Vikings, uncertainty remains at the quarterback position following J.J. McCarthy's 2025 flameout. Minnesota brought in Kyler Murray during the offseason, and it's hard to envision him being worse than McCarthy was last season.
On the Green Bay side of things, the Pack will be without star running back Josh Jacobs, who has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List to start the year due to off-the-field legal issues. Defensive game-changer Micah Parsons will also be sidelined as he recovers from a torn ACL.
With all the question marks, I'll lean to the squad with the better quarterback, as Jordan Love should make enough plays to elevate the Packers in this matchup.
Las Vegas Raiders 20, Miami Dolphins 10
Fighting with the Titans vs. Jets for the title of Week 1's most cringe-worthy matchup, there's at least a little bit of intrigue here, as this will mark the debut of new head coaches for both the Raiders and Dolphins.
As expected, veteran Kirk Cousins will start the year under center for Las Vegas, while free-agent signing Malik Willis will look to prove himself as a starting-caliber QB for Miami.
Raiders name Kirk Cousins as the starting QB for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/ANjhjLsPvj
— NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2026
As they enter the post-Mike McDaniel era, there's a strong chance that the Dolphins will be the worst team in the league by a wide margin, as their roster is largely devoid of even replacement-level NFL talent in many areas.
While the Raiders have their own talent issues - largely at the receiver position - I do think new head coach Klint Kubiak will noticeably improve an offense that was abysmal in 2025, while the Silver & Black defense should be able to slow down the low-wattage Fins.
Philadelphia Eagles 24, Washington Commanders 17
The return of Jayden Daniels to the Washington lineup following an injury-plagued 2025 is undoubtedly reason for optimism for a Commanders bounce-back this season, though there's real concern when it comes to the offensive line charged with protecting the franchise QB, as PFF projects the Washington offensive line to be the worst unit in the league.
Philadelphia boasts one of the scariest defenses in the NFL ahead of 2026, which could make this a long day for Daniels and company. Anchored by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, Eagles defensive coordinator will throw plenty of looks at Washington's makeshift offensive line.
Offensively, Philly will be without stud wideout A.J. Brown following an offseason trade to the Patriots, but new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will attempt to re-energize a talented offensive attack that deployed one of the league's most vanilla schemes in 2025.
Look for the Eagles to set the tone for a rebound campaign in Week 1 by dominating both lines of scrimmage against Washington.
Dallas Cowboys 30, New York Giants 24 (Sunday Night)
The John Harbaugh-era in New York kicks off under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football against the divisional-rival Dallas Cowboys. Harbaugh should bring some stability to a franchise that has been in different stages of flux since Tom Coughlin's exit from the sidelines over a decade ago.
The G-Men possess some intriguing offensive pieces, as well as loads of high draft picks along the defensive line, but some questions remain in the secondary - an area the Cowboys are uniquely equipped to take advantage of.
The Dallas trifecta of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens is one of the league's most explosive. The 'Boys led the NFL with 4,735 passing yards last season, and should again be one of the NFL's most effective attacks through the air.
If the Giants pass rush can't get pressure on Prescott here, he'll pick apart this New York secondary. I'm predicting big output through the air for the 'Boys.
Denver Broncos 21, Kansas City Chiefs 20 (Monday Night)
Despite suffering a serious injury late last season, Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to be under center for KC in this Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup against the Broncos.
Nine months removed from tearing his ACL and LCL, Patrick Mahomes is set to start Monday night vs. the Broncos, per Chiefs HC Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/zR2EZ8LP6R
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2026
Perhaps we should be concerned for his health against a Denver defense that finished the 2025 season with the most sacks in the NFL and has found some success against Mahomes in recent matchups. We can expect Kansas City to get offseason acquisition Kenneth Walker III involved as much as possible.
Denver has their own quarterback returning from an injury, as Bo Nix is expected to be in the lineup following an ankle injury suffered in the NFL Playoffs that arguably tanked the Broncos' Super Bowl hopes. He'll be throwing to an upgraded receiving corps thanks to an offseason trade that brought Jaylen Waddle to Mile High.
While it's always scary going against Andy Reid and the Chiefs at Arrowhead, I think this Denver team matches up favorably thanks to a roster that is simply more talented from top to bottom.
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