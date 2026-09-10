Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 2 Friday Slate (9/11/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.
For the second straight week, we have a Border War in college football. This first one was a blast, with Colorado State winning the Bronze Boot for only the third time in the last 11 years. This Border War was the longest continuous rivalry in college football history until Missouri left the Big 12 after the 2011 season.
The series was renewed last year, and the teams still don't like each other. Add that to a game between two of the only three current power conference teams that have ever lost to UMass, and we have a nice, quirky little Friday night slate.
In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 9/11/26, starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Austin Simmons, Missouri ($8.1K)
I know that it was Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but Simmons struggled against Georgia State last year. What we saw this year was a more confident Simmons. He didn't pout after losing his job to Trinidad Chambliss last year. He stayed at Ole Miss and continued to learn.
Austin Simmons rips one to Cayden Lee for another score pic.twitter.com/tWMStKhxKy
— T.J. Randall (@TJ_Randall12) September 4, 2026
Missouri gets to reap the rewards this year. Simmons impressed in his Missouri debut. This is a slate that is light on good quarterback play. Simmons is the only proven commodity.
This is one of those slates where I wouldn't blame you if you only played one quarterback in a lineup. The RB and WR pools are deeper than the QB pool.
AJ Surace, Rutgers ($5.5K)
The Scarlet Knights pulled the plug on Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan after just one half of football. Surace played in the second half and looked better against UMass.
Again ... it's UMass. The UMass offense is impressive, but the defense still needs work. Surace completed six of his nine passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He's a perfectly priced dart throw in GPP formats.
Boston College only allowed 85 passing yards in the opener against Cincinnati, but it didn't pick off a pass and didn't register a sack. Rutgers is going to deploy Surace much the same as Cincinnati did with JC French IV.
Surace won't put up big numbers, but as long as he doesn't make mistakes, he'll pay off this price.
Also consider: Mason McKenzie, Boston College ($7.7K); Isaiah Marshall, Kansas ($7K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Antwan Raymond, Rutgers ($7.6K)
Raymond was the most sure thing in the history of sure things last week against UMass. He gave us a total of seven DraftKings points. UMass jumped out early and jumped out big, causing a negative game script for Raymond.
He's not a great pass-catcher out of the backfield. He makes his living chewing up yards on the ground. The good news is that Cincinnati ran for 254 yards and three touchdowns last week on Boston College. Whereas Cincinnati used a few different backs, Raymond is a true bell cow. He could get 30 carries in this one.
Evan Dickens, Boston College ($5.7K)
Dickens found yards hard to come by against Cincinnati, but he should fare better here against Rutgers. Pop Watson was the story for UMass, but the Minutemen also ran for 200 yards on Rutgers.
The Minutemen wouldn't be denied a win. They were trying to run the clock out and go home with a win. There's a chance that Boston College ends up doing the same thing if it gets out to a big lead.
Also consider: Jamal Roberts, Missouri ($6K); Yasin Willis, Kansas ($5.8K); Clay Thevenin, Rutgers ($4.5K, large-field GPP only)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
KJ Duff, Rutgers ($8K)
The negative game script for Raymond turned into a dream game for Duff. Duff's 49.6 DraftKings points were one of the highest totals of the week.
Despite the loss, Rutgers WR KJ Duff was dominant when targeted last night. Big-bodied athlete with massive catch radius.
9 catches, 196 yards, 3 TDs ? pic.twitter.com/zAUFZwTOaE
— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 4, 2026
The bad news is that Duff did better with Lonergan as the quarterback. The news out of the Rutgers camp is that Surace is going to start and play the whole game, but this is still a fluid situation.
Greg Schiano is now in a position where he is likely coaching to keep his job. The buyout is still north of $23 million, but Rutgers could take some of the money it gets from being embarrassed on national TV to pay the buyout.
I don't expect as big of a game out of Duff, but Boston College is going to have problems covering him. Can Surace take advantage of his abilities the way that Lonergan did?
Nik McMillan, Kansas ($6.4K)
The Kansas offense was just trying to figure out where everything fit against Long Island. This week, it is going to have to throw to try and keep up.
The Arizona transfer was by far the favorite target of Isaiah Marshall. McMillan caught six passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in the opener. He might be the most talented player on the Kansas roster. This is going to be a great game plan for McMillan.
Cayden Lee, Missouri ($4K)
Remember when Simmons was still working in Oxford despite losing the starting job? He built a rapport with Cayden Lee there. Lee then followed when Simmons went to Columbia.
The result was a monster game for Lee in the opener. He caught five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. That is a fantastic return for this price. DK is usually a little slow adjusting prices early in the season. This is one of those cases.
Donovan Olugbode is a powder keg. Lee is old reliable. When you get a possession receiver with the target share that Lee has for this price, take it and don't ask questions.
Johnathan Montague Jr., Boston College ($3.3K)
The Eagles haven't figured out who the alpha is in the WR room yet. It very well could be Montague. Colgate transfer Reed Swanson is listed ahead of Montague on the depth chart, but he didn't catch a pass against Cincinnati.
Montague hauled in two passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Both Montague and Swanson got red-zone targets. This situation hasn't sorted itself out yet, but Montague's strong opening week makes him worth a look if you need a bargain receiver.
Also consider: Donovan Olugbode, Missouri ($5.5K); Javarius Green, Boston College ($5K); Jourdin Houston, Rutgers ($4.8K); Brett Norfleet, Missouri ($3.7K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Boston College
We have a team that not only lost to a UMass team that had lost 16 in a row, but it got dominated by a UMass team that had lost 16 in a row. Boston College is a good stack option.
It didn't play great against Cincinnati, but it wasn't a total bust, either. You can get McKenzie, Dickens, Green, and Montague for just $21.7K. That allows you to pay for whatever pieces you want alongside them.
Rutgers
Despite the embarrassing loss to UMass, Rutgers was still able to move the ball. It was especially successful through the air. I see a bounce-back game from Raymond here. Duff remains the player with the highest upside on the slate.
We'll see a lot of Raymond/Duff mini stacks in lineups, but Houston had success with Surace in there. I would use all four pieces in a large-field GPP.
Also consider: Missouri, Kansas (large-field GPP only)