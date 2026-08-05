Updated standard fantasy football rankings. Non-PPR draft rankings for 2026, including tiers for RBs, WRs, TEs, D/STs, and kickers.
Are you still playing in standard fantasy football leagues? We know you're out there, and we're here to help you dominate your drafts with our updated top 285 non-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026. Running backs are the kings of this format, but as always, you'll need a well-rounded roster to chase a title.
Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Omarion Hampton, Kenneth Walker III, Nico Collins, A.J. Brown, D'Andre Swift, Jordyn Tyson, DK Metcalf, George Kittle, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these non-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers said he added eight pounds of muscle this offseason because he heard the grief about running sideways and wants to break more tackles this year, according to Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. The Ravens just gave Flowers a four-year, $140 million contract extension on Tuesday after his second straight 1,000-yard season in 2025 in his third year in the league. The 25-year-old is still on the smaller side after bulking up, and he's listed at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds.
The two-time Pro Bowler is the Ravens' unquestioned WR1, and he could have a higher ceiling in 2026 in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme as Baltimore looks to get back to the postseason. Flowers had career highs in catches (86) and receiving yards (1,211) while catching five touchdown passes in 17 starts. He's had at least 74 catches, 858 yards, and four touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons, giving him a solid floor as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 in fantasy football leagues. An even higher target share could be coming Flowers' way this year.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Makai Lemon (hamstring) are both sitting out of training camp practice on Wednesday with hamstring issues, according to EJ Smith of PHLY Sports. It's the second straight day that both receivers have been held out, but they are both expected to be dealing with minor injuries and should return to the field sooner rather than later.
With both Smith and Lemon out, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Britain Covey have been working with the first-team offense, with Wicks particularly standing out, making him the current favorite to win WR2 duties behind Smith to open the 2026 regular season.
Pro Bowler A.J. Brown is now in New England, which means Smith will have an even bigger role as quarterback Jalen Hurts' top aerial target. The former 10th overall pick in 2021 from the University of Alabama had his third 1,000-yard season in 2025 and will now have an even higher ceiling. Fantasy managers should treat Smith as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 going into his sixth NFL campaign.
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee) is taking part in 11-on-11 team drills at training camp practice on Wednesday for the first time in camp, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. The Chiefs have eased Rice back into practice this summer following an offseason knee procedure. That will likely continue for the 26-year-old, but barring a setback, it seems likely that he'll be ready for the team's Week 1 regular-season opener on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos.
The Chiefs have even more reason to play it safe with Rice because of injuries sustained to fellow wideouts Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and rookie Cyrus Allen (shin) last week. When healthy, Rice will be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' top target, giving him clear WR1 upside. Rice's history of injuries and off-the-field issues make him more of a risky high-end WR2 wideout, though. He caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, but the former second-rounder from SMU has played in just 12 games in the last two seasons due to injuries and suspension.
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
New Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been a hit early on in training camp, and it "has become clear to see how the Broncos believe Waddle's electric skills can fit into their offense," according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Waddle has shown his ability to win inside on quick-hit plays and then gobble up yards after the catch. Quarterback Bo Nix said the team's new offensive weapon gives them an explosive element that "we've lacked for a couple of years."
The 27-year-old Waddle has helped unlock new areas of the field for Nix after Nix averaged only 6.8 yards per pass attempt in 2025. "Middle of the field, outside, vertically, behind the line of scrimmage -- anywhere," Nix said of Waddle's impact. "We're going to utilize him, and whatever the defense is giving us, we're going to attack."
The Broncos gave up first- and third-round picks to acquire Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, and head coach Sean Payton clearly has many ways in mind to use the speedy wideout to give the Broncos offense more explosive plays. Waddle could easily lead Denver in targets and yardage in 2026 in his first year with the team, making him a popular WR2 target in upcoming fantasy drafts.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Omarion Hampton, Kenneth Walker III, Nico Collins, A.J. Brown, D'Andre Swift, Jordyn Tyson, DK Metcalf, George Kittle. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Omarion Hampton, Kenneth Walker III, Nico Collins, A.J. Brown, D'Andre Swift, Jordyn Tyson, DK Metcalf, George Kittle:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.