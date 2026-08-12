3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Walker Jenkins, Zac Veen, Michael Arroyo

August 12, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Walker Jenkins, Zac Veen, Michael Arroyo - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing some of the game's top prospects ahead of their MLB debuts can not only save a fantasy manager some crucial FAAB dollars, but also provide them with a lottery ticket.

In this piece, we will check in on three of the game's top-hitting prospects (all at the Triple-A level) and determine whether they are top stash targets.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 57 G, .280/.375/.463, 16 2B, 6 HR, 11 SB

Outfielder Walker Jenkins is the Twins' No. 1 prospect, and he should be with the big league club in the coming weeks.

For the first time in his young career, @WalkerJenkins6 has homered twice in a game. He demolishes this changeup 400 feet to right field. Over his last 36 games, Jenkins is hitting .326 (45-138). Go ahead #MNTwins fans, have at it pic.twitter.com/vhATGdWzbQ — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) August 7, 2026

Although he has struggled to stay healthy, when he has been on the field, Jenkins has been impressive, slashing .280/.375/.463 with six home runs and 11 stolen bases across 251 Triple-A plate appearances.

Jenkins has the upside to become a five-category fantasy stud and projects as a potential top-20 outfielder. The 21-year-old possesses excellent bat-to-ball skills, 55-grade raw power, and enough speed to steal 20-plus bases over a full season.

The biggest concern with Jenkins has always been his ability to stay healthy. Last season, he dealt with a quad strain and a left hamstring strain before re-aggravating the hamstring this year. He then suffered an AC joint sprain after crashing into the outfield wall.

However, Jenkins appears to be fully healthy now, and he has been on a tear. Since June 17, he is batting .319 with two home runs, 10 doubles, five stolen bases, and only 19 strikeouts compared to 13 walks.

While the Twins added talent at the trade deadline and are pushing for the playoffs, Jenkins remains a strong candidate to make his debut down the stretch and should be in Minnesota by September.

If you have a minor league roster spot, Jenkins is worth stashing in any league. Otherwise, he's worth adding in 15-team leagues and formats with five starting outfielders, and he should be rostered everywhere once he reaches the majors.

- Written by Marty Tallman

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 100 G, .327/.402/.625, 24 HR, 18 SB

Outfielder Zac Veen has been one of the hottest hitters in Triple-A over the past two weeks.

Zac Veen over his past 8 games following this roundtripper: 🟣 35 total bases

🟣 10 XBH

🟣 1.503 OPS@Rockies | @ABQTopes pic.twitter.com/v3eUclf6MY — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2026

At this point, it feels like only a matter of time before the Rockies give him another shot in the majors.

The ninth overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Veen spent years ranking among Colorado's top prospects before injuries to his wrist, back, thumb, and lower body repeatedly stalled his development.

He finally made his major league debut late last season, but the transition didn't go as planned. Veen slashed just .118/.189/.235 with one home run, two stolen bases, and a 4 wRC+ across 37 plate appearances.

He later admitted he pressed from the moment he arrived, getting away from his approach and expanding the strike zone in an attempt to force results.

That version of Veen hasn't shown up in 2026. Back at Triple-A, he's looked far more confident at the plate, slashing .315/.389/.603 with 21 home runs, 16 stolen bases, and a 131 wRC+ across his first 427 plate appearances.

Veen should already be stashed in 15-team leagues that start five outfielders. Once he's back in Colorado, he has the upside to be rostered in all fantasy formats, especially with half of his games coming at Coors Field.

-Written by Marty Tallman

Michael Arroyo, INF, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 26 G, .327/.395/.582, 8 2B, 6 HR, 2 SB

Seattle Mariners second base/outfield prospect Michael Arroyo has been good since his promotion to Triple-A Tacoma, batting .327 in 26 games with the Rainiers to go with six home runs. Arroyo is the No. 5 prospect in the Mariners system and boasts a 55-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and a 50-grade run tool. The 21-year-old second base/outfielder is making a real push for a chance at an MLB debut.

Cole Young is currently atop the depth chart at second base for Seattle, and the outfield is full of some veteran players. Barring an injury, it might be a hard path to clear playing time for Arroyo. He's looking like he might be a wait-and-see at this point, especially after Seattle traded for Taylor Ward in the outfield.

Arroyo, at just 21 years old, is showing great signs at Triple-A, so the Mariners may want to give him a shot at the big leagues, but it's difficult to stash him late this season.

- Written by Brian Buckey

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, River Ryan, Cooper Ingle, Shane Drohan, A.J. Ewing, Walbert Urena, Heliot Ramos, Yoendrys Gomez, Luis Robert Jr., Grant Taylor, JJ Bleday, Ryan Jeffers, Dylan Crews, Dominic Canzone, Cooper Pratt, Braden Montgomery, Yainer Diaz, Garrett Mitchell, Brandon Pfaadt, Jose Caballero, Will Warren. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, River Ryan, Cooper Ingle, Shane Drohan, A.J. Ewing, Walbert Urena, Heliot Ramos, Yoendrys Gomez, Luis Robert Jr., Grant Taylor, JJ Bleday, Ryan Jeffers, Dylan Crews, Dominic Canzone, Cooper Pratt, Braden Montgomery, Yainer Diaz, Garrett Mitchell, Brandon Pfaadt, Jose Caballero, Will Warren:

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