Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 1 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 1 fantasy football lineups.
Even after just one 2026 NFL game, we were given the sobering reminder that any player can bust in a given fantasy football game. Those who rostered players like A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Drake Maye now wear the lineup scars of playing their studs in the season's opening game.
This year's weekly bust list won't focus on the names you are likely not starting on your roster. It's also not automatically a recommendation to sit a player. Look at the bust list as a way to manage expectations for players who are otherwise reliable.
Below are my 10 fantasy football busts, or players that may disappoint, for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck in the opening week, RotoBallers! May all your lineup decisions be correct.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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James Cook III (RB, BUF) at Houston
If you drafted James Cook in the first round of your fantasy draft, you will have to come to grips with the fact that this might be his toughest matchup all season. He had 1,820 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, so you aren't benching him. But the Texans present an especially daunting challenge.
Houston held all but two running backs to under 85 yards in 2025, and allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to the position that season. They brought back every key piece of their defense and look poised to have the best unit in the AFC this season. Cook will have much, much better days, but Week 1 may not be a week-winner.
Quinshon Judkins (RB, CLE) at Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars were masterful against the run last season. They allowed only 11 total touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position in 2025. Cleveland is a huge underdog in this game, which could create the possibility of a negative game script and take the Browns away from the running game in the second half.
But overall, this offense could be dysfunctional to start the season as they try to figure out if Deshaun Watson will work at quarterback. With fewer trips to the red zone coming for the Browns this season, I don't project Judkins to have any kind of superstar game.
Cam Skattebo (RB, NYG) vs. Dallas
There are a few potential bust candidates on this list due to lingering injury concerns and workload questions, and Cam Skattebo certainly fits in that category. After a devastating ankle injury in 2025, he has been slowly working his way back and should play in Week 1 against the Cowboys.
"If it's not bothering me, my mind is clear of it. When I went out there on Saturday, I had no feeling or any recollection of injury in my brain. I was ready to go play football."
- Cam Skattebo pic.twitter.com/CRVbEduL14
— SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) August 17, 2026
How much he will play is anyone's guess right now. The Giants also have Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Najee Harris around to handle carries in this game, plus Jaxson Dart will get some runs himself. The Cowboys aren't the most ferocious rush defense in the world, but if Skattebo can't get the snaps and the volume, he will have a hard time being worthy of a start.
For me, Skattebo is more of a prove-it-to-me-first player, especially since he is in the Sunday night game and there will be very few replacement options available if we find out he will be limited.
Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR, ARI) at LA Chargers
Marvin Harrison Jr. averaged only 5.1 PPR points over his final three games last season (thanks to the Michael Wilson and Trey McBride emergence), and now gets a Chargers defense that allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to WRs.
McBride and Wilson are both back again and create enough target competition that Harrison could need a big play or two or a touchdown to deliver a strong Week 1 line. That internal competition plus the Chargers' tough cornerbacks equal a potential bust week to start the year.
Courtland Sutton (WR, DEN) at Kansas City
With the addition of Jaylen Waddle and the emergence of Pat Bryant towards the end of 2025, Courtland Sutton's target share potential looks a lot shakier than when we were sitting here a year ago thinking Sutton was the alpha piece of this offense. At 30 years old in 2025, Sutton only caught 74 balls for 1,017 yards and now has to deal with Waddle.
Pat Bryant Could Force his Way into Bigger Role in 2026 https://t.co/DXkDZD9Ya9
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 10, 2026
Against Kansas City last year, Sutton produced a four-catch, 59-yard game and a four-catch, 40-yard game. He didn't score a touchdown against them, and he has traditionally struggled against Kansas City's secondary in his career.
Terry McLaurin (WR, WSH) at Philadelphia
The Eagles were tied with the Denver Broncos for the fewest touchdowns allowed to wide receivers in 2025 (six). In addition, they only gave up 2,302 yards, or 135 per game, to all wide receivers on the field against them. Terry McLaurin now gets that unit in Week 1 with a quarterback who missed almost all of 2025 with a variety of injuries.
Jayden Daniels will be coming back from an elbow injury, so we don't know how he will perform to start the season, and McLaurin also could see some major touchdown regression from his 13 on just 82 receptions he had when Daniels was healthy in 2024. I think McLaurin is more borderline WR2/3 than he is a 1/2 in Week 1.
Jake Ferguson (TE, DAL) at New York Giants
When both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens play, Jake Ferguson is a clear third option in the passing game for the Cowboys, and fourth option overall if you include Javonte Williams. Lamb missed four games in the first half of the season, which inflated Ferguson's numbers while Lamb was not on the field.
Last season, the New York Giants were a top-10 team against tight ends, and only gave up five touchdowns to the position all season. What you are looking for in a tight end play like Ferguson is a touchdown, but this is a defense that does a nice job of taking that away.
Tucker Kraft (TE, GB) at Minnesota
Tucker Kraft is another return-from-injury situation as he attempts to make a quick comeback from an ACL tear that ended his 2025 season. He has been saying all the right things about his return, and he will play in Week 1, but how much can he give us? His workload with snaps and targets is very uncertain right now.
Tucker Kraft when asked if he has a snap count in mind for his Week 1 return from last year’s torn ACL: pic.twitter.com/suBgNUJ2AG
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 7, 2026
Minnesota was difficult against tight ends last season, allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position, including only 719 receiving yards all season. There may not be many better options than Kraft on your bench, but it may be a while before we see him on the touchdown pace he had last year (six scores in eight games).
Patrick Mahomes II (QB, KC) vs. Denver (MNF)
Patrick Mahomes II is returning to the field only nine months after tearing his ACL and LCL. Even though it's legendary Patrick Mahomes, what can we expect in this first game back after such a quick recovery? He surely won't run as much as last season, and his pass-catching corps is still a question mark,
Denver allowed only 14.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2025. That's noteworthy because the Broncos only gave up 18 total passing touchdowns to quarterbacks across 17 games last year.
Jordan Love (QB, GB) at Minnesota
Jordan Love has struggled in his career against the Minnesota Vikings, and considering their improved defense, I think that trend continues on the road to start 2026. In his one game against them in 2025, Love threw for only 139 yards with zero touchdowns.
That follows up on his last matchup against them in 2024, when he passed for 185 yards and just one score through the air. Add in the fact that the Vikings only allowed 11.1 fantasy points per game to the position last year (lowest in the NFL), and we should temper our expectations here.
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