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EPL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings And FanDuel (9/12/26) - English Premier League Soccer Matchweek 4

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Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 9/12/26 (Matchweek Four). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

In This Article hide
EPL DFS Goalies
EPL DFS Forwards
EPL DFS Midfielders
EPL DFS Defenders
Corner Takers
More Betting and DFS Picks

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! The World Cup has come and gone, and the dreadful break from European soccer is over! The dust has settled, and there have now been three matches played by all clubs! Today's slate offers a wide variety of lineup construction, with several value options and multiple game-stack potential. Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek Four.

The top favorite for today is Chelsea FC (-450) vs. Hull City FC (+1100). I will guide you through this five-match slate starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 12.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

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EPL DFS Goalies

Matz Sels - DK $4.5K || FD $9

Opponent - at Aston Villa FC

Matz Sels did not disappoint fantasy managers last weekend, collecting a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Tottenham. However, his fantasy points were minimal, thanks to the zero saves and the lack of offense from the Spurs. In his three fixtures this season, Sels has made four saves, conceded three goals, and recorded one clean sheet.

He will now get another prime matchup, this time traveling to Villa Park. The hosts are coming off a much-needed away win to open up their Champions League debut during the midweek play. It was their first two goals of the season. Remarkably, Villa have yet to score in three English Premier League fixtures. Unfortunately for Sels, this could be another low-scoring fantasy point outing.

The hosts are the worst or second-worst in every metric offensively to start the season. Fortunately for Sels, it does boost his chances of collecting back-to-back clean sheets.                                                                

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Emiliano Martínez (DK $6K || FD $14) vs. Hull City FC
  • Caoimhín Kelleher (DK $4.7K || FD $10) at AFC Bournemouth

 

EPL DFS Forwards

Abdul Fatawu - DK $5.4K || FD $15

Opponent - at Crystal Palace FC

This is perhaps the most interesting slate so far this season. There are several options at every position, and each position is also loaded with value. Ownership is expected to be scattered across the board. One of those value players is Abdul Fatawu of Ipswich Town FC. The winger has produced admirably to start the season. Over his first three appearances, he has produced one assist, two shots, seven chances created, 16 crosses, four corners, seven tackles, two interceptions, and two clearances.

Fatawu has a small share of the set pieces for the Tractor Boys, but a share nonetheless. He also generates peripherals in bunches through open play. Furthermore, Crystal Palace FC is the worst club by Per 90 in Goals Against, Chances Created Against, In-the-Box Shots Against, In-the-Box Goals Against, and Penalty Area Defense to start the season. Ipswich Town FC looks like the sneaky stack this weekend, and Fatawu is leading the charge.               

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Igor Thiago (DK $9.1K || FD $17) at AFC Bournemouth
  • Alexander Isak (DK $8.6K || FD $20) vs. Fulham FC

 

EPL DFS Midfielders

Yéremy Pino - DK $4.7K || FD $13

Opponent - vs. Ipswich Town FC

Yéremy Pino is perhaps the most optimal play on the slate at any position. In his role with the Eagles, Pino has full control over all set pieces unless otherwise announced. The creative attacking midfielder has managed four shots, five chances created, 12 crosses, three corners, five tackles, one interception, and two clearances in his three appearances and one start so far this season.

After Crystal Palace’s defense was picked apart by Abdul Fatawu above, Ipswich Town FC will get picked apart by Yéremy Pino here. From a Per 90 viewpoint in the young season, Ipswich Town FC is the second-worst in Goals and Chances Created Against, they are the third-worst in Shots Against and In-the-Box Goals Against, and they are in the bottom ten in Big Chances Created Against, In-the-Box Shots Against, and Penalty Area Defense. This fixture has fireworks potential all over it.                                                                                  

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Dominik Szoboszlai (DK $10.3K || FD $22) vs. Fulham FC
  • Julio Enciso (DK $5.9K || FD $17) at Crystal Palace FC

 

EPL DFS Defenders

Jorrel Hato - DK $4.1K || FD $12

Opponent - vs. Hull City FC

Jorrel Hato is already producing more with Chelsea FC than he ever did last year. The wingback has already secured two assists, one shot, four chances created, six tackles, one interception, and six clearances. It also helps that he is being used in a more forward position, something Marc Cucurella did last year when he was with the Blues. Now that the Spaniard has departed for La Liga, Jorrel Hato has filled in his position.

This match holds many questions. First and foremost, is Chelsea’s offensive production real or is it a fluke? Secondly, is Hull City truly that solid defensively? Both questions will be answered here, but it comes down to predicting which will hold true. Regardless, Hato will have several opportunities to produce at both ends of the pitch, making his salary well worth it.                                                                                    

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Neco Williams (DK $6K || FD $14) at Aston Villa FC 
  • Milos Kerkez (DK $4.7K || FD $12) vs. Fulham FC

 

Corner Takers

  • AFC Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier/Adrien Truffert/Alex Scott
  • Brentford FC: Mikkel Damsgaard/Vitaly Janelt
  • Aston Villa FC: John McGinn/Emiliano Buendía
  • Nottingham Forest: James McAtee/Morgan Gibbs-White/Neco Williams
  • Chelsea FC: Reece James/Pedro Neto
  • Hull City FC: Regan Slater
  • Crystal Palace FC: Yéremy Pino
  • Ipswich Town FC: Saša Lukić/Issahaku Fatawu
  • Liverpool FC: Dominik Szoboszlai
  • Fulham FC: Oscar Bobb

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

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