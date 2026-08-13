August 13, 2026

Quincy Milton III dives into each NFL team's biggest potential breakout player of 2026. Who could take the next step for your favorite team in 2026?

NFL breakout candidates are always fun to predict. Who doesn't want to take a look at which players are poised to go off for their teams? Whether it be a rookie or multiyear veteran, you never know who could take the next step in their careers. It is all a part of the pinnacle of the offseason work and scheme design that we do not get to see as fans.

This season, there are plenty of breakout candidates on both sides of the ball. Wide receivers and edge-rushers are in especially good positions to break out this season. Circumstance upgrades, trades, and scheme are all factors playing into those positions' prospects. Given how important both positions are, it is going to be exciting for the league.

Given the wide range of outcomes across the NFL, some of the players on this list will also show up on the "potential busts" list. That range of outcomes is what makes the NFL fun. Sometimes players are expected to succeed, and they end up failing, and vice versa. Let's jump into the breakouts list.

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Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR

If it is anyone's turn to break out on the Cardinals, it is Marvin Harrison Jr.'s. Harrison has spent the last couple of seasons hanging around mediocrity. His counterpart, Michael Wilson, went haywire in 2025. As such, we know this offense can support a high-end wide receiver. Harrison just has to go out and seize the opportunity.

Kyler Murray to Marvin Harrison Jr.! We have a one-score game in Arizona. SEAvsAZ on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rihmRe0STr — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2025

Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, DE

Zach Harrison was on his way to a breakout before a knee injury derailed his season in 2025. With defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in town, he may be able to continue unlocking something from this youngster. The Falcons are going to need Harrison to take another step to support an already solid defensive backfield.

Baltimore Ravens - Devontez Walker, WR

Devontez Walker has generated some buzz this offseason. The 2024 fourth-round pick looks like the favorite to win the No. 3 wide receiver job in this offense. With his main competition for the No. 2 spot being Rashod Bateman, perhaps we will even see him climb the wide receiver ladder. This will be interesting to watch.

Buffalo Bills - Dalton Kincaid, TE

Dalton Kincaid may be able to finally break through in this offense as long as he can stay healthy. By all accounts, the knee injury that plagued him throughout his already solid 2025 campaign will not be an issue this season. If he can stay healthy throughout 2026, Kincaid may end up being Josh Allen's No. 1 target.

DALTON KINCAID WHAT A CATCH TO TIE IT BUFvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/y4wUrQgjb5 — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2026

Carolina Panthers - Nic Scourton, Edge

A 2025 second-round pick, Nic Scourton looks poised for a breakout in 2026. Scourton impressed as a rookie with seven tackles for loss and five sacks. This is an impressive defense coached by Ejiro Evero, and Scourton should be able to greatly improve upon his solid rookie campaign.

Chicago Bears - Colston Loveland, TE

NFL fans are excited for what Colston Loveland can do in 2026. This guy was a playoff dominator after emerging in the offense down the stretch of the regular season. He is a wide receiver in a tight end's body. With Ben Johnson running this offense, Loveland should receive plenty of impressively schemed looks.

Cincinnati Bengals - D.J. Turner, CB

Don't look now, but the Bengals suddenly have some pieces on defense. D.J. Turner had been relatively quiet through two seasons until he recorded two interceptions and an impressive 18 passes defensed in 2025. There is plenty of room for him to take another step forward in 2026, especially with the rest of the defense getting better around him.

Cleveland Browns - Jared Verse, Edge

The direct successor to Myles Garrett is in prime position to take a massive leap forward. Verse will now be asked to be the main alpha defensive lineman in 2026. He will garner plenty of attention, but he was already on a star trajectory in Los Angeles.

Dallas Cowboys - Caleb Downs, DB

He is a rookie, but he is a special one. Caleb Downs will be a position-less defender in Dallas. He should be a game-wrecker as both a defensive back and linebacker. You do not always expect a rookie to be an instant star, but Downs is different.

Denver Broncos - Bo Nix, QB

The Broncos do not have a lot of young players across their roster who haven't already broken out. Despite also appearing on our busts list, Bo Nix fits the bill for this list as well. He was solid as a rookie in 2024 but struggled with inconsistency in 2025. With Jaylen Waddle joining this offense, it is time for Nix to take the next step.

Detroit Lions - Isaac TeSlaa, WR

Not many players score a touchdown on 38% of their catches, but Isaac TeSlaa did just that. With six touchdowns on 16 receptions, this guy could not be stopped. He also caught everything thrown his way, no matter how much traffic was there. There are a lot of mouths to feed in this offense, but TeSlaa's star should rise nonetheless.

Green Bay Packers - Matthew Golden, WR

Matthew Golden was drafted in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, despite many draft pundits having a Day 2 grade on him. Even so, the Packers reaffirmed their belief in him by letting multiple wide receivers walk this offseason. He will be on the field during two-wide receiver sets.

Houston Texans - Jayden Higgins, WR

Jayden Higgins started to turn it on toward the latter half of the 2025 season. He profiles as the very player who could take a step forward in this offense. With Nico Collins already occupying a lot of attention on the other side of the field, Higgins does not need to be an alpha. As long as his opportunities continue to flow, he should begin to shine even with the return of Tank Dell.

Indianapolis Colts - Laiatu Latu, Edge

Laiatu Latu had a mini-breakout with 8.5 sacks in 2025, but it is time for him to take the next step in 2026. With no other high-end edge-rusher on the roster, Latu's opportunity to step into that role is immense. He could become a perennial double-digit-sack edge-rusher starting in 2026.

Laiatu Latu catches his own deflection to pick off Mahomes on his 1st attempt of the game! INDvsKC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/YNxeu5eHyP — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, WR/CB

We only got to see half a season of Travis Hunter before injury took him out. It is still unclear what his primary position will be, but it seemed like the Jaguars were figuring it out in real time in 2026. He was impressive on both sides of the ball. With health not being a problem in 2026, Hunter should take a huge step forward.

Kansas City Chiefs - Kingsley Suamataia, G

Kingsley Suamataia steadily improved between Year 1 and Year 2. Now, it is time for him to take a huge leap forward. The college offensive tackle-turned-guard is an all-too-important piece on an offensive line that has struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes of late. If he can jump into the top 15-20 of PFF grades at guard, that will be incredible for this team.

Las Vegas Raiders - Nakobe Dean, LB

Nakobe Dean was an unbelievable player during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run in 2024. He faltered in 2025 amid a relatively dysfunctional team altogether. Now in Las Vegas, Dean will have a chance to be an unquestioned leader on defense. His 2026 season could be special.

Los Angeles Chargers - Omarion Hampton, RB

Omarion Hampton began his rookie season slowly in 2025, but he quickly stepped into the No. 1 running back role and looked like a star. Unfortunately, his ankle was unable to hold up for the full season. However, he does not face much competition for touches heading into Year 2 with a wizard in Mike McDaniel now calling plays.

Los Angeles Rams - Blake Corum, RB

Blake Corum showed us in 2025 why he was such a stud at Michigan. Despite splitting time with Kyren Williams, Corum rushed for 746 yards and six touchdowns. The Rams may have finally found someone who can complement Williams effectively.

Miami Dolphins - Malik Willis, QB

Malik Willis may be the most likely player to bust on the Dolphins given his position, but he also presents tremendous upside. After rehabilitating his career in Green Bay, the Dolphins brought him in to give him a real shot at being a franchise quarterback. Willis is oozing with talent. However, he will have to make some magic with limited weapons around him.

Minnesota Vikings - Dallas Turner, Edge

Dallas Turner has taken a couple of seasons to develop, but he finally looks like the player the Vikings were hoping to get out of Alabama in 2024. Turner is coming off an eight-sack season. As the Vikings continue to trust him more and elevate him in this defense, he should begin to touch double-digit sacks.

New England Patriots - TreVeyon Henderson, RB

TreVeyon Henderson looked special with the ball in his hands when given the opportunity in 2025. He has likely earned himself a larger piece of this offense as he heads into Year 2. With so much explosive ability, it is going to be difficult to keep Henderson off the field. He should be a great piece for a Patriots team looking to get back to the Super Bowl in 2026.

New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough, QB

Tyler Shough quietly enjoyed a great rookie season. After taking over midway through the year for Spencer Rattler, Shough managed to finish with 2,384 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns. He earned himself the opportunity to play for the franchise quarterback position in 2026. This guy has the athleticism and the weapons to be something special.

New York Giants - Jaxson Dart, QB

The Giants have multiple young players who could fit on this list, but everything in New York is riding on the success of Jaxson Dart. Dart displayed solid ability as a rookie in 2025, but he also struggled to stay on the field by not playing smart at times. If he can get his mind under control, Dart should take a step forward.

New York Jets - Adonai Mitchell, WR

Suddenly, the Jets have something to get excited about on offense. There are weapons everywhere, with Adonai Mitchell headlining newcomers who could be difference-makers for New York. After being traded from Indianapolis halfway through the 2025 season, Mitchell found some footing in New York. In a more competent offense in 2026, he could continue his career reclamation.

Philadelphia Eagles - DeVonta Smith, WR

DeVonta Smith has already played like a superstar in this league. However, with A.J. Brown now gone and Smith headlining the wide receiver room, perhaps we will witness another jump from Smith. Brown's usual 1,400-plus yards and 10-plus touchdowns are up for grabs in this offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Derrick Harmon, DT

A first-round pick in 2025, Derrick Harmon was quiet as a rookie. He recorded three sacks in 12 games. However, he is exactly the type of player who could take a huge step in Year 2. With a solid organization and good coaching, expect big things from the youngster in 2026.

San Francisco 49ers - Ricky Pearsall, WR

Ricky Pearsall also ended up on the busts version of this list because his range of outcomes is quite wide. Pearsall has yet to live up to the hype of a first-round pick, but he should have every opportunity to do so in 2026. The 49ers signed Christian Kirk and Mike Evans, which could even take some pressure off Pearsall.

Seattle Seahawks - Byron Murphy II, DT

Byron Murphy II already played like a star in 2025. However, the Seahawks drafted him with the potential for superstardom. The guy is an absolute stud in both the running and passing games. Look for him to greatly improve upon his seven sacks and seven tackles for loss from a year ago. If he does, the NFC West should watch out.

Strong tackle by the rookie Byron Murphy II 😤 📱: Stream #SEAvsLAC on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QKcSCQlcIm — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Benjamin Morrison, CB

Benjamin Morrison was a second-round pick in 2025, but he only played in 10 games. His statistics were not impressive, but he was a Day 2 pick for a reason. Morrison is physically gifted. If anyone in Tampa Bay is ready to break out, it's Morrison.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB

Cam Ward is the obvious choice in Tennessee. He has received a serious upgrade in both weaponry and coaching this offseason. After displaying serious talent down the stretch of the 2025 season, Ward should build upon that in 2026. He could be the type of quarterback who takes the league by storm in Year 2.

Washington Commanders - Antonio Williams, WR

Rookie wideout Antonio Williams is entering a situation in Washington in which there is little competition for targets. Terry McLaurin will be the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver, but Williams looks to be slotting into the No. 2 role. With an established quarterback in Jayden Daniels already in the fold, Williams could have a big rookie year.

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