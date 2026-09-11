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Week 2 College Football DFS Picks (DraftKings): Expert CFB Daily Fantasy Advice (Saturday Evening Slate - 09/12/26)

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Jeremiah Smith - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 2 Saturday evening Slate (9/12/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's prime time slate.

In This Article hide
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
DraftKings CFB Stacks
More College Football Analysis
More DFS Lineup Picks

DraftKings' night slates feature the marquee prime-time matchups in a standalone slate, as opposed to FanDuel adding all of the biggest games to one monster slate. I've had more success in the slightly smaller DK primetime slates for whatever reason.

The monster of the week between Ohio State and Texas is on here. Some genius decided to put ¡El Assico! in prime time, and I'm here for it. It's another night game in the real Death Valley (Clemson has no claim anymore). We even have the run-heavy offense of Navy and the big-name offense of Texas Tech. We have everything!

In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the DraftKings Saturday Night slate on 9/12/26, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.

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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks

Sam Leavitt, LSU ($8.5K)

If you think LSU is going to let up, you're not paying attention. It has nothing to do with the SEC threatening to kick them out or any other antics. There are a lot of things at work here.

Of course, the entire team wants to throw it in the face of everyone who has piled on them this offseason. LSU also wants to prove that $40 million can and should buy a championship.

This all starts and ends with Leavitt. He may not run as much against the Bulldogs, but I expect him to shake some more of the rust off that arm. Leavitt did very little wrong in Week 1. It will be even less here.

Braxton Woodson, Navy ($7.9K)

Woodson trailed only Duke's Nate Sheppard in rushing yards last week. I don't care if he doesn't throw a single pass. He's a threat for 200+ rushing yards again.

Hey, rushing yards are worth more than passing yards anyway. Woodson may be priced like a running back, but he produces more than most RBs. Look at what Jadan Baugh did to FAU last week. Woodson is in for another monster game.

Braden Atkinson, Oregon State ($5.7K)

Oregon State had no success running the ball last week, so they let Atkinson sling it around the yard to try and keep up with Houston. It worked. Atkinson threw for 376 yards and a touchdown.

The only real downside is that he is going to lose points on sack yardage. I feel like that's baked into the price.

Also consider: Julian Sayin, Ohio State ($8.1K); Faizon Brandon, Tennessee ($8K); Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech ($6.4K)

 

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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs

Bo Jackson, Ohio State ($7.7K)

I honestly don't hate this matchup. Texas allowed 376 yards of offense to Texas State. There are yards to be had on this defense. Ohio State succeeds because they have a QB who doesn't make mistakes and great line play. That's going to come in handy against Texas.

Don't expect a monster game out of Jackson, but he won't be in many lineups, and there aren't many sure plays at RB on this slate. Jackson is a strong GPP option.

J'Koby Williams, Texas Tech ($6.7K)

That Texas Tech RB room is an absolute nightmare for opponents and DFS players alike. Williams, Cameron Dickey, and Quinten Joyner all got lengthy looks at different times in the game.

The same is likely to happen against Oregon State. Of the three backs, Williams was the most effective in DFS circles thanks to eight receptions. He's the back to use. The premium doesn't bother me if he's going to catch multiple passes per game.

Dilin Jones, LSU ($6.5K)

We need to uncover some value at WR tonight. The value tier of RBs and QBs is terrifying. The only options are to play Texas Tech roulette or go with a guy who's not that cheap.

Jones isn't cheap, but he is the unquestioned RB1 in an offense that is in a great spot. Jones looked excellent against Clemson.

He likely won't get a lot of carries against Louisiana Tech, but I could still see him topping 100 yards and scoring at least one touchdown before he becomes a cheerleader.

Also consider: Wayne Knight, UCLA ($7.6K); Kamari Moulton, Iowa ($6.6K); Quinten Joyner, Texas Tech ($4.7K)

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State ($8.2K)

We can trust Smith because we can trust his quarterback. That, and there isn't a single player in college who can cover him one-on-one.

That was good coverage, but it was a great throw, great body control, and the best hands in the universe. Big players come up with monster plays in the big games. I can't wait to see what Smith comes up with in this one.

Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic ($6.1K)

The Owls got destroyed by Florida last week, and Messer still caught seven passes for 73 yards. Caden Veltkamp has never met a pass he wouldn't throw.

That's bad for using him in DFS, but it creates a lot of opportunities for his receivers. There are at least two FAU receivers worth using even though the Owls are likely to get blown out again.

Kelby Valsin, Florida Atlantic ($4.8K)

Valsin caught 10 passes in the opener against Florida and caught a touchdown. This offense can sustain two alpha receivers with the number of times Veltkamp will take to the air.

FAU is a team that trails more than they lead in games. That's a dream game script for a passing game. Just cut out the QB to avoid the negative points from turnovers in DFS.

Dalen Penson, Georgia Tech ($3.8K)

I expect the Yellow Jackets to throw a lot more than they did in the opener. Tennessee is capable of putting up points in a hurry, which is going to lead to Tech playing from behind.

We saw enough from Alberto Mendoza last week to have faith that he will get better. Penson only caught three passes last week, but he went for 73 yards. If a big play is coming from the Tech offense, it will be Penson who provides it. That makes him a great GPP play.

Also consider: Cam Coleman, Texas ($7.1K); Tony Diaz, Iowa ($5.6K); Jesse Legree, Oregon State ($5.3K); Winston Watkins Jr., LSU ($4.9K); Jalen Mickens, Louisiana Tech ($3.9K)

 

DraftKings CFB Stacks

LSU Tigers

Expensive doesn't even begin to cover the LSU stack, but I'm willing to pay up. This team blew out Clemson in Week 1, and a large percentage of the production still came from the first string.

Leavitt, Jones, and Watkins will set you back around $19.9K. They combined for 93.4 DK points. That's more than worth the investment.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Weird things happen in Reser Stadium at night. Even if it does, the Texas Tech offense should still be successful. The only hard part is picking the correct pieces.

The stack to use in large-field GPPs would be quarterback Will Hammond with all three running backs. It's likely that no one will have that same combination. If you feel a Tech blowout coming on, go for it!

A more prudent stack would be to use Hammond and Williams with one other back. WR gets tricky because Williams was the leading receiver in Week 1. Kenny Johnson is the only wideout that I would trust right now.

Also consider: Tennessee, Ohio State (GPP only), Iowa (GPP only)

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