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Fantasy Football League-Winners: 5 Dark-Horse Overall TE1 Contenders (2026)

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Dalton Kincaid - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's dark-horse candidates to finish as the overall fantasy football TE1 in 2026. Target these five tight ends with league-winning upside, including Dalton Kincaid and more.

With rookie tight ends making a name for themselves and veteran tight ends proving to be productive members of our fantasy football society, the tight end position has never been deeper than it is today. However, every year there is a tight end or two who far surpasses expectations and their ADP.

It is perfectly acceptable to use an early draft pick to take one of the three elite tight ends from last season (George Kittle, Brock Bowers, and Trey McBride). For those keeping score at home, the top-12-scoring tight ends in PPR formats included McBride, Bowers, Kittle, Kyle Pitts Sr., Travis Kelce, Jake Ferguson, Harold Fannin Jr., Dallas Goedert, Tyler Warren, Juwan Johnson, Hunter Henry, and Dalton Schultz.

This article will explore five different tight ends who can be considered dark horses to finish as the TE1 in fantasy (top 12 at the position). The ADPs in this article come from Yahoo.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

ADP: 108.4, TE13

It seems every year Isaiah Likely is coined as a dark-horse candidate. Every year we have witnessed a two- to three-game stretch in which Likely looks like he fits the mold of a Jordan Reed-type tight end who could finish first or second on his team in targets.

With the move from Baltimore to New York, the promise of production has tagged along. While Malik Nabers has been on the mend for much of training camp, Likely has quickly become one of Jaxson Dart's favorite targets.

Then again, a look at the Giants’ depth chart is all one needs. Behind Nabers, the Giants will be counting on Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Malachi Fields, none of whom offer the athletic upside that Likely does.

Bottom line, when looking for dark-horse prospects with the highest likelihood of hitting, you need to find a player who will be the top target or, at the very least, the second option in a passing game, which Likely projects to be. Likely also has the stamp of approval of his head coach, whom he followed from Baltimore to New York this offseason.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Likely is being used more as a utility than as a traditional tight end. Throughout camp, Likely has been making plays at all three levels and is making Theo Johnson become more of an afterthought.

 

AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

ADP: 128.3, TE21

AJ Barner has earned his spot on this list. Last season, Barner caught 52 passes for 519 yards and earned a respectable 15.0% target share in an offense in which Sam Darnold was looking early and often toward Jaxon Smith-Njigba. One area in which Barner stood apart from his peers was in the end zone, where his six touchdown receptions tied Tucker Kraft for the eighth-highest mark among fellow tight ends.

When you add everything above and translate it to fantasy terms, you have yourself the reigning TE13 in fantasy, producing 143.9 fantasy points in 16 contests.

The fact that Barner finished as the TE13 and is coming off the board as the TE21 is an absolute travesty. Barner never left the field, as he has proved to be an exceptional blocker with decent receiving ability. It’s his ability to block that has effectively kept Elijah Arroyo off the field.

Barner's 76.5% catch rate was among the elite when focusing on tight ends who ran 290 or more routes. Barner also posted respectable metrics in terms of targets per route run (0.18) and yards per route run (1.41). Barner also finished eighth in red-zone targets and finished in the 87th percentile in EPA per play.

In the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship, Barner saw snap shares of 90% and 95%, proving your best ability is your availability. Super Bowl LX saw Barner produce 16.4 fantasy points for those keeping track at home.

 

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

ADP: 99.6, TE11

Dalton Kincaid enters the conversation with the highest ADP of any tight end on the list, but is a bit of an underdog because he missed six games due to injury last season and finished as the TE20 with 118.3 fantasy points.

However, that tells only a small part of Kincaid's story. While the production is easily overlooked on a points-per-game basis, Kincaid’s 10.3 fantasy points per game tied him for 12th with Juwan Johnson.

With Kincaid's injury, we have to identify and look at smaller sample sizes to determine his potential value this upcoming season. Among tight ends who ran at least 150 routes, Kincaid ranked first in targets per route run (0.24), first in yards per route run (2.77), and third in EPA per play. Kincaid only had 39 receptions, but those 39 receptions resulted in 571 receiving yards.

For Kincaid to finish in the top 12 when the dust settles, he is going to need to find a way to stay on the field. Over the last two seasons, Kincaid has missed nine games. During Kincaid's rookie season, he played in 16 contests, recording 73 receptions on 91 targets while producing 673 receiving yards.

 

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

ADP: 134.0, TE28
Once Greg Dulcich returned to the lineup in Week 9, the Dolphins tight end was a serviceable fantasy option, averaging a respectable 7.0 fantasy points per game and outscoring the likes of Dalton Kincaid, Oronde Gadsden II, and Isaiah Likely over that nine-game stretch.
In those nine contests, Dulcich recorded 26 receptions for 335 receiving yards, averaging 12.1 yards per reception. Among tight ends, that receiving yardage would rank 13th; that was more than Tyler Warren and Jake Ferguson, both of whom are being selected much earlier. Dulcich did so while both De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle were heavily involved in the offense.
Fast forward to 2026, and Waddle is now applying his trade in Denver, vacating 100 potential targets. Waddle also accounted for 910 receiving yards, or 27.5% of the entire Dolphins' passing total. The current state of the Dolphins pass-catchers after Achane leaves little to be desired. Malik Washington is tops on Miami’s depth chart, as are his 65 targets (among returning receivers). At the same time, Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell have failed to meet expectations thus far in their careers.
Dulcich has little competition for targets, and his 2.79 yards per route was second only to Kincaid over the previously mentioned period. Combine Dulcich’s lack of competition, his yards per route run, and one of the easiest fantasy schedules for tight ends, and he has all the makings of being a fantasy dark horse in 2026.
Considering Dulcich's current ADP of TE28, he’s a low-risk addition to the roster who you can draft late after securing a starter in the earlier rounds.

 

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

ADP: 129.5, TE24

With what Warren, Fannin, and Colston Loveland accomplished as rookies last season, expectations for Kenyon Sadiq, Eli Stowers, and even Max Klare have become unrealistic given the history of the tight end position. That said, if any of the 2026 rookie tight end class is in a position to replicate that production, the Jets' 16th overall selection is best positioned to succeed.

Sadiq entered training camp fully recovered from a hernia injury. He was immediately heavily involved in the Jets offense, becoming a focal point through the early portion of camp as the Jets have moved him around the formation.

Frank Reich is planning on incorporating heavier two-tight-end-sets with Geno Smith looking to distribute the ball. Looking over Smith's tendencies over the last couple of seasons, Smith has targeted the tight end position on 21.6% of his total pass attempts and 23.3% of Smith’s total passing yardage.

Now, Bowers played a prominent role in that, but even Noah Fant produced back in 2024, hauling in 48 passes for 500 receiving yards. In that 2024 season, not only was Fant useful, but Barner caught 30 of 38 targets for 245 yards.

You don’t have to be a fantasy football scholar to deduce that if Sadiq were to see anything close to the 102 targets the Seahawks duo saw in 2024, the path to production would easily follow.

As bad as the Jets' passing offense was in 2025, Mason Taylor still saw 65 targets in 13 contests; only Garrett Wilson was targeted more often. That said, Wilson only played in seven games.

Honorable Mentions: Dalton Schultz (TE25) and Gunnar Helm (TE29)

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Isaiah Likely, Dalton Kincaid, AJ Barner, Greg Dulcich, Kenyon Sadiq. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Isaiah Likely, Dalton Kincaid, AJ Barner, Greg Dulcich, Kenyon Sadiq:

Isaiah Likely
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Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
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Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
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Brenton Strange
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Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
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Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
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Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
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Chig Okonkwo
Isaiah Likely
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Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
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George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
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Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
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Oronde Gadsden II
Isaiah Likely
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T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
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Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
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Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
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Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
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Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
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Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
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Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
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Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
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Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
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Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
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Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
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Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
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Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
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Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
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Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
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Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
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Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
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George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
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Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
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Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
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Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
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Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
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Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
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Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
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Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
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Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
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Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
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Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
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Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
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Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
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Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
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T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
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Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
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Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
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Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
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Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
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Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
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Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
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Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
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Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
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Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
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Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
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Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
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David Njoku
AJ Barner
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Mike Gesicki
AJ Barner
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Colby Parkinson
AJ Barner
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Cade Otton
AJ Barner
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Kenyon Sadiq
AJ Barner
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Gunnar Helm
AJ Barner
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Greg Dulcich
AJ Barner
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Michael Mayer
AJ Barner
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Pat Freiermuth
AJ Barner
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Dalton Schultz
AJ Barner
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David Njoku
AJ Barner
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Evan Engram
AJ Barner
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Darnell Washington
AJ Barner
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Terrance Ferguson
AJ Barner
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T.J. Hockenson
AJ Barner
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Oronde Gadsden II
AJ Barner
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Dawson Knox
AJ Barner
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Chig Okonkwo
AJ Barner
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Juwan Johnson
AJ Barner
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Brenton Strange
AJ Barner
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Hunter Henry
AJ Barner
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Noah Gray
AJ Barner
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Brock Bowers
AJ Barner
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Trey McBride
AJ Barner
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Colston Loveland
AJ Barner
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Tyler Warren
AJ Barner
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Tucker Kraft
AJ Barner
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Sam Laporta
AJ Barner
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
AJ Barner
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Harold Fannin Jr.
AJ Barner
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Mark Andrews
Greg Dulcich
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Gunnar Helm
Greg Dulcich
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Kenyon Sadiq
Greg Dulcich
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Cade Otton
Greg Dulcich
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Pat Freiermuth
Greg Dulcich
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Dalton Schultz
Greg Dulcich
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Terrance Ferguson
Greg Dulcich
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T.J. Hockenson
Greg Dulcich
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AJ Barner
Greg Dulcich
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Oronde Gadsden II
Greg Dulcich
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Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
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Colby Parkinson
Greg Dulcich
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Chig Okonkwo
Greg Dulcich
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Juwan Johnson
Greg Dulcich
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Brenton Strange
Greg Dulcich
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Hunter Henry
Greg Dulcich
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Isaiah Likely
Greg Dulcich
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Michael Mayer
Greg Dulcich
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David Njoku
Greg Dulcich
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Evan Engram
Greg Dulcich
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Jake Ferguson
Greg Dulcich
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Darnell Washington
Greg Dulcich
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Brock Bowers
Greg Dulcich
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Trey McBride
Greg Dulcich
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Colston Loveland
Greg Dulcich
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Tyler Warren
Greg Dulcich
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Tucker Kraft
Greg Dulcich
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Sam Laporta
Greg Dulcich
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Greg Dulcich
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Greg Dulcich
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Mark Andrews
Kenyon Sadiq
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Gunnar Helm
Kenyon Sadiq
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Cade Otton
Kenyon Sadiq
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Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
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AJ Barner
Kenyon Sadiq
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Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
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Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
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Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
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Colby Parkinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kenyon Sadiq
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Chig Okonkwo
Kenyon Sadiq
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Juwan Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
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Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
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Hunter Henry
Kenyon Sadiq
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Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
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David Njoku
Kenyon Sadiq
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Evan Engram
Kenyon Sadiq
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Darnell Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
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Isaiah Likely
Kenyon Sadiq
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Dawson Knox
Kenyon Sadiq
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Brock Bowers
Kenyon Sadiq
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Trey McBride
Kenyon Sadiq
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Colston Loveland
Kenyon Sadiq
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Tyler Warren
Kenyon Sadiq
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Tucker Kraft
Kenyon Sadiq
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Sam Laporta
Kenyon Sadiq
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mark Andrews

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