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College Football Betting Picks - Expert Predictions, CFB Picks Against the Spread: Week 2

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Julian Sayin - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Lineups, NFL Draft

Mike's Week 2 college football betting picks against the spread for Saturday, September 12, 2026. Free CFB betting predictions, odds analysis, and ATS picks from RotoBaller.

In This Article hide
CFB Betting Picks for Week 1
(6) Oregon (-18.5) at Oklahoma State
Arizona State at (10) Texas A&M (-14.5)
(11) Oklahoma (-5.5) at Michigan
(16) Penn State (-23.5) at Temple
Washington State at Kansas State (-18.5)
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (-19.5)
Wake Forest (-2.5) at Purdue
South Florida at Army (-3.5)
Appalachian State at East Carolina (-7.5)
Western Kentucky at (2) Georgia (-40.5)
Rice at (3) Notre Dame (-44.5)
(12) Alabama (-10.5) at Kentucky
Arizona at (15) BYU (-7.5)
Utah State at (19) Washington (-26.5)
Mississippi State at Minnesota (-1.5)
Central Florida at Pittsburgh (-7.5)
California at Syracuse (-3.5)
Duke at Illinois (-5.5)
Eastern Michigan at Michigan State (-17.5)
Maryland (-12.5) at Connecticut
UTSA at Texas State (-1.5)
Louisiana-Monroe at UAB (-10.5)
UNLV (-3.5) at North Texas
Delaware at Vanderbilt (-20.5)
Memphis at Boise State (-8.5)
Buffalo at Florida International (-10.5)
Jacksonville State at Ohio (-2.5)
(18) Tennessee (-11.5) at Georgia Tech
Bowling Green at Nebraska (-29.5)
Tulsa (-13.5) at Sam Houston
South Alabama at Tulane (-9.5)
Georgia State at Kennesaw State (-9.5)
Middle Tennessee State at Marshall (-13.5)
San Diego State at UCLA (-12.5)
(1) Ohio State at (4) Texas (-1.5)
Louisiana Tech at (8) LSU (-35.5)
(13) Texas Tech (-26.5) at Oregon State
Iowa State at (21) Iowa (-13.5)
Georgia Southern at Clemson (-20.5)
Navy (-5.5) at Florida Atlantic
Charlotte at (9) Mississippi (-47.5)
Southern Mississippi at Auburn (-33.5)
North Dakota State (-2.5) at Air Force
Arkansas at (20) Utah (-12.5)
Sacramento State at Fresno State (-18.5)
Louisiana at (14) USC (-30.5)
New Mexico State at Hawaii (-7.5)
More College Football Analysis

What can happen in Week 2 to top Week 1? I have my ideas, but I don't want to speak them into existence. There are 86 total games. I get 49 FBS vs. FBS games to pick for my birthday, and I've got a giant hole to dig myself out of. I'm ready!

I only pick FBS vs. FBS games. The lines are too hard to nail down involving FCS teams, and many casinos/betting sites don't carry them anyway. If you have questions about those games, you can jump into our Discord channel, and I can try to help you out. You can also reach out to me on X at @mikemarteny. I will tell you a couple of games that I like, even though I will not assign a wager for them.

I hit two of the three recommendations last week, including a Tarleton outright win. This week I'm looking at Illinois State -4.5 over NIU, Wofford +11.5 vs. Kent, and Montana State -3.5 vs. Nevada. Let's get to the meat of Week 2. We have some giant matchups this week! We've got some good places out here.

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CFB Betting Picks for Week 1

I will pick every college football game every week. Not a top five. Not a top 10. All of them. Big deal, right? Lots of people make picks. Well, I do them all against the spread. I take the odds for each game, average them across all Vegas casinos, and round to the nearest half. There will be no ties here. Ties are for the other (European) football.

I think you should know who you're listening to. I've been doing this since 2014, and I have most of my record available for viewing here. This can help you determine which teams I usually pick correctly or incorrectly.

I've had trouble finding the articles from 2019 and 2020, so the page is still under construction. All of the picks from 2014-2018 and 2021-2025 are accurate and accounted for. The all-time totals are still under construction, but will omit 2019 and 2020 for now.

This has been my worst start to a season in 10 years. It's time to erase that deficit. I learned a few things in Week 1. Let's put that to the test.

 

(6) Oregon (-18.5) at Oklahoma State

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

I know Oregon was in a fight with Boise last week, but there's a good chance that Boise State is better than the Cowboys, who lost outright to Tulsa again. I like Eric Morris, and he will eventually turn this around, but it's not happening here.

Tulsa dominated the Cowboys on the lines. Oregon's defensive line is the best part of the defense. Drew Mestemaker is going to be running for his life all game. It won't be as bad as last year, but I still see Oregon winning by more than 20.

Pick: Oregon -18.5

 

Arizona State at (10) Texas A&M (-14.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

I don't really like that half. Both teams rolled overmatched teams in the opener. Cutter Boley put up some big numbers for the Sun Devils, but this is an entirely different animal.

Boley committed a lot of turnovers last year, and if he had been playing a team capable of making plays on defense, he likely would have turned it over at least once. Ball security could be an issue, but I really don't like that half.

Pick: Arizona State +14.5

 

(11) Oklahoma (-5.5) at Michigan

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5

This line jumped after Michigan almost (did?) lose to Western Michigan. MGM still had Oklahoma at plus points with a lot of juice. Honestly, this isn't much of a deterrent.

I'm not sure the Michigan offense is any better than they were last year. Our defense is likely better, and the offense should be. A touchdown doesn't scare me. BOOMER!

Pick: Oklahoma -5.5

 

(16) Penn State (-23.5) at Temple

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4

Penn State clobbered a Marshall team that is better than Temple. I know that James Franklin lost to Temple in his first year at Penn State. He didn't get to bring his entire offense with him when he settled in Happy Valley. Matt Campbell did.

Pick: Penn State -23.5

 

Washington State at Kansas State (-18.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

Wow, the Cougars didn't even lose to Washington by this much. I'm high on K-State this year as well, but not as high as this line.

Pick: Washington State +18.5

 

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (-19.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

These two teams have played seven times since 2017. The Monarchs have won three of them and only lost one of those contests by 20 points. It was exactly 20 points in 2024.

For whatever reason, Old Dominion always gives Tech problems. I'm following the trends.

Pick: Old Dominion +19.5

 

Wake Forest (-2.5) at Purdue

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4

There is a ton of juice (-125) on the 2.5 mark, so I'm expecting this to close at 3.5. It is at 3 points in some places, and the juice is 112-115 at that mark. If you want the Wake side, you may want to get it before it goes much higher.

Look, Purdue was good against Indiana State. I get it. This is out of whack. Gio Lopez is money in that offense. I like Wake for anything under a touchdown.

Pick: Wake Forest -2.5

 

South Florida at Army (-3.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4

Someone has to come out and say it. USF looked AWFUL against FIU. The Bulls had just 208 yards of offense. If it weren't for three FIU turnovers, USF probably loses outright. Army is going to trample them into the Michie Stadium turf...

Pick: Army -3.5

 

Appalachian State at East Carolina (-7.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

What am I missing here? I know that App State only played Maine, but ECU shouldn't have been on the same field as Alabama. This line is already down four points. There's a lot of juice on the App State side, which means Vegas sees this as a game decided by a touchdown. I do too.

Pick: Appalachian State +7.5

 

Western Kentucky at (2) Georgia (-40.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

The Hilltoppers got bulldozed by Nevada, and Georgia actually covered one of those monster spreads. Don't fail me now, Kirby!

Pick: Georgia -40.5

 

Rice at (3) Notre Dame (-44.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1

Yuck. I guess Notre Dame is capable of covering, and a lot of home teams covered these monsters last week. I'm still not touching this.

Pick: Notre Dame -44.5

 

(12) Alabama (-10.5) at Kentucky 

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

How much of the feel-good surrounding Kentucky right now is because of the Week 1 opponent? Kroger Field can be tough. Just ask Ole Miss. It's not for Alabama. The Tide haven't lost to Kentucky since 1997.

Kentucky has only stayed within 10 points of Alabama twice in the eight meetings since. They were both more than 15 years ago. I would like to say that Kentucky stays close, but I don't know if I see it.

Pick: Alabama -10.5

 

Arizona at (15) BYU (-7.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

Vegas underestimated BYU all year last year. I capitalized on it. They might be here as well. Legend Glasker was the highest-rated freshman in Week 1. I wonder why...

Pick: BYU -7.5

 

Utah State at (19) Washington (-26.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4

Utah State was harassed all game by the Idaho State defense in an outright loss. What are the Huskies going to do to them? This gets UGLY.

Pick: Washington -26.5

 

Mississippi State at Minnesota (-1.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

This is one of my favorite games of the weekend. Mississippi State, in particular Kamario Taylor, was outstanding in the opener. We didn't learn anything about Minnesota. That was by design. The Gophers were about as vanilla as you could get.

Neither team faced much resistance in the opener. Minnesota's defense is a strong unit. This is a road game for the Bulldogs, and the SEC doesn't have the greatest track record against other Power 4 teams. That is especially true for middle-tier SEC teams.

Pick: Minnesota -1.5

 

Central Florida at Pittsburgh (-7.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5

There's no juice on this line. I don't mind it. Mason Heintschel is just getting started.

Pick: Pittsburgh -7.5

 

California at Syracuse (-3.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4

This is a complete overreaction to Cal losing to UCLA. The Syracuse defense won't get the pressure that UCLA did. If Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele can avoid mistakes, this might not be that close.

Pick: California +3.5

 

Duke at Illinois (-5.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

I don't feel good about this one at all. Illinois was sloppy against UAB. Nate Sheppard was a force in the opener. Can the Illinois defense hold up? UAB gouged the Illini for 194 yards.

You can get even money on Duke +5.5, which suggests that Vegas thinks this is low. It opened at 8.5, so bettors are hammering Duke. It feels like it has moved too far.

Pick: Illinois -5.5

 

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State (-17.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

Cam Edwards is going to have a monster game, but I'm lowering the bet because of that half.

Pick: Michigan State -17.5

 

Maryland (-12.5) at Connecticut

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

I didn't learn anything about either team in the opener, and I really wanted to. I trust Jason Candle. Mike Locksley has had an up-and-down tenure at Maryland, but he has recruited some of the best players in school history.

I feel like this line is a touch high, but I still don't feel comfortable betting this.

Pick: Connecticut +12.5

 

UTSA at Texas State (-1.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4

The I-35 (Battle or Rivalry, depending on which school you ask) is a heated one despite only being played seven times. UTSA won the first five meetings. Texas State has won the last two years.

Texas State put up 349 yards on Texas, but only walked away with seven points. That's an anomaly. UTSA has been gouged by the Bobcats in the last two years. I really like Texas State in this one.

Pick: Texas State -1.5

 

Louisiana-Monroe at UAB (-10.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

This line started slowly creeping up after UAB hung with Illinois. UAB's run game was impressive against a solid Illinois front. Monroe couldn't stop Kamario Taylor. I don't like the half, but I certainly understand it.

Pick: UAB -10.5

 

UNLV (-3.5) at North Texas

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

The Jackson Arnold experience has been a success in Vegas so far. UNT put up 16 points on Indiana, which was more than last year's UNT offense put up on Tulsa. Strange how those things happen, right?

I feel like Jahiem White gets traction in this one. Memphis was able to run on UNLV. These teams are very similar, but I still trust the Dan Mullen offense a little more. This is going to be a great game.

Pick: UNLV -3.5

 

Delaware at Vanderbilt (-20.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

Yeah, I don't know about this. The best QB in uniform may not even play. That means Nick Minicucci is the best QB on the field. I'm not brave enough to pick Delaware outright, but this is too much.

Pick: Delaware +20.5

 

Memphis at Boise State (-8.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1

Memphis is at the top of the G6 heap right now, but that could change on the Smurf Turf. This feels like a bit of an overreaction to Boise's strong game against Oregon, but what if it's not? What if Boise really is that good again?

I'm going to enjoy this one. The production on USA has been outstanding so far, making the watching experience that much better. I have no interest in betting on this game.

Pick: Memphis +8.5

 

Buffalo at Florida International (-10.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1

Buffalo almost lost to Albany, and FIU played one of its best games in the last decade. I don't trust it yet. This feels high, but I'm leaving it alone.

Pick: Buffalo +10.5

 

Jacksonville State at Ohio (-2.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1

Ohio hung with Nebraska for three quarters. There is little juice on the Jacksonville State side, which means Vegas wants us to bet on the Gamecocks. I'm very tempted.

Pick: Jacksonville State +2.5

 

(18) Tennessee (-11.5) at Georgia Tech

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1

Georgia Tech looked both good and bad against Colorado. It was all good for Faizon Brandon and Tennessee.

The Vols were 5-8 against the spread last year, but something felt different. Ah, hell. It was Furman. Maybe the feeling is just indigestion.

Pick: Georgia Tech +11.5

 

Bowling Green at Nebraska (-29.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

This line is way up thanks to the Falcons losing outright to Tarleton State. Nebraska will win, and likely win big. How big? That's what I'm struggling with.

Pick: Nebraska -29.5

 

Tulsa (-13.5) at Sam Houston

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

Sam Houston looked better than in any game last year, but Tulsa just smacked a Power 4 team.

Pick: Tulsa -13.5

 

South Alabama at Tulane (-9.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4

I know Tulane didn't look that good against Duke, but they looked a lot better with Kadin Semonza in there. Semonza is starting this week. The Jaguars allowed two touchdowns to Southeast Louisiana. I feel really good about Tulane by double figures.

Pick: Tulane -9.5

 

Georgia State at Kennesaw State (-9.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1

Neither team is remotely close to where they were last year. Kennesaw did look much better in the opener. That's good enough, right?

Pick: Kennesaw State -9.5

 

Middle Tennessee State at Marshall (-13.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

What did we learn about Marshall getting destroyed by Penn State? Nothing at all. I hate this line. I also realize that I wouldn't hate it as much if I hadn't watched the Penn State game.

Pick: Marshall -13.5

 

San Diego State at UCLA (-12.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

I like the Aztecs, but they're not going to be able to throw to keep up. Lucky Sutton also won't have the room to run on the Bruins' defense.

Pick: UCLA -12.5

 

(1) Ohio State at (4) Texas (-1.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

This is the most anticipated game of the weekend, and with good reason. I expect a close game like it was last year. The difference is that Julian Sayin is more experienced, and Jeremiah Smith only gets better.

Pick: Ohio State +1.5

 

Louisiana Tech at (8) LSU (-35.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4

LSU beat Clemson by more than this. I don't expect them to let up, do you?

Pick: LSU -35.5

 

(13) Texas Tech (-26.5) at Oregon State 

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

Texas Tech didn't look great against Abilene Christian. Oregon State braved the humidity and looked good in Houston. This feels out of whack.

Pick: Oregon State +26.5

 

Iowa State at (21) Iowa (-13.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

I hope y'all like Busch Light and punts. ¡El Assico! has an abundance of both.

I'm hammering the under 40.5. I like that a lot more than the spread. ¡El Assico! hasn't been decided by more than 10 points since 2016. I still think that holds.

Pick: Iowa State +13.5

 

Georgia Southern at Clemson (-20.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

Georgia Southern ended Scott Frost's tenure at Nebraska in 2022. That was also in Week 2. The parallels are enticing, but Clemson usually shows up after getting smacked.

Pick: Clemson -20.5

 

Navy (-5.5) at Florida Atlantic

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4

Navy has a habit of grounding passing attacks. Some things never change.

Pick: Navy -5.5

 

Charlotte at (9) Mississippi (-47.5) 

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1

Yuck. Charlotte lost to the Citadel. Does Ole Miss really care about covering? I want nothing to do with this.

Pick: Mississippi -47.5

 

Southern Mississippi at Auburn (-33.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

Byrum Brown desperately needs a get-right game. He should get it here.

Pick: Auburn -33.5

 

North Dakota State (-2.5) at Air Force

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

This line has plummeted. The altitude is part of it. The night game is another part. I do think that the Bison may struggle in this one, but I still expect a win.

Pick: North Dakota State -2.5

 

Arkansas at (20) Utah (-12.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5

What makes people think Arkansas is improving? The line suggests that people believe that. I do not. Utah beat the tar out of a decent Idaho team.

Pick: Utah -12.5

 

Sacramento State at Fresno State (-18.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1

I want no part of this one.

Pick: Fresno State -18.5

 

Louisiana at (14) USC (-30.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3

What USC did to Fresno is likely the rule this year and not the exception. Jayden Maiava has reached another level.

Pick: USC -30.5

 

New Mexico State at Hawaii (-7.5)

Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2

This one surprises me a bit. New Mexico State looked good in Week 0 against Florida State. This feels like a game that stays closer than a touchdown.

New Mexico State +7.5

17 of the 49 bets are for two points. I chickened out on eight bets (one point). I went heavy on four-point bets with nine of them, but only have three max bets this week. Good luck out there!

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