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Fantasy Football League-Losing Picks: 5 Early Round Draft Avoids for 2026

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2025 Fantasy Football Early-Round Best Ball Busts, Overvalued

Frank Ammirante's players to avoid in the first five rounds of 2026 fantasy football leagues. His early round fantasy draft avoids and busts, including Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, and more.

The 2026 NFL season is fast approaching. Fantasy football draft prep is heating up, meaning it's time to dive into my league-losing picks for the upcoming year. Last season, I listed Nico Collins, Brock Bowers, Breece Hall, Jameson Williams, and Courtland Sutton as landmines to avoid. While not all of those players were "league-losing picks," a couple of them, like Bowers, were correct calls.

Let's try to build on last season's result with five more league-losing picks to avoid for the 2026 NFL season. Each of these players is being taken in the first five rounds in fantasy football drafts right now. I wanted to focus on expensive picks because they're more detrimental to your team if they end up being busts.

So, without further ado, find out why Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, Rashee Rice, Malik Nabers, and DJ Moore are players to avoid.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Christian McCaffrey - RB, San Francisco 49ers

Underdog ADP: 6.5 (RB3)

CMC turned in a phenomenal season last year, rushing for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while hauling in 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns. He ended up finishing as the overall RB1 in full-PPR formats, ahead of Bijan Robinson by 2.7 fantasy points per game.

It was yet another special season for one of the best running backs and most productive players we've ever seen in fantasy football. I know several fantasy football managers like to lean into uncertainty, stating that "they don't predict injuries," but this doesn't feel like the year where you should invest in McCaffrey.

Here's why: We're talking about a 30-year-old running back with a lengthy injury history, fresh off a season where he had 311 carries and 102 receptions. That's over 400 touches. Using a first-round pick on a player like that has a ton of upside, but there's a lot of downside that has to be acknowledged as well.

Can we really trust CMC to play 17 games in 2026? Here's the other thing: When McCaffrey misses time, it's usually an extended absence. He played four games in 2024, seven in 2021, and three in 2020. There's a legit chance that he can totally crush your season this year.

Additionally, one overlooked aspect of a CMC fade is that he's actually shown some serious decline as a runner. This is masked by his insane workload as a receiver out of the backfield, but it's there.

Last season, CMC averaged only 3.9 yards per carry, which was his lowest since 2020. Watching him play, you could see that he had a lack of burst compared to previous seasons. This makes sense, as he has a ton of mileage on him.

Going back to the "I don't predict injuries" adage. I disagree. This is one of the highest risks you can take in fantasy football this year. Let someone else get enticed by McCaffrey's upside. There's simply too much risk in this profile.

 

De'Von Achane - RB, Miami Dolphins

Underdog ADP: 17.5 (RB11)

Achane is an explosive back who can make a major impact in the passing game. But there have been so many changes in his team context, making him a clear fade in 2026.

For one, former head coach Mike McDaniel is now the Chargers' offensive coordinator. When Achane came into the league, people didn't think he'd have a massive workload, but McDaniel gave it to him. Can we trust the new coaching staff led by Jeff Hafley to do the same?

You could say yes because Achane is that good. I wouldn't push back too much on that one, as I know he's an absolute stud. Which leads me to my next question: Do you want your second-round pick to be from one of the worst teams in the NFL?

Not only did the Dolphins lose McDaniel, but they also traded Jaylen Waddle. New quarterback Malik Willis has a bottom-tier receiving corps, with Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington leading the way. Additionally, having a scrambling quarterback like Willis instead of a statuesque pocket passer like Tua Tagovailoa means that we're likely to see a downgrade in receiving volume.

To sum all that up: Achane is in a new scheme with an inferior supporting cast headed for less receiving volume. The Dolphins are likely to win no more than three or four games. They're going to be blown out at times, where Achane is scripted out of the game, as the team has no reason to risk injury. The opportunity cost of taking Achane in the second round is simply way too high, so I'm out on him.

 

Rashee Rice - WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Underdog ADP: 25.5 (WR11)

Rice caught 53 of 78 targets for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season. After an offseason where he had knee surgery (albeit no structural damage) and more off-field issues, I have no interest in taking Rice this year.

He served a 30-day jail sentence from May 19 to June 16 during the offseason. There are just too many distractions here. It wouldn't surprise me if Rice was falling out of favor with the Chiefs.

Then, you have to consider that Patrick Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL. It's likely that the Chiefs are going to be a bit more run-heavy this year. They signaled these intentions when they signed Kenneth Walker III. Now, they can use Walker to take some pressure off Mahomes as he gets more comfortable in his recovery. Less passing volume means fewer opportunities for Rice.

On top of that, we have to acknowledge that Xavier Worthy played through a torn labrum last year. He had surgery on January 14 once the season was done to fix it. There's a good chance that this injury helps explain why Worthy was so ineffective last season. Now fully healthy, Worthy can make more of an impact in this offense compared to 2025. That could take away targets from Rice as well.

The bottom line is that Rice still comes at an expensive cost. I'd rather take someone like Chris Olave or DeVonta Smith at his ADP.

 

Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants

Underdog ADP: 37.6 (WR18)

Nabers is one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL, but he's coming off a torn ACL and meniscus. He then underwent a procedure to clean up scar tissue that had been restricting his knee extension. There's a reasonable chance that Nabers will be ready for Week 1, but there's also a risk that he'll be placed on the PUP list to start the season. That would cause him to miss the first four games.

Given that the Giants are still a rebuilding team, it would make sense for them to take a cautious approach with their most talented player. Do you really want to take a player who will miss the first four games in the early fourth round of your fantasy football draft?

I get it, the upside is high. But even when Nabers returns, it's going to likely take a couple of games before he gets rolling. That means you could be missing six games of regular Nabers production instead of four.

On top of that, the Giants are going to be a run-heavy offense with HC John Harbaugh. They telegraphed these intentions when they brought in Greg Roman as "senior offensive assistant" to go along with Matt Nagy, who is the offensive coordinator. I'm not too excited about this staff. They don't scream "creative play-callers" if you ask me.

So, here we have a player coming off a serious injury, likely to miss some time, playing for a run-heavy offense. I can take Colston Loveland at this ADP. I'm out on Nabers.

 

DJ Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills

Underdog ADP: 56.3 (WR27)

I get it, you're excited about Moore with the Bills because he gets to play with Josh Allen. But here's the thing: This is a wideout entering his age-29 season, playing in a run-heavy offense that likes to spread the ball around. Remember when the Bills traded for Amari Cooper a couple of years ago? This feels like the same situation.

There is still Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid in this offense. Not to mention the fact that Moore has been more underwhelming than you think.

So, here we have a wideout with WR27 ADP, which is his best finish in five of his last six seasons. Do we really expect a resurgence at this late stage of his career? Moore clearly has declined. He was reduced to more of a gadget player in his final year with the Bears. Ben Johnson preferred to feature Rome Odunze.

If you faded potential bounce-back veteran wide receivers, your hit rate would be quite high. Just think back to when Allen Robinson II joined the Rams. This is what this Moore to Buffalo move feels like.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, Rashee Rice, DJ Moore, Malik Nabers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, Rashee Rice, DJ Moore, Malik Nabers:

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Christian McCaffrey
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Christian McCaffrey
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Christian McCaffrey
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Breece Hall
Christian McCaffrey
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Davante Adams
Christian McCaffrey
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Christian McCaffrey
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Colston Loveland
Christian McCaffrey
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Ladd McConkey
Christian McCaffrey
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De'Von Achane
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George Pickens
De'Von Achane
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A.J. Brown
De'Von Achane
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Nico Collins
De'Von Achane
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Brock Bowers
De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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Chris Olave
De'Von Achane
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Chase Brown
De'Von Achane
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Kenneth Walker III
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Devonta Smith
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Rashee Rice
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Rashee Rice
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Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
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Rashee Rice
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Jordan Addison
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DJ Moore
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David Montgomery
DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
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Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
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Bhayshul Tuten
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DK Metcalf
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Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
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Malik Nabers
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Terry Mclaurin
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Malik Nabers
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Colston Loveland
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Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
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Bucky Irving
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Jordyn Tyson
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Joe Burrow
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Ja'Marr Chase
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vs
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vs
CeeDee Lamb
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Nico Collins
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Rome Odunze
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Jakobi Meyers

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Ronald Acuna Jr. Expected to Return This Weekend
Tarik Skubal

Brewers Getting Aggressive, Could Target Tarik Skubal at Trade Deadline
Travis Etienne Jr.

Fits Best on Contending Dynasty Rosters
Alec Pierce

Expected to be Limited in Camp After Ankle Surgery
Tetairoa McMillan

Practicing at Training Camp
Malik Nabers

Expected to Avoid PUP List to Open 2026 Season
Joe Mixon

Tells Former Teammates His Career is Over
Travis Kelce

Has Become One of Fantasy's Biggest Sleepers in 2026
Trae Young

Shifts to a Present-Focused Mindset After Injuries
Cameron Johnson

Nuggets Rebuff Salary-Dump Offers for Cameron Johnson
Anthony Davis

Wizards Plan to Extend Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors
Kawhi Leonard

Bennedict Mathurin's Free Agency Freezes
Miles Bridges

Suns Hope to Sign Miles Bridges to a Long-Term Extension
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Isn't Planning to Retire After Next Season
NBA

Mario Hezonja Rejects EuroLeague Insurance to Bet on the NBA
TreVeyon Henderson

the RB to Target in Patriots Backfield
Houston Rockets

Rockets Hire Shooting Guru Chip Engelland for Ime Udoka's Staff
Jaron Pierre Jr.

Comes Home on a Pelicans Two-Way Deal
Emanuel Miller

Spurs Release Two-Way Forward Emanuel Miller
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies and D'Angelo Russell Expected to Part Ways
David Jones-Garcia

Spurs Re-Sign G-League Standout David Jones-Garcia to Two-Way Deal
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Remains a Solid Pick at Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
Matthew Stafford

a Prime Dynasty Sell-High Candidate Ahead of 2026
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
James Cook III

Remains a High-End Running Back Option Entering 2026
Zach Charbonnet

Placed on PUP List
Jacoby Brissett

to Report for Start of Training Camp
Garrett Crochet

No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Khris Middleton

Hopes to Remain Impactful in Year 15
Cason Wallace

Ajay Mitchell to Take on Expanded Roles Next Season
Julius Randle

Nets Expect Big Things From Julius Randle
Bhayshul Tuten

Jaguars Expecting Big Year from Bhayshul Tuten
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
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