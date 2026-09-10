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College Fantasy Football Sleepers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Pickups and Starts for Week 2 (2026)

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Caleb Odom - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, CFB DFS Picks

Bruno Mulé breaks down 10 under-the-radar college fantasy football sleepers to target on waivers and consider starting in Week 2 of the 2026 season.

In This Article hide
Week 2 CFB Quarterback Sleepers
Week 2 CFB Running Back Sleepers
Week 2 CFB Wide Receiver Sleepers
Week 2 CFB Tight End Sleeper
More College Football Analysis

Week 2 gives us something preseason sleeper lists never can: evidence. Depth charts matter less once we have actual carries, targets, and quarterback usage. Several lightly rostered players showed enough in the opener to move from speculative adds to legitimate lineup options.

Every player below is rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo College Fantasy Football leagues based on the latest available roster data entering Week 2. The goal is the same as last week. These are players you can reasonably start or stream now, not names to hide on the end of a bench and revisit in October.

A few Week 1 recommendations return because their cases got stronger. Others played their way onto the list after one Saturday changed what we knew about their roles. Just as importantly, a few big Week 1 box scores were left off because the underlying workload was not strong enough.

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Week 2 CFB Quarterback Sleepers

Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh (15% rostered)

Seven touchdown passes will get the attention. The 41 attempts are what make Heintschel easier to trust beyond one ridiculous box score. Pittsburgh let its sophomore quarterback complete 31 of 41 passes for 453 yards against Miami (OH), and all seven touchdowns went to different receivers.

He also finished without an interception and added 23 rushing yards. UCF visits Pittsburgh on Saturday, so there is no reason to chase another seven-score game to like the setup. The Panthers already showed they are willing to put the offense on Heintschel's arm, and he enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's top-ranked college fantasy quarterback.

Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska (6% rostered)

Colandrea already had the dual-threat resume before Nebraska's opener. Now, we have it in this offense, too. He completed 18 of 32 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio, then ran 10 times for 23 yards and another score. Nebraska produced 523 total yards, with Colandrea accounting for four touchdowns even though Jamal Rule and the rest of the backfield also had a productive day.

Bowling Green comes to Lincoln this week. RotoBaller has Colandrea at QB7 for Week 2, and that rushing component gives him enough ways to score that managers do not need another three-touchdown passing day.

Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville (5% rostered)

Kienholz's first start at Louisville was not built only through the air. He threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns against Ole Miss, then led the Cardinals with 69 rushing yards and another score on 14 carries. That is the part of the debut that makes Friday night's home game against Villanova especially interesting.

Louisville may not need 29 pass attempts if it controls the game, but a quarterback trusted with 14 carries has another way to get there. RotoBaller ranks Kienholz QB9 for Week 2. At 5% rostered, he is still available almost everywhere despite coming out of the opener with 376 total yards and three touchdowns.

 

Week 2 CFB Running Back Sleepers

Jamal Rule, Nebraska (34% rostered)

This is still a committee. Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee are not disappearing after one game, and Nebraska's top three backs combined for 35 touches in the opener. Rule did the most with his share. He ran 15 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, then caught two passes for 47 yards and another score.

That is 169 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches without needing the Huskers to hand him a workhorse role. Bowling Green visits Lincoln on Saturday. A tighter game later in the schedule could make the split more uncomfortable, but Rule showed enough explosiveness and scoring involvement to use in this spot.

Dawson Pendergrass, Baylor (31% rostered)

Pendergrass did not score against Auburn. Baylor still handed him the ball 25 times. That career-high workload is more useful for Week 2 than chasing a running back who happened to fall into the end zone on six carries. Pendergrass finished with 88 rushing yards and added two catches for 11 yards, while Caden Knighten handled 12 carries behind him.

Prairie View A&M is next in Waco. Baylor has already shown how it wants to distribute the backfield work when the game is competitive, and now Pendergrass gets a much softer opponent. The 25 carries are the number worth chasing here.

J'Koby Williams, Texas Tech (22% rostered)

Texas Tech gave Cameron Dickey, Quinten Joyner and Williams double-digit carries in Week 1, so nobody should be selling this backfield as settled. Williams separated himself another way. He caught a career-high eight passes for 57 yards in addition to 13 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

21 offensive touches are plenty to work with even before the receiving role is factored in. The Red Raiders travel to Oregon State on Saturday, and Williams does not need to win every rushing snap to stay usable. RotoBaller has him 49th overall for Week 2, a strong spot for a player still rostered in fewer than a quarter of Yahoo leagues.

 

Week 2 CFB Wide Receiver Sleepers

Trent Mosley, USC (28% rostered)

Mosley was here last week, and there is no reason to get cute now that the evidence is stronger. After opening with seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown against San Jose State, the USC freshman followed with four catches for 104 yards and two scores against Fresno State.

That gives him 222 receiving yards and three touchdowns through two games. Tanook Hines returned to the rotation in Week 1, and Mosley still produced. Louisiana visits the Coliseum on Saturday. RotoBaller has Mosley at WR20 for Week 2. His Yahoo roster rate is climbing quickly, but a receiver who has already cleared 100 yards in both of his college games still belongs here.

Winston Watkins Jr., LSU (48% rostered)

Watkins is barely eligible for this list, which tells you how quickly his Week 1 role registered. He caught seven passes for 110 yards and a touchdown against Clemson, doing his damage before LSU's 51-10 win turned into garbage time. Louisiana Tech is next in Baton Rouge.

The biggest concern is not whether Watkins can beat that matchup, but whether LSU has to throw enough for a full workload once the game tilts its way. Seven catches against Clemson is still a much better reason to start a receiver than a touchdown against an overmatched defense.

RotoBaller ranks Watkins WR11 for Week 2, making him one of the strongest starts in this entire article while he remains under the Yahoo cutoff.

Jeremiah McClellan, Oregon (4% rostered)

Oregon's receiver room is crowded, and that did not stop McClellan from drawing nine targets against Boise State. He caught six for 150 yards and a touchdown while playing 63 snaps and barely leaving the field. Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore remain major pieces of the offense, so target concentration is not guaranteed every Saturday.

McClellan earned another start anyway. Oregon travels to Oklahoma State this week, and RotoBaller has him at WR22. At his latest available Yahoo roster rate, managers are still getting access to a receiver who just led a deep Oregon room in targets, receiving yards, and snaps.

 

Week 2 CFB Tight End Sleeper

Caleb Odom, Ole Miss (7% rostered)

Tight end does not need to be complicated this week. Odom caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in Ole Miss' opener against Louisville, and Charlotte comes to Oxford on Saturday. Three catches are not enough to call his volume secure, especially in an offense with several places to send the football.

The downfield production matters at a position where widely available options dry up quickly. Odom has already shown he can turn limited opportunities into more than a short-area stat line, and RotoBaller has him at TE12 for Week 2. At 7% rostered, he is a clean streamer for managers who need a one-week answer.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

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