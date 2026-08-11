3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Charlie Condon

August 11, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Charlie Condon - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

During the opening months of the 2026 season, managers have seen many top prospects earn the call to the bigs and make an immediate impact, like Payton Tolle and Carson Benge, and even more recently, like Max Clark.

Below, we will look at two pitching prospects whose redraft value has begun to increase, as well as one of the top sluggers at the Triple-A level.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Jonah Tong, SP, New York Mets

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 85 2/3 IP, 5.46 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 103 SO, 49 BB

New York Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong dominated the minors in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 160 strikeouts across 113 innings pitched at Single-A, High-A, and Double-A in 2024, and then finished with a 1.43 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 179 strikeouts across 113 2/3 innings pitched at Double-A and Triple-A last year.

Unfortunately, Tong has really struggled at the Triple-A level this season. He currently owns a 5.46 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts across 85 2/3 innings. If there is any silver lining to the right-hander's 2026 campaign, it's that his stuff is still looking good despite the results on the mound. The Mets' No. 2 prospect has a 28% strikeout rate, 28.7% whiff rate, and a 13% swinging strike rate.

Jonah Tong allowed five homers, including back-to-back-to-back shots this afternoon. His final line: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO Triple-A ERA sits at 5.46.#LGM pic.twitter.com/xOkmlHY0Pv — MetsMinors.Net (@Mets_Minors) August 5, 2026

New York will likely want Tong to string together a few nice outings in a row before calling him up. However, his time in the big leagues again could be coming, especially since the Mets are not competing for a postseason spot in the final weeks. They might want to get an extended look at Tong in the big leagues before the offseason hits.

With the swing-and-miss stuff still there for the 23-year-old, he's worth stashing in extremely deep leagues in Week 20.

- Written by Joey Pollizze

River Ryan, SP, Detroit Tigers

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 36 1/3 IP, 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 43 SO, 8 BB

The Detroit Tigers made a big move at the trade deadline by dealing away back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In return, the Tigers received three prospects in outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander Brady Smith, and right-hander River Ryan. The headline of this package back to Detroit was obviously Hope, but Ryan is a solid piece as well.

Dodgers President Andrew Friedman is closely watching River Ryan’s bullpen today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nkoK7Opksu — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) February 14, 2026

Ryan is on the older side at 27 years old. He was selected in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres and has been derailed by injuries over the last few years. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 and missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from that elbow injury. This year, he has been limited to only eight starts after landing on the injured list twice.

Ryan is currently on the IL as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring strain he suffered in mid-June. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Tigers eventually call him up later in the year to see what he's got. Detroit sold at the deadline and will likely want to get a hard look at the 27-year-old before the end of the season.

That's why he's worth a stash in some formats. He had a 1.33 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 20 1/3 innings in four starts with the Dodgers back in 2024 and has shown some good things in his limited innings at Triple-A this season. Despite having a 4.46 ERA across 36 1/3 innings, Ryan has a 3% barrel rate, a 27.2% strikeout rate, 5.1% walk rate, and 31.2% chase rate in the minors.

-Written by Joey Pollizze

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 96 G, .282/.397/.542, 18 2B, 22 HR, 6 SB

Charlie Condon has done everything he can in the minors to earn a promotion, and he should make his major league debut within the next few weeks.

Across 96 Triple-A games this season, Condon is slashing .282/.397/.542 with 22 home runs and six stolen bases, good for a 128 wRC+.

MLB's No. 69 prospect Charlie Condon crushes his system-leading 22nd homer of the year -- 109.6 mph | 446 ft 💥@Rockies | @ABQTopes pic.twitter.com/NcYxkF2NNM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2026

The Rockies' No. 1 prospect has lived up to his reputation as an elite power hitter, pairing his 70-grade raw power with a manageable 25% strikeout rate, an outstanding 18% chase rate, and a 13.1% walk rate.

Condon has spent most of his time at first base, but he can also handle either corner outfield spot, giving Colorado multiple ways to get his bat into the lineup.

The only thing keeping him in Triple-A appears to be service-time and rookie eligibility considerations.

If the Rockies wait a little longer before promoting him, Condon would retain his rookie status for 2027 and enter next season as one of the favorites for National League Rookie of the Year.

He's worth stashing in 12-team leagues right now, and once he's promoted, he should be rostered in every fantasy format.

When you combine his power with Coors Field, the fantasy upside is obvious.

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Luis Robert Jr. Walker Jenkins vs Kenley Jansen Yoendrys Gomez vs Tommy Edman Willi Castro vs Jake Burger Ty France vs Troy Melton Merrill Kelly vs Tristan Peters Henry Bolte vs Shane Drohan Bailey Ober vs Troy Melton Brandon Pfaadt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jake Burger Ty France vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Tommy Edman Willi Castro vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Troy Melton Merrill Kelly vs Shane Drohan Bailey Ober vs Troy Melton Brandon Pfaadt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kenley Jansen Yoendrys Gomez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Charlie Condon, Jake Mangum, David Peterson, Brandyn Garcia, Luke Weaver, Noah Cameron, Jackson Holliday, Kade Anderson, Robert Gasser. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Jonah Tong, River Ryan, Charlie Condon, Jake Mangum, David Peterson, Brandyn Garcia, Luke Weaver, Noah Cameron, Jackson Holliday, Kade Anderson, Robert Gasser:

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