Justice Hill 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Still RB2 Behind Henry?
Justice Hill is listed at RB2 ahead of the team's preseason finale, suggesting he will reprise his role behind Derrick Henry on the depth chart in 2026. Rasheen Ali dealt with an undisclosed injury early in training camp, and rookie Adam Randall (undisclosed) is questionable ahead of the final preseason tilt, leaving a clear path for a currently healthy Hill to back up Henry in Week 1. Hill missed seven games at the end of the 2025 campaign with a neck issue, limiting him to just 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. However, his additional 21 receptions on 27 targets and one TD in the air highlighted the 28-year-old's positive pass-catching production. The Ravens' offense is evolving this season under new coordinator Declan Doyle, which could open up possibilities for Hill and reshape his duties in the ground game. RotoBaller lists Hill at RB71 in the position rankings, and he should be considered a low-end flex in deeper leagues thanks to his consistent role. He also carries upside as a handcuff in the event Henry misses time.