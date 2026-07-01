👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Quinn Mathews

Link copied to clipboard!
Zac Veen - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Quinn Mathews - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-end prospects ahead of a promotion can provide managers with a potential must-start option for the remainder of the season.

In this piece, we will spotlight two of the hottest hitting prospects at the Triple-A level and an emerging pitcher in the St. Louis system.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 69 G, .322/.407/.568, 21 2B, 12 HR, 14 SB

The 24-year-old outfielder received his first taste of the majors last season, but the results were rough, as he slashed .118/.189/.235 with one home run and a 37.8% strikeout rate over 37 plate appearances.

It was a tiny sample, but opposing pitchers quickly exposed his biggest weakness, attacking him with breaking balls, especially sliders.

Veen has continued to struggle against sliders at Triple-A this season, posting just a .196 expected batting average (xBA) against the pitch. However, the encouraging news is that he's handled fastballs well and has done significant damage against sinkers.

Through 305 plate appearances at Triple-A, Veen is slashing .322/.407/.568 with 12 home runs, 14 stolen bases, and a 136 wRC+. The production has put him firmly back on the fantasy radar, and the Rockies' roster situation could open the door sooner rather than later.

Colorado's current outfield features Carrigg, Jake McCarthy, and Mickey Moniak, while Troy Johnston has handled much of the designated hitter role. That picture could change after the trade deadline.

Moniak, who is on a one-year deal, is widely viewed as the most likely outfielder to be moved, and if he is, that would create an opportunity for Veen. Over a full season, Veen has the upside to produce 15-20 home runs with double-digit stolen bases, and Coors Field only raises that ceiling.

He should be stashed in deeper NL-only leagues and is worth a look in 15-team mixed leagues when he does get called up again.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 75 G, .290/.414/.577, 18 2B, 20 HR, 3 SB

To no one's surprise, the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again loaded with talent from top to bottom. Their major league roster is stacked, and the pipeline isn't slowing down anytime soon.

One of the latest names forcing his way into the conversation is James Tibbs III. The Dodgers' No. 9 prospect has been putting on a show at Triple-A. Through 75 games, Tibbs is slashing .290/.414/.577 with 20 home runs and three stolen bases.

His 26.3% strikeout rate is a little higher than you'd like, but he more than makes up for it with an excellent 17.1% walk rate. More importantly, the quality of contact has been outstanding.

He's barreling the ball 18.4% of the time and owns a .291 ISO, a clear sign that the power is very real. He's been one of the most dangerous hitters in the Pacific Coast League.

The only thing standing between Tibbs and the majors is opportunity. The Dodgers don't have many lineup spots to hand out.

If healthy, Kyle Tucker and Andy Pages aren't going anywhere, and Teoscar Hernandez is expected back from his hamstring injury within the next week or so after beginning a rehab assignment.

Still, there are a few cracks in the door. Ryan Ward has managed just a 95 wRC+ over 59 plate appearances while slashing .204/.271/.444, while his 28.8% strikeout rate hasn't helped his case to stay up either.

Hernandez and Tucker have also battled injuries this season, and with October being the Dodgers' priority, regular rest days for their veteran outfielders are almost inevitable down the stretch.

It wouldn't take much for Tibbs to get his chance. Another injury or even an extended slump by Ward could be enough to earn him a promotion, and once he's in Los Angeles, it's hard to ignore the fantasy upside of any hitter getting regular at-bats in that lineup.

For now, Tibbs is worth stashing in NL-only formats. When he does get the call, and even if he begins on the strong side of a platoon, he has enough upside to be rostered in 15-team mixed leagues.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 60 2/3 IP, 4.01 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 SO, 42 BB

During the 2024 campaign, Mathews made a strong case to be viewed as a top pitching prospect as he progressed through the Cardinals system at a rapid rate. He began the season with Low-A but finished his season at Triple-A.

Overall, he logged a hefty 143 1/3 innings to the tune of a 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and a 202:49 K:BB. While a 2025 debut seemed all but certain, he took a massive step back as injuries limited him to just 99 innings of work.

As a result, the Stanford product's fantasy stock was at an all-time low ahead of spring training. As expected, the Cardinals opted for Mathews to be sent to Triple-A Memphis to begin his 2026 campaign. Like the previous season, Mathews endured even more struggles, allowing a high 25 runs (22 earned) over his first 35 2/3 innings.

However, since this rough skid, Mathews has looked far more like his 2024 self. Over his last 25 innings (five starts), the southpaw has struck out 32 hitters while posting an elite 1.80 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP. While his command still remains an issue (4.3 BB/9), he has improved in relation to the hefty 7.6 BB/9 he posted over that rough stretch to begin the season.

Currently, there is no clear role on the MLB roster for Mathews, as Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy have enjoyed strong starts this season. While their No. 5 option, Kyle Leahy, could provide an opening, the Cardinals will likely opt to keep the 25-year-old at Triple-A until he is fully ready for the major leagues.

If he can string together a handful of more impressive showings, a post-All-Star break call-up will be in play.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Cooper Pratt (MIL), Kahlil Watson (CLE)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH), Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Jacob Melton (TBR), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Quinn Mathews (STL), Brody Hopkins (TBR)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Kade Anderson SP Mariners July
3 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
4 Max Clark OF Tigers July
5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
6 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
7 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
8 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
9 River Ryan SP Dodgers July
10 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
11 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
12 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
13 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers July
14 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers July
15 Luis Lara OF Brewers July
16 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates July
17 Owen Murphy SP Braves July
18 Hagen Smith SP White Sox July
19 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
20 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
21 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees July
22 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees July
23 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs July
24 Wei-En Lin SP Athletics August
25 Jonah Tong SP Mets July

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Quinn Mathews, Jung Hoo Lee, Shane Bieber, Tanner Scott, Ryan O'Hearn, Jacob Wilson, Willi Castro, Dustin May, Griffin Jax. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Quinn Mathews, Jung Hoo Lee, Shane Bieber, Tanner Scott, Ryan O'Hearn, Jacob Wilson, Willi Castro, Dustin May, Griffin Jax:

Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Paul Sewald
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Willi Castro
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Alex Lange
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Daulton Varsho
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jake Burger
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Caleb Kilian
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Henry Bolte
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Royce Lewis
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Griffin Jax
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Shane Bieber
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Logan Henderson
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Grant Taylor
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Payton Tolle
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Colt Emerson
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Lawrence Butler
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tanner Scott
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Nick Lodolo
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Gage Jump
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Nasim Nunez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Carson Benge
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Josh Bell
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Carter Jensen
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Walbert Urena
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jacob Latz
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Ryan Weathers
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Hunter Greene
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Troy Melton
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Joshua Baez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Christian Scott
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Samad Taylor
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Dylan Crews
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tristan Peters
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Charlie Condon
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Max Clark
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Walker Jenkins
Shane Bieber
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Shane Bieber
vs
Grant Taylor
Shane Bieber
vs
Chase DeLauter
Shane Bieber
vs
Cade Cavalli
Shane Bieber
vs
Brandon Sproat
Shane Bieber
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Shane Bieber
vs
Joey Cantillo
Shane Bieber
vs
Colt Emerson
Shane Bieber
vs
Cole Carrigg
Shane Bieber
vs
Lawrence Butler
Shane Bieber
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Shane Bieber
vs
Chase Meidroth
Shane Bieber
vs
Daulton Varsho
Shane Bieber
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Shane Bieber
vs
Alex Lange
Shane Bieber
vs
Nasim Nunez
Shane Bieber
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Shane Bieber
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Shane Bieber
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Shane Bieber
vs
Josh Bell
Shane Bieber
vs
Braden Montgomery
Shane Bieber
vs
Walbert Urena
Shane Bieber
vs
Willi Castro
Shane Bieber
vs
Ryan Weathers
Shane Bieber
vs
Mickey Moniak
Shane Bieber
vs
Troy Melton
Shane Bieber
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Shane Bieber
vs
Joshua Baez
Shane Bieber
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Shane Bieber
vs
Nick Gonzales
Shane Bieber
vs
Paul Sewald
Shane Bieber
vs
Christian Scott
Shane Bieber
vs
Jake McCarthy
Shane Bieber
vs
Samad Taylor
Shane Bieber
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Shane Bieber
vs
Dylan Crews
Shane Bieber
vs
A.J. Ewing
Shane Bieber
vs
Curtis Mead
Shane Bieber
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Shane Bieber
vs
Sean Burke
Shane Bieber
vs
Samuel Basallo
Shane Bieber
vs
Aaron Ashby
Shane Bieber
vs
Jake Burger
Shane Bieber
vs
Blaze Jordan
Shane Bieber
vs
Caleb Kilian
Shane Bieber
vs
Shane Drohan
Shane Bieber
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Shane Bieber
vs
Jake Bennett
Shane Bieber
vs
Henry Bolte
Shane Bieber
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Shane Bieber
vs
Royce Lewis
Shane Bieber
vs
Kyle Teel
Shane Bieber
vs
Emilio Pagan
Shane Bieber
vs
Heliot Ramos
Shane Bieber
vs
Griffin Jax
Shane Bieber
vs
Andre Pallante
Shane Bieber
vs
Logan Henderson
Shane Bieber
vs
Kirby Yates
Shane Bieber
vs
Hunter Greene
Shane Bieber
vs
Jacob Latz
Shane Bieber
vs
Gage Jump
Shane Bieber
vs
Nick Lodolo
Shane Bieber
vs
Payton Tolle
Shane Bieber
vs
Mason Montgomery
Shane Bieber
vs
Mason Barnett
Shane Bieber
vs
Ian Seymour
Shane Bieber
vs
Noah Schultz
Shane Bieber
vs
Sean Manaea
Shane Bieber
vs
Javier Assad
Shane Bieber
vs
Kade Anderson
Shane Bieber
vs
Karson Milbrandt
Tanner Scott
vs
Nick Lodolo
Tanner Scott
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tanner Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Tanner Scott
vs
Payton Tolle
Tanner Scott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tanner Scott
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Tanner Scott
vs
Carson Benge
Tanner Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tanner Scott
vs
Carter Jensen
Tanner Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Tanner Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Tanner Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Tanner Scott
vs
Hunter Greene
Tanner Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Tanner Scott
vs
Royce Lewis
Tanner Scott
vs
Henry Bolte
Tanner Scott
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tanner Scott
vs
Caleb Kilian
Tanner Scott
vs
Jake Burger
Tanner Scott
vs
Samuel Basallo
Tanner Scott
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Tanner Scott
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tanner Scott
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tanner Scott
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tanner Scott
vs
Paul Sewald
Tanner Scott
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Tanner Scott
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tanner Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tanner Scott
vs
Willi Castro
Tanner Scott
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tanner Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tanner Scott
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tanner Scott
vs
Alex Lange
Tanner Scott
vs
Daulton Varsho
Tanner Scott
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Tanner Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tanner Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tanner Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tanner Scott
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tanner Scott
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Tanner Scott
vs
Shane Bieber
Tanner Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Tanner Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tanner Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tanner Scott
vs
Colt Emerson
Tanner Scott
vs
Lawrence Butler
Tanner Scott
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tanner Scott
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Tanner Scott
vs
Nasim Nunez
Tanner Scott
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Tanner Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Tanner Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Tanner Scott
vs
Ryan Weathers
Tanner Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Tanner Scott
vs
Joshua Baez
Tanner Scott
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tanner Scott
vs
Christian Scott
Tanner Scott
vs
Samad Taylor
Tanner Scott
vs
Sean Burke
Tanner Scott
vs
Aaron Ashby
Tanner Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Tanner Scott
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Tanner Scott
vs
Kirby Yates
Tanner Scott
vs
Clayton Beeter
Tanner Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tanner Scott
vs
Mason Barnett
Tanner Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Tanner Scott
vs
Jacob Webb
Tanner Scott
vs
Sean Manaea
Tanner Scott
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Tanner Scott
vs
Hogan Harris
Tanner Scott
vs
Dennis Santana
Tanner Scott
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Tanner Scott
vs
Javier Assad
Tanner Scott
vs
Jonathan Loaisiga
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Payton Tolle
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Logan Henderson
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Tanner Scott
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Griffin Jax
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Nick Lodolo
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Gage Jump
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Royce Lewis
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Travis Bazzana
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Henry Bolte
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Carson Benge
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Carter Jensen
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Caleb Kilian
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Jacob Latz
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Jake Burger
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Hunter Greene
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Jake McCarthy
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Paul Sewald
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Willi Castro
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Braden Montgomery
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Alex Lange
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Daulton Varsho
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Brandon Sproat
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Chase DeLauter
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Shane Bieber
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Grant Taylor
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Cade Cavalli
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Colt Emerson
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Lawrence Butler
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Nasim Nunez
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Josh Bell
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Walbert Urena
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Ryan Weathers
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Troy Melton
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Joshua Baez
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Christian Scott
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Samad Taylor
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Dylan Crews
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Curtis Mead
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Blaze Jordan
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Heliot Ramos
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Nolan Schanuel
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Sean Keys
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Tristan Peters
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Charlie Condon
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Max Clark
Ryan O'Hearn
vs
Walker Jenkins
Willi Castro
vs
Mickey Moniak
Willi Castro
vs
Braden Montgomery
Willi Castro
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Willi Castro
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Willi Castro
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Willi Castro
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Willi Castro
vs
Paul Sewald
Willi Castro
vs
Alex Lange
Willi Castro
vs
Jake McCarthy
Willi Castro
vs
Daulton Varsho
Willi Castro
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Willi Castro
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Willi Castro
vs
A.J. Ewing
Willi Castro
vs
Cole Carrigg
Willi Castro
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Willi Castro
vs
Joey Cantillo
Willi Castro
vs
Samuel Basallo
Willi Castro
vs
Brandon Sproat
Willi Castro
vs
Jake Burger
Willi Castro
vs
Chase DeLauter
Willi Castro
vs
Caleb Kilian
Willi Castro
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Willi Castro
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Willi Castro
vs
Shane Bieber
Willi Castro
vs
Henry Bolte
Willi Castro
vs
Grant Taylor
Willi Castro
vs
Royce Lewis
Willi Castro
vs
Cade Cavalli
Willi Castro
vs
Emilio Pagan
Willi Castro
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Willi Castro
vs
Griffin Jax
Willi Castro
vs
Colt Emerson
Willi Castro
vs
Logan Henderson
Willi Castro
vs
Lawrence Butler
Willi Castro
vs
Caleb Durbin
Willi Castro
vs
Chase Meidroth
Willi Castro
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Willi Castro
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Willi Castro
vs
Payton Tolle
Willi Castro
vs
Nasim Nunez
Willi Castro
vs
Sam Antonacci
Willi Castro
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Willi Castro
vs
Tanner Scott
Willi Castro
vs
Josh Bell
Willi Castro
vs
Nick Lodolo
Willi Castro
vs
Walbert Urena
Willi Castro
vs
Gage Jump
Willi Castro
vs
Ryan Weathers
Willi Castro
vs
Travis Bazzana
Willi Castro
vs
Troy Melton
Willi Castro
vs
Carson Benge
Willi Castro
vs
Joshua Baez
Willi Castro
vs
Carter Jensen
Willi Castro
vs
Nick Gonzales
Willi Castro
vs
Jacob Latz
Willi Castro
vs
Christian Scott
Willi Castro
vs
Hunter Greene
Willi Castro
vs
Samad Taylor
Willi Castro
vs
Dylan Crews
Willi Castro
vs
Curtis Mead
Willi Castro
vs
Blaze Jordan
Willi Castro
vs
Heliot Ramos
Willi Castro
vs
Cooper Pratt
Willi Castro
vs
Max Muncy
Willi Castro
vs
Denzer Guzman
Willi Castro
vs
Nolan Schanuel
Willi Castro
vs
Sean Keys
Willi Castro
vs
Tristan Peters
Willi Castro
vs
Charlie Condon
Willi Castro
vs
Max Clark
Willi Castro
vs
Walker Jenkins
Willi Castro
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Willi Castro
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Griffin Jax
vs
Logan Henderson
Griffin Jax
vs
Emilio Pagan
Griffin Jax
vs
Caleb Durbin
Griffin Jax
vs
Royce Lewis
Griffin Jax
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Griffin Jax
vs
Henry Bolte
Griffin Jax
vs
Payton Tolle
Griffin Jax
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Griffin Jax
vs
Sam Antonacci
Griffin Jax
vs
Caleb Kilian
Griffin Jax
vs
Tanner Scott
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake Burger
Griffin Jax
vs
Nick Lodolo
Griffin Jax
vs
Samuel Basallo
Griffin Jax
vs
Gage Jump
Griffin Jax
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Griffin Jax
vs
Travis Bazzana
Griffin Jax
vs
A.J. Ewing
Griffin Jax
vs
Carson Benge
Griffin Jax
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Griffin Jax
vs
Carter Jensen
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake McCarthy
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Latz
Griffin Jax
vs
Paul Sewald
Griffin Jax
vs
Hunter Greene
Griffin Jax
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Griffin Jax
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Griffin Jax
vs
Mickey Moniak
Griffin Jax
vs
Willi Castro
Griffin Jax
vs
Braden Montgomery
Griffin Jax
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Griffin Jax
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Griffin Jax
vs
Alex Lange
Griffin Jax
vs
Daulton Varsho
Griffin Jax
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Griffin Jax
vs
Cole Carrigg
Griffin Jax
vs
Joey Cantillo
Griffin Jax
vs
Brandon Sproat
Griffin Jax
vs
Chase DeLauter
Griffin Jax
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Griffin Jax
vs
Shane Bieber
Griffin Jax
vs
Grant Taylor
Griffin Jax
vs
Cade Cavalli
Griffin Jax
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Griffin Jax
vs
Colt Emerson
Griffin Jax
vs
Lawrence Butler
Griffin Jax
vs
Chase Meidroth
Griffin Jax
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Griffin Jax
vs
Nasim Nunez
Griffin Jax
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Griffin Jax
vs
Josh Bell
Griffin Jax
vs
Walbert Urena
Griffin Jax
vs
Ryan Weathers
Griffin Jax
vs
Troy Melton
Griffin Jax
vs
Joshua Baez
Griffin Jax
vs
Nick Gonzales
Griffin Jax
vs
Christian Scott
Griffin Jax
vs
Samad Taylor
Griffin Jax
vs
Sean Burke
Griffin Jax
vs
Aaron Ashby
Griffin Jax
vs
Shane Drohan
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake Bennett
Griffin Jax
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Griffin Jax
vs
Andre Pallante
Griffin Jax
vs
Kirby Yates
Griffin Jax
vs
Clayton Beeter
Griffin Jax
vs
Mason Montgomery
Griffin Jax
vs
Mason Barnett
Griffin Jax
vs
Ian Seymour
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Webb
Griffin Jax
vs
Noah Schultz
Griffin Jax
vs
Sean Manaea
Griffin Jax
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Griffin Jax
vs
Hogan Harris
Griffin Jax
vs
Dennis Santana
Griffin Jax
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Griffin Jax
vs
Javier Assad
Griffin Jax
vs
Kade Anderson
Griffin Jax
vs
Jonathan Loaisiga
Griffin Jax
vs
Karson Milbrandt

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Buy-Low Candidates: Unlucky Star Players
Top 101 Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!



REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Brock Bowers

Primed for a Monster Bounce-Back Season
Sam LaPorta

Will the Lions Consider Trading Sam LaPorta?
Jonathan Taylor

a Trade Candidate?
Myles Garrett

Set for Another 20-Sack Season?
Dan Vladar

Inks Five-Year Extension With Flyers
Dak Prescott

a Threat to Throw for 5,000 Yards in 2026?
Eetu Luostarinen

Signs Eight-Year, $40 Million Extension With Panthers
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
TOR

Nicholas Paul Shipped to Toronto
DET

Viktor Arvidsson Moves to Detroit
NYI

Islanders Pick Up Matias Maccelli on One-Year Contract
EDM

Oilers Snap Up Frederik Andersen
VEG

Rasmus Andersson Stays in Vegas on Seven-Year Deal
Leaky Black

Waived by Washington
AJ Johnson

Traded to Grizzlies
PIT

Andrei Kuzmenko Joins Penguins on One-Year Contract
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
LA

Mats Zuccarello Agrees to One-Year Deal With Kings
Santi Aldama

Moves to Dallas
TOR

Jack Roslovic Signs With Maple Leafs for Two Years
Tyson Foerster

Flyers Sign Tyson Foerster to Eight-Year Extension
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
SJ

Mason Marchment Takes his Talents to San Jose
SJ

Jacob Trouba Inks Four-Year, $33 Million Deal With Sharks
Matt Chapman

Heads to Injured List With Abdominal Strain
WAS

Boone Jenner Moves to Washington
Paul George

Lands in Boston
UTA

Anders Lee Links Up With Mammoth
Vincent Trocheck

Mammoth Acquire Vincent Trocheck From Rangers
Jaylen Brown

Traded to Philadelphia
Darnell Nurse

Traded to Sharks
TOR

Sergei Bobrovsky Joins Maple Leafs on Three-Year Deal
Ivan Demidov

Agrees to Eight-Year Extension With Canadiens
Nico Hischier

Signs Five-Year Extension With Devils
Dansby Swanson

Goes Nuclear on Wednesday as Cubs Sweep Padres
Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac Signs New Deal With Magic
Alijah Martin

Earns Multi-Year Deal With Toronto
Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes Joining the Jazz
Indiana Pacers

Kelly Oubre Jr. Picks the Pacers
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris Inks Two-Year Deal With San Antonio
Ryan Helsley

Dealing With Elbow Discomfort
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton Signs New Deal With Golden State
Ariel Hukporti

Moving From New York to Philadelphia
Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton Finds New Backup Role With Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers

Quentin Grimes Joins New-Look Lakers Squad
Los Angeles Lakers

Sandro Mamukelashvili Joins Lakers Frontcourt Rotation
Orlando Magic

Guard Jevon Carter Staying in Orlando
Corey Seager

Returning to Injured List With Back Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley Continuing Career With Boston
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Walker Kessler

Lakers Acquire Walker Kessler in Sign-And-Trade With Utah
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Boston Celtics

Mitchell Robinson Shipping Up to Boston
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
Brooklyn Nets

Moritz Wagner Moving From Orlando to Brooklyn
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Boston Celtics

Nikola Vucevic Returns Home to Orlando
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
ANA

A.J. Greer Lands Four-Year, $17 Million Deal With Ducks
Travis Hunter

Is Travis Hunter a Player to Target in Dynasty Leagues?
Bhayshul Tuten

a Clear 2026 Breakout Candidate
Mike Evans

Can Mike Evans Return to WR1 Form in 2026?
Chris Rodriguez Jr.

a Late-Round Value in 2026 Drafts
Jarquez Hunter

Unlikely to See a Role in 2026
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Corey Seager

Exits Early on Tuesday With Back Discomfort
NFL

Brendan Sorsby Won't Sue NFL, Plans to Prepare for 2027 Draft
Patrick Mahomes

to be Ready for 11-on-11 Work at Start of Training Camp?
Shohei Ohtani

Next Start Pushed Back to Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Scratched on Tuesday With Back Tightness
Hunter Greene

to Make 2026 Debut With Reds on Saturday
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. a "Long Shot" to Return Before All-Star Break
Malik Benson

Stands Out During OTAs and Minicamp
Curtis Samuel

Commanders to Take a Look at Curtis Samuel?
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders Growing Wary of Potentially Adding Brandon Aiyuk?
Rashid Shaheed

has "Big Spring," a Bigger Role Coming in 2026?
Jadarian Price

Won't Have High-Volume Role Right Away
Elijah Arroyo

Carries Stash Appeal for Dynasty Rebuilders
Tre Tucker

Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Sell High on Tre Tucker?
Jack Bech

a Buy-Low Candidate With New Offensive Infrastructure in Vegas?
Jonah Coleman

Profiles as a Priority Dynasty Stash Candidate Ahead of 2026
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Byron Buxton

Day-to-Day With Hip Impingement
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Headed to Injured List With Mild Calf Strain
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Leaves Early on Monday With Apparent Head Injury
Tyler Soderstrom

Lands on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Teoscar Hernández

Dodgers Reinstate Teoscar Hernandez From the Injured List
Marcus Semien

has Grade 3 Flexor Strain, Out 4-6 Weeks
Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

Sweeps First Two Stages, Earns First Top-Five Finish at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin

Gains the Season Points Lead Despite Underwhelming Sonoma Finish
Tyler Reddick

Loses the Regular-Season Points Lead After Car Trouble at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Knocked Out In The Second Round
Rafael Fiziev

Returns To The Win Column
Michel Pereira

Drops Decision At UFC Baku
Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Matheus Camilo

Shines At UFC Baku
Charles Johnson

Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Asu Almabayev

Gets Third-Round Submission Win
Elly De La Cruz

Sprains Ankle on Sunday, Set for Re-Evaluation on Monday
Oneil Cruz

Likely to Return After All-Star Break
Kyle Larson

Could be A Spoiler for the Win at Sonoma
Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Can Shane van Gisbergen Dominate at Sonoma Again?
Ty Gibbs

Speeds to First Road-Course Pole at Sonoma
Chase Elliott

Not His Normal Self This Weekend
Christopher Bell

Plans to Run Full Race at Sonoma
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Finally Back Up Qualifying Speed?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Crashes in Qualifying at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Set For UFC Baku Main Event
Rafael Fiziev

In Dire Need Of Victory
Michel Pereira

Set For UFC Baku Co-Main Event
Shara Magomedov

Returns At UFC Baku
Matheus Camilo

An Underdog At UFC Baku
Nazim Sadykhov

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Charles Johnson

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Asu Almabayev

A Favorite At UFC Baku
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Buy-Low Candidates: Unlucky Star Players
Top 101 Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings