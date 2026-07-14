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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Quinn Mathews, Luke Adams, Karson Milbrandt

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Quinn Mathews - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Quinn Mathews, Luke Adams, Karson Milbrandt - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting the top prospects ahead of their promotion to the majors can not only save managers a major portion of their FAAB budget, but also provide them with a high-upside player to keep on the bench.

Below, we will spotlight three prospects who have begun to put themselves on the stash radar ahead of the second half.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 79 IP, 3.53 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 97 SO, 48 BB

After a stellar debut season back in 2024, the southpaw from Stanford appeared to be the next budding ace in the minor leagues. However, following an injury-riddled 2025 season, the left-hander fell substantially in prospect rankings ahead of the 2026 season.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old saw his 2026 season start similarly to his 2025 season, posting a modest 5.55 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP over his first 35 2/3 innings. During this stretch, the former 122nd overall pick struck out 44 hitters but also served up a high 30 free passes.

However, since that cold start, Mathews has slowly been working his way back into form and looks far more like his 2024 self than his 2025 self. Since May 28 (his last 43 1/3 innings), the southpaw has posted a much-improved 1.87 ERA and a sharp 0.85 WHIP.

During this noted stretch, Mathews has maintained his strikeout upside, totaling 53 strikeouts. More importantly, he has improved his command. While he has still served up 3.7 BB/9 (18 total), it is a noteworthy improvement over the 7.6 BB/9 he posted at the start of the season.

Additionally, since the start of June, Mathews has continued to increase his workload, which is a great sign and suggests he could be fully approaching his MLB debut. Since June 1, Mathews has logged at least six innings of work in four outings (out of seven) and has reached at least five innings in all but one.

Remember, this is a pitcher who began his professional career in 2024 at Low-A and finished the season at Triple-A Memphis. During this season, he logged a high 143 1/3 innings with a 202:49 K:BB and a 2.76 ERA.

The upside was never in question. Seeing him continue to build up his workload and improve his command is exactly what managers should be looking for. A promotion shortly after the All-Star break should be considered.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Luke Adams, 1B/3B, Milwaukee Brewers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 41 G, .263/.412/.571, 6 2B, 11 HR, 7 SB

Corner infielder Luke Adams is not the flashiest prospect, but he does several things extremely well. He hits the ball hard, controls the strike zone, and rarely gives away at-bats. At Triple-A this season, Adams owns a 12% barrel rate, a .363  xwOBA, an 18.7% strikeout rate, and a 12.3% walk rate.

Unlike many young hitters, he does not rely on aggressive swings outside the zone. His plate discipline is already one of his biggest strengths, and his power continues to develop.

If everything clicks, Adams has a realistic path to becoming a .270 hitter with a .360-plus OBP and 25-home-run upside. The downside is that his profile comes with some limitations.

He is unlikely to provide much value on the bases, and as a right-handed first baseman, he will need to produce right away to justify everyday playing time. His biggest obstacle to being called up this season is the Brewers’ crowded first base situation.

Milwaukee currently has veterans Andrew Vaughn (150 wRC+) and Jake Bauers (135 wRC+) splitting time at first base. With that said, the Brewers could call him up to play third base because Joey Ortiz (68 wRC+) has been struggling all year, but that might be unlikely.

At this point, most scouts see him strictly as a first baseman because of his limited range and footwork. Therefore, it is going to take an injury or a trade to make room for the 22-year-old out of Illinois.

For managers in 15-team (or deeper) OBP and points leagues looking for a prospect stash, Adams should be firmly on your radar. He may not help immediately, but if he reaches the majors late in the season, he could be valuable down the stretch.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 23 IP, 5.48 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 20 SO, 22 BB

Milbrandt turned in a relatively strong start to the 2026 season at Double-A, earning him an early call-up to Triple-A. At Pensacola, the right-hander was near-perfect, posting a 1.34 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and a 70:17 K:BB over 47 frames. While his time at Triple-A followed a similar pattern, he has recently begun to endure some expected growing pains.

Over his first three starts (15 innings), Milbrandt posted a 1.20 ERA but showed weak command, walking 11 and striking out just 15. Unfortunately, the weak command has begun to hurt him in the box score as he has allowed 12 runs over his last eight innings (three starts) with a 5:11 K:BB.

Growing pains are expected, especially given how quickly he has moved through the upper minors this season. If Milbrandt can improve his command, an early August promotion will remain in play.

However, given his recent struggles and Garrett's recent resurgence, managers looking for a short-term solution should target the veteran lefty at Triple-A over the budding right-hander.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
3 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
4 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
6 Max Clark OF Tigers August
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
9 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
10 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
11 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers NOW
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates August
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
19 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
20 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 Jacob Melton OF Rays August
23 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
24 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
25 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners Maybe September

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Quinn Mathews, Luke Adams, Karson Milbrandt, Kalen Culpepper, Ian Seymour, Gage Jump, Luis Lara, Sean Burke, Joey Cantillo, Heliot Ramos, Emilio Pagan, Cole Carrigg. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Quinn Mathews, Luke Adams, Karson Milbrandt, Kalen Culpepper, Ian Seymour, Gage Jump, Luis Lara, Sean Burke, Joey Cantillo, Heliot Ramos, Emilio Pagan, Cole Carrigg:

Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Bennett
Ian Seymour
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ian Seymour
vs
Troy Melton
Ian Seymour
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ian Seymour
vs
Chase DeLauter
Ian Seymour
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ian Seymour
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ian Seymour
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ian Seymour
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ian Seymour
vs
Kenley Jansen
Ian Seymour
vs
Payton Tolle
Ian Seymour
vs
Gage Jump
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake McCarthy
Ian Seymour
vs
Heliot Ramos
Ian Seymour
vs
Carter Jensen
Ian Seymour
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ian Seymour
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Ian Seymour
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ian Seymour
vs
Sean Burke
Ian Seymour
vs
Kyle Karros
Ian Seymour
vs
Logan Henderson
Ian Seymour
vs
Kody Clemens
Ian Seymour
vs
Carson Benge
Ian Seymour
vs
Josh Bell
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
vs
Tristan Peters
Ian Seymour
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ian Seymour
vs
Tanner Scott
Ian Seymour
vs
Jose Caballero
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Burger
Ian Seymour
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ian Seymour
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ian Seymour
vs
Grant Taylor
Ian Seymour
vs
Travis Bazzana
Ian Seymour
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Ian Seymour
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Ian Seymour
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ian Seymour
vs
Tyler Wells
Ian Seymour
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ian Seymour
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Ian Seymour
vs
Alex Lange
Ian Seymour
vs
Shane Drohan
Ian Seymour
vs
Brandon Sproat
Ian Seymour
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ian Seymour
vs
Merrill Kelly
Ian Seymour
vs
Caleb Kilian
Ian Seymour
vs
Cade Cavalli
Ian Seymour
vs
Christian Scott
Ian Seymour
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Ian Seymour
vs
Walbert Urena
Ian Seymour
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Ian Seymour
vs
Kade Anderson
Ian Seymour
vs
Bailey Ober
Ian Seymour
vs
Kirby Yates
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Webb
Ian Seymour
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Ian Seymour
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Ian Seymour
vs
Clayton Beeter
Ian Seymour
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Ian Seymour
vs
Robert Gasser
Gage Jump
vs
Kenley Jansen
Gage Jump
vs
Joey Cantillo
Gage Jump
vs
Mickey Moniak
Gage Jump
vs
Heliot Ramos
Gage Jump
vs
Samuel Basallo
Gage Jump
vs
Cole Carrigg
Gage Jump
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gage Jump
vs
Emilio Pagan
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gage Jump
vs
Kyle Karros
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Kody Clemens
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Bennett
Gage Jump
vs
Josh Bell
Gage Jump
vs
Troy Melton
Gage Jump
vs
Tristan Peters
Gage Jump
vs
Chase DeLauter
Gage Jump
vs
Tanner Scott
Gage Jump
vs
A.J. Ewing
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Burger
Gage Jump
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Gage Jump
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Gage Jump
vs
Payton Tolle
Gage Jump
vs
Grant Taylor
Gage Jump
vs
Griffin Jax
Gage Jump
vs
Travis Bazzana
Gage Jump
vs
Jake McCarthy
Gage Jump
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Gage Jump
vs
Carter Jensen
Gage Jump
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Gage Jump
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Gage Jump
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Gage Jump
vs
Sean Burke
Gage Jump
vs
Tyler Wells
Gage Jump
vs
Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
vs
Nick Gonzales
Gage Jump
vs
Carson Benge
Gage Jump
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Latz
Gage Jump
vs
Alex Lange
Gage Jump
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Gage Jump
vs
Shane Drohan
Gage Jump
vs
Jose Caballero
Gage Jump
vs
Brandon Sproat
Gage Jump
vs
Mason Montgomery
Gage Jump
vs
Merrill Kelly
Gage Jump
vs
Cade Cavalli
Gage Jump
vs
Christian Scott
Gage Jump
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Gage Jump
vs
Walbert Urena
Gage Jump
vs
Kade Anderson
Gage Jump
vs
Bailey Ober
Gage Jump
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Gage Jump
vs
Robert Gasser
Luis Lara
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Luis Lara
vs
Caleb Kilian
Luis Lara
vs
Masyn Winn
Luis Lara
vs
Lane Thomas
Luis Lara
vs
Dominic Canzone
Luis Lara
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Lara
vs
Joshua Baez
Luis Lara
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Luis Lara
vs
Luke Keaschall
Luis Lara
vs
Cade Cavalli
Luis Lara
vs
Merrill Kelly
Luis Lara
vs
Christian Scott
Luis Lara
vs
Henry Bolte
Luis Lara
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Luis Lara
vs
Tommy Edman
Luis Lara
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Luis Lara
vs
Chase Meidroth
Luis Lara
vs
JJ Bleday
Luis Lara
vs
Yainer Diaz
Luis Lara
vs
Walbert Urena
Luis Lara
vs
Curtis Mead
Luis Lara
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Luis Lara
vs
Mason Montgomery
Luis Lara
vs
Kade Anderson
Luis Lara
vs
Royce Lewis
Luis Lara
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Luis Lara
vs
Brandon Sproat
Luis Lara
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Luis Lara
vs
Shane Drohan
Luis Lara
vs
Bailey Ober
Luis Lara
vs
Alex Lange
Luis Lara
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Luis Lara
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Luis Lara
vs
Spencer Steer
Luis Lara
vs
Nick Gonzales
Luis Lara
vs
Jonah Heim
Luis Lara
vs
Tyler Wells
Luis Lara
vs
Kirby Yates
Luis Lara
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Luis Lara
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Luis Lara
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Luis Lara
vs
Jacob Webb
Luis Lara
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Luis Lara
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Lara
vs
Jose Caballero
Luis Lara
vs
Carson Benge
Luis Lara
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Luis Lara
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luis Lara
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luis Lara
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luis Lara
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luis Lara
vs
Mickey Moniak
Luis Lara
vs
Kody Clemens
Luis Lara
vs
Tristan Peters
Luis Lara
vs
Jake Mangum
Luis Lara
vs
Brett Baty
Luis Lara
vs
Charlie Condon
Luis Lara
vs
Walker Jenkins
Luis Lara
vs
Max Clark
Luis Lara
vs
Richie Palacios
Luis Lara
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Luis Lara
vs
Victor Bericoto
Sean Burke
vs
Logan Henderson
Sean Burke
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Sean Burke
vs
Carson Benge
Sean Burke
vs
Carter Jensen
Sean Burke
vs
Jacob Latz
Sean Burke
vs
Jake McCarthy
Sean Burke
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Sean Burke
vs
Griffin Jax
Sean Burke
vs
Jose Caballero
Sean Burke
vs
Payton Tolle
Sean Burke
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Sean Burke
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Sean Burke
vs
A.J. Ewing
Sean Burke
vs
Chase DeLauter
Sean Burke
vs
Troy Melton
Sean Burke
vs
Jake Bennett
Sean Burke
vs
Ian Seymour
Sean Burke
vs
Caleb Durbin
Sean Burke
vs
Sam Antonacci
Sean Burke
vs
Samuel Basallo
Sean Burke
vs
Mickey Moniak
Sean Burke
vs
Kenley Jansen
Sean Burke
vs
Gage Jump
Sean Burke
vs
Joey Cantillo
Sean Burke
vs
Heliot Ramos
Sean Burke
vs
Cole Carrigg
Sean Burke
vs
Emilio Pagan
Sean Burke
vs
Kyle Karros
Sean Burke
vs
Kody Clemens
Sean Burke
vs
Josh Bell
Sean Burke
vs
Tristan Peters
Sean Burke
vs
Tanner Scott
Sean Burke
vs
Jake Burger
Sean Burke
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Sean Burke
vs
Grant Taylor
Sean Burke
vs
Travis Bazzana
Sean Burke
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Sean Burke
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Sean Burke
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Sean Burke
vs
Tyler Wells
Sean Burke
vs
Nick Gonzales
Sean Burke
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Sean Burke
vs
Alex Lange
Sean Burke
vs
Shane Drohan
Sean Burke
vs
Brandon Sproat
Sean Burke
vs
Mason Montgomery
Sean Burke
vs
Merrill Kelly
Sean Burke
vs
Caleb Kilian
Sean Burke
vs
Cade Cavalli
Sean Burke
vs
Christian Scott
Sean Burke
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Sean Burke
vs
Walbert Urena
Sean Burke
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Sean Burke
vs
Kade Anderson
Sean Burke
vs
Bailey Ober
Sean Burke
vs
Kirby Yates
Sean Burke
vs
Jacob Webb
Sean Burke
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Sean Burke
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Sean Burke
vs
Clayton Beeter
Sean Burke
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Sean Burke
vs
Robert Gasser
Joey Cantillo
vs
Gage Jump
Joey Cantillo
vs
Heliot Ramos
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kenley Jansen
Joey Cantillo
vs
Cole Carrigg
Joey Cantillo
vs
Mickey Moniak
Joey Cantillo
vs
Emilio Pagan
Joey Cantillo
vs
Samuel Basallo
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kyle Karros
Joey Cantillo
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kody Clemens
Joey Cantillo
vs
Caleb Durbin
Joey Cantillo
vs
Josh Bell
Joey Cantillo
vs
Ian Seymour
Joey Cantillo
vs
Tristan Peters
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jake Bennett
Joey Cantillo
vs
Tanner Scott
Joey Cantillo
vs
Troy Melton
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jake Burger
Joey Cantillo
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joey Cantillo
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Joey Cantillo
vs
A.J. Ewing
Joey Cantillo
vs
Grant Taylor
Joey Cantillo
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Joey Cantillo
vs
Travis Bazzana
Joey Cantillo
vs
Payton Tolle
Joey Cantillo
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Joey Cantillo
vs
Griffin Jax
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joey Cantillo
vs
Carter Jensen
Joey Cantillo
vs
Tyler Wells
Joey Cantillo
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Joey Cantillo
vs
Nick Gonzales
Joey Cantillo
vs
Sean Burke
Joey Cantillo
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Joey Cantillo
vs
Logan Henderson
Joey Cantillo
vs
Alex Lange
Joey Cantillo
vs
Carson Benge
Joey Cantillo
vs
Shane Drohan
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jacob Latz
Joey Cantillo
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joey Cantillo
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Joey Cantillo
vs
Mason Montgomery
Joey Cantillo
vs
Merrill Kelly
Joey Cantillo
vs
Caleb Kilian
Joey Cantillo
vs
Cade Cavalli
Joey Cantillo
vs
Christian Scott
Joey Cantillo
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Joey Cantillo
vs
Walbert Urena
Joey Cantillo
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kade Anderson
Joey Cantillo
vs
Bailey Ober
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kirby Yates
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jacob Webb
Joey Cantillo
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Joey Cantillo
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Joey Cantillo
vs
Clayton Beeter
Joey Cantillo
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Joey Cantillo
vs
Robert Gasser
Joey Cantillo
vs
Hogan Harris
Joey Cantillo
vs
Michael Petersen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Joey Cantillo
Heliot Ramos
vs
Cole Carrigg
Heliot Ramos
vs
Gage Jump
Heliot Ramos
vs
Emilio Pagan
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kenley Jansen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kyle Karros
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mickey Moniak
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kody Clemens
Heliot Ramos
vs
Samuel Basallo
Heliot Ramos
vs
Josh Bell
Heliot Ramos
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heliot Ramos
vs
Tristan Peters
Heliot Ramos
vs
Caleb Durbin
Heliot Ramos
vs
Tanner Scott
Heliot Ramos
vs
Ian Seymour
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake Burger
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake Bennett
Heliot Ramos
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Heliot Ramos
vs
Troy Melton
Heliot Ramos
vs
Grant Taylor
Heliot Ramos
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heliot Ramos
vs
Travis Bazzana
Heliot Ramos
vs
A.J. Ewing
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Heliot Ramos
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Heliot Ramos
vs
Payton Tolle
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Heliot Ramos
vs
Griffin Jax
Heliot Ramos
vs
Tyler Wells
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heliot Ramos
vs
Nick Gonzales
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carter Jensen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Heliot Ramos
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Heliot Ramos
vs
Alex Lange
Heliot Ramos
vs
Sean Burke
Heliot Ramos
vs
Shane Drohan
Heliot Ramos
vs
Logan Henderson
Heliot Ramos
vs
Brandon Sproat
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carson Benge
Heliot Ramos
vs
Royce Lewis
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jacob Latz
Heliot Ramos
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jose Caballero
Heliot Ramos
vs
Tommy Edman
Heliot Ramos
vs
Henry Bolte
Heliot Ramos
vs
Luke Keaschall
Heliot Ramos
vs
Joshua Baez
Heliot Ramos
vs
Dominic Canzone
Heliot Ramos
vs
Lane Thomas
Heliot Ramos
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Heliot Ramos
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Heliot Ramos
vs
JJ Bleday
Heliot Ramos
vs
Spencer Steer
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake Mangum
Heliot Ramos
vs
Brett Baty
Heliot Ramos
vs
Charlie Condon
Heliot Ramos
vs
Walker Jenkins
Heliot Ramos
vs
Max Clark
Heliot Ramos
vs
Richie Palacios
Emilio Pagan
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Josh Bell
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Kenley Jansen
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Tanner Scott
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Jake Burger
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Samuel Basallo
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Sam Antonacci
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Grant Taylor
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Caleb Durbin
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Travis Bazzana
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Ian Seymour
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Mauricio Dubon
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Jake Bennett
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Kerry Carpenter
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Troy Melton
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Chase DeLauter
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Tyler Wells
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A.J. Ewing
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Nick Gonzales
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Henry Bolte
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