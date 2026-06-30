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Fantasy Baseball Prospect Risers - Rookies to Stash and Top Performers for Week 14

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Kade Anderson - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Dynasty Rankings, FYPD Rankings

Jeremy's top fantasy baseball prospect risers, breakouts with big upside for Week 14 of 2026. He analyzes top MLB rookies and call-ups to stash who are surging.

Welcome to the Week 14 edition of the top prospect performers. In this weekly piece, we take a look at some of the top-performing minor leaguers who could matter in fantasy down the road. While some may be promoted quicker than others, it's important to stay up to date on recent prospect performances so you're ready to add them when they do get the call.

There has been a bit of a lull in recent promotions, as there haven't been any big-name prospects who have made their debut in the past couple of weeks. That doesn't mean that there aren't plenty more in the minors waiting for their shot, and there are certainly some who seem ready for the big leagues right now.

This week, we'll take a look at two familiar names who have been dominating all season long, along with one fresh face who is coming off a huge week at the plate. Adding the right prospect at the right time could propel your team to a fantasy championship, as they oftentimes come with upside that is rare to find on the waiver wire. Without further ado, let's get into it.

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Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Mariners No. 2, Overall No. 6

It's been quite a while since Kade Anderson was featured in this piece, just to avoid redundantly stating the exact same thing every single week. He's been the top-ranked stash option for a long time now, but since it's been over a month since he's gotten a full breakdown here, now is a good time to give everyone a refresher.

His most recent start was on Friday, where he allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts, and those two runs were the first ones he's given up since May 15th, a month and a half ago. Over that five-start scoreless streak, he struck out 39 batters in 27 innings. On the season, he holds a sparkling 1.22 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with a 41.4% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate.

It truly doesn't get much better than that, and there's not much else Anderson has left to prove. It has all come at the Double-A level, but the Mariners consistently have their top pitching prospects skip Triple-A entirely due to its extremely hitter-friendly environment. If the youngster were in just about any other organization, he'd probably already be in the majors by now.

However, Seattle is already overloaded with pitching at the major league level, with Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Luis Castillo, and Emerson Hancock occupying five rotation spots. To avoid going to a six-man rotation, they have a rotation of piggybacking going on, where two of the six are paired up for one outing each turn through.

It's not ideal for the players themselves or for their fantasy managers, and trying to add Anderson to that mix would create an impossible scenario. Unfortunately, that means his only path to a promotion is going to be an injury to one of the current major league starters. It's unlikely that six pitchers all retain a perfect bill of health from now until the end of the season, so I do expect the 21-year-old to debut at some point.

That makes him a bit of a frustrating player to stash, but the upside will be worth it in the end. The lefty features a four-pitch repertoire of a mid-90's fastball, two breaking balls, and a changeup that are all polished enough to be effective in the major leagues. He would become a must-start fantasy pitcher from the moment he's promoted, so he's worth stashing if you have an available roster spot.

Verdict: Stash in 12+ team leagues

 

Luis Lara, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers No. 5, Overall No. 89

Luis Lara made headlines a couple of weeks ago with his $31 million, 7-year contract extension with the Brewers. That clearly shows Milwaukee believes in him, and it further opened the door to a possible imminent promotion. They followed a similar path with fellow prospect Cooper Pratt, who signed an extension in April and finally made his debut over the past couple of weeks.

The extension was certainly deserved for Lara, who entered Saturday slashing .328/.436/.458 with seven home runs, 34 RBI, 61 runs, and 20 stolen bases in 71 games at Triple-A this year. He's been especially good as of late, including a five-hit effort on June 23rd and another three-hit game on June 26th.

He doesn't hit the ball extremely hard but manages to put it in play often, with an excellent 13.7% strikeout rate and 15.4% whiff rate. He's also great at drawing walks, with a 15.2% walk rate that is higher than his strikeout rate. That's extremely impressive to do, especially for a 21-year-old at the highest level of the minor leagues.

The Brewers currently have Garrett Mitchell manning center field with Sal Frelick in a platoon in right field, and it's not too crazy to think that Lara would give them a better chance at winning if he replaced either of them in the outfield. Frelick, especially, who has an abysmal .628 OPS on the season, may be running out of time to deserve regular at-bats in that lineup.

While the lack of power wouldn't make the youngster a must-add in shallow three-outfielder points leagues, his speed and plate discipline would make him an asset in Roto or five-outfielder leagues. While it wouldn't come with a completely game-changing upside that's worth stashing way ahead of time, be ready to add him as soon as a promotion seems imminent.

Verdict: Monitor for promotion

 

Tommy White, 3B, Athletics

Athletics No. 8, Overall N/A

Tommy White is a player who has not been featured in this piece yet this season, and wasn't on many fantasy radars coming into the year, at least in re-draft leagues. The 23-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft, and enjoyed a modest 2025 where he hit .275 with 12 home runs in 93 games between High-A and Double-A.

He quickly earned a promotion to Triple-A this season, and in 62 games between Double-A and Triple-A, he is slashing .304/.354/.471 with eight home runs. The youngster has really picked things up as of late, hitting four home runs in a three-game span from June 18th to June 20th, and is currently in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak with four multi-hit performances.

The third baseman clearly has a knack for putting the ball in play, thanks to a 14.3% strikeout rate, but he also has much more power potential than you may expect from his surface-level stats. White actually has posted a 112 mph max exit velocity (87th percentile) and a 44.6% hard-hit rate (75th percentile), which looks much more promising than his eight total home runs.

The issue is a 13.5% pull air rate that ranks in the 32nd percentile, along with an extreme ground ball rate of 50.7%. Still, learning to pull the ball in the air more is much easier to do than learning how to hit the ball harder, so the great raw power metrics give a huge boost to his future fantasy potential.

While the Athletics aren't in a situation where they would be desperate to promote him, it's worth keeping an eye on the situation in case he does earn a late-season callup. If anything, White should be gaining some steam in dynasty value, as this has been a very successful year for him so far.

Verdict: Rising dynasty asset

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