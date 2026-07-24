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5 Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Targets: Undervalued Sleepers (2026)

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Jaxson Dart - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie QB Sleepers

Nathan's fantasy football superflex sleepers and draft targets for 2026. Undervalued players for 2QB leagues, including Jaxson Dart and Tyler Warren.

The 2026 season is quickly approaching as fantasy managers gear up for their upcoming drafts. The landscape around the NFL has shifted, with several new faces on new teams or players who are simply undervalued by the consensus.

In Superflex formats, these values are easier to find, with quarterbacks ranking far higher than in other formats and running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends dropping to very reasonable values.

Here are five players who are going at a remarkably low price in Superflex formats.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Jaxson Dart - QB, New York Giants

Many things went wrong for the New York Giants in 2025, but their quarterback wasn’t one of them.

As a rookie, Jaxson Dart put up 2,272 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns with five interceptions in 12 starts, which were respectable numbers for a rookie quarterback. What he did on the ground put fantasy managers and analysts on notice, totaling 487 yards and nine touchdowns on 86 carries.

When starting, he averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game, ranking as the QB7 in points per game. Remember, this is all without star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL in Dart’s first career start against the Chargers.

While the Giants could’ve gone with a head coach who would limit his running ability and make him a primary pocket quarterback, they instead hired former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who has coached one of the greatest running quarterbacks of all time in Lamar Jackson.

The running ability will be a huge factor in Dart’s game as a quarterback, and the passing is only going to improve.

Of the 28 quarterbacks in their second, third, or fourth seasons who underwent a new coaching change, 21 (75%) of them improved in fantasy points per game. All 28 quarterbacks had an average increase of 10 passing yards per game, 0.35 passing touchdowns per game, and 0.12 fewer interceptions per game.

If you add those increases into Dart’s rookie stats, he would average 22.4 fantasy points per game, which would have ranked him as the No. 1 quarterback in fantasy last season.

The Giants added to their receiving corps as well, signing Darnell Mooney, Isaiah Likely, and Calvin Austin III. They also drafted wide receiver Malachi Fields and should have Cam Skattebo back for Week 1, with Nabers back at some point in the season.

Dart is currently ranked 31st in RotoBaller’s Superflex rankings (QB12), despite averaging over 20 fantasy points per game as a rookie. In his sophomore season, Dart could legitimately break fantasy and surpass Josh Allen as the QB1 if he maintains his rushing and unlocks his passing with his new, improved weapons.

 

Javonte Williams - RB, Dallas Cowboys

After a career resurgence in 2025, Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is back in his workhorse role for 2026. In his first season in Dallas, Williams had 1,338 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games, ranking as the RB11 in half-PPR formats.

After a bad knee injury in 2021 and a difficult recovery, Williams looked like the prospect everyone expected him to be.

In 2023 and 2024, he averaged 1.7 yards after contact and had 15 broken tackles on 356 carries. In 2025, he averaged 2.5 yards after contact (fourth among qualified RBs) and totaled 25 broken tackles (second in the NFL) on 252 carries.

He was the 35th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and was a thumper at North Carolina who couldn’t be brought to the ground. Now, he looks like his old self and arguably might be in the best situation in the entire league.

Since 2013, every Cowboys running back has totaled over 900 rushing yards, and none has averaged under four yards per carry since 2008. In that time frame, only once has a Cowboys back finished outside the top 15 among running backs, and that year the Cowboys used a committee with Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.

This year, there is little to no competition. Williams will have to fend off 2022 undrafted free agent Malik Davis and 2025 fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, who was a healthy scratch for most of last season.

Williams is ranked 46th in Superflex formats (RB16) despite having limited competition behind him. Assuming he stays healthy all year, Williams will be a top-10 back in 2026.

 

DJ Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills

Newly acquired Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore is attempting to bounce back after two down years in Chicago. After a near 1,400-yard season in 2023, Moore struggled to find a connection with quarterback Caleb Williams, combining for only 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 games over his last two seasons.

While Williams was solid in 2025, the situation was far from ideal, with the Bears going with a run-heavy offense and an incredible core of weapons, including Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland.

Now, he heads to Buffalo, where 150+ targets are clearly in play, given the lack of talent on the outside. The current receiving room of Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, and Keon Coleman combined for 1,400 yards and eight touchdowns last season, matching the stat line Moore posted in his 2023 season with Justin Fields as his starting quarterback.

After trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Houston after the 2023 season, the Bills' passing offense has been nonexistent. The acquisition of Moore is their immediate replacement for Diggs, as Joe Brady takes over as head coach.

Brady was the offensive coordinator in Carolina when Moore was its top receiver. In that offense, Moore had over 1,100 yards in both seasons, despite quarterback struggles with Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and Teddy Bridgewater.

Now, he gets Allen as his quarterback. Allen has averaged over 7.5 yards per attempt in five of his last six seasons and threw for 4,200 yards in four straight seasons before the team traded away Diggs.

Moore is set to be his Diggs, and fantasy managers should capitalize on his incredible value. Currently ranked 70th (WR27) in Superflex leagues, Moore is a must-draft, likely to see elite volume with an elite quarterback.

 

Tyler Warren - TE, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is looking to take the next step after a promising rookie season. The 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft played all 17 games and totaled 76 receptions for 825 yards and five touchdowns, ranking as the TE5 in half-PPR formats last season.

Despite solid numbers for the former Nittany Lion, he could explode even further in 2026.

Quarterback Daniel Jones should be ready to go for Week 1 after tearing his Achilles tendon late last season. After Jones went down, Warren, along with the rest of the offense, fell apart.

From Week 14 on, Warren averaged 4.5 fantasy points per game, with only 133 yards and no touchdowns. Before the injury, Warren averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game and ranked third in yards (684), fifth in touchdowns (five), and third in fantasy points at the tight end position in that span.

The Colts also decided to move on from wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who has operated as their WR1 since 2021. Pittman had 111 targets last season, one less than Warren. With him now in Pittsburgh, Warren should see more volume in his current workload.

The sophomore tight end is currently ranked 88th (TE4) in RotoBaller’s Superflex rankings. Warren’s ascension is much more likely than almost every tight end ranked above him. As we learned with Trey McBride, Harold Fannin Jr., and even Kyle Pitts Sr., tight ends can win your leagues, especially down the stretch in the fantasy postseason.

 

Chris Godwin Jr. - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After recovering from a broken ankle suffered in the middle of the 2024 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is ready to bounce back in 2026. After an offseason that required a second surgery and led to time missed during the season, Godwin totaled 33 receptions on 51 targets for 360 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last year.

Most analysts and fantasy managers expected a down season from Godwin, given Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, and newly drafted first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka. Now that Evans is gone, Godwin’s healthy and ready to dominate in Tampa Bay.

The beginning of his 2024 season was special, as he was on pace for 120+ receptions, 1,400 yards, and 12 touchdowns across the first seven weeks. His connection with Baker Mayfield was evident, and they will look to rekindle that chemistry after a tough season for both players.

After 12 great seasons in Tampa Bay, Evans is officially in San Francisco, opening the door for Godwin, Egbuka, and others to receive more volume in this offense. Mayfield and Egbuka struggled to find any kind of rhythm last season (completing less than 50% of passes). If any struggles carry into the 2026 season, Godwin could operate as the WR1 in an offense that favors slot receivers.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson served as the Rams pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021 and 2022, when Cooper Kupp averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game and set records as a primary slot receiver.

Robinson was then the Falcons offensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025, aiding receiver Drake London, who averaged 13.8 points per game over those two years and played out of the slot over 40% of the time.

Now, Godwin will look to be that guy in Robinson's scheme. Going as the 118th player (WR46) off the board in Superflex formats, he’s a player you can count on to give you solid production and potentially match his 2024 production to help you win your leagues from the mid-to-late rounds.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jaxson Dart, Javonte Williams, DJ Moore, Tyler Warren, Chris Godwin Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jaxson Dart, Javonte Williams, DJ Moore, Tyler Warren, Chris Godwin Jr.:

Jaxson Dart
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Alec Pierce
Jaxson Dart
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RJ Harvey
Jaxson Dart
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Brock Purdy
Jaxson Dart
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Michael Wilson
Jaxson Dart
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Blake Corum
Jaxson Dart
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Patrick Mahomes II
Jaxson Dart
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Dak Prescott
Jaxson Dart
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jaxson Dart
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Jakobi Meyers
Jaxson Dart
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Jaxson Dart
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J.K. Dobbins
Jaxson Dart
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Sam Laporta
Jaxson Dart
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Trevor Lawrence
Jaxson Dart
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaxson Dart
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Courtland Sutton
Jaxson Dart
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Josh Downs
Jaxson Dart
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Jordan Addison
Jaxson Dart
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Xavier Worthy
Jaxson Dart
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Justin Herbert
Jaxson Dart
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Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
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Jaylen Warren
Jaxson Dart
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Jayden Reed
Jaxson Dart
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Tucker Kraft
Jaxson Dart
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Kyle Monangai
Jaxson Dart
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DK Metcalf
Jaxson Dart
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Bo Nix
Jaxson Dart
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaxson Dart
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Mark Andrews
Jaxson Dart
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Caleb Williams
Jaxson Dart
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Makai Lemon
Jaxson Dart
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Rome Odunze
Jaxson Dart
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaxson Dart
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Rico Dowdle
Jaxson Dart
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jaxson Dart
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Tyler Warren
Jaxson Dart
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Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart
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Lamar Jackson
Jaxson Dart
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Jayden Daniels
Jaxson Dart
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Drake Maye
Jaxson Dart
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Joe Burrow
Jaxson Dart
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Jalen Hurts
Jaxson Dart
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Jordan Love
Jaxson Dart
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Kyler Murray
Jaxson Dart
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Tyler Shough
Jaxson Dart
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Jared Goff
Jaxson Dart
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Baker Mayfield
Jaxson Dart
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Malik Willis
Jaxson Dart
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Sam Darnold
Jaxson Dart
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C.J. Stroud
Jaxson Dart
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Daniel Jones
Javonte Williams
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Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
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Josh Allen
Javonte Williams
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Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
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Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
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Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
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Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
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Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
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Josh Jacobs
Javonte Williams
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A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
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Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
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De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
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Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
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George Pickens
Javonte Williams
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Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
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Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
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Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
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Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
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Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
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Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
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Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
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Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
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Terry Mclaurin
Javonte Williams
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Drake London
Javonte Williams
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Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
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Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
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Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
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Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
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Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
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Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
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D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
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Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
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Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
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James Cook III
Javonte Williams
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
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Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
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Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
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Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
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Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
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David Montgomery
Javonte Williams
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Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
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TreVeyon Henderson
Javonte Williams
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Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
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Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
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Jadarian Price
Javonte Williams
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Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
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Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
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Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
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David Montgomery
DJ Moore
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Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
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Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
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Christian Watson
DJ Moore
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Mike Evans
DJ Moore
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Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
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Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
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TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
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Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
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Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
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Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
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Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
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Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
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Drake Maye
DJ Moore
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Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
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Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
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D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
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Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
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Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
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Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
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Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
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Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
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Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
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Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
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Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
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Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
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Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
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Parker Washington
DJ Moore
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Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
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Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
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Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
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Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
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CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
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Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
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Drake London
DJ Moore
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Nico Collins
DJ Moore
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George Pickens
DJ Moore
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A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
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Chris Olave
DJ Moore
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Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
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Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
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Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Warren
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Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
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Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
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Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
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Caleb Williams
Tyler Warren
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Warren
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DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
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Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
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Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
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Joe Burrow
Tyler Warren
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Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
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Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
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Justin Herbert
Tyler Warren
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Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Warren
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Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
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Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
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Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
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Drake Maye
Tyler Warren
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Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Warren
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Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
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J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
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Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
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Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
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TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Warren
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Dak Prescott
Tyler Warren
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Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
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Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
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Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
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Brock Purdy
Tyler Warren
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Jayden Daniels
Tyler Warren
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Alec Pierce
Tyler Warren
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DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
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Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
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Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
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Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
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Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
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George Kittle
Tyler Warren
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Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
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Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
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Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
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Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
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Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
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Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
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Hunter Henry
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Makai Lemon
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Mark Andrews
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jordan Love
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Bo Nix
Chris Godwin Jr.
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George Kittle
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Kyle Monangai
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Kyler Murray
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jayden Reed
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jordan Mason
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Matthew Stafford
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Quentin Johnston
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Xavier Worthy
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Ricky Pearsall
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Dalton Kincaid
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
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KC Concepcion
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Sam Laporta
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Matthew Golden
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Tyler Shough
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Patrick Mahomes II
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jared Goff
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Baker Mayfield
Chris Godwin Jr.
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RJ Harvey
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jaxson Dart
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Brock Purdy
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
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CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake London
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Davante Adams

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Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Khris Middleton

Hopes to Remain Impactful in Year 15
Cason Wallace

Ajay Mitchell to Take on Expanded Roles Next Season
Julius Randle

Nets Expect Big Things From Julius Randle
Bhayshul Tuten

Jaguars Expecting Big Year from Bhayshul Tuten
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
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