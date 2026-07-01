July 1, 2026

Frank analyzes five fantasy baseball breakouts and hitter resurgences in Week 14 of the 2026 season. These batters are off to hot starts, but are they real fantasy breakouts to stay?

Welcome back to the Week 14 edition of our Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Resurgent Hitters. Building a contender in fantasy baseball means that you need to find some breakouts and resurgences. These can be hitters that are improving at the plate or bouncing back to previous career norms.

In this article, we're diving into five hitters who meet these criteria. Each of them has performed above expectations or bounced back.

So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at Willson Contreras, Luis Garcia Jr., Ryan O'Hearn, Taylor Ward, and Brooks Lee.

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Willson Contreras, 1B, Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras has always been a dependable hitter, especially when he was eligible to be a catcher. But last season, Contreras made the permanent move to first base, where he slashed .257/.344/.447 with 20 home runs in 563 plate appearances. It was the most plate appearances of his career, which made fantasy managers quite optimistic about his outlook as he moved from Wrigley Field to Fenway Park in joining the Red Sox.

So far, Contreras has exceeded expectations, slashing .282/.376/.533 with 18 home runs in 335 plate appearances. He's already only six home runs away from his career-high. Last season, Contreras put up the best barrel rate of his career (13.8%), and he's continued that this year (13.3%). Even at 34 years old, it's clear that the move to first base has prolonged Contreras' career.

Willson Contreras OVER THE MONSTER 😤 pic.twitter.com/Dn4xtRUEOD — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2026

The veteran is showing no signs of slowing down, currently slashing .275/.359/.593 with seven home runs in 103 plate appearances. This includes two home runs in his last four games. As the everyday cleanup hitter for the Red Sox, Contreras should continue to provide solid power with great counting stats.

If you drafted him, you have to be happy about the returns so far. There's a chance that he can get to 30 home runs and 100 RBI. He was cheap in drafts because he's never put up these kinds of numbers so far, but the less wear-and-tear on your body that comes with playing first base instead of catcher is paying major dividends.

Luis Garcia Jr., 1B/2B, Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Jr. had a breakout season in 2024, slashing .282/.318/.444 with 18 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 528 plate appearances. He followed that up with disappointing production in 2025, when he slashed .252/.289/.412 with 18 homers and 14 steals in 526 plate appearances. So far this year, Garcia isn't just having a resurgence. He's on track for a career year.

The Nationals' first baseman is slashing .280/.310/.540 with 16 home runs and two stolen bases in 274 plate appearances. He's now only two homers away from his career high. Perhaps the move from second base to first base has helped Garcia focus on hitting, since there's less defensive responsibility. That's allowed him to be more comfortable at the plate, resulting in these career numbers.

That's why it's been surprising to see Garcia slash .269/.338/.546 with 18 home runs in 292 plate appearances so far. He's increased his walk rate from 4.9% to 7.5% while trimming his strikeout rate from 23.5% to 20.5%. He's also been hitting the ball a lot harder, bumping up his hard-hit rate from 45.6% to 50.0% and barrel rate from 45.6% to 50.0%.

Luis Garcia Jr. hit two home runs today. He now has 13 HR in his last 29 games, which isn't a sentence I ever thought I'd write about him...#Natitudepic.twitter.com/plfDOBHMST — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) June 28, 2026

The biggest difference that I see in Garcia's profile is that he's barreling the ball more often, putting up a 10.0% barrel rate, which is a career-high. He's been phenomenal in June, where he's slashing .305/.352/.780 with 11 home runs in 88 plate appearances. He's homered six times in his last seven games. That kind of power surge is not something we'd normally expect from Garcia.

The entire Nationals' lineup seems to be exceeding expectations. It's clear that their new front office is doing a good job of extracting more value from their players. To that end, perhaps Garcia will be able to continue this run. I suggest riding the wave.

Ryan O'Hearn, 1B/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan O'Hearn is a veteran hitter who has been dependable in recent years, including a 2025 season in which he slashed .281/.366/.437 with 17 home runs in 544 plate appearances. But in his first season with the Pirates, he's taken his game to the next level, slashing .288/.343/.477 with 13 home runs in 289 plate appearances. His 124 wRC+ is a career-high right now, and he's only four homers away from his best.

While O'Hearn isn't hitting the ball harder nor has he trimmed his strikeout rate, it's clear that he's comfortable at the plate in Pittsburgh. Perhaps having a clear-cut everyday role, where he's not out of the lineup as often, is making it easier for him to get in a rhythm.

Ryan O'Hearn creates some distance with his second homer of the game! pic.twitter.com/iPy6ZDHvwg — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

What's great about O'Hearn is that he's been consistent every month, putting up a 107 wRC+ or better each time. As a hitter who is entrenched in the No. 4 or No. 5 spot in an improving Pirates' lineup, O'Hearn is a dependable piece for your fantasy roster, especially as a CI. It's not easy to find assets in batting average these days, which is exactly what O'Hearn is, so enjoy the ride.

Don't be expecting any groundbreaking production, but a .280+ batting average with 25+ home runs is firmly within reach. That's definitely better than his draft-day cost.

Taylor Ward, OF, Baltimore Orioles

You may be wondering why Taylor Ward is in this article. After all, Ward has followed up a 36-homer season with only five home runs so far. Well, here's something interesting for you: Ward actually has the same wRC+ this year as last year. Yes, despite only five homers, Ward has a 117 wRC+, which is identical to what we saw in 2025.

He's improved his walk rate from 11.3% to 16.9% while trimming his strikeout rate from 26.4% to 21.0%. Everything he's done has made him a more well-rounded hitter, as long as he can rediscover his power stroke. The problem is that Ward hasn't been hitting the ball hard, as his barrel rate has plummeted from 13.7% to 5.4%.

Taylor Ward slugs a leadoff homer in his return to Angel Stadium! pic.twitter.com/DMST7ijrrO — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

However, we're slowly starting to see light at the end of the tunnel, as Ward has homered twice in his last eight games. With the improvements Ward has made in plate discipline, he can truly take his game to the next level if he can tap into his power. This makes Ward one of my favorite buy-lows in fantasy baseball right now.

While he's not breaking out in the traditional sense, he's becoming a more well-rounded hitter, which makes him worth your attention in fantasy baseball.

Brooks Lee, 2B/3B/SS, Minnesota Twins

Brooks Lee hit 16 homers in 527 plate appearances last year, but that came with an underwhelming 81 wRC+. This season, Lee has taken his game to the next level, slashing .251/.306/.445 with 14 home runs in 325 plate appearances.

What's good about Lee is that he's been consistent each month, putting up a 100+ wRC+ each time. He's been heating up at the plate, homering three times in his last 11 games.

MIN - Brooks Lee 2-run HR (14) 📏 359 ft | 💨 93.9 mph | 📐 29°

⚾️ 85.9 mph slider (COL - RHP Tomoyuki Sugano)

🏟️ Out in 1/30 parks COL (0) @ MIN (4)

🔻 2nd#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/9WynxmOPZP — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) June 27, 2026

In deeper leagues, Lee has more value, as his positional versatility makes him a valuable bench bat. Being able to deploy him at 2B, 3B, or SS is helpful, especially as you try to navigate injuries.

While he's not lighting the world on fire, Lee has shown improvements at the plate in his second full season. Keep an eye on him as the season unfolds.

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