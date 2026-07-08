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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Hagen Smith, Quinn Mathews, Ryan Waldschmidt

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Hagen Smith - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups Add

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Hagen Smith, Quinn Mathews, Ryan Waldschmidt - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

In this piece, we will check in on three high-impact prospects who have put themselves on the stash radar. While one of these players has already had a stint in the majors, the other two are pitchers knocking on the big-league door.

Below, we will spotlight three prospects who are showcasing high-end upside at the Triple-A level ahead of the All-Star break.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

 

Hagen Smith, SP, Chicago White Sox

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 52 IP, 4.67 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 70 SO, 33 BB

Chicago's top pitching prospect, Hagen Smith, appeared to be on the doorstep of the big leagues but suffered a shoulder injury in mid-June, which shifted him to the 7-day IL.

However, prior to his rough 7-run showing on June 13, the southpaw was enjoying a dominant stretch at Triple-A and was putting the final touches on his development. From May 15 through June 7, the former fifth overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft logged 26 1/3 innings to the tune of a sharp 3.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and a 44:16 K:BB.

Not only was his strikeout upside impressive, but his improving command was a great sign that Smith was making the necessary adjustments to avoid high counts against Triple-A hitters. Prior to this noted stretch, the left-hander served up 18 walks over his first 26 1/3 innings with a modest 4.10 ERA.

During the 2025 season, Smith spent his entire time with Double-A, where he totaled an eye-catching 108 strikeouts over 75 2/3 innings but allowed a hefty 56 free passes, which tainted his ratios.

As noted with Wiggins, Smith's path to the majors also makes him a worthy addition to this list. Currently, the White Sox remain in the heat of the American League playoff race and will likely turn to their top prospect to give them a spark in the second half.

Even with Noah Schultz returning from the 15-day injured list, the White Sox could use a strong option in the back of their rotation as their current No. 5 starter, Erick Fedde, holds a 4.41 ERA over 79 2/3 innings.

Like Wiggins, the southpaw is a top option to monitor for those in deeper leagues, with several IL and N/A spots. If Smith can return to the bump in mid-July, he should be in contention to earn the call in mid-to-late August.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 72 IP, 3.88 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 90 SO, 46 BB

St. Louis' Quinn Mathews continues to impress at Triple-A and is knocking on the MLB door. Mathews was a popular stash target to begin the 2025 season, following his impressive 2024 debut season. However, injuries and growing pains at Triple-A put a significant hit on his prospect stock, which kept him off many draft boards heading into the 2026 season.

While those struggles persisted early in the 2026 campaign at Triple-A, the former Stanford graduate has slowly begun to find his footing at the top club of the minor leagues. To open the campaign, Mathews posted a rough 5.55 ERA with a 1.63 WHIP over his first 35 2/3 innings of the season. During this stretch, the southpaw walked 7.6 hitters per nine innings but did show solid strikeout potential, totaling 44.

Since May 28, the 25-year-old has not only looked like his 2024 self but has also put together one of the most impressive stretches of his entire career. Over his last 30 1/3 innings (six starts), Mathews has held a dominant 2.08 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP. His strikeout upside has remained just as high (39), but the most important improvement has been his command.

In this noted stretch, Mathews has walked only 4.7 hitters per nine innings, which is still rather high but a drastic improvement over his early-season production. If Mathews can continue to lower this number, he could claim the No. 2 spot on our list.

With Dustin May exiting his start early on Thursday evening, the Cardinals may need to turn to their Triple-A staff to take his spot in the rotation.

-Written by Andy Smith

 

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 49 G, .293/.405/.505, 15 2B, 6 HR, 6 SB

Earlier this season, outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt caught fire after his call-up with the Arizona Diamondbacks, before eventually being sent back down following a league adjustment and the return of veteran Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

In May, he hit .353/.411/.471 over his first 57 plate appearances and looked like an everyday starter.

Unfortunately, pitchers adjusted quickly, attacking him more with sliders and sweepers, and in his next 65 plate appearances, he hit just .180/.231/.262 while chasing more pitches out of the zone.

Those struggles led to a reset in Triple-A, where he’s looked much more like himself.

Since June 17, the 23-year-old out of the University of Kentucky has hit .318 with three home runs, four doubles, nine walks, and nine strikeouts across 54 plate appearances.

If he continues to improve his pitch recognition, he should be back in the majors sooner rather than later.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen has already said, “He’ll be back to help us win again.” Therefore, a return likely depends on either an injury or continued struggles from Max Kepler, Tommy Troy, or Jorge Barrosa.

Kepler has underperformed since returning from his PED suspension, posting a .154/.154/.231 line (-4 wRC+), while Troy sits at an 89 wRC+ and Barrosa at 66. If Waldschmidt keeps producing in Reno, a late July or early August return is realistic.

In fantasy, he remains a strong stash in 15-team mixed leagues and should be rostered in 12-team five-outfielder formats once promoted.

If he returns in early August, he could hit around eight home runs, steal about seven bases, and bat roughly .260. That kind of production would help in roto leagues across multiple categories.

He’s worth picking up now before someone else grabs him.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
3 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
4 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
6 Max Clark OF Tigers August
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
9 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
10 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
11 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers August
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates August
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
19 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
20 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 Jacob Melton OF Rays August
23 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
24 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
25 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners Maybe September

 

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Hagen Smith, Quinn Mathews, Ryan Waldschmidt, Troy Melton, Jake McCarthy, TJ Rumfield, Jung Hoo Lee, Tommy Edman, Braden Montgomery, Mason Montgomery, Alex Lange, Paul Sewald. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Hagen Smith, Quinn Mathews, Ryan Waldschmidt, Troy Melton, Jake McCarthy, TJ Rumfield, Jung Hoo Lee, Tommy Edman, Braden Montgomery, Mason Montgomery, Alex Lange, Paul Sewald:

Troy Melton
vs
Travis Bazzana
Troy Melton
vs
Chase DeLauter
Troy Melton
vs
Emilio Pagan
Troy Melton
vs
Jake Bennett
Troy Melton
vs
Gage Jump
Troy Melton
vs
Ian Seymour
Troy Melton
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Troy Melton
vs
Joey Cantillo
Troy Melton
vs
A.J. Ewing
Troy Melton
vs
Sean Burke
Troy Melton
vs
Samuel Basallo
Troy Melton
vs
Tanner Scott
Troy Melton
vs
Mickey Moniak
Troy Melton
vs
Heliot Ramos
Troy Melton
vs
Caleb Durbin
Troy Melton
vs
Cole Carrigg
Troy Melton
vs
Sam Antonacci
Troy Melton
vs
Zack Gelof
Troy Melton
vs
Luis Lara
Troy Melton
vs
Josh Bell
Troy Melton
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Troy Melton
vs
Jake Burger
Troy Melton
vs
Payton Tolle
Troy Melton
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Troy Melton
vs
Griffin Jax
Troy Melton
vs
Caleb Kilian
Troy Melton
vs
Jake McCarthy
Troy Melton
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Troy Melton
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Troy Melton
vs
Alex Lange
Troy Melton
vs
Nick Lodolo
Troy Melton
vs
Henry Bolte
Troy Melton
vs
Logan Henderson
Troy Melton
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Troy Melton
vs
Carson Benge
Troy Melton
vs
Grant Taylor
Troy Melton
vs
Carter Jensen
Troy Melton
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Tyler Wells
Troy Melton
vs
Jacob Latz
Troy Melton
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Taj Bradley
Troy Melton
vs
Jose Caballero
Troy Melton
vs
Dylan Crews
Troy Melton
vs
Tommy Edman
Troy Melton
vs
Brandon Sproat
Troy Melton
vs
Shane Drohan
Troy Melton
vs
Aaron Ashby
Troy Melton
vs
Cade Cavalli
Troy Melton
vs
Christian Scott
Troy Melton
vs
Walbert Urena
Troy Melton
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Troy Melton
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Kade Anderson
Troy Melton
vs
Connor Prielipp
Troy Melton
vs
Jacob Webb
Troy Melton
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Kirby Yates
Troy Melton
vs
Clayton Beeter
Troy Melton
vs
Noah Schultz
Troy Melton
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Elvis Alvarado
Troy Melton
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Andrew Kittredge
Troy Melton
vs
Rico Garcia
Troy Melton
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Troy Melton
vs
Hogan Harris
Troy Melton
vs
Michael Petersen
Jake McCarthy
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Jake McCarthy
vs
Griffin Jax
Jake McCarthy
vs
Nick Lodolo
Jake McCarthy
vs
Payton Tolle
Jake McCarthy
vs
Logan Henderson
Jake McCarthy
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake McCarthy
vs
Carson Benge
Jake McCarthy
vs
Luis Lara
Jake McCarthy
vs
Carter Jensen
Jake McCarthy
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jacob Latz
Jake McCarthy
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jose Caballero
Jake McCarthy
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jake McCarthy
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jake McCarthy
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jake McCarthy
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake McCarthy
vs
Gage Jump
Jake McCarthy
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jake McCarthy
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jake McCarthy
vs
Troy Melton
Jake McCarthy
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jake Bennett
Jake McCarthy
vs
Ian Seymour
Jake McCarthy
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jake McCarthy
vs
Sean Burke
Jake McCarthy
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Tanner Scott
Jake McCarthy
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jake McCarthy
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jake McCarthy
vs
Zack Gelof
Jake McCarthy
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Josh Bell
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jake Burger
Jake McCarthy
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Kerry Carpenter
Jake McCarthy
vs
Caleb Kilian
Jake McCarthy
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jake McCarthy
vs
Alex Lange
Jake McCarthy
vs
Henry Bolte
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jake McCarthy
vs
Grant Taylor
Jake McCarthy
vs
Tyler Wells
Jake McCarthy
vs
Taj Bradley
Jake McCarthy
vs
Dylan Crews
Jake McCarthy
vs
Tommy Edman
Jake McCarthy
vs
Joshua Baez
Jake McCarthy
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jake McCarthy
vs
Kody Clemens
Jake McCarthy
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jake McCarthy
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jake McCarthy
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jake McCarthy
vs
Javier Sanoja
Jake McCarthy
vs
Owen Caissie
Jake McCarthy
vs
Tristan Peters
Jake McCarthy
vs
Khalil Watson
Jake McCarthy
vs
Victor Bericoto
Jake McCarthy
vs
Charlie Condon
Jake McCarthy
vs
Walker Jenkins
Jake McCarthy
vs
Max Clark
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Payton Tolle
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Luis Lara
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Griffin Jax
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Sam Antonacci
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jake McCarthy
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Caleb Durbin
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Mickey Moniak
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Nick Lodolo
T.J. Rumfield
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Samuel Basallo
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Logan Henderson
T.J. Rumfield
vs
A.J. Ewing
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Carson Benge
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Carter Jensen
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Gage Jump
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jacob Latz
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Emilio Pagan
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jose Caballero
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Travis Bazzana
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Troy Melton
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Chase DeLauter
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jake Bennett
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Ian Seymour
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Joey Cantillo
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Sean Burke
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Tanner Scott
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Heliot Ramos
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Cole Carrigg
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Zack Gelof
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Josh Bell
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jake Burger
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kerry Carpenter
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Caleb Kilian
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Alex Lange
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Henry Bolte
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Grant Taylor
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Tyler Wells
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Taj Bradley
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Dylan Crews
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Tommy Edman
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Royce Lewis
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kody Clemens
T.J. Rumfield
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Curtis Mead
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Bryce Eldridge
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Endy Rodriguez
T.J. Rumfield
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Charlie Condon
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Henry Bolte
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Grant Taylor
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Alex Lange
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tyler Wells
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Taj Bradley
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Caleb Kilian
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Dylan Crews
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tommy Edman
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jake Burger
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Josh Bell
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Zack Gelof
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Royce Lewis
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Joshua Baez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tanner Scott
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Sean Burke
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kody Clemens
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Ian Seymour
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jake Bennett
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Masyn Winn
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Shane Drohan
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Troy Melton
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Aaron Ashby
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Gage Jump
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jose Caballero
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Carson Benge
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Luis Lara
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Javier Sanoja
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Owen Caissie
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tristan Peters
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Khalil Watson
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Victor Bericoto
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Charlie Condon
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Walker Jenkins
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Max Clark
Tommy Edman
vs
Dylan Crews
Tommy Edman
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tommy Edman
vs
Taj Bradley
Tommy Edman
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Tyler Wells
Tommy Edman
vs
Royce Lewis
Tommy Edman
vs
Grant Taylor
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tommy Edman
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tommy Edman
vs
Joshua Baez
Tommy Edman
vs
Henry Bolte
Tommy Edman
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tommy Edman
vs
Alex Lange
Tommy Edman
vs
Kody Clemens
Tommy Edman
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tommy Edman
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
Caleb Kilian
Tommy Edman
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tommy Edman
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tommy Edman
vs
Masyn Winn
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
vs
Shane Drohan
Tommy Edman
vs
Josh Bell
Tommy Edman
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Tommy Edman
vs
Zack Gelof
Tommy Edman
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tommy Edman
vs
Aaron Ashby
Tommy Edman
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tommy Edman
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Tommy Edman
vs
Tanner Scott
Tommy Edman
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Tommy Edman
vs
Sean Burke
Tommy Edman
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tommy Edman
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tommy Edman
vs
Curtis Mead
Tommy Edman
vs
Ian Seymour
Tommy Edman
vs
Kyle Karros
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Bennett
Tommy Edman
vs
Christian Scott
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
Walbert Urena
Tommy Edman
vs
Troy Melton
Tommy Edman
vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Tommy Edman
vs
Luis Lara
Tommy Edman
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tommy Edman
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tommy Edman
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tommy Edman
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tommy Edman
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tommy Edman
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tommy Edman
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tommy Edman
vs
Javier Sanoja
Tommy Edman
vs
Owen Caissie
Tommy Edman
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Tommy Edman
vs
Tristan Peters
Tommy Edman
vs
Khalil Watson
Tommy Edman
vs
Nolan Arenado
Tommy Edman
vs
Anthony Seigler
Tommy Edman
vs
Victor Bericoto
Braden Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Braden Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase Meidroth
Braden Montgomery
vs
Dylan Crews
Braden Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Taj Bradley
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tyler Wells
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kody Clemens
Braden Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Braden Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Braden Montgomery
vs
Henry Bolte
Braden Montgomery
vs
Masyn Winn
Braden Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Braden Montgomery
vs
Shane Drohan
Braden Montgomery
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Braden Montgomery
vs
Caleb Kilian
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Aaron Ashby
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake Burger
Braden Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Braden Montgomery
vs
Josh Bell
Braden Montgomery
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Braden Montgomery
vs
Zack Gelof
Braden Montgomery
vs
Cade Cavalli
Braden Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Braden Montgomery
vs
Curtis Mead
Braden Montgomery
vs
Heliot Ramos
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kyle Karros
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tanner Scott
Braden Montgomery
vs
Christian Scott
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sean Burke
Braden Montgomery
vs
Walbert Urena
Braden Montgomery
vs
Joey Cantillo
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Braden Montgomery
vs
Javier Sanoja
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Braden Montgomery
vs
Luis Lara
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
Braden Montgomery
vs
A.J. Ewing
Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Owen Caissie
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tristan Peters
Braden Montgomery
vs
Khalil Watson
Braden Montgomery
vs
Victor Bericoto
Braden Montgomery
vs
Charlie Condon
Braden Montgomery
vs
Walker Jenkins
Braden Montgomery
vs
Max Clark
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Mason Montgomery
vs
Aaron Ashby
Mason Montgomery
vs
Shane Drohan
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Garrett Mitchell
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Masyn Winn
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Alejandro Kirk
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Dominic Canzone
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Cade Cavalli
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Nick Gonzales
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Curtis Mead
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Kody Clemens
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Mauricio Dubon
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Christian Scott
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Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
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Braden Montgomery
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Garrett Whitlock
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Clayton Beeter
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Noah Schultz
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Elvis Alvarado
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Andrew Kittredge
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Rico Garcia
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Zack Gelof
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
NBA

Guerschon Yabusele Leaves NBA for Panathinaikos
D'Angelo Russell

Traded to Grizzlies
Jon Rahm

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Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
D'Andre Swift

is a Sell-High Candidate
Washington Wizards

Khris Middleton Returns to Wizards on Three-Year Deal
Ryan O'Hearn

Goes Off for Three Homers, 10 RBI in Rout of Braves
Ray Davis

Could Offer Handcuff Value
Gary Harris

Moves to Detroit
Taurean Prince

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Travis Kelce

has Buy-Low Dynasty Value
Caris LeVert

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Jordan James

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Kevon Looney Joins Lakers on One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal
Mack Hollins

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Jalen Brunson

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Tyreek Hill

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Shohei Ohtani

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Hunter Goodman

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Byron Buxton

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Min Woo Lee

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Wyndham Clark

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Matt Fitzpatrick

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Audric Estimé

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Tank Dell

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Isaiah Likely

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Xavier Worthy

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Baker Mayfield

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Konnor Griffin

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Zac Robinson to Make Bucs Offensive Players More Fantasy-Friendly?
CFB

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Eagles Offense to Look Drastically Different Under Sean Mannion
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Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
Kenneth Walker III

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CFB

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Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
Cameron Boozer

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Donovan Mitchell

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Darryn Peterson

Jazz Get Another Big Summer League Game from Darryn Peterson
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Cedric Tillman

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Emmett Johnson

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Ja'Kobi Gillespie

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Devaughn Vele

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Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

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Pavel Mintyukov

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Carson Hocevar

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Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

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Joey Logano

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Alex Bowman

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Ty Gibbs

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Chris Buescher

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Brad Keselowski

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Emil Andrae

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David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

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Connor Bedard

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Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
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