👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jamari Johnson - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

RotoBaller's Week 2 college fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these TE rankings for the top Power 4 players.

The tight end position as a whole was unproductive in Week 1 of the college football regular season, and unfortunately, that's likely to be a common theme moving forward. Consistent TE production is difficult to come by, so unless you have a top stud, you'll have to navigate the waiver wire each week to find a player in a plus matchup. We have you covered with start-sit calls at TE with our Week 2 college fantasy football tight end rankings.

In the rankings below, you will see where big-name studs and potential streaming options such as Trey'Dez Green, Jamari Johnson, Dorian Fleming, Ethan Davis, Lawson Luckie, Mason Mini, Terrance Carter, Dylan Wade, and Jelani Thurman stand, among all others for Week 2.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code SUMMER. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Trey'Dez Green LSU TE
2 Jamari Johnson ORE TE
3 Randy Pittman SMU TE
4 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
5 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
6 Dylan Wade UCF TE
7 Dorian Fleming MD TE
8 Luke Reynolds VT TE
9 Garrett Oakley KSU TE
10 Mason Mini CAL TE
11 Lawson Luckie UGA TE
12 Caleb Odom MISS TE
13 Jelani Thurman UNC TE
14 Hunter Andrews UTAH TE
15 Terrance Carter TTU TE
16 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
17 Decker DeGraaf WASH TE
18 DJ Vonnahme IOWA TE
19 Hawkins Polley BAY TE
20 Christian Bentancur CLEM TE
21 Carson Gulker MSU TE
22 Elija Lofton MIA TE
23 Brody Foley LOU TE
24 Daunte Bacheyie SYR TE
25 Luke Hasz MISS TE
26 Vander Ploog NCSU TE
27 Jayvontay Conner VAN TE
28 Brock Schott IU TE
29 Marshall Pritchett ALA TE
30 Luca Puccinelli PUR TE
31 Mark Bowman USC TE
32 Luke Lindenmeyer NEB TE
33 Ethan Davis TENN TE
34 Jeremiah Hasley DUKE TE
35 Rocky Beers OU TE
36 Tyler Moore COLO TE
37 Kaden Feagin ILL TE
38 Michael Masunas TEX TE
39 Brett Norfleet MIZ TE
40 Walker Lyons BYU TE

 

Week 2 College Fantasy Football Tight End News, Outlooks

Trey'Dez Green, LSU

Following a massive effort in the 2025 Texas Bowl, which put a cap on a solid second collegiate campaign, LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green recorded a solid performance in the Tigers' season-opening win over Clemson. Green, the No. 1 tight end in RotoBaller's positional rankings, finished the 51-10 win with four receptions for 58 yards and will now face another lesser opponent in Louisiana Tech, which recorded a throttling 80-6 win over Northwestern State in Week 1.

In that win, LA Tech limited Northwestern State to just 43 yards passing. Last week against Clemson, LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt totaled 230 yards passing and a touchdown. Green is projected to score 10.7 fantasy points, and it's fair to expect more than that in what should be a lopsided matchup in the Tigers' favor.

Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Oregon's Jamari Johnson is the No. 2-ranked tight end according to RotoBaller's rankings as the Ducks' pass catcher is set for another big week against a lowly Oklahoma State defense. The Cowboys fell to Tulsa in Week 1, allowing Golden Hurricanes quarterback Baylor Hayes to throw for 227 yards and a touchdown during the season-opening victory.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore exploded for 378 yards passing and three touchdowns during a win over Boise State this past Saturday, completing four passes to Johnson for 57 yards and a touchdown. Johnson has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, dating back to the 2025 College Football Playoff, and is a strong candidate to find the end zone again in Week 2.

Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech

Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. caught just three passes for 28 yards in the team's 33-10 win over Abilene Christian, which was a disappointing showing in what looked like a juicy matchup for the senior. Carter heads into another promising matchup against Oregon State this week, and although his floor is clearly low, he remains a must-start.

Tight end production will vary widely throughout the season, and even the earliest-drafted players at TE don't have consistent floors. With just one week of data to go off of, Carter's fantasy managers shouldn't be pressing the panic button. He should produce several spike weeks as quarterback Will Hammond gets more comfortable in the QB1 role.

Caleb Odom, Ole Miss

Ole Miss tight end Caleb Odom is coming off a productive effort during the Rebels' Week 1 win over Louisville and is poised to build on his hot start to the season in Week 2. Odom finished this past week's victory with three receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown, which earned him the position as TE12 in RotoBaller's positional rankings.

Ole Miss takes on an inferior opponent in Charlotte this week, a team that was just upset by FCS foe The Citadel, which used its running game to power past the 49ers. Still, Bulldogs tight end Whit Hobgood recorded a couple of catches. If Ole Miss continues to ride quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who exploded for 336 yards passing and three TDs last week, Odom will be one of the primary beneficiaries against a bottom-of-the-barrel adversary.

Jelani Thurman, North Carolina

After helping North Carolina upset TCU in an overseas matchup to begin the season, Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman looks to keep it rolling in Week 2. Thurman recorded four receptions for 94 yards during UNC's unexpected victory over the Horned Frogs, placing him as TE13 in RotoBaller's rankings with what should be a favorable matchup against East Tennessee State on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have already played two games to kick off their FCS season, allowing an average of 226 yards passing per game, including a Week 1 matchup with Campbell in which ETSU allowed the Fighting Camels to throw for 343 yards. North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. totaled 232 yards passing but was held out of the end zone this past week. Thurman is projected to score 8.2 fantasy points entering this game, and I could see him exceeding that total.

Ethan Davis, Tennessee

With a more challenging matchup coming up in Week 2, Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis is looking to jumpstart his season. Following a blowout win over Furman last week, the Volunteers are preparing to take on Georgia Tech on the road on Saturday, when Davis hopes to add to his ho-hum performance against the Paladins.

The Tennessee tight end finished the game with just one catch for 17 yards, but found the end zone to record his first touchdown of the season. Last week against Colorado, Georgia Tech allowed the Buffaloes to total just 124 yards passing on an average of 4.6 yards per completion. Still, tight end Charlie Williams scored a touchdown while totaling two receptions for 28 yards. Davis has scored in two of his past four games, dating back to last season.

Patrick Overmyer, Houston

Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer recorded a big-time game in Houston's Week 1 victory over Oregon State and has another enticing matchup against Southern on Saturday. Overmyer finished the Cougars' Week 1 victory with six receptions for 84 yards, averaging 14 yards per reception.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman aired it out in the win, recording 305 yards passing and a touchdown. This week, Houston goes up against a Southern defense that has allowed an average of 218.5 yards passing during its first two matchups of the season. Overmyer is RotoBaller's TE5 this week and is projected to score 9.6 fantasy points. Start him with confidence.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Week 2 TE Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 CFB Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 College Football Bold Predictions
Week 2 WR Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 QB Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings
Week 2 DEF Fantasy Rankings
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 2 (2026)

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

L.J. Phillips Jr. Out for Iowa's Rivalry Matchup in Week 2
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looks to Justify Lofty Ranking
CFB

Ethan Davis Hoping for More in Week 2
NHL

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
CFB

Jelani Thurman Has Favorable Matchup Upcoming
NHL

Ilya Samsonov Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
CFB

Caleb Odom Hoping to Build on Big Week 1
NBA

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
CFB

Jamari Johnson Could Feast in Week 2
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
NBA

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
CFB

Drew Mestemaker is a Rough Week 2 Start
CFB

Darian Mensah Looking to Follow Strong Debut
Christian McCaffrey

Avoids 49ers Injury Report Ahead of Week 1
CFB

Tanook Hines Looking to Earn Stronger Target Share
CFB

Trent Mosley Offers High Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Lacks Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Gavin Freeman is Boom-or-Bust Week 2 Option
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Tough Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Out Against Kansas
CFB

Both Iowa Quarterbacks Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

College Football Playoff Could Expand to 24 Teams
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Reach Agreement on Three-Year Extension
CFB

LSU Defense Salivating Ahead Of Week 2
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Season Opener on Thursday
Myles Garrett

"Ready to Go" for Week 1
CFB

Miami Defense Poised for Stout Showing in Week 2
Aaron Donald

Not Quite Ready, Will Not Travel to Australia for Week 1
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Eyes Big Showing in SEC Opener
CFB

MAC Appeals Western Michigan's Loss
CFB

Julian Sayin Looking to Deliver in Tough Week 2 Matchup
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Green Bay Packers

Packers to Deploy a Running Back Committee to Begin the Season
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Week 1
Rome Odunze

Won't Practice Tuesday, Bears "Hopeful" for Week 1
Breece Hall

Trending Towards Being Active in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

Heads to New Orleans
Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Malik Nabers

Should Be "Good to Go"
Darius Acuff Jr.

Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
Cedric Coward

Gets Breakout Buzz in Memphis
Kel'el Ware

Could Push for Starter Minutes
Cason Wallace

Lines Up for Full-Time Starting Role
Darryn Peterson

Positioned as Utah's Franchise Centerpiece
Lauri Markkanen

High Efficiency Players To Target in Fantasy Basketball (2026-27)
Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Connor McDavid

Fantasy Hockey League-Winners: 8 Early-Round Must-Draft Players
Nazem Kadri

Updated Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Top 250 Players for 2026 Drafts
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1
Trade Value Chart - Week 1 Trade Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em