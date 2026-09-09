RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these TE rankings for the top Power 4 players.
The tight end position as a whole was unproductive in Week 1 of the college football regular season, and unfortunately, that's likely to be a common theme moving forward. Consistent TE production is difficult to come by, so unless you have a top stud, you'll have to navigate the waiver wire each week to find a player in a plus matchup. We have you covered with start-sit calls at TE with our Week 2 college fantasy football tight end rankings.
In the rankings below, you will see where big-name studs and potential streaming options such as Trey'Dez Green, Jamari Johnson, Dorian Fleming, Ethan Davis, Lawson Luckie, Mason Mini, Terrance Carter, Dylan Wade, and Jelani Thurman stand, among all others for Week 2.
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Week 2 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Trey'Dez Green
|LSU
|TE
|2
|Jamari Johnson
|ORE
|TE
|3
|Randy Pittman
|SMU
|TE
|4
|Benjamin Brahmer
|PSU
|TE
|5
|Patrick Overmyer
|HOU
|TE
|6
|Dylan Wade
|UCF
|TE
|7
|Dorian Fleming
|MD
|TE
|8
|Luke Reynolds
|VT
|TE
|9
|Garrett Oakley
|KSU
|TE
|10
|Mason Mini
|CAL
|TE
|11
|Lawson Luckie
|UGA
|TE
|12
|Caleb Odom
|MISS
|TE
|13
|Jelani Thurman
|UNC
|TE
|14
|Hunter Andrews
|UTAH
|TE
|15
|Terrance Carter
|TTU
|TE
|16
|Willie Rodriguez
|UK
|TE
|17
|Decker DeGraaf
|WASH
|TE
|18
|DJ Vonnahme
|IOWA
|TE
|19
|Hawkins Polley
|BAY
|TE
|20
|Christian Bentancur
|CLEM
|TE
|21
|Carson Gulker
|MSU
|TE
|22
|Elija Lofton
|MIA
|TE
|23
|Brody Foley
|LOU
|TE
|24
|Daunte Bacheyie
|SYR
|TE
|25
|Luke Hasz
|MISS
|TE
|26
|Vander Ploog
|NCSU
|TE
|27
|Jayvontay Conner
|VAN
|TE
|28
|Brock Schott
|IU
|TE
|29
|Marshall Pritchett
|ALA
|TE
|30
|Luca Puccinelli
|PUR
|TE
|31
|Mark Bowman
|USC
|TE
|32
|Luke Lindenmeyer
|NEB
|TE
|33
|Ethan Davis
|TENN
|TE
|34
|Jeremiah Hasley
|DUKE
|TE
|35
|Rocky Beers
|OU
|TE
|36
|Tyler Moore
|COLO
|TE
|37
|Kaden Feagin
|ILL
|TE
|38
|Michael Masunas
|TEX
|TE
|39
|Brett Norfleet
|MIZ
|TE
|40
|Walker Lyons
|BYU
|TE
Week 2 College Fantasy Football Tight End News, Outlooks
Trey'Dez Green, LSU
Following a massive effort in the 2025 Texas Bowl, which put a cap on a solid second collegiate campaign, LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green recorded a solid performance in the Tigers' season-opening win over Clemson. Green, the No. 1 tight end in RotoBaller's positional rankings, finished the 51-10 win with four receptions for 58 yards and will now face another lesser opponent in Louisiana Tech, which recorded a throttling 80-6 win over Northwestern State in Week 1.
In that win, LA Tech limited Northwestern State to just 43 yards passing. Last week against Clemson, LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt totaled 230 yards passing and a touchdown. Green is projected to score 10.7 fantasy points, and it's fair to expect more than that in what should be a lopsided matchup in the Tigers' favor.
Jamari Johnson, Oregon
Oregon's Jamari Johnson is the No. 2-ranked tight end according to RotoBaller's rankings as the Ducks' pass catcher is set for another big week against a lowly Oklahoma State defense. The Cowboys fell to Tulsa in Week 1, allowing Golden Hurricanes quarterback Baylor Hayes to throw for 227 yards and a touchdown during the season-opening victory.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore exploded for 378 yards passing and three touchdowns during a win over Boise State this past Saturday, completing four passes to Johnson for 57 yards and a touchdown. Johnson has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, dating back to the 2025 College Football Playoff, and is a strong candidate to find the end zone again in Week 2.
Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech
Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. caught just three passes for 28 yards in the team's 33-10 win over Abilene Christian, which was a disappointing showing in what looked like a juicy matchup for the senior. Carter heads into another promising matchup against Oregon State this week, and although his floor is clearly low, he remains a must-start.
Tight end production will vary widely throughout the season, and even the earliest-drafted players at TE don't have consistent floors. With just one week of data to go off of, Carter's fantasy managers shouldn't be pressing the panic button. He should produce several spike weeks as quarterback Will Hammond gets more comfortable in the QB1 role.
Caleb Odom, Ole Miss
Ole Miss tight end Caleb Odom is coming off a productive effort during the Rebels' Week 1 win over Louisville and is poised to build on his hot start to the season in Week 2. Odom finished this past week's victory with three receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown, which earned him the position as TE12 in RotoBaller's positional rankings.
Ole Miss takes on an inferior opponent in Charlotte this week, a team that was just upset by FCS foe The Citadel, which used its running game to power past the 49ers. Still, Bulldogs tight end Whit Hobgood recorded a couple of catches. If Ole Miss continues to ride quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who exploded for 336 yards passing and three TDs last week, Odom will be one of the primary beneficiaries against a bottom-of-the-barrel adversary.
Jelani Thurman, North Carolina
After helping North Carolina upset TCU in an overseas matchup to begin the season, Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman looks to keep it rolling in Week 2. Thurman recorded four receptions for 94 yards during UNC's unexpected victory over the Horned Frogs, placing him as TE13 in RotoBaller's rankings with what should be a favorable matchup against East Tennessee State on Saturday.
The Buccaneers have already played two games to kick off their FCS season, allowing an average of 226 yards passing per game, including a Week 1 matchup with Campbell in which ETSU allowed the Fighting Camels to throw for 343 yards. North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. totaled 232 yards passing but was held out of the end zone this past week. Thurman is projected to score 8.2 fantasy points entering this game, and I could see him exceeding that total.
Ethan Davis, Tennessee
With a more challenging matchup coming up in Week 2, Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis is looking to jumpstart his season. Following a blowout win over Furman last week, the Volunteers are preparing to take on Georgia Tech on the road on Saturday, when Davis hopes to add to his ho-hum performance against the Paladins.
The Tennessee tight end finished the game with just one catch for 17 yards, but found the end zone to record his first touchdown of the season. Last week against Colorado, Georgia Tech allowed the Buffaloes to total just 124 yards passing on an average of 4.6 yards per completion. Still, tight end Charlie Williams scored a touchdown while totaling two receptions for 28 yards. Davis has scored in two of his past four games, dating back to last season.
Patrick Overmyer, Houston
Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer recorded a big-time game in Houston's Week 1 victory over Oregon State and has another enticing matchup against Southern on Saturday. Overmyer finished the Cougars' Week 1 victory with six receptions for 84 yards, averaging 14 yards per reception.
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman aired it out in the win, recording 305 yards passing and a touchdown. This week, Houston goes up against a Southern defense that has allowed an average of 218.5 yards passing during its first two matchups of the season. Overmyer is RotoBaller's TE5 this week and is projected to score 9.6 fantasy points. Start him with confidence.