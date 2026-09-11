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Jamie Calandro's Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings - The Industry's Top 3 Accuracy Ranker

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football Week 1 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker in 2025, Jamie Calandro. Read his fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.

In This Article hide
Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 1
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 1
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 1
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 1
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 1 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.

Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.

The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 1

Rank Name Team
1 Joe Burrow CIN
2 Lamar Jackson BAL
3 Jalen Hurts PHI
4 Justin Herbert LAC
5 Dak Prescott DAL
6 Caleb Williams CHI
7 Josh Allen BUF
8 Jared Goff DET
9 Trevor Lawrence JAC
10 Jaxson Dart NYG
11 Drake Maye NE
12 Baker Mayfield TB
13 Matthew Stafford LAR
14 Jayden Daniels WAS
15 Tyler Shough NO
16 Brock Purdy SF
17 Kyler Murray MIN
18 Daniel Jones IND
19 Patrick Mahomes II KC
20 Jordan Love GB
21 Bo Nix DEN
22 Sam Darnold SEA
23 Malik Willis MIA
24 Bryce Young CAR
25 C.J. Stroud HOU
26 Jacoby Brissett ARI
27 Aaron Rodgers PIT
28 Cam Ward TEN
29 Kirk Cousins LV
30 Geno Smith NYJ
31 Cooper Rush ATL
32 Deshaun Watson CLE

Patrick Mahomes has become the big "should I or shouldn't I" for the week, after the news came out that he's likely to suit up despite tearing his ACL in Week 15 last season. If you have Mahomes, it's likely you waited on QB and have two that you're choosing from to stream. I'd err on the side of caution with Mahomes, as Denver allowed the second-fewest YPA last season.

I started Brock Purdy over him last night, and would do the same with Tyler Shough, Daniel Jones, and Kyler Murray.

Jared Goff is an amazing start this week in one of the best fantasy games on the slate. Both Detroit and New Orleans play fast, and the Lions averaged 32.6 PPG at home last season. I have Goff ranked as QB8 with his full arsenal of weapons, and there's upside for more... Baker Mayfield is a similar upside play in a potential shootout against Cincinnati. I have him as a fringe QB1 this week, ahead of names like Jayden Daniels and (last night's) Matthew Stafford.

 

Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 1

Rank Name Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 Omarion Hampton LAC
3 Bijan Robinson ATL
4 Christian McCaffrey SF
5 De'Von Achane MIA
6 Jonathan Taylor IND
7 Ashton Jeanty LV
8 Chase Brown CIN
9 Saquon Barkley PHI
10 Derrick Henry BAL
11 Javonte Williams DAL
12 James Cook III BUF
13 Kenneth Walker III KC
14 Breece Hall NYJ
15 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
16 Bucky Irving TB
17 D'Andre Swift CHI
18 Kyren Williams LAR
19 Travis Etienne Jr. NO
20 Cam Skattebo NYG
21 David Montgomery HOU
22 Tony Pollard TEN
23 MarShawn Lloyd GB
24 Jadarian Price SEA
25 Jeremiyah Love ARI
26 Jaylen Warren PIT
27 Bhayshul Tuten JAC
28 Chuba Hubbard CAR
29 Quinshon Judkins CLE
30 Rico Dowdle PIT
31 Kenny Gainwell TB
32 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
33 Jordan Mason MIN
34 J.K. Dobbins DEN
35 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS
36 Tyler Allgeier ARI
37 Jonathon Brooks CAR
38 Rachaad White WAS
39 Kyle Monangai CHI
40 Blake Corum LAR
41 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC
42 Tyjae Spears TEN
43 RJ Harvey DEN
44 Dylan Sampson CLE
45 Woody Marks HOU
46 Keaton Mitchell LAC
47 Mike Washington Jr. LV
48 Samaje Perine CIN
49 George Holani SEA
50 Justice Hill BAL
51 Chris Brooks GB
52 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
53 Braelon Allen NYJ
54 Malik Davis DAL
55 Ray Davis BUF
56 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL
57 Tank Bigsby PHI
58 Emmett Johnson KC
59 Kendre Miller NO
60 Jonah Coleman DEN

You're not sitting Omarion Hampton this week, but I do want to point out how strong a play he is. As a double-digit favorite against Arizona at home, Hampton should nuke with Mike McDaniel as his Offensive Coordinator. Keaton Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury, and there's not much else for competition for Hampton. I have him as my RB2 this week, behind only the great Jahmyr Gibbs.

As I said before, I'm all-in on the Detroit-New Orleans tilt. That especially extends to the skill position players on the Saints, who will be playing fast in a super-condensed offense. Travis Etienne Jr. should get most of the work even with Alvin Kamara (knee) trending towards suiting up, and the Saints' offensive line projects to be one of the best in football this year.

Bucky Irving is someone I openly avoided in drafts this season, due to a combination of his injury history and Kenny Gainwell's effectiveness in the passing game. I do love him in Week 1, however, as the Tampa Bay-Cincy game has the highest O/U on the slate at 51.5. Irving should really be able to exploit the Bengals in this fast-paced game, despite the significant additions that they made to their defensive line in the offseason.

MarShawn Lloyd is a tough call with Josh Jacobs still on the exempt list. He SHOULD be the lead back, but Green Bay may start in a timeshare. I do think he's a justifiable start as the top playmaker in the backfield, as Minnesota was weak against the run last year, but he's certainly not a high-floor play. I would start Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery, and Tony Pollard over Lloyd.

If you have options, Jeremiyah Love is someone I'd look to sit this week. He's still banged up, and the Cardinals are double-digit underdogs against the Chargers. There's no need to push Love if this game gets out of hand, as Arizona has a fully capable RB in Tyler Allgeier as someone who can handle the initial load. Love is an exciting player to own long-term, but this isn't the week for it, especially with him trending towards being a game-time call.

Jonathan Brooks was everyone's preseason darling as someone who would take over the Carolina backfield, but it's Chuba Hubbard I want this week. Brooks ended the preseason immensely banged up, and he's not someone to push with given his injury history. Hubbard should get the bulk of the carries for a team built on running and game management, and this game has sneaky upside with an O/U of 48.5.

I have Hubbard ranked as RB28, putting him firmly on the FLEX radar.

 

Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 1

Rank Name Team
1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
2 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
3 Puka Nacua LAR
4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
5 Chris Olave NO
6 CeeDee Lamb DAL
7 Justin Jefferson MIN
8 DeVonta Smith PHI
9 Nico Collins HOU
10 George Pickens DAL
11 Tee Higgins CIN
12 Ladd McConkey LAC
13 A.J. Brown NE
14 Davante Adams LAR
15 Garrett Wilson NYJ
16 Malik Nabers NYG
17 Rashee Rice KC
18 Zay Flowers BAL
19 Drake London ATL
20 Luther Burden III CHI
21 Tetairoa McMillan CAR
22 Emeka Egbuka TB
23 Jameson Williams DET
24 Parker Washington JAC
25 Christian Watson GB
26 Jaylen Waddle DEN
27 Mike Evans SF
28 Quentin Johnston LAC
29 Chris Godwin Jr. TB
30 DJ Moore BUF
31 DK Metcalf PIT
32 Rome Odunze CHI
33 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT
34 Terry McLaurin WAS
35 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN
36 Josh Downs IND
37 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
38 Jayden Reed GB
39 Tre Tucker LV
40 Michael Wilson ARI
41 Jordan Addison MIN
42 Jalen Coker CAR
43 Courtland Sutton DEN
44 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
45 Jakobi Meyers JAC
46 Romeo Doubs NE
47 Matthew Golden GB
48 Alec Pierce IND
49 Keenan Allen IND
50 Rashid Shaheed SEA
51 Carnell Tate TEN
52 Stefon Diggs WAS
53 Devaughn Vele NO
54 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF
55 Jalen McMillan TB
56 KC Concepcion CLE
57 Jalen Nailor LV
58 Xavier Worthy KC
59 Dontayvion Wicks PHI
60 De'Zhaun Stribling SF
61 Adonai Mitchell NYJ
62 Khalil Shakir BUF
63 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL
64 Jerry Jeudy CLE
65 Makai Lemon PHI
66 Kayshon Boutte HOU
67 Cooper Kupp SEA
68 Denzel Boston CLE
69 Jauan Jennings MIN
70 Caleb Douglas MIA
71 Malik Washington MIA
72 Malachi Fields NYG
73 Calvin Ridley TEN
74 Rashod Bateman BAL
75 Tre' Harris LAC

We're starting Malik Nabers with confidence, folks! He's still listed as questionable, but has been practicing in full and looks set to be all systems go against Dallas on Sunday night. Nabers averaged 2.15 Yards Per Route Run before injuring himself last year, and he should be an immediate target hog for the Giants (28.2% target share in 2025). This game is one of the best fantasy environments of the week with an O/U of 49.5.

I'm far lower than consensus on Zay Flowers this week. I believe it will take a bit of time for Declan Doyle's offense to really start clicking for Baltimore, and Flowers has his work cut out for him against Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward. Flowers' potential target share doesn't necessarily render him a sit for me, but I don't think he hangs with similar WR1s he was drafted around this week.

Figuring out the Tampa Bay pass catchers is a bit tricky with the departure of Mike Evans and all the injuries they endured in camp. However, I'm happily rolling out both Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. if I own them this week. This game has a shootout written all over it, and the Bengals allowed the seventh-most passing YPG in 2025.

I think it's fair to wonder if Tre' Harris will usurp Quentin Johnston eventually as the WR2 for the Chargers, but this is not the week for that. QJ should join the rest of his Chargers teammates in carving up Arizona, as L.A. has an implied team total of 28.5. I'm betting the over on that, and Johnston is one of the biggest TD threats in the WR pool. I have him ranked WR28, ahead of D.J. Moore, DK Metcalf, and Rome Odunze.

Speaking of Odunze, pay very close attention to his status, as his injuries are really affecting him this week. Luther Burden III would shoot up my rankings, and my No. 1 Colston Loveland ranking at TE would...separate even more. ... Wan'Dale Robinson is a fine FLEX play in PPR leagues. The Jets' defense failed to record an interception in 2025, and Robinson should be peppered with easy targets thanks to his familiarity with OC Brian Daboll.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson SHOULD get targets in a game where Arizona is expected to be playing from behind for most of the game, but I'd rather wait and see how it shakes out first in Mike LaFleur's system. Trey McBride should still be the top target earner there, and I have questions about the overall offensive efficiency of the team. If you're thin at WR, they're playable, but I have both ranked outside the top-36 for Week 1.

 

Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 1

Rank Name Team
1 Colston Loveland CHI
2 Trey McBride ARI
3 Tyler Warren IND
4 Juwan Johnson NO
5 Sam LaPorta DET
6 Dallas Goedert PHI
7 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
8 Tucker Kraft GB
9 Michael Mayer LV
10 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
11 Travis Kelce KC
12 Isaiah Likely NYG
13 Mark Andrews BAL
14 George Kittle SF
15 Dalton Kincaid BUF
16 Brenton Strange JAC
17 Hunter Henry NE
18 Jake Ferguson DAL
19 Dalton Schultz HOU
20 Cade Otton TB
21 AJ Barner SEA
22 T.J. Hockenson MIN
23 Pat Freiermuth PIT
24 Chig Okonkwo WAS
25 Greg Dulcich MIA
26 Terrance Ferguson LAR
27 Colby Parkinson LAR
28 Gunnar Helm TEN
29 Evan Engram DEN
30 Oronde Gadsden II LAC
31 David Njoku LAC
32 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
33 Darren Waller CAR
34 Jake Tonges SF
35 Mike Gesicki CIN

I was all-in on Juwan Johnson in drafts, and I'm even more "all-in-er" on him for Week 1. The Saints' offense is fast-paced and tight, and Jordyn Tyson is out for a couple of months. Johnson quietly was seventh among TEs, in targets, fifth in receiving yards, and third in air yards. He and Tyler Shough have a fantastic connection, and he projects for targets galore in this shootout. I unashamedly have him ranked TE4.

Michael Mayer is not just a filler for Brock Bowers managers. He's someone capable of putting up top-10 numbers on a weekly basis, especially against the hapless Dolphins. Mayer went 5-50-1 and 9-89-0 last season in two of his full games without Bowers, and I have him TE9 this week, ahead of Tucker Kraft, Travis Kelce, and Isaiah Likely (all of whom I like as well).

Dalton Kincaid has continually fallen short of expectations in the fantasy community, but it's a litany of injuries and reduced snap share that has kept him there. With Houston so strong on the edges, I think Kincaid can go off in this opening matchup. I tentatively have him ranked outside the top-12, but wouldn't argue with anyone who had him higher.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
CFB

Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje Returning From Injuries and Likely to Start
CFB

Nate Bennett to Make First Career Start in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Ja'Marr Chase

Good to Go for Week 1
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
CFB

Malachi Toney Delivers Big Despite Limited Opportunities in Week 2
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Dazzles in Week 2 Blowout
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Kam Robinson to Make Season Debut in Week 2
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Quincy Porter Out for Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to Miss Another Game
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
De'Zhaun Stribling

Likely to Miss Time
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Lamont Butler

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Catches TD In Reunion With 49ers
Mike Evans

Scores TD In 49ers Debut
Davante Adams

Held in Check as Rams Drop Season Opener
Matthew Stafford

Delivers a Season-Opening Letdown in Australia
Blake Corum

Finishes Week 1 as the Rams' Leading Rusher
Brock Purdy

Shines in Upset Win Over Rams
Myles Garrett

Admits That He's Not 100 Percent
Ryan Flournoy

Cowboys Sign Ryan Flournoy to One-Year Extension
Jake Tonges

Head Coach Says Jake Tonges' MCL Injury Doesn't Look Good
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Jake Tonges

Ruled Out For the Remainder of the Game Thursday
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
A.J. Brown

to Miss at Least Four Weeks
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
CFB

Tucker Ashcraft Trending in the Right Direction
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start Again in Week 2
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
CFB

Terrell Anderson Close to Returning
CFB

Bam Crouch Doubtful to Play in Week 2
CFB

Isaiah Glasker Listed as Probable for Week 2
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Available in Week 2
CFB

Noah Rogers Out with Injury Again in Week 2
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

Josh Hoover a Steady Starting Option In Week 2
CFB

Start Sam Leavitt With Confidence In Week 2
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
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