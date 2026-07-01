3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Quinn Mathews

July 1, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Quinn Mathews - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-end prospects ahead of a promotion can provide managers with a potential must-start option for the remainder of the season.

In this piece, we will spotlight two of the hottest hitting prospects at the Triple-A level and an emerging pitcher in the St. Louis system.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 69 G, .322/.407/.568, 21 2B, 12 HR, 14 SB

The 24-year-old outfielder received his first taste of the majors last season, but the results were rough, as he slashed .118/.189/.235 with one home run and a 37.8% strikeout rate over 37 plate appearances.

It was a tiny sample, but opposing pitchers quickly exposed his biggest weakness, attacking him with breaking balls, especially sliders.

Veen has continued to struggle against sliders at Triple-A this season, posting just a .196 expected batting average (xBA) against the pitch. However, the encouraging news is that he's handled fastballs well and has done significant damage against sinkers.

Through 305 plate appearances at Triple-A, Veen is slashing .322/.407/.568 with 12 home runs, 14 stolen bases, and a 136 wRC+. The production has put him firmly back on the fantasy radar, and the Rockies' roster situation could open the door sooner rather than later.

Zac Veen with a leadoff homer—his 12th of the year—to extend his hit streak to 25!! B1: Isotopes 1, Bees 0 pic.twitter.com/O8WRxTwSdS — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) June 25, 2026

Colorado's current outfield features Carrigg, Jake McCarthy, and Mickey Moniak, while Troy Johnston has handled much of the designated hitter role. That picture could change after the trade deadline.

Moniak, who is on a one-year deal, is widely viewed as the most likely outfielder to be moved, and if he is, that would create an opportunity for Veen. Over a full season, Veen has the upside to produce 15-20 home runs with double-digit stolen bases, and Coors Field only raises that ceiling.

He should be stashed in deeper NL-only leagues and is worth a look in 15-team mixed leagues when he does get called up again.

-Written by Marty Tallman

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 75 G, .290/.414/.577, 18 2B, 20 HR, 3 SB

To no one's surprise, the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again loaded with talent from top to bottom. Their major league roster is stacked, and the pipeline isn't slowing down anytime soon.

One of the latest names forcing his way into the conversation is James Tibbs III. The Dodgers' No. 9 prospect has been putting on a show at Triple-A. Through 75 games, Tibbs is slashing .290/.414/.577 with 20 home runs and three stolen bases.

In the first half, @OKC_comets outfielder James Tibbs III led the PCL in multiple categories: #Dodgers ⚾️HR (20)

⚾️BB (57)

⚾️XBH (39)

⚾️TB (161)

⚾️R (64) 📸Ron Lane pic.twitter.com/sO6vLrSmKt — Logan Bourandas (@LoganBourandas) June 22, 2026

His 26.3% strikeout rate is a little higher than you'd like, but he more than makes up for it with an excellent 17.1% walk rate. More importantly, the quality of contact has been outstanding.

He's barreling the ball 18.4% of the time and owns a .291 ISO, a clear sign that the power is very real. He's been one of the most dangerous hitters in the Pacific Coast League.

The only thing standing between Tibbs and the majors is opportunity. The Dodgers don't have many lineup spots to hand out.

If healthy, Kyle Tucker and Andy Pages aren't going anywhere, and Teoscar Hernandez is expected back from his hamstring injury within the next week or so after beginning a rehab assignment.

Still, there are a few cracks in the door. Ryan Ward has managed just a 95 wRC+ over 59 plate appearances while slashing .204/.271/.444, while his 28.8% strikeout rate hasn't helped his case to stay up either.

Hernandez and Tucker have also battled injuries this season, and with October being the Dodgers' priority, regular rest days for their veteran outfielders are almost inevitable down the stretch.

It wouldn't take much for Tibbs to get his chance. Another injury or even an extended slump by Ward could be enough to earn him a promotion, and once he's in Los Angeles, it's hard to ignore the fantasy upside of any hitter getting regular at-bats in that lineup.

For now, Tibbs is worth stashing in NL-only formats. When he does get the call, and even if he begins on the strong side of a platoon, he has enough upside to be rostered in 15-team mixed leagues.

- Written by Marty Tallman



Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 60 2/3 IP, 4.01 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 SO, 42 BB

During the 2024 campaign, Mathews made a strong case to be viewed as a top pitching prospect as he progressed through the Cardinals system at a rapid rate. He began the season with Low-A but finished his season at Triple-A.

Overall, he logged a hefty 143 1/3 innings to the tune of a 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and a 202:49 K:BB. While a 2025 debut seemed all but certain, he took a massive step back as injuries limited him to just 99 innings of work.

As a result, the Stanford product's fantasy stock was at an all-time low ahead of spring training. As expected, the Cardinals opted for Mathews to be sent to Triple-A Memphis to begin his 2026 campaign. Like the previous season, Mathews endured even more struggles, allowing a high 25 runs (22 earned) over his first 35 2/3 innings.

However, since this rough skid, Mathews has looked far more like his 2024 self. Over his last 25 innings (five starts), the southpaw has struck out 32 hitters while posting an elite 1.80 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP. While his command still remains an issue (4.3 BB/9), he has improved in relation to the hefty 7.6 BB/9 he posted over that rough stretch to begin the season.

Currently, there is no clear role on the MLB roster for Mathews, as Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy have enjoyed strong starts this season. While their No. 5 option, Kyle Leahy, could provide an opening, the Cardinals will likely opt to keep the 25-year-old at Triple-A until he is fully ready for the major leagues.

If he can string together a handful of more impressive showings, a post-All-Star break call-up will be in play.

Quinn Mathews with another strikeout.

He follows up the 92 mph heater with a 76.6 mph curveball to strike out Brett Squires. Both pitches in the video pic.twitter.com/XWkJK8mu9g — Kyle Reis, 58% Neanderthal (@kyler416) May 29, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Cooper Pratt (MIL), Kahlil Watson (CLE)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH), Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Jacob Melton (TBR), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Quinn Mathews (STL), Brody Hopkins (TBR)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Quinn Mathews, Jung Hoo Lee, Shane Bieber, Tanner Scott, Ryan O'Hearn, Jacob Wilson, Willi Castro, Dustin May, Griffin Jax. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Quinn Mathews, Jung Hoo Lee, Shane Bieber, Tanner Scott, Ryan O'Hearn, Jacob Wilson, Willi Castro, Dustin May, Griffin Jax:

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