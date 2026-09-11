Brandon's fantasy football start 'em and sit 'em booms and busts for Week 1 of 2026. Sneaky starts that may boom, and typical starters who will disappoint.
Early-week openers remind us that fantasy football doesn’t care who you thought was starting. Sam Darnold lasted one drive, Drew Lock came in, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba still put up 11 targets, 122 yards, and a 45-yard touchdown. That’s not a fluke—that’s volume showing up in real time. The Rams and 49ers travel to Melbourne in an effort to show that long-distance travel does not affect fantasy production (spoiler alert: typically it does). Once those two games are in the books, the Sunday and Monday slates become a completely different puzzle. The managers who treat the early results like actual information instead of just “Week 1 rust” are the ones who stop chasing names and start chasing snaps.
Here’s the statistical edge nobody talks about enough: after even one or two real games, target share, route participation, and carry distribution tell you more about a player’s floor and ceiling than any preseason depth chart or “he’s the starter” narrative. Week 1 historically produces plenty of surprise usage because coaches haven’t settled into their regular-season patterns yet, and the first live sample is often the cleanest look we’ll get at who actually gets the ball. A backup quarterback feeding one receiver 40 percent of the targets, a running back suddenly handling 18-plus touches because the other guy is limited, or a defense that just showed it will sit back and dare you to run—it all matters more than last year’s reputation. The numbers reward the manager who is willing to start the guy who just did the work instead of the guy who was supposed to.
That’s why my boom-or-bust calls for the rest of this week are worth sweating. You’re not just picking between two similar players; you’re deciding whether to ride the volume we are projecting or fade the name that simply will not get it. Get those later-game decisions right—leaning into the high-upside roles that the early sample confirmed and sitting the “must-start” names whose usage never materialized—and you give yourself a real shot at stealing the week while everyone else is still married to their draft-day rankings. The optimal lineup isn’t the one with the most famous starters. It’s the one that actually matches what the field shows us.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Booms
Tyler Shough - QB, New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions
Shough closed out his rookie year as one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the league, and that late-season sample is the main reason he looks like a boom play in Week 1. After taking over midseason, he finished 221-of-327 for 2,384 yards with a 67.6 percent completion rate and a 91.3 passer rating across nine starts.
Shough then really ramped it up from Weeks 12-18 when he ranked as the QB6 in fantasy points per game while averaging 25 rushing yards a game.
In his last four outings, he threw for 288 yards per game with five passing touchdowns and one rushing score and zero turnovers, showing he can produce even without a full complement of weapons.
That dual-threat floor plus the Saints’ expected pass-heavy approach under Kellen Moore gives him a realistic path to 20-plus fantasy points if the game script opens up.
The matchup against Detroit only adds to the upside. The Lions allowed 19.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks last season (ninth-most) and surrendered the sixth-most passing touchdowns in the league, and they will be without both starting safeties, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, for at least the first month.
With a projected game total around 50 points, New Orleans will likely have to throw to keep pace, putting Shough in position to attack a depleted secondary with Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson.
Consensus projections sit around 17.5 points this week, but the combination of his efficiency, rushing production, and the Lions’ secondary injuries creates a clear path to a potential top-12 finish if he simply repeats what he did down the stretch last year.
That’s the statistical case for treating him as a boom option in Week 1 rather than just another streaming name.
Kenny Gainwell - RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals
Gainwell turned into one of the league’s most productive pass-catching backs last season in Pittsburgh, and that skill set travels with him to Tampa Bay. He finished 2025 with 73 receptions for 486 yards and three scores on just 85 targets, a total that ranked fourth among all running backs behind only Christian McCaffrey, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Bijan Robinson.
From Weeks 11-18, he was the RB7 in fantasy points per game on 13.3 touches and 85 total yards per outing, posting a 17.5 percent target share, 45.4 receiving yards per game, and elite efficiency marks of 2.10 yards per route run and 0.116 first downs per route.
He also ran well enough to rank 14th among backs in explosive-run rate, so he isn’t purely a third-down specialist.
That receiving profile lines up nicely against a Bengals defense that allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to running backs last year and still has an unchanged linebacker group even after adding pass-rush help.
The Bucs-Bengals game carries one of the highest totals on the Sunday slate, which raises the odds of a pass-heavy script where Baker Mayfield looks for check-downs.
Camp reports have Gainwell splitting work with Bucky Irving in a role similar to what Rachaad White used to occupy, and if Irving is eased in after his shoulder issues, Gainwell’s target volume could easily climb into the five-plus range.
Consensus projections sit around eight points, but the combination of last year’s late-season efficiency, the Bengals’ softness against receiving backs, and a potential shootout gives him a clear path to 12-15 PPR points if the usage materializes.
He’s the perfect archetype of a player that you can slide into your Flex spot for Week 1 lineups.
Quentin Johnston - WR, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Johnston quietly put together his best statistical season in 2025 and now steps into a scheme that should amplify the exact traits that made him dangerous. He finished with 51 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games, posting a career-best 14.4 yards per reception and matching his 2024 total of eight scores.
The first four weeks were even better: he led the Chargers with a 25 percent target share, averaged 9.0 targets, 5.5 receptions and 84.3 yards, and scored at a 19.9 PPR-points-per-game clip that ranked him WR4 over that stretch.
Those numbers came with Keenan Allen still on the roster; Allen is gone now, which should open more looks for Johnston as the clear No. 2 opposite Ladd McConkey.
The Week 1 matchup against Arizona and the arrival of Mike McDaniel only raise the ceiling. The Cardinals allowed the ninth-most yards per target to perimeter receivers last season, and Johnston’s 15.08 mph average speed ranked eighth among all wideouts.
McDaniel’s offense has historically created yards after the catch for fast athletes and used vertical routes to stretch secondaries, exactly the profile Johnston has shown when he gets a clean release.
With both starting tackles healthy and a 65-yard preseason touchdown already in the books, the combination of last year’s early-season efficiency, extra target opportunity, and a favorable downfield matchup gives him a realistic path to 15-plus PPR points if even two or three of those deep shots connect.
He profiles as a player I like to be a sneaky start as a WR3 in Week 1 lineups due to the advantageous matchup.
Dallas Goedert - TE, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders
Goedert turned into one of the most efficient red-zone tight ends in the league last season, and that production is the foundation for why he looks like a boom play in Week 1. He finished 2025 with 60 catches for 591 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 15 games, tying for the most scores among all tight ends while averaging a personal-best 12.3 PPR points per game.
Those 11 touchdowns came on just 5.5 targets per game, which means the scoring rate was unusually high even if the raw volume wasn’t massive.
With A.J. Brown now in New England and first-round rookie Makai Lemon dealing with a hamstring issue that could limit his early snaps, Goedert should see a bump in overall looks as one of Jalen Hurts’ most trusted options near the goal line.
The matchup against Washington only sharpens that edge. The Commanders allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends last year (12), the highest yards per target (9.1), and the third-highest explosive-catch rate (20.2 percent) at the position.
They also ranked 28th against the pass and surrendered 26.5 points per game. Goedert has already shown he can exploit this defense, scoring in multiple recent meetings with Washington.
Consensus projections sit around 7-10 points. The combination of last year’s touchdown spike, extra opportunities with Brown gone, and a secondary that has been historically generous to tight ends gives him a clear path to a top-5 finish if he simply repeats the red-zone efficiency he posted in 2025.
He’s a no-brainer start at TE this week for fantasy managers that waited at the position in drafts for 2026.
Week 1 Fantasy Football Busts
Jayden Daniels - QB, Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles
Daniels’ 2025 season was a sharp drop from his rookie explosion, and the numbers make it hard to trust him as a high-end starter this week. He appeared in just seven games and finished only four of them after a string of knee, hamstring, and elbow injuries, completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.
His per-game passing production fell by nearly 30 yards from 2024, and among quarterbacks who played at least seven games he ranked 17th in fantasy points per game at 16.8—well below the 21.5 he posted as a rookie.
Accuracy metrics were also down: he finished 42nd in highly accurate throw rate and 38th in catchable-target rate among 45 qualifying passers.
The Week 1 trip to Philadelphia stacks more obstacles on top of that. The Eagles allowed the sixth-fewest yards per attempt, the second-lowest passer rating, and the third-lowest passing success rate last season while generating the fifth-highest pressure rate.
They held opponents to a league-low 56.6 percent completion rate and let only two quarterbacks throw for 300 yards all year. Washington will also be without left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and Daniels is learning a new West Coast scheme under first-year coordinator David Blough.
Those factors point to a compressed passing window and extra hits, which historically have limited his efficiency.
Consensus projections sit around 16 points, but the combination of last year’s injury-limited output, a stingy Eagles secondary, and protection questions gives him a realistic path to a mid-tier or worse finish rather than the QB1 numbers many managers are counting on.
Quinshon Judkins - RB, Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Judkins put up solid volume as a rookie, but the efficiency numbers underneath that workload were mediocre at best, and that’s the first reason to treat him as a bust this week.
He finished 2025 with 230 carries for 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games, yet averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and ranked near the bottom of 49 qualifying backs in explosive-run rate (40th), missed-tackle rate (33rd), and yards after contact per attempt (26th).
He also posted the lowest yards-before-contact mark in that group at 1.4, meaning he rarely got a clean start.
His receiving role was equally limited: he ran a route on only 28 percent of pass plays and drew zero targets on third or fourth down all season.
The Week 1 trip to Jacksonville creates more problems on top of those efficiency issues. The Jaguars allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in 2025 and just eight rushing touchdowns to running backs; only one back (Jonathan Taylor) even reached 70 rushing yards against them, and his high was 74.
Cleveland is an 8.5-point underdog in a low-total game, which points to a negative script that would cut into Judkins’ early-down work and hand more snaps to Dylan Sampson in passing situations.
Add in the fact that Judkins is still working back from a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle that ended his rookie year. The combination of last year’s modest per-carry production, a stout Jacksonville front, and likely trailing game flow gives him a realistic path to a quiet 8-10 point outing rather than the RB2 numbers some managers are expecting.
This is a clear situation for me where I would be more than willing to play an RB like Gainwell over Judkins as my RB2, given the context of their matchups.
Rashee Rice - WR, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Rice’s production has been choppy since his strong rookie year, and the 2025 numbers already show why Week 1 against Denver is a risky spot. After serving a six-game suspension, he played eight games and finished with 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 11.8 PPR points per game before a concussion landed him on injured reserve.
That output is solid, but far from the WR1 pace many managers still expect.
He also had arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason and is still working his way back into full game shape.
Last season against this same Broncos defense, he managed just six catches for 38 yards on nine targets, a quiet line that matches the broader trend of him struggling when asked to win outside against man coverage.
The matchup itself is one of the toughest on the board. Denver allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing WR1s (9.0) and posted the lowest success rate on drop backs (38.5 percent) in 2025, with Patrick Surtain II likely shadowing Rice on a high percentage of snaps.
Rice has historically thrived from the slot against zone (3.01 yards per route run) and posted only 0.72 yards per route against man.
Compounding that, Patrick Mahomes is making his first start after an ACL and LCL tear, and the Chiefs added Kenneth Walker III, who is expected to absorb a chunk of the short screens and designed touches that used to pad Rice’s numbers.
Consensus projections sit around 8.6 points, and he is the only receiver inside the top 12 not projected over 12 half-PPR points.
Those factors—limited recent sample, a stingy Broncos secondary, and a likely run-heavier script—land him as a player that I would lean into benching for Week 1 if I have a player with a better matchup.
Dalton Kincaid - TE, Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans
Kincaid has flashed elite efficiency whenever he’s on the field, but the raw volume last season is why he looks like a bust this week.
In 12 games, he caught 39 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns on just 49 targets, averaging 10.5 PPR points on only 4.1 targets per game.
He ran a route on roughly 45 percent of Buffalo’s dropbacks and played about 27–40 percent of offensive snaps, finishing as a TE13 on a per-game basis despite those limited opportunities.
Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes are both healthy and still in the mix, and the Bills just added veteran receiver D.J. Moore, who figures to soak up a meaningful share of Josh Allen’s targets.
Kincaid also played through a torn PCL last year and has missed at least four games in each of the past two seasons, so the snap-count jump some managers are counting on is far from guaranteed.
The Week 1 trip to Houston only tightens the risk. The Texans ranked 10th in fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends last season and held all but six tight ends under double-digit PPR scoring.
Consensus projections sit around 5.5 points, which is well below what most managers need from a starting tight end.
Even if Kincaid’s per-route numbers stay strong, the combination of a historically part-time role, extra competition in the passing game, and a defense that has been stingy against the position gives him a realistic path to a quiet 4–7 point outing rather than the TE1 ceiling people are hoping he can sneak into.
He is a no-doubt avoid for me in Week 1 at the position, where I can typically find decent options to stream if I waited too long during drafts.
Thank you all for reading my Booms/Busts article! Obviously, I never get every call right, but I hope I provided you with some sound advice/options that helped get your team set up to win this week. Good luck, and let's stack some wins!
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