Nathan's fantasy football superflex sleepers and draft targets for 2026. Undervalued players for 2QB leagues, including Jaxson Dart and Tyler Warren.
The 2026 season is quickly approaching as fantasy managers gear up for their upcoming drafts. The landscape around the NFL has shifted, with several new faces on new teams or players who are simply undervalued by the consensus.
In Superflex formats, these values are easier to find, with quarterbacks ranking far higher than in other formats and running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends dropping to very reasonable values.
Here are five players who are going at a remarkably low price in Superflex formats.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jaxson Dart - QB, New York Giants
Many things went wrong for the New York Giants in 2025, but their quarterback wasn’t one of them.
As a rookie, Jaxson Dart put up 2,272 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns with five interceptions in 12 starts, which were respectable numbers for a rookie quarterback. What he did on the ground put fantasy managers and analysts on notice, totaling 487 yards and nine touchdowns on 86 carries.
When starting, he averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game, ranking as the QB7 in points per game. Remember, this is all without star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL in Dart’s first career start against the Chargers.
While the Giants could’ve gone with a head coach who would limit his running ability and make him a primary pocket quarterback, they instead hired former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who has coached one of the greatest running quarterbacks of all time in Lamar Jackson.
Jaxson Dart hits Odell Beckham Jr. on the slant pic.twitter.com/QfJFCiQiZk
— SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) June 3, 2026
The running ability will be a huge factor in Dart’s game as a quarterback, and the passing is only going to improve.
Of the 28 quarterbacks in their second, third, or fourth seasons who underwent a new coaching change, 21 (75%) of them improved in fantasy points per game. All 28 quarterbacks had an average increase of 10 passing yards per game, 0.35 passing touchdowns per game, and 0.12 fewer interceptions per game.
If you add those increases into Dart’s rookie stats, he would average 22.4 fantasy points per game, which would have ranked him as the No. 1 quarterback in fantasy last season.
The Giants added to their receiving corps as well, signing Darnell Mooney, Isaiah Likely, and Calvin Austin III. They also drafted wide receiver Malachi Fields and should have Cam Skattebo back for Week 1, with Nabers back at some point in the season.
Dart is currently ranked 31st in RotoBaller’s Superflex rankings (QB12), despite averaging over 20 fantasy points per game as a rookie. In his sophomore season, Dart could legitimately break fantasy and surpass Josh Allen as the QB1 if he maintains his rushing and unlocks his passing with his new, improved weapons.
Javonte Williams - RB, Dallas Cowboys
After a career resurgence in 2025, Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is back in his workhorse role for 2026. In his first season in Dallas, Williams had 1,338 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games, ranking as the RB11 in half-PPR formats.
After a bad knee injury in 2021 and a difficult recovery, Williams looked like the prospect everyone expected him to be.
In 2023 and 2024, he averaged 1.7 yards after contact and had 15 broken tackles on 356 carries. In 2025, he averaged 2.5 yards after contact (fourth among qualified RBs) and totaled 25 broken tackles (second in the NFL) on 252 carries.
JAVONTE WILLIAMS GOT A TRUCK FOR CHRISTMAS
DALvsWAS on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/BR1mQCLXBP
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2025
He was the 35th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and was a thumper at North Carolina who couldn’t be brought to the ground. Now, he looks like his old self and arguably might be in the best situation in the entire league.
Since 2013, every Cowboys running back has totaled over 900 rushing yards, and none has averaged under four yards per carry since 2008. In that time frame, only once has a Cowboys back finished outside the top 15 among running backs, and that year the Cowboys used a committee with Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.
This year, there is little to no competition. Williams will have to fend off 2022 undrafted free agent Malik Davis and 2025 fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, who was a healthy scratch for most of last season.
Williams is ranked 46th in Superflex formats (RB16) despite having limited competition behind him. Assuming he stays healthy all year, Williams will be a top-10 back in 2026.
DJ Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills
Newly acquired Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore is attempting to bounce back after two down years in Chicago. After a near 1,400-yard season in 2023, Moore struggled to find a connection with quarterback Caleb Williams, combining for only 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 games over his last two seasons.
While Williams was solid in 2025, the situation was far from ideal, with the Bears going with a run-heavy offense and an incredible core of weapons, including Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland.
Now, he heads to Buffalo, where 150+ targets are clearly in play, given the lack of talent on the outside. The current receiving room of Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, and Keon Coleman combined for 1,400 yards and eight touchdowns last season, matching the stat line Moore posted in his 2023 season with Justin Fields as his starting quarterback.
After trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Houston after the 2023 season, the Bills' passing offense has been nonexistent. The acquisition of Moore is their immediate replacement for Diggs, as Joe Brady takes over as head coach.
Brady was the offensive coordinator in Carolina when Moore was its top receiver. In that offense, Moore had over 1,100 yards in both seasons, despite quarterback struggles with Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and Teddy Bridgewater.
Bills QB Josh Allen to new No. 1 WR D.J. Moore at the team’s first open practice of OTAs. pic.twitter.com/2tbUohWPJ3
— Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) May 19, 2026
Now, he gets Allen as his quarterback. Allen has averaged over 7.5 yards per attempt in five of his last six seasons and threw for 4,200 yards in four straight seasons before the team traded away Diggs.
Moore is set to be his Diggs, and fantasy managers should capitalize on his incredible value. Currently ranked 70th (WR27) in Superflex leagues, Moore is a must-draft, likely to see elite volume with an elite quarterback.
Tyler Warren - TE, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is looking to take the next step after a promising rookie season. The 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft played all 17 games and totaled 76 receptions for 825 yards and five touchdowns, ranking as the TE5 in half-PPR formats last season.
Despite solid numbers for the former Nittany Lion, he could explode even further in 2026.
Quarterback Daniel Jones should be ready to go for Week 1 after tearing his Achilles tendon late last season. After Jones went down, Warren, along with the rest of the offense, fell apart.
Tyler Warren starts the scoring in Indy
AZvsIND on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/k3RKw3zYVv
— NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2025
From Week 14 on, Warren averaged 4.5 fantasy points per game, with only 133 yards and no touchdowns. Before the injury, Warren averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game and ranked third in yards (684), fifth in touchdowns (five), and third in fantasy points at the tight end position in that span.
The Colts also decided to move on from wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who has operated as their WR1 since 2021. Pittman had 111 targets last season, one less than Warren. With him now in Pittsburgh, Warren should see more volume in his current workload.
The sophomore tight end is currently ranked 88th (TE4) in RotoBaller’s Superflex rankings. Warren’s ascension is much more likely than almost every tight end ranked above him. As we learned with Trey McBride, Harold Fannin Jr., and even Kyle Pitts Sr., tight ends can win your leagues, especially down the stretch in the fantasy postseason.
Chris Godwin Jr. - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After recovering from a broken ankle suffered in the middle of the 2024 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is ready to bounce back in 2026. After an offseason that required a second surgery and led to time missed during the season, Godwin totaled 33 receptions on 51 targets for 360 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last year.
Mayfield. Godwin. TD Bucs!
TBvsMIA on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/YgnyBKIR9J
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025
Most analysts and fantasy managers expected a down season from Godwin, given Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, and newly drafted first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka. Now that Evans is gone, Godwin’s healthy and ready to dominate in Tampa Bay.
The beginning of his 2024 season was special, as he was on pace for 120+ receptions, 1,400 yards, and 12 touchdowns across the first seven weeks. His connection with Baker Mayfield was evident, and they will look to rekindle that chemistry after a tough season for both players.
After 12 great seasons in Tampa Bay, Evans is officially in San Francisco, opening the door for Godwin, Egbuka, and others to receive more volume in this offense. Mayfield and Egbuka struggled to find any kind of rhythm last season (completing less than 50% of passes). If any struggles carry into the 2026 season, Godwin could operate as the WR1 in an offense that favors slot receivers.
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson served as the Rams pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021 and 2022, when Cooper Kupp averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game and set records as a primary slot receiver.
Robinson was then the Falcons offensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025, aiding receiver Drake London, who averaged 13.8 points per game over those two years and played out of the slot over 40% of the time.
Now, Godwin will look to be that guy in Robinson's scheme. Going as the 118th player (WR46) off the board in Superflex formats, he’s a player you can count on to give you solid production and potentially match his 2024 production to help you win your leagues from the mid-to-late rounds.
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