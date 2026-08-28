Charlie Kolar 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Strong Camp Leading to Starting Spot
Charlie Kolar is laying the foundation to be the team's starting tight end after a successful training camp. The 27-year-old saw limited playing time in 2025 since he was behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely on the Baltimore Ravens' depth chart, but still caught 10 of 15 targets over 17 regular-season games. The competition is different this time for Kolar, who caught his lone target from Justin Herbert in a 41-17 preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Even with veteran David Njoku joining the team as a well-known receiving threat, Kolar is the best run-blocker in a tight end corps, giving the edge in this room. That includes second-year player Oronde Gadsden, who played 20 snaps in LA's preseason opener while Kolar sat with the starters. Kolar is a TE2 with upside and the ability to outperform his ADP, making him a sneaky late-round pick in deep leagues.