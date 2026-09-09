Week 1 Fantasy Football Preview: Depth Charts, Risers, Fallers, Breakouts (2026)

Nathan Harvey's 10 fantasy football situations to watch in Week 1, including depth charts, role changes, risers, fallers, breakouts and busts for 2026.
Welcome to the 2026 fantasy football season, as Week 1 has officially arrived. At this point, drafts are complete, predictions have been made, and now it’s time to see which ones were right.
Week 1 is your first chance to answer some of those looming questions, and while predictions are fun, they are pointless if they are wrong. Recognizing when a prediction missed the mark and being able to pivot accordingly is what separates average managers from the best.
With that being said, here are 10 situations that all fantasy managers need to monitor in Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Is Parker Washington the Clear WR1 in Jacksonville?
The hype surrounding the fourth-year wide receiver has been eye-opening. In his final four games last season, Washington hauled in 29 of 41 targets for 454 yards and three touchdowns, while teammates Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers didn’t even combine for those totals.
Throughout the offseason, Washington has been one of the biggest stories in Jacksonville, described as a “first in the building, last to leave” type of player. Washington has also said he should be used in 12 and 13 personnel this season.
Parker Washington to Play in 11, 12, and 13 Personnel in 2026? https://t.co/d1A6PX7HND
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 2, 2026
Head coach Liam Coen has had success with slot-based receivers, as Chris Godwin Jr. and Cooper Kupp had career years in his system, and Washington scored 45% of his fantasy points in that alignment last season. The buzz is impossible to ignore, and Week 1 will be the first chance for Washington to prove the hype is justified.
How Will the Bears’ Targets Be Distributed?
All eyes will be on Chicago as the team looks to explode in Year 2 under head coach Ben Johnson. 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams has generated a ton of hype heading into this season following his heroics toward the end of 2025.
"Everything you could've asked for from Caleb Williams this offseason, he has checked the box."@PSchrags expects a big year from the Bears' offense 📈 pic.twitter.com/D9fiHcfIqh
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 20, 2026
If Williams takes another step, weapons like Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, and Rome Odunze could all produce. However, the target distribution among those three will be something to watch throughout the season.
Burden seems poised to play the “Amon-Ra” role in Johnson’s offense, with Odunze, who’s dealing with a leg injury heading into Week 1, expected to operate as the X receiver.
Then there’s Loveland, who finished the season with 59 receptions for 790 yards and six touchdowns in his last 12 games. The 2025 first-round pick is likely to be the most consistent option in the passing game, but fantasy managers of all three weapons will be watching closely to see whether they made the right choice among Bears pass-catchers.
What Does Josh Downs' Expanded Role Look Like?
The talk around Indianapolis this season has centered on Downs and his hoped-for growth in the offense. He played just 59% of snaps last season and scored 75% of his fantasy points from the slot.
Now that Michael Pittman Jr. is in Pittsburgh, Downs is set to benefit from vacated targets. Head coach Shane Steichen has said that Downs’ role will “step up a little bit more” and that he’ll play more on the outside this season. Keenan Allen was signed during training camp and appears likely to take on the limited slot role that Downs is departing in 2026.
Players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CeeDee Lamb have moved from primary slot receivers to more versatile, all-around receivers over their careers. He may not be that level of talent, but if Downs can expand his route tree and increase his target share, he could be a breakout receiver in 2026.
How Will Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier Split the Work?
The Cardinals backfield will be a major area to evaluate in 2026 after the utter dysfunction they dealt with in 2025. Early season injuries to James Conner (ankle) and Trey Benson (knee) left the Cardinals near the bottom of the NFL in rushing, totaling just 1,582 rushing yards in 2025.
The Cardinals have made it clear they will be better on the ground in 2026, signing Tyler Allgeier to a two-year deal and drafting sensational rookie Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick.
There will likely be a split between the two, but the question is how significant it will be. Love is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, but the team is optimistic he will play in Week 1. While the injury could be an excuse if Love does not have the role some fantasy managers expect, Allgeier will definitely be a big part of the backfield in Week 1 and moving forward.
Arizona Cardinals depth chart heading into Week 1 against the Chargers: pic.twitter.com/cq1C4cLSxz
— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 8, 2026
Allgeier was listed as the starting running back on the team's depth chart ahead of Week 1. If the veteran continues to produce as he has throughout his career, a committee throughout 2026 is very possible, despite the high draft capital spent on Love.
Can Mike McDaniel Spark a Justin Herbert Passing Resurgence?
After being a fantasy stud with elite passing volume from 2020 to 2023, Herbert struggled in his last two seasons under Greg Roman. In his first four seasons, Herbert averaged 278 passing yards and 1.83 touchdowns on more than 39 pass attempts per game.
Under Roman, he averaged 230 passing yards and 1.48 touchdowns on fewer than 31 pass attempts per game. Now, Mike McDaniel heads to Los Angeles to work with the all-world-talented quarterback.
justin herbert has a cannon for an arm pic.twitter.com/VJJoTqnPTK
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 12, 2026
McDaniel had plenty of success in Miami, but defenses eventually figured out how to slow down its high-flying offense. Defenses began giving the Dolphins more two-high safety looks, and their offense completely fell apart. Whether it was due to lackluster quarterback play or a regressing offensive line, Miami dropped from a top-4 passing offense in his first two seasons to a bottom-7 unit in 2025.
Herbert’s ADP suggests it was not McDaniel’s fault, but we’re going to find out right away against the Arizona Cardinals, who allowed the fourth-most points in the NFL in 2025.
Can DeVonta Smith Be an Alpha WR1?
The departure of A.J. Brown opens the door for many pass-catchers in Philadelphia, but none more than DeVonta Smith. In his last four seasons as the Eagles’ WR2, Smith averaged more than five receptions for 65 yards and scored 26 touchdowns in 63 games.
He’s an elite talent, winning the Heisman Trophy in his final college season after totaling 1,862 yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games. But the NFL is different, and instead of Brown drawing the top corner and the defense’s attention, Smith will be the one drawing more focused coverage.
He has a great matchup in Week 1, as he faces the Commanders, who allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. Whether Jalen Hurts can rebound after a tough season is a big question, too, but Smith’s ability to be an alpha WR1 will be a major talking point in Philadelphia this season.
Is MarShawn Lloyd Ready for a Full Workload?
Josh Jacobs will begin the season on the commissioner’s exempt list as he faces a looming suspension. The Packers will miss him, as he’s totaled 2,882 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns in 32 career games with the team.
With the Pro Bowl back sidelined, 2024 third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd is expected to handle the bulk of the workload. He’s totaled just 18 scrimmage yards in two seasons, missing 33 of 34 games with lower-body injuries and appendicitis.
MarShawn Lloyd entering Week 1:
“A lot of players don’t know me. They’ll watch my college tape, if anything. They won’t even know anything about me, won’t even worry about me. But they will eventually at some point this year.” pic.twitter.com/BqjjrjI9mz
— Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) September 7, 2026
The team clearly believes in the third-year back, only adding former Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson to the backfield. Now, does the team give Lloyd the full workload, while spelling in Chris Brooks and Johnson, or is it an ugly committee until Jacobs returns? Everything coming out of Green Bay points to Lloyd as the workhorse, but can he stay healthy and produce as an RB1 like Jacobs has?
Can Kyler Murray Unlock an Elite Season for Justin Jefferson?
After a disastrous season with J.J. McCarthy under center, Murray will hope to reignite the elite upside Jefferson possesses. From 2020 to 2024, with Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold starting, Jefferson averaged 6.4 receptions for 96.5 yards per game, while Vikings quarterbacks averaged 251 yards and 1.95 touchdowns per game.
Then McCarthy took over in 2025, and they averaged 167 yards and just over one touchdown per game. Jefferson fell off the map. Now, Murray, who has averaged 235 yards and 1.4 touchdowns in his career, comes to Minnesota.
Justin Jefferson Expected to Benefit From Improved Quarterback Play https://t.co/Cxxqn7qTcX
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 4, 2026
The bad news is that he’s only produced two 1,000-yard receivers in six seasons as a starter. One of them was DeAndre Hopkins, who could’ve had 1,000 yards with nearly any quarterback on the planet, and Trey McBride, who took off last season with Jacoby Brissett after Murray was injured.
In 2026, can the former first overall pick lead Jefferson back to the elite production we’ve all become accustomed to?
What Will Cam Skattebo’s Usage Look Like?
The entertaining second-year back enters 2026 after a gruesome ankle injury suffered midway through the 2025 season. Skattebo was finding his rhythm with Jaxson Dart under center, totaling 398 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in the four full games they played together.
He was also a PPR machine, catching 24 passes in seven full games, a strength in college as well. Skattebo is back and healthy entering the season, but he will operate under a new coaching staff. It rotated Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary during the opening preseason game and also signed veteran Najee Harris during training camp.
Cam Skattebo Could See 20-Plus Carries Per Game https://t.co/OzbI3BBKLk
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 4, 2026
His third-down and pass-catching role will be something to watch in Week 1, and a potential split among the four backs could affect Skattebo’s value. Otherwise, he’s one of the premier breakout candidates at the running back position, given his short-yardage and pass-catching ability.
Does the Chiefs Pass Offense Still Run Through Rashee Rice?
It’s been a difficult offseason for Rice. He underwent offseason knee surgery, served a 30-day jail sentence, and reportedly looked slow throughout training camp. However, over his last 21 full games, his production has been ridiculous, totaling 1,599 yards and 11 touchdowns on 146 receptions.
Rice isn’t your typical fantasy superstar and is mostly used in short yardage with a ton of manufactured targets. In 2025, Rice averaged a depth per target of 4.9 yards, and 75.4% of his targets came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.
With Eric Bieniemy back in Kansas City, the offense could shift toward a deep-passing attack as it had from 2018-22 and abandon Rice's heavy usage in the short yardage. It’s likely Rice remains the Chiefs’ leading receiver, but if Bieniemy and the Chiefs implement an improved downfield passing attack, Rice could struggle to match his past production.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!