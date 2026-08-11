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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Charlie Condon

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Jonah Tong - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Charlie Condon - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

During the opening months of the 2026 season, managers have seen many top prospects earn the call to the bigs and make an immediate impact, like Payton Tolle and Carson Benge, and even more recently, like Max Clark.

Below, we will look at two pitching prospects whose redraft value has begun to increase, as well as one of the top sluggers at the Triple-A level.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Jonah Tong, SP, New York Mets

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 85 2/3 IP, 5.46 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 103 SO, 49 BB

New York Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong dominated the minors in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 160 strikeouts across 113 innings pitched at Single-A, High-A, and Double-A in 2024, and then finished with a 1.43 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 179 strikeouts across 113 2/3 innings pitched at Double-A and Triple-A last year.

Unfortunately, Tong has really struggled at the Triple-A level this season. He currently owns a 5.46 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts across 85 2/3 innings. If there is any silver lining to the right-hander's 2026 campaign, it's that his stuff is still looking good despite the results on the mound. The Mets' No. 2 prospect has a 28% strikeout rate, 28.7% whiff rate, and a 13% swinging strike rate.

New York will likely want Tong to string together a few nice outings in a row before calling him up. However, his time in the big leagues again could be coming, especially since the Mets are not competing for a postseason spot in the final weeks. They might want to get an extended look at Tong in the big leagues before the offseason hits.

With the swing-and-miss stuff still there for the 23-year-old, he's worth stashing in extremely deep leagues in Week 20.

- Written by Joey Pollizze

 

River Ryan, SP, Detroit Tigers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 36 1/3 IP, 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 43 SO, 8 BB

The Detroit Tigers made a big move at the trade deadline by dealing away back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In return, the Tigers received three prospects in outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander Brady Smith, and right-hander River Ryan. The headline of this package back to Detroit was obviously Hope, but Ryan is a solid piece as well.

Ryan is on the older side at 27 years old. He was selected in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres and has been derailed by injuries over the last few years. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 and missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from that elbow injury. This year, he has been limited to only eight starts after landing on the injured list twice.

Ryan is currently on the IL as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring strain he suffered in mid-June. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Tigers eventually call him up later in the year to see what he's got. Detroit sold at the deadline and will likely want to get a hard look at the 27-year-old before the end of the season.

That's why he's worth a stash in some formats. He had a 1.33 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 20 1/3 innings in four starts with the Dodgers back in 2024 and has shown some good things in his limited innings at Triple-A this season. Despite having a 4.46 ERA across 36 1/3 innings, Ryan has a 3% barrel rate, a 27.2% strikeout rate, 5.1% walk rate, and 31.2% chase rate in the minors.

-Written by Joey Pollizze

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 96 G, .282/.397/.542, 18 2B, 22 HR, 6 SB

Charlie Condon has done everything he can in the minors to earn a promotion, and he should make his major league debut within the next few weeks.

Across 96 Triple-A games this season, Condon is slashing .282/.397/.542 with 22 home runs and six stolen bases, good for a 128 wRC+.

The Rockies' No. 1 prospect has lived up to his reputation as an elite power hitter, pairing his 70-grade raw power with a manageable 25% strikeout rate, an outstanding 18% chase rate, and a 13.1% walk rate.

Condon has spent most of his time at first base, but he can also handle either corner outfield spot, giving Colorado multiple ways to get his bat into the lineup.

The only thing keeping him in Triple-A appears to be service-time and rookie eligibility considerations.

If the Rockies wait a little longer before promoting him, Condon would retain his rookie status for 2027 and enter next season as one of the favorites for National League Rookie of the Year.

He's worth stashing in 12-team leagues right now, and once he's promoted, he should be rostered in every fantasy format.

When you combine his power with Coors Field, the fantasy upside is obvious.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
7 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
8 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
9 Angel Genao **Promoted INF Guardians
10 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
11 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Jonah Tong SP Mets
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
18 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
21 River Ryan SP Tigers
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
24 Michael Forret SP Orioles
25 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Charlie Condon, Jake Mangum, David Peterson, Brandyn Garcia, Luke Weaver, Noah Cameron, Jackson Holliday, Kade Anderson, Robert Gasser. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Charlie Condon, Jake Mangum, David Peterson, Brandyn Garcia, Luke Weaver, Noah Cameron, Jackson Holliday, Kade Anderson, Robert Gasser:

Charlie Condon
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Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
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Max Clark
Charlie Condon
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Clay Holmes
Charlie Condon
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George Lombard Jr.
Charlie Condon
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Shane Bieber
Charlie Condon
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
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Robert Gasser
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Nolan Arenado
Charlie Condon
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Luke Weaver
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Cole Young
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Zach Thornton
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
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Luis Lara
Charlie Condon
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Jake Mangum
Charlie Condon
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Masyn Winn
Charlie Condon
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Brayan Rocchio
Charlie Condon
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Reynaldo Lopez
Charlie Condon
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Bailey Ober
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Ty France
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Walbert Urena
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Chase Meidroth
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Gleyber Torres
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Alex Lange
Charlie Condon
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Lane Thomas
Charlie Condon
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Kade Anderson
Charlie Condon
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Joshua Baez
Charlie Condon
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Francisco Alvarez
Charlie Condon
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Braden Montgomery
Charlie Condon
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Merrill Kelly
Charlie Condon
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JJ Bleday
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Gage Jump
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AJ Smith-Shawver
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Charlie Condon
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Max Clark
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George Lombard Jr.
Robert Gasser
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Tommy White
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Ty France
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Luis Robert Jr.
Robert Gasser
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Spencer Steer
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vs
Walbert Urena
Robert Gasser
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Brandon Pfaadt
Robert Gasser
vs
Chase Meidroth
Robert Gasser
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Willi Castro
Robert Gasser
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Jasson Dominguez
Robert Gasser
vs
Henry Bolte
Robert Gasser
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Robert Gasser
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Gleyber Torres
Robert Gasser
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Bryce Eldridge
Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
vs
Alex Lange
Robert Gasser
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Lane Thomas
Robert Gasser
vs
Kade Anderson
Robert Gasser
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Joshua Baez
Robert Gasser
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Francisco Alvarez
Robert Gasser
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Braden Montgomery
Robert Gasser
vs
Merrill Kelly
Robert Gasser
vs
JJ Bleday
Robert Gasser
vs
Dominic Canzone
Robert Gasser
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Tristan Peters
Robert Gasser
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Ryan Jeffers
Robert Gasser
vs
Brandon Sproat
Robert Gasser
vs
Royce Lewis
Robert Gasser
vs
Mason Montgomery
Robert Gasser
vs
Tommy Edman
Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Gage Jump
Robert Gasser
vs
Josh Bell
Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Gabriel Moreno
Robert Gasser
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Cade Cavalli
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Logan Henderson
Robert Gasser
vs
Joey Cantillo
Robert Gasser
vs
Griffin Jax
Robert Gasser
vs
Ian Seymour
Robert Gasser
vs
Grant Taylor

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Downs

Back at Practice
Alec Pierce

Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
CFB

Northwestern Football to Receive $35 Million Donation Over Next Three Years
Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Rickie Fowler

Keeps Heat on Heading to Memphis
Corey Conners

Makes Playoffs Behind Strong June and July Push
Ludvig Aberg

Enters the Playoffs Inside the Top 10 at Memphis
Rory McIlroy

Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young

Needs to Find Putter at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele

Has Chance to Compete at FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in Right Direction For FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship Following Missed Cut
Matt Fitzpatrick

Looking to Continue Outstanding Season
Wyndham Clark

Needs Bounce-Back At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship In Excellent Form
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
CFB

Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Practice With Soreness
DeAndre Hopkins

Accuses Steve Keim Over 2022 PED Test
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Monday With Tightness
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Hunter Henry

Signs Two-Year Extension with Patriots
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
CFB

Trey'Dez Green to be "Leaned on Early and Often" in LSU's New Offense
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss the Preseason, Could Still Play in Week 1
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
NBA

Trendon Watford Stays on EuroLeague Radar
Davion Mitchell

Slims Down for Contract Year
Miami Heat

Heat Eye Gabe Vincent for Guard Depth
CFB

Derrek Cooper, Ryan Niblett Shine During First Week of Texas Camp
CFB

Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh Headline Deep Indiana Wide Receiver Room
CFB

Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Jared Goff

Will Sit Out Entire Preseason
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Sharing First-Team Work
CFB

Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day 1 Starter
CFB

Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
CFB

Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Bryce Young

Will Play in Preseason Game Against Buffalo
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
CFB

Jekail Middlebrook Has "Run Away" with Virginia's RB1 Job
Fernando Mendoza

Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Malik Nabers

Optimism That Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
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