Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 2 Saturday Main Slate (9/12/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's main slate.
We have a nice 12-game main slate. Happy birthday to me! I'll spend my day watching football and participating in this nice slate of games. Unlike FanDuel, DraftKings separates the day and night games, meaning we have more and sometimes better games to choose from. Sure, something is enticing about having both Oklahoma-Michigan and Ohio State-Texas on the same slate. Let's be real. We're not going to use many players from either of those games anyway.
These gargantuan slates can be tougher to navigate. That's where I come in. I've been playing DFS for 14 years now, exclusively on DraftKings for the last 10 years. I've been playing college football DFS for as long as it has been available. I will try to help out as much as I can.
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the Main DraftKings Slate on 9/12/26, starting at noon Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M ($8.7K)
Reed wasn't much of a factor in Week 1 because he didn't need to be. Arizona State looked good in the opener. They faced a similarly overmatched opponent, so I don't really know what to expect.
I expect to see Reed run a bit more in this one, especially if the Sun Devils manage to hang around. I have a feeling they might. The potential for a close game has me playing Reed ahead of Dante Moore this week. The ceiling is much higher.
Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh ($7.6K)
Mason Heintschel just opened Pitt’s season with a RECORD-BREAKING performance ??
31/41, 453 PYDS, 7 PTD, 0 INT
His 7 TD passes tied the Pitt single-game record, and all 7 went to different receivers. pic.twitter.com/cTB3jwNwFv
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 5, 2026
Heintschel costs about $1.1K per touchdown that he threw last week! He's a great bargain on this slate in what should be a back-and-forth game.
UCF's pass defense was solid last year and was again in the opener. That being said, only one team (Baylor) attempted 40 passes against UCF last year. If Heintschel hits that mark, he's in for another big scoring day.
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California ($7.1K)
Sagapolutele's opener wasn't that bad until the fourth quarter against UCLA. Many people will move away from JKS because of that disaster. You wouldn't believe the number of DFS players who only look at the final point total. That never tells the whole story.
JKS hit on a few deep passes earlier in the game. He honestly looked good for the first 45 minutes. I expect a bounce-back here against a Syracuse team that will be able to keep up with Cal.
We saw UCLA gouge the Cal defense several times. There's always a chance that Sagapolutele hits the skids again, but at this price and likely low ownership, he's a great GPP play.
Bear Bachmeier, BYU ($6.8K)
Good grief, this price is ridiculous. Bear had his second-worst passing game of 2025 against Arizona last year, but he still ran for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Even if that's all he gets us, he pays off this price tag.
Steve Angeli, Syracuse ($6K)
Last week was a bit rough for value quarterbacks. This week is so strong at the bottom that I will have several lineups that don't include a QB over $7.2K.
Angeli looked great in his first action since Week 3 of last year. The Achilles tear didn't seem to hamper him any. On one hand, I understand the lower price on Angeli because he doesn't really run anyway.
On the other hand, this should be a close and high-scoring game with Cal. There is potential for well over 300 yards and four or more touchdowns. Not many plays in this price range have that kind of potential.
Also consider: Dante Moore, Oregon ($8.9K); Avery Johnson, Kansas State ($8.5K); Gio Lopez, Wake Forest ($7.2K); Alonza Barnett III, Central Florida ($6.6K); Ryan Browne, Purdue ($5.9K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Nate Sheppard, Duke ($8.2K)
The good part about having so many solid bargain quarterbacks is that we can play a lot of Sheppard. He was the Duke offense in Week 1. Sheppard carried 35 times for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He even caught three passes!
WORK. HORSE. ?@NateShep20 takes it in to ice the W for Duke! 200+ yards and 2 TDs on the day for Nate.@DukeFOOTBALL | @DukeATHLETICS | #GoDuke | @CPISecurity pic.twitter.com/qgzNojk7Sw
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 6, 2026
No one else on the slate, including most quarterbacks, gets that many touches in a game. UAB ran for 194 yards on Illinois last week. The sky is the limit for Sheppard.
Adam Mohammed, California ($7.6K)
The game script didn't get out of hand until late, so Mohammed still had 28 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a ridiculous seven passes, adding even more upside to Mohammad.
No matter how Cal decides to go after the Orange, Mohammed will be a big factor in it. He has more upside in the receiving game than Sheppard and is a nice pivot in GPPs.
Ty Clark III, Wake Forest ($6.6K)
Purdue's run defense was one of the worst on the planet last year. They allowed 4.9 yards per carry, which was 111th out of 136 FBS teams.
Gio Lopez will take away some of those opportunities, but Clark should get some chances. He only needed seven carries last week to break 100 yards. I love the potential here.
Duke Watson, Central Florida ($4.8K)
We don't have a freebie on the main slate at RB like we did last week with Gi'Bran Payne. Duke is close.
Watson only carried seven times against a bad Bethune-Cookman team, but he notched 110 yards and a touchdown. Watson will be well-rested in this one, and UCF is going to want to keep the ball out of the hands of Heintschel.
Also consider: Ja'Kyrian Turner, Pittsburgh ($7.9K); Dierre Hill Jr., Oregon ($7.1K); LJ Martin, BYU ($6.5K); Tylik Hill, Syracuse ($5.2K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama ($7.9K)
Thankfully for us DFS players, Alabama came out with a mission to throw the ball early and often in an effort to get new QB Keelon Russell settled down. What we learned is that Coleman-Williams is still the alpha after a disappointing 2025.
RCW got nine targets. No other receiver had more than three. He caught five of those for 130 yards. RCW did drop a pass, but Alabama kept going right back to him. They got the confidence up, and this is a matchup where they'll need him.
Umari Hatcher, Syracuse ($6.2K)
Most of the Syracuse wideouts bolted after a dreadful 2025. Not Hatcher. He knew that Angeli was coming back, and he wanted to be a part of it. Angeli rewarded Hatcher with a ton of targets.
Hatcher took his 10 targets for eight receptions, 147 yards, and two touchdowns. This is Hatcher's sixth year with the Orange. He's looking at a breakout year if Angeli (and Hatcher himself, for that matter) can stay healthy.
Koby Howard, Penn State ($4.8K)
Despite all of Rocco Becht's favorite receivers following the rest of the offense to State College, it was Howard, the holdover from 2025, who led the Nittany Lions in Week 1.
Howard caught six passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. Penn State moved him all over the field, creating mismatches along the way. Expect more of the same this week.
Legend Glasker, BYU ($4.4K)
BYU runs the ball a lot more with Bear at QB than when Jake Retzlaff was there. The prices on the BYU wideouts reflect that. Last year, there wasn't a lot of talent in the WR room. This year, they have a freaking Legend.
Glasker exploded onto the scene with three receptions for 65 yards and a pair of scores. The bad news is that the true freshman only ran 10 routes.
I wouldn't be too alarmed by that total. Both of Glasker's touchdowns came in the first half of a game that BYU won easily.
Giovanni Richardson, Arizona ($3K)
Sometimes a player slips through the cracks on DraftKings, especially early in the season. This week, that player is Richardson. Richardson led Arizona in targets and receptions (eight) in Week 1, going for 96 yards.
Giovanni Richardson only needs ☝️ hand. pic.twitter.com/MEqNnan7DO
— PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) April 18, 2026
In retrospect, maybe we should have seen this coming. He didn't find the end zone, but at this price, does it matter? Arizona is going to be playing from behind, so there should be plenty of balls to go around.
Also consider: Omarion Miller, Arizona State ($6.6K); Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest ($6K); Ian Strong, California ($5.7K); Collin Dixon, Illinois ($5.5K); Asaad Waseem, Purdue ($4.9K); Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky ($4K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Cal Bears/Syracuse Orange Game Stack
This game has the highest implied total (57 points) on the slate. That should lead to plenty of offensive goodness in this one. I think it goes over that total. On top of that, we have a good idea of who is going to be involved for each team.
The popular Syracuse stack will be Angeli, Hatcher, and Tylik Hill. Most who run a 4/3 game stack will go JKS, Mohammed, Strong, and Mason Mini for Cal, and those three for the Orange.
If you want to separate yourself a bit, running both Syracuse backs with Angeli and Hatcher is a solid GPP option. I wouldn't go with a five-man stack for either team.
Pitt Panthers
When your quarterback throws seven touchdowns to seven different receivers, you have a plethora of stack options. Any Pitt stack has to start with Heintschel and Turner.
I honestly love that mini-stack as well if you don't want to go full Pittsburgh. Cataurus Hicks, Malik Knight, and Censere Lee were all good options in Week 1. If you run any five-man stack on this slate, it should be Pitt.
Also consider: Oregon, Wake Forest, Oklahoma (GPP only), Arizona (GPP only)
Favorite mini stacks:
- Oklahoma (John Mateer/Isaiah Sategna III)
- Penn State (Rocco Becht/Howard)
- Alabama (Keelon Russell, RCW)