July 24, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, George Lombard Jr. - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing prospects ahead of their MLB promotion can not only save you some of your FAAB budget, but also provide you with a potential lottery ticket.

In this piece, we will look at two of the hottest bats at the Triple-A level and a budding ace who has put themselves firmly on the stash radar this season.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 44 G, .274/.380/.445, 12 2B, 15 HR, 9 SB

In a perfect world, Walker Jenkins would already be up with the Minnesota Twins and contributing to fantasy teams. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case yet as Jenkins has missed plenty of time as a professional, including some this season. But at the current moment, Jenkins is healthy, hitting well, and knocking on the door to the Majors.

Walter Jenkins leaves the yard for the Triple-A @StPaulSaints! The @Twins' top prospect's last six hits are all for extra bases: pic.twitter.com/kZ78oWRb3k — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 18, 2026

Since returning to Triple-A St. Paul's lineup on June 23, Jenkins has slashed .297/.358/.514 in 19 games with 10 extra-base hits, two home runs, four steals, and nearly as many walks (7) as strikeouts (10). His metrics overall this season in Triple-A have been impressive as well. Jenkins is currently running a 91.2 mph AVG EV, 46.1% hard-hit rate, and an 8.6% barrel rate while making contact at a 93% clip in the zone and 82.5% overall.

Jenkins has the skills to be an impact fantasy outfielder across the board. And assuming he can avoid the IL for the remainder of the season, he should get a chance to showcase those skills in Minnesota at some point this summer.

- Written by Eric Cross

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

It's only a matter of time until the Seattle Mariners promote top prospect Kade Anderson. Anderson is the top pitching prospect in baseball and the No. 5 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline. After being drafted third overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, the southpaw has wasted no time in showing his full potential in the minors.

Anderson didn't start any games in the minors last year after being drafted, but he immediately began his professional career at Double-A Arkansas this season. The Mariners' top prospect then allowed just one run in his first 24 1/3 innings pitched with the Arkansas Travelers. That fast start made it clear that he could provide some meaningful innings for Seattle in 2026.

Outside of one clunker against Double-A Northwest Arkansas on May 15 (five earned runs across four innings pitched), Anderson has been rock solid on the mound. He has a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts across 72 2/3 innings pitched. The 22-year-old has allowed two runs or fewer in 13 of his 14 starts and has struck out at least eight batters in half of his outings (seven).

Anderson is leaving the Mariners no choice but to call him up shortly. He has a 37.5% K-BB%, .160 batting average against, 34.5% chase rate, 39.5% whiff rate, 41.4% strikeout rate, 19.3% swinging strike rate, 69.2% strike rate, and a 3.8% walk rate at Double-A this season. In his most recent start, the southpaw threw six innings of two-run ball with nine strikeouts.

Kade Anderson racks up nine punchouts across six frames of two-run ball for the Double-A @ARTravs 🔱 MLB's top-ranked pitching prospect (@Mariners) is running a 108/10 K/BB ratio in his debut season: pic.twitter.com/UvwqlSPpfd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 4, 2026

While there is a logjam in Seattle's rotation right now, that could clear up in the next few weeks. The Mariners are reportedly shopping Luis Castillo ahead of August's trade deadline. If Castillo is eventually moved at this year's trade deadline, that would give Anderson a better chance to be called up shortly after.

It's hard not to imagine Seattle calling up Anderson at some point in the second half. The 22-year-old has been unreal on the mound in his first professional season, and he could help the Mariners down the stretch. That's enough reason to stash the southpaw in all formats in Week 17 of the fantasy baseball season.

-Written by Joey Pollizze

George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 46 G, .260/.398/.434, 15 2B, 5 HR, 8 SB

I'm starting to wonder if we see George Lombard Jr. up with the Yankees sooner rather than later. The Yankees lineup has really missed Aaron Judge over the last several weeks, slashing just .209/.264/.370 with a league-worst 74 wRC+ over the last 30 days. When a good team like this is in an offensive funk and has an exciting hitting prospect waiting in Triple-A, oftentimes we'll see that team bring up the prospect to try and provide a spark to the lineup.

That might end up being the case here.

George Lombard Jr. continues the hot hitting, ripping an opposite-field ground-rule double!! 99.1 mph off the bat for his 13th Triple-A double and his 2nd hit of the day🔥 Another good-looking swing... pic.twitter.com/HIjlccBsCa — Cai Rogers (@cai_rogers7) July 19, 2026

I've admittedly been a bit lower than most on Lombard in my overall Top 500 prospect rankings, but I still believe he's a good prospect who could settle in as a useable fantasy shortstop. In 68 games this season, Lombard has racked up 23 doubles, 11 home runs, and 12 steals with a .281/.407/.502 slash line. And in Triple-A, he's recorded a 92.6 mph AVG EV and a 49.6% hard-hit rate with a 104.8 mph 90th percentile EV.

On the other hand, his zone and overall contact rates have been below-average, but Lombard walks at a high clip and has kept his strikeout rate under 20% this season. The longer the Yankees offense struggles, the louder the noise will get surrounding a potential callup for Lombard.

- Written by Eric Cross

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Sam Antonacci Charlie Condon vs Brayan Rocchio George Lombard Jr. vs Christian Scott Brandon Pfaadt vs Yoendrys Gomez Clayton Beeter vs Cade Cavalli Brandon Sproat vs Vinnie Pasquantino Spencer Steer vs Griffin Jax Gage Jump vs Jake Bennett Griffin Jax vs Jacob Wilson Cooper Pratt vs Carter Jensen Dalton Rushing vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Vinnie Pasquantino Spencer Steer vs T.J. Rumfield Bryce Eldridge vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Luke Keaschall Cole Young vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Curtis Mead Caleb Durbin vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Brayan Rocchio George Lombard Jr. vs Jacob Wilson Cooper Pratt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Christian Scott Brandon Pfaadt vs Cade Cavalli Brandon Sproat vs Griffin Jax Gage Jump vs Jake Bennett Griffin Jax vs Jake Bennett Joey Cantillo vs Christian Scott Gage Jump vs vs vs vs Yoendrys Gomez Clayton Beeter vs Clayton Beeter Erik Miller vs Ian Seymour Jacob Webb vs Yoendrys Gomez Luke Weaver vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Walker Jenkins, George Lombard Jr., Cooper Pratt, Ty France, Tommy White, Bailey Ober, Reynaldo Lopez, Brayan Rocchio, Masyn Winn Jake Mangum, Luis Lara, Clayton Beeter, Erik Miller, Zach Thornton, Michael McGreevy, Cole Young Andrew Kittredge, Luke Weaver, Nolan Arenado, Dalton Rushing, Robert Gasser Shane Bieber, Clay Holmes. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Walker Jenkins, George Lombard Jr., Cooper Pratt, Ty France, Tommy White, Bailey Ober, Reynaldo Lopez, Brayan Rocchio, Masyn Winn Jake Mangum, Luis Lara, Clayton Beeter, Erik Miller, Zach Thornton, Michael McGreevy, Cole Young Andrew Kittredge, Luke Weaver, Nolan Arenado, Dalton Rushing, Robert Gasser Shane Bieber, Clay Holmes:

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