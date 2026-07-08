3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Hagen Smith, Quinn Mathews, Ryan Waldschmidt

July 8, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Hagen Smith, Quinn Mathews, Ryan Waldschmidt - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

In this piece, we will check in on three high-impact prospects who have put themselves on the stash radar. While one of these players has already had a stint in the majors, the other two are pitchers knocking on the big-league door.

Below, we will spotlight three prospects who are showcasing high-end upside at the Triple-A level ahead of the All-Star break.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Hagen Smith, SP, Chicago White Sox

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 52 IP, 4.67 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 70 SO, 33 BB

Chicago's top pitching prospect, Hagen Smith, appeared to be on the doorstep of the big leagues but suffered a shoulder injury in mid-June, which shifted him to the 7-day IL.

However, prior to his rough 7-run showing on June 13, the southpaw was enjoying a dominant stretch at Triple-A and was putting the final touches on his development. From May 15 through June 7, the former fifth overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft logged 26 1/3 innings to the tune of a sharp 3.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and a 44:16 K:BB.

Not only was his strikeout upside impressive, but his improving command was a great sign that Smith was making the necessary adjustments to avoid high counts against Triple-A hitters. Prior to this noted stretch, the left-hander served up 18 walks over his first 26 1/3 innings with a modest 4.10 ERA.

During the 2025 season, Smith spent his entire time with Double-A, where he totaled an eye-catching 108 strikeouts over 75 2/3 innings but allowed a hefty 56 free passes, which tainted his ratios.

As noted with Wiggins, Smith's path to the majors also makes him a worthy addition to this list. Currently, the White Sox remain in the heat of the American League playoff race and will likely turn to their top prospect to give them a spark in the second half.

Even with Noah Schultz returning from the 15-day injured list, the White Sox could use a strong option in the back of their rotation as their current No. 5 starter, Erick Fedde, holds a 4.41 ERA over 79 2/3 innings.

Like Wiggins, the southpaw is a top option to monitor for those in deeper leagues, with several IL and N/A spots. If Smith can return to the bump in mid-July, he should be in contention to earn the call in mid-to-late August.

Hagen Smith likely done after 4 innings, 66 pitches. Fastball down 2 ticks to 93 mph but still effective in getting strikeout #6 on the night. Slider and cutter looked great all night. Final line: 1 hit (HR), 2 ER, 3 walks. Action in Knights’ pen.@FutureSox pic.twitter.com/JhqRNS60FE — jeff cohen (@TripleAJeff) April 28, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith



Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 72 IP, 3.88 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 90 SO, 46 BB

St. Louis' Quinn Mathews continues to impress at Triple-A and is knocking on the MLB door. Mathews was a popular stash target to begin the 2025 season, following his impressive 2024 debut season. However, injuries and growing pains at Triple-A put a significant hit on his prospect stock, which kept him off many draft boards heading into the 2026 season.

While those struggles persisted early in the 2026 campaign at Triple-A, the former Stanford graduate has slowly begun to find his footing at the top club of the minor leagues. To open the campaign, Mathews posted a rough 5.55 ERA with a 1.63 WHIP over his first 35 2/3 innings of the season. During this stretch, the southpaw walked 7.6 hitters per nine innings but did show solid strikeout potential, totaling 44.

Since May 28, the 25-year-old has not only looked like his 2024 self but has also put together one of the most impressive stretches of his entire career. Over his last 30 1/3 innings (six starts), Mathews has held a dominant 2.08 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP. His strikeout upside has remained just as high (39), but the most important improvement has been his command.

In this noted stretch, Mathews has walked only 4.7 hitters per nine innings, which is still rather high but a drastic improvement over his early-season production. If Mathews can continue to lower this number, he could claim the No. 2 spot on our list.

With Dustin May exiting his start early on Thursday evening, the Cardinals may need to turn to their Triple-A staff to take his spot in the rotation.

After falling behind 2-0, Quinn Mathews works his way back to strikeout the third batter that he faces on the night, striking the side out in order.

He gets Kam Misner with the curve. pic.twitter.com/XPcdCXKDNO — Kyle Reis, 58% Neanderthal (@kyler416) May 28, 2026

-Written by Andy Smith

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 49 G, .293/.405/.505, 15 2B, 6 HR, 6 SB

Earlier this season, outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt caught fire after his call-up with the Arizona Diamondbacks, before eventually being sent back down following a league adjustment and the return of veteran Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

In May, he hit .353/.411/.471 over his first 57 plate appearances and looked like an everyday starter.

Unfortunately, pitchers adjusted quickly, attacking him more with sliders and sweepers, and in his next 65 plate appearances, he hit just .180/.231/.262 while chasing more pitches out of the zone.

Those struggles led to a reset in Triple-A, where he’s looked much more like himself.

Since June 17, the 23-year-old out of the University of Kentucky has hit .318 with three home runs, four doubles, nine walks, and nine strikeouts across 54 plate appearances.

Ryan Waldschmidt launches a two-run homer for the @Aces 🚀 The @Dbacks' top prospect has a 1.207 OPS since returning to Triple-A on June 17: pic.twitter.com/icoSmca0u8 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 26, 2026

If he continues to improve his pitch recognition, he should be back in the majors sooner rather than later.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen has already said, “He’ll be back to help us win again.” Therefore, a return likely depends on either an injury or continued struggles from Max Kepler, Tommy Troy, or Jorge Barrosa.

Kepler has underperformed since returning from his PED suspension, posting a .154/.154/.231 line (-4 wRC+), while Troy sits at an 89 wRC+ and Barrosa at 66. If Waldschmidt keeps producing in Reno, a late July or early August return is realistic.

In fantasy, he remains a strong stash in 15-team mixed leagues and should be rostered in 12-team five-outfielder formats once promoted.

If he returns in early August, he could hit around eight home runs, steal about seven bases, and bat roughly .260. That kind of production would help in roto leagues across multiple categories.

He’s worth picking up now before someone else grabs him.

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Esmerlyn Valdez Chase DeLauter vs Tyler Wells Kirby Yates vs Ryan O'Hearn Esmerlyn Valdez vs Royce Lewis Kyle Karros vs Nick Gonzales Curtis Mead vs Tyler Wells Aaron Ashby vs Samuel Basallo Kyle Teel vs Jonah Heim Joe Mack vs Garrett Whitlock Jacob Webb vs Samuel Basallo Kyle Teel vs Jonah Heim Joe Mack vs Ryan Jeffers Francisco Alvarez vs Jonah Heim Francisco Alvarez vs Alejandro Kirk Francisco Alvarez vs Francisco Alvarez Endy Rodriguez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Royce Lewis Kyle Karros vs Nick Gonzales Curtis Mead vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Taj Bradley Walbert Urena vs Payton Tolle AJ Smith-Shawver vs Payton Tolle Jackson Jobe vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Tyler Wells Kirby Yates vs Tyler Wells Aaron Ashby vs Garrett Whitlock Jacob Webb vs Garrett Whitlock Andrew Kittredge vs Mason Montgomery Kirby Yates vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Hagen Smith, Quinn Mathews, Ryan Waldschmidt, Troy Melton, Jake McCarthy, TJ Rumfield, Jung Hoo Lee, Tommy Edman, Braden Montgomery, Mason Montgomery, Alex Lange, Paul Sewald. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Hagen Smith, Quinn Mathews, Ryan Waldschmidt, Troy Melton, Jake McCarthy, TJ Rumfield, Jung Hoo Lee, Tommy Edman, Braden Montgomery, Mason Montgomery, Alex Lange, Paul Sewald:

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