👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Standard Draft Fantasy Football Rankings: Non-PPR (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Omarion Hampton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie RB Draft Sleepers

Updated standard fantasy football rankings. Non-PPR draft rankings for 2026, including tiers for RBs, WRs, TEs, D/STs, and kickers.

In This Article hide
Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Are you still playing in standard fantasy football leagues? We know you're out there, and we're here to help you dominate your drafts with our updated top 285 non-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026. Running backs are the kings of this format, but as always, you'll need a well-rounded roster to chase a title.

Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Omarion Hampton, Kenneth Walker III, Nico Collins, A.J. Brown, D'Andre Swift, Jordyn Tyson, DK Metcalf, George Kittle, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these non-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 9 James Cook III RB
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 13 Derrick Henry RB
2 14 Justin Jefferson WR
2 15 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 16 Chase Brown RB
3 17 Omarion Hampton RB
3 18 Drake London WR
3 19 Nico Collins WR
3 20 George Pickens WR
3 21 De'Von Achane RB
3 22 A.J. Brown WR
3 23 Brock Bowers TE
3 24 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 25 Kyren Williams RB
4 26 Javonte Williams RB
4 27 Josh Allen QB
4 28 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 29 Chris Olave WR
4 30 Josh Jacobs RB
4 31 DeVonta Smith WR
4 32 Trey McBride TE
4 33 Breece Hall RB
4 34 Tee Higgins WR
4 35 Zay Flowers WR
4 36 Davante Adams WR
5 37 D'Andre Swift RB
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Colston Loveland TE
5 40 Ladd McConkey WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Luther Burden III WR
5 43 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 44 Mike Evans WR
5 45 David Montgomery RB
5 46 Terry McLaurin WR
5 47 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 48 Lamar Jackson QB
5 49 Malik Nabers WR
5 50 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 51 Jameson Williams WR
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB
5 53 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 54 DJ Moore WR
6 55 Jayden Daniels QB
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 58 Bucky Irving RB
6 59 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 60 Drake Maye QB
6 61 Jadarian Price RB
6 62 Tony Pollard RB
6 63 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 64 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 65 Joe Burrow QB
7 66 Carnell Tate WR
7 67 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 68 Rico Dowdle RB
7 69 Jalen Hurts QB
7 70 Parker Washington WR
7 71 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 72 Tyler Warren TE
7 73 Caleb Williams QB
7 74 Rome Odunze WR
7 75 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 76 Tucker Kraft TE
7 77 DK Metcalf WR
7 78 Jaylen Warren RB
7 79 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 80 Justin Herbert QB
7 81 Blake Corum RB
7 82 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 83 Jordan Addison WR
7 84 Courtland Sutton WR
7 85 Dak Prescott QB
7 86 Brock Purdy QB
8 87 Alec Pierce WR
8 88 RJ Harvey RB
8 89 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 90 Jaxson Dart QB
8 91 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 92 Michael Wilson WR
8 93 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 94 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 95 Xavier Worthy WR
8 96 Sam LaPorta TE
8 97 Kyle Monangai RB
8 98 Matthew Stafford QB
8 99 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 100 Josh Downs WR
8 101 Bo Nix QB
8 102 George Kittle TE
9 103 Mark Andrews TE
9 104 Makai Lemon WR
9 105 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 106 Jordan Love QB
9 107 Jordan Mason RB
9 108 Jayden Reed WR
9 109 Kyler Murray QB
9 110 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 111 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 112 Quentin Johnston WR
9 113 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 114 Tyler Shough QB
9 115 Matthew Golden WR
9 116 Jared Goff QB
9 117 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 118 KC Concepcion WR
9 119 Baker Mayfield QB
9 120 Jonathon Brooks RB
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Malik Willis QB
10 123 Isaiah Likely TE
10 124 Jalen Coker WR
10 125 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 126 Rachaad White RB
10 127 Jake Ferguson TE
10 128 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 129 Dallas Goedert TE
10 130 Sam Darnold QB
10 131 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 132 Romeo Doubs WR
10 133 C.J. Stroud QB
10 134 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 135 Khalil Shakir WR
10 136 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 137 Jalen McMillan WR
10 138 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 139 Daniel Jones QB
10 140 Hunter Henry TE
10 141 Jayden Higgins WR
10 142 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 143 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 144 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 145 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 146 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 147 Brandon Aubrey K
11 148 Jauan Jennings WR
11 149 Brenton Strange TE
11 150 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 151 Woody Marks RB
11 152 Denzel Boston WR
11 153 Stefon Diggs WR
11 154 Houston Texans DST
11 155 Cam Ward QB
11 156 Juwan Johnson TE
11 157 Calvin Ridley WR
11 158 Bryce Young QB
11 159 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 160 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 161 Tank Bigsby RB
11 162 Jalen Nailor WR
11 163 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 164 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 165 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 166 Denver Broncos DST
11 167 Cam Little K
11 168 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 169 Tyjae Spears RB
12 170 Tre Tucker WR
12 171 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 172 Germie Bernard WR
12 173 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 174 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 175 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 176 Jason Myers K
12 177 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 178 Cameron Dicker K
12 179 Dalton Schultz TE
12 180 Sean Tucker RB
12 181 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 182 Alvin Kamara RB
12 183 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 184 Dylan Sampson RB
12 185 Jonah Coleman RB
12 186 Cooper Kupp WR
12 187 Jordan James RB
12 188 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 189 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 190 Gunnar Helm TE
12 191 Braelon Allen RB
12 192 Kaytron Allen RB
12 193 Travis Hunter WR
12 194 Ray Davis RB
12 195 Antonio Williams WR
12 196 Tre Harris WR
12 197 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 198 Minnesota Vikings DST
12 199 DJ Giddens RB
12 200 Greg Dulcich TE
13 201 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 202 Samaje Perine RB
13 203 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 204 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 205 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 206 Cade Otton TE
13 207 Jaydon Blue RB
13 208 Justice Hill RB
13 209 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 210 Tank Dell WR
13 211 Pat Bryant WR
13 212 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 213 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 214 Jaylin Noel WR
13 215 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 216 Malik Washington WR
13 217 Devaughn Vele WR
13 218 Troy Franklin WR
13 219 AJ Barner TE
13 220 Emmett Johnson RB
13 221 Zachariah Branch WR
13 222 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 223 Keenan Allen WR
13 224 Nicholas Singleton RB
13 225 Najee Harris RB
13 226 Tua Tagovailoa QB
13 227 Christian Kirk WR
14 228 Mike Gesicki TE
14 229 Rashod Bateman WR
14 230 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 231 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 232 Darnell Mooney WR
14 233 Mack Hollins WR
14 234 Geno Smith QB
14 235 Chimere Dike WR
14 236 Malachi Fields WR
14 237 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 238 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 239 Demond Claiborne RB
14 240 Colby Parkinson TE
14 241 Kaelon Black RB
14 242 David Njoku TE
14 243 Ty Johnson RB
14 244 Jack Bech WR
14 245 Deshaun Watson QB
14 246 Tyreek Hill WR
14 247 Ted Hurst WR
14 248 Eddy Pineiro K
14 249 Jahan Dotson WR
14 250 Chris Bell WR
14 251 Kalif Raymond WR
14 252 Chris Brooks RB
14 253 Michael Mayer TE
14 254 Tory Horton WR
14 255 Darnell Washington TE
14 256 Tyler Loop K
14 257 Dawson Knox TE
14 258 Evan Engram TE
15 259 Kimani Vidal RB
15 260 Darius Slayton WR
15 261 Joshua Palmer WR
15 262 Marquise Brown WR
15 263 Chris Boswell K
15 264 Will Reichard K
15 265 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 266 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 267 Caleb Douglas WR
15 268 Jake Bates K
15 269 Brashard Smith RB
15 270 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 271 Tez Johnson WR
15 272 Keon Coleman WR
15 273 Chicago Bears DST
15 274 Skyler Bell WR
15 275 Xavier Legette WR
15 276 Cole Kmet TE
15 277 Noah Gray TE
15 278 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 279 James Conner RB
15 280 New England Patriots DST
15 281 Isaiah Davis RB
15 282 Jaylen Wright RB
15 283 Kirk Cousins QB
15 284 Tyler Higbee TE
15 285 Treylon Burks WR

 

2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers said he added eight pounds of muscle this offseason because he heard the grief about running sideways and wants to break more tackles this year, according to Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. The Ravens just gave Flowers a four-year, $140 million contract extension on Tuesday after his second straight 1,000-yard season in 2025 in his third year in the league. The 25-year-old is still on the smaller side after bulking up, and he's listed at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds.

The two-time Pro Bowler is the Ravens' unquestioned WR1, and he could have a higher ceiling in 2026 in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme as Baltimore looks to get back to the postseason. Flowers had career highs in catches (86) and receiving yards (1,211) while catching five touchdown passes in 17 starts. He's had at least 74 catches, 858 yards, and four touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons, giving him a solid floor as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 in fantasy football leagues. An even higher target share could be coming Flowers' way this year.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Makai Lemon (hamstring) are both sitting out of training camp practice on Wednesday with hamstring issues, according to EJ Smith of PHLY Sports. It's the second straight day that both receivers have been held out, but they are both expected to be dealing with minor injuries and should return to the field sooner rather than later.

With both Smith and Lemon out, Dontayvion WicksHollywood Brown, and Britain Covey have been working with the first-team offense, with Wicks particularly standing out, making him the current favorite to win WR2 duties behind Smith to open the 2026 regular season.

Pro Bowler A.J. Brown is now in New England, which means Smith will have an even bigger role as quarterback Jalen Hurts' top aerial target. The former 10th overall pick in 2021 from the University of Alabama had his third 1,000-yard season in 2025 and will now have an even higher ceiling. Fantasy managers should treat Smith as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 going into his sixth NFL campaign.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee) is taking part in 11-on-11 team drills at training camp practice on Wednesday for the first time in camp, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. The Chiefs have eased Rice back into practice this summer following an offseason knee procedure. That will likely continue for the 26-year-old, but barring a setback, it seems likely that he'll be ready for the team's Week 1 regular-season opener on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs have even more reason to play it safe with Rice because of injuries sustained to fellow wideouts Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and rookie Cyrus Allen (shin) last week. When healthy, Rice will be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' top target, giving him clear WR1 upside. Rice's history of injuries and off-the-field issues make him more of a risky high-end WR2 wideout, though. He caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, but the former second-rounder from SMU has played in just 12 games in the last two seasons due to injuries and suspension.

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

New Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been a hit early on in training camp, and it "has become clear to see how the Broncos believe Waddle's electric skills can fit into their offense," according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Waddle has shown his ability to win inside on quick-hit plays and then gobble up yards after the catch. Quarterback Bo Nix said the team's new offensive weapon gives them an explosive element that "we've lacked for a couple of years."

The 27-year-old Waddle has helped unlock new areas of the field for Nix after Nix averaged only 6.8 yards per pass attempt in 2025. "Middle of the field, outside, vertically, behind the line of scrimmage -- anywhere," Nix said of Waddle's impact. "We're going to utilize him, and whatever the defense is giving us, we're going to attack."

The Broncos gave up first- and third-round picks to acquire Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, and head coach Sean Payton clearly has many ways in mind to use the speedy wideout to give the Broncos offense more explosive plays. Waddle could easily lead Denver in targets and yardage in 2026 in his first year with the team, making him a popular WR2 target in upcoming fantasy drafts.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Omarion Hampton, Kenneth Walker III, Nico Collins, A.J. Brown, D'Andre Swift, Jordyn Tyson, DK Metcalf, George Kittle. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Omarion Hampton, Kenneth Walker III, Nico Collins, A.J. Brown, D'Andre Swift, Jordyn Tyson, DK Metcalf, George Kittle:

Omarion Hampton
vs
Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Drake London
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
De'Von Achane
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Olave
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Jacobs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Puka Nacua
Omarion Hampton
vs
Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Zay Flowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Davante Adams
Omarion Hampton
vs
D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rashee Rice
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Evans
Omarion Hampton
vs
David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omarion Hampton
vs
Lamar Jackson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jameson Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
vs
DJ Moore
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jayden Daniels
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian Watson
Omarion Hampton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bucky Irving
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
Drake Maye
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Joe Burrow
Omarion Hampton
vs
Carnell Tate
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
vs
RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyle Monangai
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rachaad White
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tank Bigsby
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyjae Spears
Omarion Hampton
vs
Sean Tucker
Omarion Hampton
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan James
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Nico Collins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
vs
A.J. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Devonta Smith
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Trey McBride
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tee Higgins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Luther Burden III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
vs
David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Malik Nabers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jameson Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
DJ Moore
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian Watson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake Maye
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tony Pollard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Joe Burrow
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Carnell Tate
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Woody Marks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Sean Tucker
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan James
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Drake London
Nico Collins
vs
George Pickens
Nico Collins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Nico Collins
vs
De'Von Achane
Nico Collins
vs
Chase Brown
Nico Collins
vs
A.J. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Nico Collins
vs
Brock Bowers
Nico Collins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Nico Collins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Nico Collins
vs
Derrick Henry
Nico Collins
vs
Kyren Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Nico Collins
vs
Javonte Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Nico Collins
vs
Josh Allen
Nico Collins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
James Cook III
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Olave
Nico Collins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Nico Collins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Nico Collins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Nico Collins
vs
Devonta Smith
Nico Collins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Nico Collins
vs
Trey McBride
Nico Collins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Nico Collins
vs
Breece Hall
Nico Collins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Nico Collins
vs
Tee Higgins
Nico Collins
vs
Puka Nacua
Nico Collins
vs
Zay Flowers
Nico Collins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Nico Collins
vs
Davante Adams
Nico Collins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Nico Collins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Nico Collins
vs
Rashee Rice
Nico Collins
vs
Colston Loveland
Nico Collins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Nico Collins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Luther Burden III
Nico Collins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Nico Collins
vs
Mike Evans
Nico Collins
vs
David Montgomery
Nico Collins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Nico Collins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Nico Collins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Nico Collins
vs
Malik Nabers
Nico Collins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Nico Collins
vs
Jameson Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Nico Collins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Nico Collins
vs
DJ Moore
Nico Collins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Nico Collins
vs
Christian Watson
Nico Collins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Nico Collins
vs
Bucky Irving
Nico Collins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Nico Collins
vs
Drake Maye
Nico Collins
vs
Jadarian Price
Nico Collins
vs
Tony Pollard
Nico Collins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Nico Collins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Nico Collins
vs
Joe Burrow
Nico Collins
vs
Carnell Tate
Nico Collins
vs
Parker Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Rome Odunze
Nico Collins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Jordan Addison
Nico Collins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Nico Collins
vs
Alec Pierce
Nico Collins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Nico Collins
vs
Michael Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Nico Collins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Josh Downs
Nico Collins
vs
Makai Lemon
Nico Collins
vs
Jayden Reed
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Nico Collins
vs
Matthew Golden
Nico Collins
vs
KC Concepcion
Nico Collins
vs
Jalen Coker
Nico Collins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Nico Collins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Nico Collins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Nico Collins
vs
Jalen McMillan
Nico Collins
vs
Jayden Higgins
Nico Collins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Nico Collins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Nico Collins
vs
Jauan Jennings
A.J. Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
A.J. Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake London
A.J. Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Allen
A.J. Brown
vs
Chase Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
A.J. Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
A.J. Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
A.J. Brown
vs
Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
A.J. Brown
vs
Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
James Cook III
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Davante Adams
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
A.J. Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
A.J. Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Evans
A.J. Brown
vs
David Montgomery
A.J. Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Lamar Jackson
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
A.J. Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
A.J. Brown
vs
DJ Moore
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Daniels
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
A.J. Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
A.J. Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
A.J. Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake Maye
A.J. Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
A.J. Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
A.J. Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
A.J. Brown
vs
Joe Burrow
A.J. Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
A.J. Brown
vs
Parker Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
A.J. Brown
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
A.J. Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
A.J. Brown
vs
Alec Pierce
A.J. Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Downs
A.J. Brown
vs
Makai Lemon
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Reed
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Quentin Johnston
A.J. Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
A.J. Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
A.J. Brown
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Romeo Doubs
A.J. Brown
vs
Khalil Shakir
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashid Shaheed
A.J. Brown
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Jauan Jennings
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ladd McConkey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Evans
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
David Montgomery
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Terry Mclaurin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Lamar Jackson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
De'Von Achane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jayden Daniels
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake Maye
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordyn Tyson
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Joe Burrow
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Carnell Tate
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Hurts
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Monangai
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Mason
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathon Brooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rachaad White
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isiah Pacheco
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tank Bigsby
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Allgeier
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyjae Spears
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sean Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Alvin Kamara
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dylan Sampson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonah Coleman
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan James
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake Maye
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Parker Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Christian Watson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DJ Moore
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Blake Corum
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordyn Tyson
vs
David Montgomery
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Evans
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordyn Tyson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Davante Adams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Breece Hall
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Trey McBride
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake London
Jordyn Tyson
vs
George Pickens
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Downs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordyn Tyson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Herbert
DK Metcalf
vs
Caleb Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Trevor Lawrence
DK Metcalf
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Hurts
DK Metcalf
vs
Dak Prescott
DK Metcalf
vs
Rico Dowdle
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Purdy
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Alec Pierce
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
RJ Harvey
DK Metcalf
vs
Joe Burrow
DK Metcalf
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxson Dart
DK Metcalf
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DK Metcalf
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jadarian Price
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake Maye
DK Metcalf
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
Bucky Irving
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Monangai
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Stafford
DK Metcalf
vs
Jayden Daniels
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Bo Nix
DK Metcalf
vs
Cam Skattebo
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Mark Andrews
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Makai Lemon
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
DK Metcalf
vs
Lamar Jackson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Love
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Mason
DK Metcalf
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DK Metcalf
vs
Jayden Reed
DK Metcalf
vs
David Montgomery
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyler Murray
DK Metcalf
vs
Mike Evans
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Davante Adams
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Quentin Johnston
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Romeo Doubs
DK Metcalf
vs
Khalil Shakir
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Jayden Higgins
George Kittle
vs
Bo Nix
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Josh Downs
George Kittle
vs
Makai Lemon
George Kittle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Stafford
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Love
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Monangai
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Mason
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Jayden Reed
George Kittle
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Kittle
vs
Kyler Murray
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Michael Wilson
George Kittle
vs
Quentin Johnston
George Kittle
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Jaxson Dart
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Shough
George Kittle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Golden
George Kittle
vs
RJ Harvey
George Kittle
vs
Jared Goff
George Kittle
vs
Alec Pierce
George Kittle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Brock Purdy
George Kittle
vs
KC Concepcion
George Kittle
vs
Dak Prescott
George Kittle
vs
Baker Mayfield
George Kittle
vs
Courtland Sutton
George Kittle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Addison
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
George Kittle
vs
Malik Willis
George Kittle
vs
Blake Corum
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Justin Herbert
George Kittle
vs
Jalen Coker
George Kittle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
George Kittle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Kittle
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Kittle
vs
Rachaad White
George Kittle
vs
DK Metcalf
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
George Kittle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Rome Odunze
George Kittle
vs
Sam Darnold
George Kittle
vs
Caleb Williams
George Kittle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Warren
George Kittle
vs
Romeo Doubs
George Kittle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
George Kittle
vs
C.J. Stroud
George Kittle
vs
Parker Washington
George Kittle
vs
Isiah Pacheco
George Kittle
vs
Jalen Hurts
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Terrance Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Kittle
vs
Greg Dulcich
George Kittle
vs
Cade Otton
George Kittle
vs
AJ Barner
George Kittle
vs
Mike Gesicki
George Kittle
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Kittle
vs
David Njoku
George Kittle
vs
Michael Mayer
George Kittle
vs
Darnell Washington
George Kittle
vs
Dawson Knox
George Kittle
vs
Evan Engram
George Kittle
vs
Elijah Arroyo
George Kittle
vs
Cole Kmet
George Kittle
vs
Noah Gray
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Higbee

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top 100 Rookie Rankings
Tight Ends With Overall TE1 Upside (2026)
Dave's Fantasy Football League-Winners
3 Must-Have Wide Receivers (2026)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Chris Olave

Exits Practice With Apparent Heat Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Play in Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
CFB

Cutter Boley Competing with Mikey Keene for Arizona State QB Job
Rashee Rice

Taking Part in 11-on-11 Drills
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
CFB

Jerome Bettis Jr. Healthy Entering Camp
Jalen Hurts

Still Looking for Consistency in New-Look Offense
P.J. Washington

Mavericks Shop P.J. Washington
NBA

Keaton Wallace Eyes Europe Move
NBA

Cole Anthony Joins Melbourne United
Trey Jemison III

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Mohamed Diawara

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Andre Jackson Jr.

Agrees to Deal With Raptors
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Not Exploring Signing DeMar DeRozan
Jrue Holiday

Expected to Remain with Trail Blazers
CFB

Florida to be Cautious with Dallas Wilson in Practice
CFB

Nate Frazier Good to Go for Camp After Minor Spring Injury
CFB

Jordon Davison Says He's Fully Healthy After Broken Collarbone
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Garrett Crochet

Resumes Throwing
Mickey Moniak

Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
CFB

Stephen Daley Returning to Indiana for Fifth Year
Micah Parsons

Says it's "Very Realistic" to Play in Week 6
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Out With Hand Soreness on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Place James Wood on Injured List With Oblique Strain
CFB

Quincy Porter Limited to Open Fall Camp
Tua Tagovailoa

Likely to be Falcons' Week 1 Starting QB
Carson Beck

to Start Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
Nick Kurtz

A's Place Nick Kurtz on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Aaron Rodgers

Played Through Illness in Wild-Card Loss
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Reinstate Bobby Witt Jr. From the Injured List
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Says Arthur Smith Will Improve Offense
Justin Herbert

Exceeding Mike McDaniel's Expectations
CFB

Danny Scudero Not Practicing as Fall Camp Begins
CFB

Miles O'Neil Leading the North Carolina Quarterback Competition?
CFB

Evan Stewart Feels "More Explosive" Entering 2026
CFB

Josh Heupel Slams NCAA for Arion Carter Suspension
Luther Burden III

Slow to Get Up After Goal-Line Hit
CFB

Tennessee Cornerback Jadais Richard Out for the Season
CFB

Indiana Debuts at No. 6 in Initial College Football Coaches Poll
CFB

Ohio State Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets Confident That Kenyon Sadiq Will be Ready for Week 1
Zay Flowers

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Ravens
DeVonta Smith

Sidelined With Hamstring Injury
Puka Nacua

Rams General Manager Declines to Speak on Puka Nacua's Contract Negotiations
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge

Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
Sacramento Kings

Kings Eye Victor Oladipo as Mentor
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Market Could Move Soon
Buddy Hield

Hawks May Move Buddy Hield
Bijan Robinson

Agrees to Historical Extension
Klay Thompson

Draws Lakers Trade Buzz
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs Delay James Harden Signing
CFB

Edge Rusher Hayden Lowe No Longer With Miami Program
Sacramento Kings

Kings Weigh Russell Westbrook's Return
George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
James Wood

Headed for MRI After Injuring Side on Monday
Caleb Houstan

Headed to the Pelicans
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic is Fully Healthy Again
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Exploring Trading Klay Thompson
Aaron Rodgers

Unloads on Dianna Russini/Mike Vrabel Offseason Story
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Dak Prescott

Won't Play in Preseason
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Acquiring All-Star Catcher Adley Rutschman From the Orioles
Liam Hicks

Rays Acquire Catcher Liam Hicks From the Marlins
Robbie Ray

Padres Finalizing a Deal for Pitcher Robbie Ray
Mike Evans

Misses Practice With Quad Strain
A.J. Brown

Keeps Practicing After Dislocating Thumb
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Xavier Worthy

Expected to Miss a Few Days With Shoulder Sprain
Jahmyr Gibbs

Still Not Practicing at Lions Camp
Taylor Ward

Mariners Land Taylor Ward in Trade With the Orioles
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Discussing Trade for Adley Rutschman
Jo Adell

Guardians Acquiring Jo Adell From the Angels
CFB

Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Renewed Beginning in 2030
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Bryce Harper

Expected to Move to the Outfield
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Arjun Nimmala

Top Prospect Arjun Nimmala Shipped to Angels in Major Trade
CFB

JC French Leading Cincinnati Quarterback Battle Entering Fall Practice
Luis Arraez

Shipped to Phillies in Major Trade
NBA

Patty Mills Stays Committed to ASVEL
Nikola Vučević

Magic Kept Nikola Vucevic From Zvezda Move
NBA

Lonnie Walker IV Likely Staying in Europe
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
NBA

Trendon Watford Nearing EuroLeague Move
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
CFB

Tanook Hines Limited to Start Fall Practice
Matvei Michkov

Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/5/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Wednesday, 8/5
MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 8/5
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups