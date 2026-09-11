👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 1 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Marvin Harrison Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, WR, Waiver Wire, NFL DFS, Rookies

Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 1 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 1 fantasy football lineups.

Even after just one 2026 NFL game, we were given the sobering reminder that any player can bust in a given fantasy football game. Those who rostered players like A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Drake Maye now wear the lineup scars of playing their studs in the season's opening game.

This year's weekly bust list won't focus on the names you are likely not starting on your roster. It's also not automatically a recommendation to sit a player. Look at the bust list as a way to manage expectations for players who are otherwise reliable.

Below are my 10 fantasy football busts, or players that may disappoint, for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck in the opening week, RotoBallers! May all your lineup decisions be correct.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

James Cook III (RB, BUF) at Houston

If you drafted James Cook in the first round of your fantasy draft, you will have to come to grips with the fact that this might be his toughest matchup all season. He had 1,820 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, so you aren't benching him. But the Texans present an especially daunting challenge.

Houston held all but two running backs to under 85 yards in 2025, and allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to the position that season. They brought back every key piece of their defense and look poised to have the best unit in the AFC this season. Cook will have much, much better days, but Week 1 may not be a week-winner.

 

Quinshon Judkins (RB, CLE) at Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars were masterful against the run last season. They allowed only 11 total touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position in 2025. Cleveland is a huge underdog in this game, which could create the possibility of a negative game script and take the Browns away from the running game in the second half.

But overall, this offense could be dysfunctional to start the season as they try to figure out if Deshaun Watson will work at quarterback. With fewer trips to the red zone coming for the Browns this season, I don't project Judkins to have any kind of superstar game.

 

Cam Skattebo (RB, NYG) vs. Dallas

There are a few potential bust candidates on this list due to lingering injury concerns and workload questions, and Cam Skattebo certainly fits in that category. After a devastating ankle injury in 2025, he has been slowly working his way back and should play in Week 1 against the Cowboys.

How much he will play is anyone's guess right now. The Giants also have Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Najee Harris around to handle carries in this game, plus Jaxson Dart will get some runs himself. The Cowboys aren't the most ferocious rush defense in the world, but if Skattebo can't get the snaps and the volume, he will have a hard time being worthy of a start.

For me, Skattebo is more of a prove-it-to-me-first player, especially since he is in the Sunday night game and there will be very few replacement options available if we find out he will be limited.

 

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR, ARI) at LA Chargers

Marvin Harrison Jr. averaged only 5.1 PPR points over his final three games last season (thanks to the Michael Wilson and Trey McBride emergence), and now gets a Chargers defense that allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to WRs.

McBride and Wilson are both back again and create enough target competition that Harrison could need a big play or two or a touchdown to deliver a strong Week 1 line. That internal competition plus the Chargers' tough cornerbacks equal a potential bust week to start the year.

 

Courtland Sutton (WR, DEN) at Kansas City

With the addition of Jaylen Waddle and the emergence of Pat Bryant towards the end of 2025, Courtland Sutton's target share potential looks a lot shakier than when we were sitting here a year ago thinking Sutton was the alpha piece of this offense. At 30 years old in 2025, Sutton only caught 74 balls for 1,017 yards and now has to deal with Waddle.

Against Kansas City last year, Sutton produced a four-catch, 59-yard game and a four-catch, 40-yard game. He didn't score a touchdown against them, and he has traditionally struggled against Kansas City's secondary in his career.

 

Terry McLaurin (WR, WSH) at Philadelphia

The Eagles were tied with the Denver Broncos for the fewest touchdowns allowed to wide receivers in 2025 (six). In addition, they only gave up 2,302 yards, or 135 per game, to all wide receivers on the field against them. Terry McLaurin now gets that unit in Week 1 with a quarterback who missed almost all of 2025 with a variety of injuries.

Jayden Daniels will be coming back from an elbow injury, so we don't know how he will perform to start the season, and McLaurin also could see some major touchdown regression from his 13 on just 82 receptions he had when Daniels was healthy in 2024. I think McLaurin is more borderline WR2/3 than he is a 1/2 in Week 1.

 

Jake Ferguson (TE, DAL) at New York Giants

When both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens play, Jake Ferguson is a clear third option in the passing game for the Cowboys, and fourth option overall if you include Javonte Williams. Lamb missed four games in the first half of the season, which inflated Ferguson's numbers while Lamb was not on the field.

Last season, the New York Giants were a top-10 team against tight ends, and only gave up five touchdowns to the position all season. What you are looking for in a tight end play like Ferguson is a touchdown, but this is a defense that does a nice job of taking that away.

 

Tucker Kraft (TE, GB) at Minnesota

Tucker Kraft is another return-from-injury situation as he attempts to make a quick comeback from an ACL tear that ended his 2025 season. He has been saying all the right things about his return, and he will play in Week 1, but how much can he give us? His workload with snaps and targets is very uncertain right now.

Minnesota was difficult against tight ends last season, allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position, including only 719 receiving yards all season. There may not be many better options than Kraft on your bench, but it may be a while before we see him on the touchdown pace he had last year (six scores in eight games).

 

Patrick Mahomes II (QB, KC) vs. Denver (MNF)

Patrick Mahomes II is returning to the field only nine months after tearing his ACL and LCL. Even though it's legendary Patrick Mahomes, what can we expect in this first game back after such a quick recovery? He surely won't run as much as last season, and his pass-catching corps is still a question mark,

Denver allowed only 14.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2025. That's noteworthy because the Broncos only gave up 18 total passing touchdowns to quarterbacks across 17 games last year.

 

Jordan Love (QB, GB) at Minnesota

Jordan Love has struggled in his career against the Minnesota Vikings, and considering their improved defense, I think that trend continues on the road to start 2026. In his one game against them in 2025, Love threw for only 139 yards with zero touchdowns.

That follows up on his last matchup against them in 2024, when he passed for 185 yards and just one score through the air. Add in the fact that the Vikings only allowed 11.1 fantasy points per game to the position last year (lowest in the NFL), and we should temper our expectations here.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Start/Sit Advice

WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start/Sit Chart - Week 1 Matchup Ratings
Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 1 Targets and Avoids



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
NHL

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
De'Zhaun Stribling

Likely to Miss Time
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Catches TD In Reunion With 49ers
Mike Evans

Scores TD In 49ers Debut
Davante Adams

Held in Check as Rams Drop Season Opener
Matthew Stafford

Delivers a Season-Opening Letdown in Australia
Blake Corum

Finishes Week 1 as the Rams' Leading Rusher
Brock Purdy

Shines in Upset Win Over Rams
Myles Garrett

Admits That He's Not 100 Percent
Ryan Flournoy

Cowboys Sign Ryan Flournoy to One-Year Extension
Jake Tonges

Head Coach Says Jake Tonges' MCL Injury Doesn't Look Good
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Jake Tonges

Ruled Out For the Remainder of the Game Thursday
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
A.J. Brown

to Miss at Least Four Weeks
Sam Darnold

has Unusual Strain, Timetable Remains TBD
Tua Tagovailoa

Day-to-Day With Oblique Strain
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Tua Tagovailoa

Up in the Air for Week 1 With Back Injury
CFB

Tucker Ashcraft Trending in the Right Direction
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start Again in Week 2
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
CFB

Terrell Anderson Close to Returning
Sam Darnold

Receives "Really, Really Good News"
Malik Nabers

"On Track" to Play Sunday Night
CFB

Bam Crouch Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play Sunday
CFB

Isaiah Glasker Listed as Probable for Week 2
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play on Sunday
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Available in Week 2
Breece Hall

Not Expected to be on a Pitch Count
Sam Darnold

To Miss Time, But Seahawks "Dodge a Bullet"
CFB

Noah Rogers Out with Injury Again in Week 2
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

Josh Hoover a Steady Starting Option In Week 2
CFB

Start Sam Leavitt With Confidence In Week 2
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 1 Best NFL Player Props
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 1 Starts/Sits
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 1