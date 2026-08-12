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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Walker Jenkins, Zac Veen, Michael Arroyo

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Zac Veen - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Walker Jenkins, Zac Veen, Michael Arroyo - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing some of the game's top prospects ahead of their MLB debuts can not only save a fantasy manager some crucial FAAB dollars, but also provide them with a lottery ticket.

In this piece, we will check in on three of the game's top-hitting prospects (all at the Triple-A level) and determine whether they are top stash targets.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 57 G, .280/.375/.463, 16 2B, 6 HR, 11 SB

Outfielder Walker Jenkins is the Twins' No. 1 prospect, and he should be with the big league club in the coming weeks.

Although he has struggled to stay healthy, when he has been on the field, Jenkins has been impressive, slashing .280/.375/.463 with six home runs and 11 stolen bases across 251 Triple-A plate appearances.

Jenkins has the upside to become a five-category fantasy stud and projects as a potential top-20 outfielder. The 21-year-old possesses excellent bat-to-ball skills, 55-grade raw power, and enough speed to steal 20-plus bases over a full season.

The biggest concern with Jenkins has always been his ability to stay healthy. Last season, he dealt with a quad strain and a left hamstring strain before re-aggravating the hamstring this year. He then suffered an AC joint sprain after crashing into the outfield wall.

However, Jenkins appears to be fully healthy now, and he has been on a tear. Since June 17, he is batting .319 with two home runs, 10 doubles, five stolen bases, and only 19 strikeouts compared to 13 walks.

While the Twins added talent at the trade deadline and are pushing for the playoffs, Jenkins remains a strong candidate to make his debut down the stretch and should be in Minnesota by September.

If you have a minor league roster spot, Jenkins is worth stashing in any league. Otherwise, he's worth adding in 15-team leagues and formats with five starting outfielders, and he should be rostered everywhere once he reaches the majors.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 100 G, .327/.402/.625, 24 HR, 18 SB

Outfielder Zac Veen has been one of the hottest hitters in Triple-A over the past two weeks.

At this point, it feels like only a matter of time before the Rockies give him another shot in the majors.

The ninth overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Veen spent years ranking among Colorado's top prospects before injuries to his wrist, back, thumb, and lower body repeatedly stalled his development.

He finally made his major league debut late last season, but the transition didn't go as planned. Veen slashed just .118/.189/.235 with one home run, two stolen bases, and a 4 wRC+ across 37 plate appearances.

He later admitted he pressed from the moment he arrived, getting away from his approach and expanding the strike zone in an attempt to force results.

That version of Veen hasn't shown up in 2026. Back at Triple-A, he's looked far more confident at the plate, slashing .315/.389/.603 with 21 home runs, 16 stolen bases, and a 131 wRC+ across his first 427 plate appearances.

Veen should already be stashed in 15-team leagues that start five outfielders. Once he's back in Colorado, he has the upside to be rostered in all fantasy formats, especially with half of his games coming at Coors Field.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Michael Arroyo, INF, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 26 G, .327/.395/.582, 8 2B, 6 HR, 2 SB

Seattle Mariners second base/outfield prospect Michael Arroyo has been good since his promotion to Triple-A Tacoma, batting .327 in 26 games with the Rainiers to go with six home runs. Arroyo is the No. 5 prospect in the Mariners system and boasts a 55-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and a 50-grade run tool. The 21-year-old second base/outfielder is making a real push for a chance at an MLB debut.

Cole Young is currently atop the depth chart at second base for Seattle, and the outfield is full of some veteran players. Barring an injury, it might be a hard path to clear playing time for Arroyo. He's looking like he might be a wait-and-see at this point, especially after Seattle traded for Taylor Ward in the outfield.

Arroyo, at just 21 years old, is showing great signs at Triple-A, so the Mariners may want to give him a shot at the big leagues, but it's difficult to stash him late this season.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
7 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
8 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
9 Angel Genao **Promoted INF Guardians
10 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
11 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Jonah Tong SP Mets
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
18 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
21 River Ryan SP Tigers
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
24 Michael Forret SP Orioles
25 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, River Ryan, Cooper Ingle, Shane Drohan, A.J. Ewing, Walbert Urena, Heliot Ramos, Yoendrys Gomez, Luis Robert Jr., Grant Taylor, JJ Bleday, Ryan Jeffers, Dylan Crews, Dominic Canzone, Cooper Pratt, Braden Montgomery, Yainer Diaz, Garrett Mitchell, Brandon Pfaadt, Jose Caballero, Will Warren. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, River Ryan, Cooper Ingle, Shane Drohan, A.J. Ewing, Walbert Urena, Heliot Ramos, Yoendrys Gomez, Luis Robert Jr., Grant Taylor, JJ Bleday, Ryan Jeffers, Dylan Crews, Dominic Canzone, Cooper Pratt, Braden Montgomery, Yainer Diaz, Garrett Mitchell, Brandon Pfaadt, Jose Caballero, Will Warren:

Joshua Baez
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Francisco Alvarez
Joshua Baez
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Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
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Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
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Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
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Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
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JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
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Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
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Gleyber Torres
Joshua Baez
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Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
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Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
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Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
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Cole Carrigg
Shane Drohan
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Gabriel Moreno
Shane Drohan
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Josh Bell
Shane Drohan
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Luke Keaschall
Shane Drohan
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Gage Jump
Shane Drohan
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Cade Cavalli
Shane Drohan
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Cole Carrigg
Shane Drohan
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Christian Scott
Shane Drohan
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Mauricio Dubon
Shane Drohan
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Kyle Karros
Shane Drohan
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Yoendrys Gomez
Shane Drohan
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Garrett Mitchell
Shane Drohan
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Travis Bazzana
Shane Drohan
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Kody Clemens
Shane Drohan
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Yainer Diaz
Shane Drohan
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Shane Drohan
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Heriberto Hernandez
Shane Drohan
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Grant Taylor
Shane Drohan
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Jake Burger
Shane Drohan
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Emilio Pagan
Shane Drohan
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Jacob Webb
Shane Drohan
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Jake Bennett
Shane Drohan
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Troy Melton
Shane Drohan
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Jacob Latz
Shane Drohan
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Logan Henderson
Shane Drohan
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Joey Cantillo
Shane Drohan
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Kenley Jansen
Shane Drohan
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Griffin Jax
Shane Drohan
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Ian Seymour
Shane Drohan
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Tyler Wells
A.J. Ewing
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Jacob Wilson
A.J. Ewing
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T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
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Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
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Kenley Jansen
A.J. Ewing
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Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
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Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
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Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
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Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
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Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
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Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
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Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
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Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
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Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
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Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
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Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
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Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
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Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
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Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
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Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
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Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
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Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
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Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
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Kody Clemens
A.J. Ewing
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Luke Keaschall
A.J. Ewing
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Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
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Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
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Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
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Heriberto Hernandez
A.J. Ewing
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Nick Gonzales
Walbert Urena
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Brandon Pfaadt
Walbert Urena
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Spencer Steer
Walbert Urena
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Chase Meidroth
Walbert Urena
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Luis Robert Jr.
Walbert Urena
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Willi Castro
Walbert Urena
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Cooper Pratt
Walbert Urena
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Jasson Dominguez
Walbert Urena
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Ty France
Walbert Urena
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Henry Bolte
Walbert Urena
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Tommy White
Walbert Urena
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Kerry Carpenter
Walbert Urena
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Bailey Ober
Walbert Urena
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Gleyber Torres
Walbert Urena
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Reynaldo Lopez
Walbert Urena
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Bryce Eldridge
Walbert Urena
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Brayan Rocchio
Walbert Urena
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Jung Hoo Lee
Walbert Urena
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Masyn Winn
Walbert Urena
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Alex Lange
Walbert Urena
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Jake Mangum
Walbert Urena
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Jake Bennett
Walbert Urena
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Troy Melton
Walbert Urena
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Jacob Latz
Walbert Urena
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Logan Henderson
Walbert Urena
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Joey Cantillo
Walbert Urena
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Griffin Jax
Walbert Urena
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Ian Seymour
Walbert Urena
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Christian Scott
Walbert Urena
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Cade Cavalli
Heliot Ramos
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Sam Antonacci
Heliot Ramos
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Mickey Moniak
Heliot Ramos
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Carter Jensen
Heliot Ramos
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Caleb Durbin
Heliot Ramos
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Ian Seymour
Heliot Ramos
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Emilio Pagan
Heliot Ramos
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Griffin Jax
Heliot Ramos
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Grant Taylor
Heliot Ramos
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Samuel Basallo
Heliot Ramos
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Heliot Ramos
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Curtis Mead
Heliot Ramos
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Kody Clemens
Heliot Ramos
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Kenley Jansen
Heliot Ramos
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Garrett Mitchell
Heliot Ramos
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T.J. Rumfield
Heliot Ramos
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Kyle Karros
Heliot Ramos
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A.J. Ewing
Heliot Ramos
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Christian Scott
Heliot Ramos
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Jacob Wilson
Heliot Ramos
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Cade Cavalli
Heliot Ramos
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Heliot Ramos
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Carson Benge
Heliot Ramos
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Jake McCarthy
Heliot Ramos
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Chase DeLauter
Heliot Ramos
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Luke Keaschall
Heliot Ramos
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Cole Carrigg
Heliot Ramos
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Mauricio Dubon
Heliot Ramos
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Heriberto Hernandez
Heliot Ramos
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Tommy Edman
Yoendrys Gomez
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Mauricio Dubon
Yoendrys Gomez
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Travis Bazzana
Yoendrys Gomez
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Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
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Yainer Diaz
Yoendrys Gomez
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Gage Jump
Yoendrys Gomez
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Heriberto Hernandez
Yoendrys Gomez
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Josh Bell
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jake Burger
Yoendrys Gomez
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Shane Drohan
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jacob Webb
Yoendrys Gomez
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Gabriel Moreno
Yoendrys Gomez
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Tyler Wells
Yoendrys Gomez
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Luke Keaschall
Yoendrys Gomez
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Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
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Cade Cavalli
Yoendrys Gomez
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Nick Gonzales
Yoendrys Gomez
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Christian Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
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Tommy Edman
Yoendrys Gomez
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Kyle Karros
Yoendrys Gomez
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Mason Montgomery
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jake Bennett
Yoendrys Gomez
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Troy Melton
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
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Logan Henderson
Yoendrys Gomez
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Joey Cantillo
Yoendrys Gomez
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Kenley Jansen
Yoendrys Gomez
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Griffin Jax
Yoendrys Gomez
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Ian Seymour
Yoendrys Gomez
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Emilio Pagan
Luis Robert Jr.
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Spencer Steer
Luis Robert Jr.
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Cooper Pratt
Luis Robert Jr.
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Walbert Urena
Luis Robert Jr.
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Ty France
Luis Robert Jr.
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Brandon Pfaadt
Luis Robert Jr.
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Tommy White
Luis Robert Jr.
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Chase Meidroth
Luis Robert Jr.
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Bailey Ober
Luis Robert Jr.
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Willi Castro
Luis Robert Jr.
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Reynaldo Lopez
Luis Robert Jr.
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Jasson Dominguez
Luis Robert Jr.
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Brayan Rocchio
Luis Robert Jr.
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Henry Bolte
Luis Robert Jr.
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Masyn Winn
Luis Robert Jr.
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Kerry Carpenter
Luis Robert Jr.
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Jake Mangum
Luis Robert Jr.
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Gleyber Torres
Luis Robert Jr.
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Luis Lara
Luis Robert Jr.
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Bryce Eldridge
Luis Robert Jr.
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Clayton Beeter
Luis Robert Jr.
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Robert Jr.
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Carson Benge
Luis Robert Jr.
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Jake McCarthy
Luis Robert Jr.
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Chase DeLauter
Luis Robert Jr.
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Sam Antonacci
Luis Robert Jr.
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Mickey Moniak
Luis Robert Jr.
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Kody Clemens
Luis Robert Jr.
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Luke Keaschall
Luis Robert Jr.
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Cole Carrigg
Grant Taylor
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Emilio Pagan
Grant Taylor
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Grant Taylor
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Caleb Durbin
Grant Taylor
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Kody Clemens
Grant Taylor
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Mickey Moniak
Grant Taylor
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Garrett Mitchell
Grant Taylor
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Heliot Ramos
Grant Taylor
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Kyle Karros
Grant Taylor
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Sam Antonacci
Grant Taylor
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Christian Scott
Grant Taylor
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Carter Jensen
Grant Taylor
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Cade Cavalli
Grant Taylor
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Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
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Luke Keaschall
Grant Taylor
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Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
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Gabriel Moreno
Grant Taylor
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Samuel Basallo
Grant Taylor
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Shane Drohan
Grant Taylor
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Curtis Mead
Grant Taylor
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Josh Bell
Grant Taylor
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Jake Bennett
Grant Taylor
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Troy Melton
Grant Taylor
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Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
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Logan Henderson
Grant Taylor
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Joey Cantillo
Grant Taylor
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Kenley Jansen
Grant Taylor
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Gage Jump
Grant Taylor
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Jacob Webb
Grant Taylor
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Tyler Wells
JJ Bleday
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Dominic Canzone
JJ Bleday
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Merrill Kelly
JJ Bleday
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Tristan Peters
JJ Bleday
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Braden Montgomery
JJ Bleday
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Ryan Jeffers
JJ Bleday
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Francisco Alvarez
JJ Bleday
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Brandon Sproat
JJ Bleday
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Joshua Baez
JJ Bleday
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Royce Lewis
JJ Bleday
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Kade Anderson
JJ Bleday
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Mason Montgomery
JJ Bleday
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Lane Thomas
JJ Bleday
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Tommy Edman
JJ Bleday
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Alex Lange
JJ Bleday
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Nick Gonzales
JJ Bleday
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Jung Hoo Lee
JJ Bleday
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Tanner Scott
JJ Bleday
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Bryce Eldridge
JJ Bleday
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Tyler Wells
JJ Bleday
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Gleyber Torres
JJ Bleday
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Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
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Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
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Jake McCarthy
JJ Bleday
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Chase DeLauter
JJ Bleday
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Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
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Mickey Moniak
JJ Bleday
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Kody Clemens
JJ Bleday
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Luke Keaschall
JJ Bleday
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Cole Carrigg
Ryan Jeffers
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Brandon Sproat
Ryan Jeffers
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Tristan Peters
Ryan Jeffers
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Royce Lewis
Ryan Jeffers
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Dominic Canzone
Ryan Jeffers
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Mason Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
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JJ Bleday
Ryan Jeffers
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Tommy Edman
Ryan Jeffers
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Merrill Kelly
Ryan Jeffers
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Nick Gonzales
Ryan Jeffers
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Braden Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
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Tanner Scott
Ryan Jeffers
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Francisco Alvarez
Ryan Jeffers
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Tyler Wells
Ryan Jeffers
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Joshua Baez
Ryan Jeffers
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Jacob Webb
Ryan Jeffers
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Kade Anderson
Ryan Jeffers
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Jake Burger
Ryan Jeffers
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Lane Thomas
Ryan Jeffers
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Heriberto Hernandez
Ryan Jeffers
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Alex Lange
Ryan Jeffers
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Samuel Basallo
Ryan Jeffers
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Carter Jensen
Ryan Jeffers
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Gabriel Moreno
Ryan Jeffers
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Dalton Rushing
Dominic Canzone
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Tristan Peters
Dominic Canzone
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JJ Bleday
Dominic Canzone
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Ryan Jeffers
Dominic Canzone
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Merrill Kelly
Dominic Canzone
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Brandon Sproat
Dominic Canzone
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Braden Montgomery
Dominic Canzone
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Royce Lewis
Dominic Canzone
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Francisco Alvarez
Dominic Canzone
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Mason Montgomery
Dominic Canzone
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Joshua Baez
Dominic Canzone
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Tommy Edman
Dominic Canzone
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Kade Anderson
Dominic Canzone
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Nick Gonzales
Dominic Canzone
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Lane Thomas
Dominic Canzone
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Tanner Scott
Dominic Canzone
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Alex Lange
Dominic Canzone
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Tyler Wells
Dominic Canzone
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Jung Hoo Lee
Dominic Canzone
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Jacob Webb
Dominic Canzone
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Bryce Eldridge
Dominic Canzone
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Dominic Canzone
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Carson Benge
Dominic Canzone
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Jake McCarthy
Dominic Canzone
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Chase DeLauter
Dominic Canzone
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Sam Antonacci
Dominic Canzone
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Mickey Moniak
Dominic Canzone
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Kody Clemens
Dominic Canzone
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Luke Keaschall
Dominic Canzone
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Cole Carrigg
Cooper Pratt
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Luis Robert Jr.
Cooper Pratt
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Ty France
Cooper Pratt
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Spencer Steer
Cooper Pratt
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Tommy White
Cooper Pratt
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Walbert Urena
Cooper Pratt
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Bailey Ober
Cooper Pratt
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Brandon Pfaadt
Cooper Pratt
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Cooper Pratt
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Chase Meidroth
Cooper Pratt
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Brayan Rocchio
Cooper Pratt
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Willi Castro
Cooper Pratt
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Masyn Winn
Cooper Pratt
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Jasson Dominguez
Cooper Pratt
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Jake Mangum
Cooper Pratt
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Henry Bolte
Cooper Pratt
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Luis Lara
Cooper Pratt
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Kerry Carpenter
Cooper Pratt
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Clayton Beeter
Cooper Pratt
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Gleyber Torres
Cooper Pratt
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Erik Miller
Cooper Pratt
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Jacob Wilson
Cooper Pratt
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Mauricio Dubon
Cooper Pratt
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Nick Gonzales
Cooper Pratt
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George Lombard Jr.
Braden Montgomery
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Merrill Kelly
Braden Montgomery
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Francisco Alvarez
Braden Montgomery
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JJ Bleday
Braden Montgomery
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Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
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Dominic Canzone
Braden Montgomery
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Kade Anderson
Braden Montgomery
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Tristan Peters
Braden Montgomery
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Lane Thomas
Braden Montgomery
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Ryan Jeffers
Braden Montgomery
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Alex Lange
Braden Montgomery
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Brandon Sproat
Braden Montgomery
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Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
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Royce Lewis
Braden Montgomery
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Bryce Eldridge
Braden Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
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Gleyber Torres
Braden Montgomery
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Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Braden Montgomery
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Nick Gonzales
Braden Montgomery
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Henry Bolte
Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
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Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
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Mickey Moniak
Braden Montgomery
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Kody Clemens
Braden Montgomery
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Luke Keaschall
Braden Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
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vs
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Cole Carrigg
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Josh Bell
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Nick Gonzales
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Shane Drohan
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Tommy Edman
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Gabriel Moreno
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Mason Montgomery
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Luke Keaschall
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Royce Lewis
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Cade Cavalli
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Bailey Ober
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Reynaldo Lopez
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Brayan Rocchio
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Lane Thomas
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Masyn Winn
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