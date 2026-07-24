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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, George Lombard

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George Lombard Jr. - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, George Lombard Jr. - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing prospects ahead of their MLB promotion can not only save you some of your FAAB budget, but also provide you with a potential lottery ticket.

In this piece, we will look at two of the hottest bats at the Triple-A level and a budding ace who has put themselves firmly on the stash radar this season.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 44 G, .274/.380/.445, 12 2B, 15 HR, 9 SB

In a perfect world, Walker Jenkins would already be up with the Minnesota Twins and contributing to fantasy teams. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case yet as Jenkins has missed plenty of time as a professional, including some this season. But at the current moment, Jenkins is healthy, hitting well, and knocking on the door to the Majors.

Since returning to Triple-A St. Paul's lineup on June 23, Jenkins has slashed .297/.358/.514 in 19 games with 10 extra-base hits, two home runs, four steals, and nearly as many walks (7) as strikeouts (10). His metrics overall this season in Triple-A have been impressive as well. Jenkins is currently running a 91.2 mph AVG EV, 46.1% hard-hit rate, and an 8.6% barrel rate while making contact at a 93% clip in the zone and 82.5% overall.

Jenkins has the skills to be an impact fantasy outfielder across the board. And assuming he can avoid the IL for the remainder of the season, he should get a chance to showcase those skills in Minnesota at some point this summer.

- Written by Eric Cross

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

It's only a matter of time until the Seattle Mariners promote top prospect Kade Anderson. Anderson is the top pitching prospect in baseball and the No. 5 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline. After being drafted third overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, the southpaw has wasted no time in showing his full potential in the minors.

Anderson didn't start any games in the minors last year after being drafted, but he immediately began his professional career at Double-A Arkansas this season. The Mariners' top prospect then allowed just one run in his first 24 1/3 innings pitched with the Arkansas Travelers. That fast start made it clear that he could provide some meaningful innings for Seattle in 2026.

Outside of one clunker against Double-A Northwest Arkansas on May 15 (five earned runs across four innings pitched), Anderson has been rock solid on the mound. He has a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts across 72 2/3 innings pitched. The 22-year-old has allowed two runs or fewer in 13 of his 14 starts and has struck out at least eight batters in half of his outings (seven).

Anderson is leaving the Mariners no choice but to call him up shortly. He has a 37.5% K-BB%, .160 batting average against, 34.5% chase rate, 39.5% whiff rate, 41.4% strikeout rate, 19.3% swinging strike rate, 69.2% strike rate, and a 3.8% walk rate at Double-A this season. In his most recent start, the southpaw threw six innings of two-run ball with nine strikeouts.

While there is a logjam in Seattle's rotation right now, that could clear up in the next few weeks. The Mariners are reportedly shopping Luis Castillo ahead of August's trade deadline. If Castillo is eventually moved at this year's trade deadline, that would give Anderson a better chance to be called up shortly after.

It's hard not to imagine Seattle calling up Anderson at some point in the second half. The 22-year-old has been unreal on the mound in his first professional season, and he could help the Mariners down the stretch. That's enough reason to stash the southpaw in all formats in Week 17 of the fantasy baseball season.

-Written by Joey Pollizze

 

George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 46 G, .260/.398/.434, 15 2B, 5 HR, 8 SB

I'm starting to wonder if we see George Lombard Jr. up with the Yankees sooner rather than later. The Yankees lineup has really missed Aaron Judge over the last several weeks, slashing just .209/.264/.370 with a league-worst 74 wRC+ over the last 30 days. When a good team like this is in an offensive funk and has an exciting hitting prospect waiting in Triple-A, oftentimes we'll see that team bring up the prospect to try and provide a spark to the lineup.

That might end up being the case here.

I've admittedly been a bit lower than most on Lombard in my overall Top 500 prospect rankings, but I still believe he's a good prospect who could settle in as a useable fantasy shortstop. In 68 games this season, Lombard has racked up 23 doubles, 11 home runs, and 12 steals with a .281/.407/.502 slash line. And in Triple-A, he's recorded a 92.6 mph AVG EV and a 49.6% hard-hit rate with a 104.8 mph 90th percentile EV.

On the other hand, his zone and overall contact rates have been below-average, but Lombard walks at a high clip and has kept his strikeout rate under 20% this season. The longer the Yankees offense struggles, the louder the noise will get surrounding a potential callup for Lombard.

- Written by Eric Cross

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
4 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Zac Veen OF Rockies
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
15 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
16 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
17 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
18 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
19 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
20 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
21 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
24 River Ryan SP Dodgers
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Walker Jenkins, George Lombard Jr., Cooper Pratt, Ty France, Tommy White, Bailey Ober, Reynaldo Lopez, Brayan Rocchio, Masyn Winn Jake Mangum, Luis Lara, Clayton Beeter, Erik Miller, Zach Thornton, Michael McGreevy, Cole Young Andrew Kittredge, Luke Weaver, Nolan Arenado, Dalton Rushing, Robert Gasser Shane Bieber, Clay Holmes. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Walker Jenkins, George Lombard Jr., Cooper Pratt, Ty France, Tommy White, Bailey Ober, Reynaldo Lopez, Brayan Rocchio, Masyn Winn Jake Mangum, Luis Lara, Clayton Beeter, Erik Miller, Zach Thornton, Michael McGreevy, Cole Young Andrew Kittredge, Luke Weaver, Nolan Arenado, Dalton Rushing, Robert Gasser Shane Bieber, Clay Holmes:

Kade Anderson
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Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
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Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
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Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
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Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
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Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
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Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
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JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
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Gleyber Torres
Kade Anderson
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Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
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Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
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Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
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Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
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Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
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Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Grant Taylor
Walker Jenkins
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Clay Holmes
Walker Jenkins
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Charlie Condon
Walker Jenkins
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Shane Bieber
Walker Jenkins
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Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
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Robert Gasser
Walker Jenkins
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George Lombard Jr.
Walker Jenkins
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Dalton Rushing
Walker Jenkins
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Walker Jenkins
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Nolan Arenado
Walker Jenkins
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Luke Weaver
Walker Jenkins
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Andrew Kittredge
Walker Jenkins
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Cole Young
Walker Jenkins
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Michael McGreevy
Walker Jenkins
vs
Zach Thornton
Walker Jenkins
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Erik Miller
Walker Jenkins
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Clayton Beeter
Walker Jenkins
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Luis Lara
Walker Jenkins
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Jake Mangum
Walker Jenkins
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Masyn Winn
Walker Jenkins
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Walker Jenkins
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Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
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Jake McCarthy
Walker Jenkins
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Jose Caballero
Walker Jenkins
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Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
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A.J. Ewing
Walker Jenkins
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Sam Antonacci
Walker Jenkins
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Heliot Ramos
George Lombard Jr.
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Max Clark
George Lombard Jr.
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AJ Smith-Shawver
George Lombard Jr.
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Charlie Condon
George Lombard Jr.
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Walker Jenkins
George Lombard Jr.
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Clay Holmes
George Lombard Jr.
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Shane Bieber
George Lombard Jr.
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Robert Gasser
George Lombard Jr.
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Dalton Rushing
George Lombard Jr.
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Nolan Arenado
George Lombard Jr.
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Luke Weaver
George Lombard Jr.
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Andrew Kittredge
George Lombard Jr.
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Cole Young
George Lombard Jr.
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Michael McGreevy
George Lombard Jr.
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Zach Thornton
George Lombard Jr.
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Erik Miller
George Lombard Jr.
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Clayton Beeter
George Lombard Jr.
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Luis Lara
George Lombard Jr.
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Jake Mangum
George Lombard Jr.
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Masyn Winn
George Lombard Jr.
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Jose Caballero
George Lombard Jr.
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Jacob Wilson
George Lombard Jr.
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A.J. Ewing
George Lombard Jr.
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Curtis Mead
George Lombard Jr.
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Sam Antonacci
George Lombard Jr.
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Caleb Durbin
George Lombard Jr.
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Kody Clemens
George Lombard Jr.
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Kyle Karros
Cooper Pratt
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Cooper Pratt
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Ty France
Cooper Pratt
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Spencer Steer
Cooper Pratt
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Tommy White
Cooper Pratt
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Walbert Urena
Cooper Pratt
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Bailey Ober
Cooper Pratt
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Cooper Pratt
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Reynaldo Lopez
Cooper Pratt
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Chase Meidroth
Cooper Pratt
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Cooper Pratt
vs
Willi Castro
Cooper Pratt
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Masyn Winn
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jake Mangum
Cooper Pratt
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Henry Bolte
Cooper Pratt
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Luis Lara
Cooper Pratt
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Kerry Carpenter
Cooper Pratt
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Clayton Beeter
Cooper Pratt
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Gleyber Torres
Cooper Pratt
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Jose Caballero
Cooper Pratt
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Jacob Wilson
Cooper Pratt
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Mauricio Dubon
Cooper Pratt
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Nick Gonzales
Ty France
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Cooper Pratt
Ty France
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Tommy White
Ty France
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Luis Robert Jr.
Ty France
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Bailey Ober
Ty France
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Spencer Steer
Ty France
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Reynaldo Lopez
Ty France
vs
Walbert Urena
Ty France
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Ty France
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Ty France
vs
Masyn Winn
Ty France
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ty France
vs
Jake Mangum
Ty France
vs
Willi Castro
Ty France
vs
Luis Lara
Ty France
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Ty France
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Clayton Beeter
Ty France
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Henry Bolte
Ty France
vs
Erik Miller
Ty France
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Kerry Carpenter
Ty France
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Ty France
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T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
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Curtis Mead
Ty France
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
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Kody Clemens
Ty France
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Josh Bell
Ty France
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Jake Burger
Ty France
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Royce Lewis
Tommy White
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Ty France
Tommy White
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Bailey Ober
Tommy White
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Cooper Pratt
Tommy White
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Reynaldo Lopez
Tommy White
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Luis Robert Jr.
Tommy White
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Brayan Rocchio
Tommy White
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Spencer Steer
Tommy White
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Masyn Winn
Tommy White
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Walbert Urena
Tommy White
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Jake Mangum
Tommy White
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Brandon Pfaadt
Tommy White
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Luis Lara
Tommy White
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Chase Meidroth
Tommy White
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Clayton Beeter
Tommy White
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Willi Castro
Tommy White
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Erik Miller
Tommy White
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Jasson Dominguez
Tommy White
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Zach Thornton
Tommy White
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Henry Bolte
Tommy White
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Jose Caballero
Tommy White
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Curtis Mead
Tommy White
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Sam Antonacci
Tommy White
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Caleb Durbin
Tommy White
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Kyle Karros
Tommy White
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Mauricio Dubon
Tommy White
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy White
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Tommy Edman
Bailey Ober
vs
Tommy White
Bailey Ober
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Bailey Ober
vs
Ty France
Bailey Ober
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Bailey Ober
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Cooper Pratt
Bailey Ober
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Masyn Winn
Bailey Ober
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Luis Robert Jr.
Bailey Ober
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Jake Mangum
Bailey Ober
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Spencer Steer
Bailey Ober
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Luis Lara
Bailey Ober
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Walbert Urena
Bailey Ober
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Clayton Beeter
Bailey Ober
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Brandon Pfaadt
Bailey Ober
vs
Erik Miller
Bailey Ober
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Chase Meidroth
Bailey Ober
vs
Zach Thornton
Bailey Ober
vs
Willi Castro
Bailey Ober
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Michael McGreevy
Bailey Ober
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Bailey Ober
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Jake Bennett
Bailey Ober
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Troy Melton
Bailey Ober
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Jacob Latz
Bailey Ober
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Logan Henderson
Bailey Ober
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Joey Cantillo
Bailey Ober
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Griffin Jax
Bailey Ober
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Ian Seymour
Bailey Ober
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Grant Taylor
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Bailey Ober
Reynaldo Lopez
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Brayan Rocchio
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Tommy White
Reynaldo Lopez
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Masyn Winn
Reynaldo Lopez
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Ty France
Reynaldo Lopez
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Jake Mangum
Reynaldo Lopez
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Cooper Pratt
Reynaldo Lopez
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Luis Lara
Reynaldo Lopez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Reynaldo Lopez
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Clayton Beeter
Reynaldo Lopez
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Spencer Steer
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Erik Miller
Reynaldo Lopez
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Walbert Urena
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Zach Thornton
Reynaldo Lopez
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Brandon Pfaadt
Reynaldo Lopez
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Michael McGreevy
Reynaldo Lopez
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Chase Meidroth
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Cole Young
Reynaldo Lopez
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Willi Castro
Reynaldo Lopez
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Jake Bennett
Reynaldo Lopez
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Troy Melton
Reynaldo Lopez
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Jacob Latz
Reynaldo Lopez
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Logan Henderson
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Kenley Jansen
Reynaldo Lopez
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Griffin Jax
Reynaldo Lopez
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Ian Seymour
Brayan Rocchio
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Brayan Rocchio
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Masyn Winn
Brayan Rocchio
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Bailey Ober
Brayan Rocchio
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Jake Mangum
Brayan Rocchio
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Tommy White
Brayan Rocchio
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Luis Lara
Brayan Rocchio
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Ty France
Brayan Rocchio
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Clayton Beeter
Brayan Rocchio
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Cooper Pratt
Brayan Rocchio
vs
Erik Miller
Brayan Rocchio
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Luis Robert Jr.
Brayan Rocchio
vs
Zach Thornton
Brayan Rocchio
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Spencer Steer
Brayan Rocchio
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Michael McGreevy
Brayan Rocchio
vs
Walbert Urena
Brayan Rocchio
vs
Cole Young
Brayan Rocchio
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Brandon Pfaadt
Brayan Rocchio
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Andrew Kittredge
Brayan Rocchio
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Chase Meidroth
Brayan Rocchio
vs
Jose Caballero
Brayan Rocchio
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Jacob Wilson
Brayan Rocchio
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A.J. Ewing
Brayan Rocchio
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Curtis Mead
Brayan Rocchio
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Sam Antonacci
Brayan Rocchio
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Caleb Durbin
Brayan Rocchio
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Kody Clemens
Brayan Rocchio
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Luke Keaschall
Luis Lara
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Jake Mangum
Luis Lara
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Clayton Beeter
Luis Lara
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Masyn Winn
Luis Lara
vs
Erik Miller
Luis Lara
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Brayan Rocchio
Luis Lara
vs
Zach Thornton
Luis Lara
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Reynaldo Lopez
Luis Lara
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Michael McGreevy
Luis Lara
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Bailey Ober
Luis Lara
vs
Cole Young
Luis Lara
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Tommy White
Luis Lara
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Andrew Kittredge
Luis Lara
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Ty France
Luis Lara
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Luke Weaver
Luis Lara
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Cooper Pratt
Luis Lara
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Nolan Arenado
Luis Lara
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Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Lara
vs
Dalton Rushing
Luis Lara
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Spencer Steer
Luis Lara
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Lara
vs
Carson Benge
Luis Lara
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luis Lara
vs
Jose Caballero
Luis Lara
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luis Lara
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luis Lara
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luis Lara
vs
Heliot Ramos
Clayton Beeter
vs
Luis Lara
Clayton Beeter
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Erik Miller
Clayton Beeter
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Jake Mangum
Clayton Beeter
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Zach Thornton
Clayton Beeter
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Masyn Winn
Clayton Beeter
vs
Michael McGreevy
Clayton Beeter
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Brayan Rocchio
Clayton Beeter
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Cole Young
Clayton Beeter
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Reynaldo Lopez
Clayton Beeter
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Clayton Beeter
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Bailey Ober
Clayton Beeter
vs
Luke Weaver
Clayton Beeter
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Tommy White
Clayton Beeter
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Nolan Arenado
Clayton Beeter
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Ty France
Clayton Beeter
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Dalton Rushing
Clayton Beeter
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Cooper Pratt
Clayton Beeter
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Robert Gasser
Clayton Beeter
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Luis Robert Jr.
Clayton Beeter
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Troy Melton
Clayton Beeter
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Jacob Latz
Clayton Beeter
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Joey Cantillo
Clayton Beeter
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Kenley Jansen
Clayton Beeter
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Griffin Jax
Clayton Beeter
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Ian Seymour
Clayton Beeter
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Emilio Pagan
Clayton Beeter
vs
Grant Taylor
Erik Miller
vs
Clayton Beeter
Erik Miller
vs
Zach Thornton
Erik Miller
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Luis Lara
Erik Miller
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Michael McGreevy
Erik Miller
vs
Jake Mangum
Erik Miller
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Cole Young
Erik Miller
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Masyn Winn
Erik Miller
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Andrew Kittredge
Erik Miller
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Brayan Rocchio
Erik Miller
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Luke Weaver
Erik Miller
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Reynaldo Lopez
Erik Miller
vs
Nolan Arenado
Erik Miller
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Bailey Ober
Erik Miller
vs
Dalton Rushing
Erik Miller
vs
Tommy White
Erik Miller
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Robert Gasser
Erik Miller
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Ty France
Erik Miller
vs
Shane Bieber
Erik Miller
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Cooper Pratt
Erik Miller
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Troy Melton
Erik Miller
vs
Jacob Latz
Erik Miller
vs
Joey Cantillo
Erik Miller
vs
Kenley Jansen
Erik Miller
vs
Griffin Jax
Erik Miller
vs
Ian Seymour
Erik Miller
vs
Emilio Pagan
Erik Miller
vs
Grant Taylor
Zach Thornton
vs
Erik Miller
Zach Thornton
vs
Michael McGreevy
Zach Thornton
vs
Clayton Beeter
Zach Thornton
vs
Cole Young
Zach Thornton
vs
Luis Lara
Zach Thornton
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Zach Thornton
vs
Jake Mangum
Zach Thornton
vs
Luke Weaver
Zach Thornton
vs
Masyn Winn
Zach Thornton
vs
Nolan Arenado
Zach Thornton
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Zach Thornton
vs
Dalton Rushing
Zach Thornton
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Zach Thornton
vs
Robert Gasser
Zach Thornton
vs
Bailey Ober
Zach Thornton
vs
Shane Bieber
Zach Thornton
vs
Tommy White
Zach Thornton
vs
Clay Holmes
Zach Thornton
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Ty France
Zach Thornton
vs
Jake Bennett
Zach Thornton
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Troy Melton
Zach Thornton
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Jacob Latz
Zach Thornton
vs
Logan Henderson
Zach Thornton
vs
Joey Cantillo
Zach Thornton
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Griffin Jax
Zach Thornton
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Ian Seymour
Zach Thornton
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Grant Taylor
Michael McGreevy
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Zach Thornton
Michael McGreevy
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Cole Young
Michael McGreevy
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Erik Miller
Michael McGreevy
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Andrew Kittredge
Michael McGreevy
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Clayton Beeter
Michael McGreevy
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Luke Weaver
Michael McGreevy
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Luis Lara
Michael McGreevy
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Nolan Arenado
Michael McGreevy
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Jake Mangum
Michael McGreevy
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Dalton Rushing
Michael McGreevy
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Masyn Winn
Michael McGreevy
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Robert Gasser
Michael McGreevy
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Brayan Rocchio
Michael McGreevy
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Shane Bieber
Michael McGreevy
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Reynaldo Lopez
Michael McGreevy
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Clay Holmes
Michael McGreevy
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Bailey Ober
Michael McGreevy
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Walker Jenkins
Michael McGreevy
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Tommy White
Michael McGreevy
vs
Jake Bennett
Michael McGreevy
vs
Troy Melton
Michael McGreevy
vs
Jacob Latz
Michael McGreevy
vs
Logan Henderson
Michael McGreevy
vs
Joey Cantillo
Michael McGreevy
vs
Griffin Jax
Michael McGreevy
vs
Ian Seymour
Michael McGreevy
vs
Grant Taylor
Luke Weaver
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Luke Weaver
vs
Nolan Arenado
Luke Weaver
vs
Cole Young
Luke Weaver
vs
Dalton Rushing
Luke Weaver
vs
Michael McGreevy
Luke Weaver
vs
Robert Gasser
Luke Weaver
vs
Zach Thornton
Luke Weaver
vs
Shane Bieber
Luke Weaver
vs
Erik Miller
Luke Weaver
vs
Clay Holmes
Luke Weaver
vs
Clayton Beeter
Luke Weaver
vs
Walker Jenkins
Luke Weaver
vs
Luis Lara
Luke Weaver
vs
Charlie Condon
Luke Weaver
vs
Jake Mangum
Luke Weaver
vs
Max Clark
Luke Weaver
vs
Masyn Winn
Luke Weaver
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Luke Weaver
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Luke Weaver
vs
Troy Melton
Luke Weaver
vs
Jacob Latz
Luke Weaver
vs
Joey Cantillo
Luke Weaver
vs
Kenley Jansen
Luke Weaver
vs
Griffin Jax
Luke Weaver
vs
Ian Seymour
Luke Weaver
vs
Emilio Pagan
Luke Weaver
vs
Grant Taylor
Nolan Arenado
vs
Luke Weaver
Nolan Arenado
vs
Dalton Rushing
Nolan Arenado
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Nolan Arenado
vs
Robert Gasser
Nolan Arenado
vs
Cole Young
Nolan Arenado
vs
Shane Bieber
Nolan Arenado
vs
Michael McGreevy
Nolan Arenado
vs
Clay Holmes
Nolan Arenado
vs
Zach Thornton
Nolan Arenado
vs
Walker Jenkins
Nolan Arenado
vs
Erik Miller
Nolan Arenado
vs
Charlie Condon
Nolan Arenado
vs
Clayton Beeter
Nolan Arenado
vs
Max Clark
Nolan Arenado
vs
Luis Lara
Nolan Arenado
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Nolan Arenado
vs
Jake Mangum
Nolan Arenado
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Nolan Arenado
vs
Masyn Winn
Nolan Arenado
vs
Jose Caballero
Nolan Arenado
vs
Curtis Mead
Nolan Arenado
vs
Sam Antonacci
Nolan Arenado
vs
Caleb Durbin
Nolan Arenado
vs
Kyle Karros
Nolan Arenado
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Nolan Arenado
vs
Nick Gonzales
Nolan Arenado
vs
Tommy Edman
Dalton Rushing
vs
Nolan Arenado
Dalton Rushing
vs
Robert Gasser
Dalton Rushing
vs
Luke Weaver
Dalton Rushing
vs
Shane Bieber
Dalton Rushing
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Dalton Rushing
vs
Clay Holmes
Dalton Rushing
vs
Cole Young
Dalton Rushing
vs
Walker Jenkins
Dalton Rushing
vs
Michael McGreevy
Dalton Rushing
vs
Charlie Condon
Dalton Rushing
vs
Zach Thornton
Dalton Rushing
vs
Max Clark
Dalton Rushing
vs
Erik Miller
Dalton Rushing
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Dalton Rushing
vs
Clayton Beeter
Dalton Rushing
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Dalton Rushing
vs
Luis Lara
Dalton Rushing
vs
Jake Mangum
Dalton Rushing
vs
Masyn Winn
Dalton Rushing
vs
Samuel Basallo
Dalton Rushing
vs
Carter Jensen
Dalton Rushing
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Dalton Rushing
vs
Yainer Diaz
Dalton Rushing
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Dalton Rushing
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Clay Holmes
vs
Shane Bieber
Clay Holmes
vs
Walker Jenkins
Clay Holmes
vs
Robert Gasser
Clay Holmes
vs
Charlie Condon
Clay Holmes
vs
Dalton Rushing
Clay Holmes
vs
Max Clark
Clay Holmes
vs
Nolan Arenado
Clay Holmes
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Clay Holmes
vs
Luke Weaver
Clay Holmes
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Clay Holmes
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Clay Holmes
vs
Cole Young
Clay Holmes
vs
Michael McGreevy
Clay Holmes
vs
Zach Thornton
Clay Holmes
vs
Erik Miller
Clay Holmes
vs
Clayton Beeter
Clay Holmes
vs
Luis Lara
Clay Holmes
vs
Jake Mangum
Clay Holmes
vs
Masyn Winn
Clay Holmes
vs
Jake Bennett
Clay Holmes
vs
Troy Melton
Clay Holmes
vs
Jacob Latz
Clay Holmes
vs
Logan Henderson
Clay Holmes
vs
Joey Cantillo
Clay Holmes
vs
Griffin Jax
Clay Holmes
vs
Ian Seymour
Clay Holmes
vs
Grant Taylor

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