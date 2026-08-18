Tre Tucker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Not Your Typical WR1
Tre Tucker was the WR1 for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, but he was one of the weakest WR1s in the NFL. While Tucker had 57 receptions for a team-high 696 yards while scoring five touchdowns, his play was inconsistent throughout the season. A large chunk of his stats came in one September game versus the Washington Commanders when he racked up 145 receiving yards and three of his touchdowns. Not only was that his only 100-yard game of the year, however, Tucker never even had a 75-yard game the rest of the campaign. At 5'8" and 182 pounds, he cannot be counted on to be the go-to guy in a passing attack. Tucker will likely be Las Vegas' third option behind Pro Bowl tight end Brock Bowers and newly-signed WR Jalen Nailor. Nailor has never had a 500-yard year in his short career, but the Raiders paid him multimillions to be a focal point of the offense, which will probably derail Tucker's fantasy value. Tucker will have either Netflix star Kirk Cousins or first-pick-overall Fernando Mendoza throwing to him, which is a positive, but it is hard to fathom Tucker putting up much better numbers this year than he did last year. Tucker should not be force-fed as a WR1 and should be more of a role player, and that is what likely could happen this season.