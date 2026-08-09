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Top 300 Best Ball Fantasy Football Draft Rankings for 2026 (August Updates)

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Josh Downs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News Updates

Nick's top 300 fantasy football best ball draft rankings for 2026. These updated tiered best ball rankings include running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks.

In This Article hide
Updated Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Draft News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

With training camp in full swing and preseason games about to kick off, we are in the heart of the fantasy football offseason as some of the biggest draft weekends are coming up. Best Ball leagues have been taking place all offseason, and the beauty of this format to some managers is that there is no in-season management. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated best ball fantasy football draft rankings for 2026 to account for the latest training camp news.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Kenneth Walker III, Bucky Irving, Luther Burden III, Jadarian Price, Tyler Warren, Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Downs, Michael Wilson, Harold Fannin Jr., Stefon Diggs, Matthew Golden, and more.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 Justin Jefferson WR
2 10 Saquon Barkley RB
2 11 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 12 James Cook III RB
2 13 Derrick Henry RB
2 14 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 15 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 16 Drake London WR
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 A.J. Brown WR
3 20 Brock Bowers TE
3 21 George Pickens WR
3 22 De'Von Achane RB
3 23 Nico Collins WR
3 24 Chris Olave WR
4 25 Malik Nabers WR
4 26 Rashee Rice WR
4 27 Javonte Williams RB
4 28 DeVonta Smith WR
4 29 Trey McBride TE
4 30 Kyren Williams RB
4 31 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 32 Zay Flowers WR
4 33 Josh Jacobs RB
4 34 Josh Allen QB
4 35 Ladd McConkey WR
4 36 Tee Higgins WR
5 37 Breece Hall RB
5 38 Garrett Wilson WR
5 39 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 40 Davante Adams WR
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 42 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 43 Terry McLaurin WR
5 44 Luther Burden III WR
5 45 Colston Loveland TE
5 46 D'Andre Swift RB
5 47 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 48 Jameson Williams WR
5 49 Lamar Jackson QB
5 50 Cam Skattebo RB
5 51 Mike Evans WR
5 52 Bucky Irving RB
5 53 David Montgomery RB
6 54 Jadarian Price RB
6 55 DJ Moore WR
6 56 Jayden Daniels QB
6 57 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 58 Christian Watson WR
6 59 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 60 Parker Washington WR
6 61 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 62 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 63 Carnell Tate WR
7 64 Joe Burrow QB
7 65 Tyler Warren TE
7 66 Rome Odunze WR
7 67 Drake Maye QB
7 68 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 69 Tony Pollard RB
7 70 DK Metcalf WR
7 71 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 72 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 73 Jalen Hurts QB
7 74 Jaylen Warren RB
7 75 Tucker Kraft TE
7 76 Caleb Williams QB
7 77 Dak Prescott QB
7 78 Justin Herbert QB
7 79 Rico Dowdle RB
7 80 Jayden Reed WR
7 81 Jordan Addison WR
7 82 Alec Pierce WR
7 83 Blake Corum RB
7 84 Sam LaPorta TE
7 85 Josh Downs WR
7 86 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 87 Courtland Sutton WR
8 88 Trevor Lawrence QB
8 89 Michael Wilson WR
8 90 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 91 Quentin Johnston WR
8 92 Xavier Worthy WR
8 93 Brock Purdy QB
8 94 Jaxson Dart QB
8 95 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 96 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 97 RJ Harvey RB
8 98 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 99 Matthew Stafford QB
8 100 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 101 Stefon Diggs WR
8 102 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 103 Makai Lemon WR
9 104 Kyle Monangai RB
9 105 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 106 Bo Nix QB
9 107 Jared Goff QB
9 108 Matthew Golden WR
9 109 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 110 George Kittle TE
9 111 Jonathon Brooks RB
9 112 Baker Mayfield QB
9 113 Jordan Love QB
9 114 Kyler Murray QB
9 115 Mark Andrews TE
9 116 KC Concepcion WR
9 117 Tyler Shough QB
9 118 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 119 Jordan Mason RB
9 120 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Khalil Shakir WR
10 123 Jalen Coker WR
10 124 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 125 Rachaad White RB
10 126 Malik Willis QB
10 127 Romeo Doubs WR
10 128 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 129 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 130 Isaiah Likely TE
10 131 Jake Ferguson TE
10 132 Jayden Higgins WR
10 133 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 134 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 135 Dallas Goedert TE
10 136 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 137 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 138 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 139 Sam Darnold QB
10 140 Jalen McMillan WR
10 141 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 142 Daniel Jones QB
11 143 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 144 C.J. Stroud QB
11 145 Jauan Jennings WR
11 146 Hunter Henry TE
11 147 Woody Marks RB
11 148 Brenton Strange TE
11 149 Jalen Nailor WR
11 150 Tank Bigsby RB
11 151 Denzel Boston WR
11 152 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 153 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 154 Tre Tucker WR
11 155 Juwan Johnson TE
11 156 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 157 Cam Ward QB
11 158 Calvin Ridley WR
11 159 Dalton Schultz TE
11 160 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 161 Tyjae Spears RB
11 162 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 163 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 164 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 165 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 166 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 167 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 168 Bryce Young QB
12 169 Jaydon Blue RB
12 170 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 171 Alvin Kamara RB
12 172 Tre Harris WR
12 173 Ray Davis RB
12 174 Dylan Sampson RB
12 175 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 176 Germie Bernard WR
12 177 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 178 Greg Dulcich TE
12 179 Jonah Coleman RB
12 180 Sean Tucker RB
12 181 Rashod Bateman WR
12 182 Cooper Kupp WR
12 183 Travis Hunter WR
12 184 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 185 Tank Dell WR
12 186 Zachariah Branch WR
12 187 Cade Otton TE
12 188 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 189 Pat Bryant WR
12 190 Colby Parkinson TE
12 191 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 192 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 193 Emmett Johnson RB
12 194 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 195 Samaje Perine RB
12 196 Jaylin Noel WR
12 197 AJ Barner TE
12 198 Keenan Allen WR
12 199 Justice Hill RB
12 200 Braelon Allen RB
13 201 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 202 Kaytron Allen RB
13 203 Mike Gesicki TE
13 204 Malik Washington WR
13 205 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 206 Gunnar Helm TE
13 207 Nicholas Singleton RB
13 208 Kaelon Black RB
13 209 Jahan Dotson WR
13 210 Andrei Iosivas WR
13 211 Michael Mayer TE
13 212 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 213 Tyquan Thornton WR
13 214 Tory Horton WR
13 215 Malachi Fields WR
13 216 Mack Hollins WR
13 217 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
13 218 Kalif Raymond WR
13 219 Kimani Vidal RB
13 220 Emari Demercado RB
13 221 Demond Claiborne RB
13 222 Darius Slayton WR
13 223 Antonio Williams WR
13 224 Ted Hurst WR
13 225 Geno Smith QB
13 226 Darnell Mooney WR
13 227 Darnell Washington TE
14 228 Caleb Douglas WR
14 229 Seth McGowan RB
14 230 Jack Bech WR
14 231 Cyrus Allen WR
14 232 Ty Johnson RB
14 233 Devaughn Vele WR
14 234 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 235 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 236 Jordan James RB
14 237 Evan Engram TE
14 238 Joshua Palmer WR
14 239 David Njoku TE
14 240 KaVontae Turpin WR
14 241 Xavier Legette WR
14 242 Theo Johnson TE
14 243 Treylon Burks WR
14 244 Chimere Dike WR
14 245 Najee Harris RB
14 246 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 247 Troy Franklin WR
14 248 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 249 DJ Giddens RB
14 250 Jaylen Wright RB
14 251 Chris Brooks RB
14 252 Cole Kmet TE
14 253 Dawson Knox TE
14 254 Eli Stowers TE
14 255 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 256 Noah Gray TE
14 257 Dyami Brown WR
14 258 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 259 Brashard Smith RB
15 260 George Holani RB
15 261 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
15 262 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 263 James Conner RB
15 264 Keon Coleman WR
15 265 Brenen Thompson WR
15 266 Chris Bell WR
15 267 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 268 Skyler Bell WR
15 269 Erick All Jr. TE
15 270 Mason Taylor TE
15 271 Isaac Guerendo RB
15 272 Greg Dortch WR
15 273 Trevor Etienne RB
15 274 Malik Benson WR
15 275 Tyler Higbee TE
15 276 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 277 DeMario Douglas WR
15 278 Tez Johnson WR
15 279 Jake Tonges TE
15 280 Isaiah Davis RB
15 281 Kirk Cousins QB
15 282 Charlie Kolar TE
15 283 Christian Kirk WR
15 284 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 285 Will Shipley RB
15 286 Zavion Thomas WR
15 287 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
15 288 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
15 289 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 290 Noah Fant TE
15 291 Tutu Atwell WR
15 292 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 293 Jahdae Walker WR
15 294 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 295 Isaiah Bond WR
15 296 Tahj Brooks RB
15 297 J.J. McCarthy QB
15 298 Carson Beck QB
15 299 Deshaun Watson QB
15 300 Brandon Aiyuk WR

 

2026 Fantasy Football Draft News

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (lower body) missed Friday's training camp practice with "lower-body soreness," according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. We should find out more on the severity of Price's injury, but it doesn't sound all that serious. But if this injury were to linger for the first-rounder out of Notre Dame, both George Holani and Emanuel Wilson would become more interesting in fantasy football while the Seahawks wait for Zach Charbonnet (knee) to recover from his ACL tear last postseason.

Early in training camp, Price has been behind Holani, but he has seen reps with the first-team offense and figures to be involved early on in his rookie season with Charbonnet sidelined. The 22-year-old should be the Seahawks' most attractive fantasy RB until Charbonnet returns, and managers should consider him a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex target with plenty of long-term upside. If fully healthy, Price should earn most of Seattle's backfield touches, but when Charbonnet returns, it could be a different story.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (leg) went down in training camp practice on Friday after a collision with linebacker Arvel Reese, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Skattebo was seen stretching his left leg and didn't return to practice, although he stayed on the sideline.

It's unclear what the severity of Skattebo's leg injury is, but it's definitely concerning after he suffered a season-ending right-ankle injury as a rookie in 2025 that consisted of an ankle dislocation, an open-tibia fracture, and a ruptured deltoid ligament. The 24-year-old entered camp as a full-go, and all expectations are that he will be the team's RB1 in new head coach John Harbaugh's offense in 2026, which is expected to be more run-heavy.

We will closely monitor his new injury, and if it ends up being something that keeps him from playing in Week 1 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s fantasy stock will skyrocket. RotoBaller has Skattebo ranked as the No. 20 RB in half-PPR fantasy leagues as he enters his sophomore campaign. UPDATE: Harbaugh said Skattebo's exit from practice on Friday is "nothing serious at all," per The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the team is "leaning against" playing quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) in next week's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Reid also said he doesn't know if Mahomes will play in the second or third preseason games, either.

Mahomes prefers to see some preseason action, but it's a special scenario going into the 2026 season after he tore his ACL and LCL late last season. The good news for the Chiefs and fantasy managers is that the 30-year-old two-time MVP and six-time Pro Bowler is on track to be ready for the team's Week 1 season opener on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos in early September.

Mahomes has made great progress from his knee injury and has been participating in 11-on-11 team drills in training camp without limitations. His improving health will improve his fantasy football stock going into his 10th year in the league, but still, managers should be hesitant not to overvalue Mahomes based on his past exploits, with his mobility potentially not being the same as it once was. Treat him as more of a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 in fantasy in 2026.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud writes that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is making a big impression on new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in training camp. "His feet are always in the ground," Robinson said. "So he's always able to change direction and, obviously, that keeps him so balanced to be able to break tackles."

Irving missed all of the team's organized team activities in May and June while rehabbing a shoulder injury, but he is back now and is looking quick and decisive since pads went on this past week. "Bucky is a stud," Robinson said. Irving had a great rookie year in former OC Liam Coen's outside-zone running scheme, and Robinson's and Coen's offensive styles are similar.

The 23-year-old had a 1,000-yard rushing season with eight touchdowns as a rookie, but injuries slowed him down in 2025, and he finished with 588 rushing yards and only one TD in 10 games. A bounce-back in 2026 should be coming for Irving if he stays healthy, but injury risk and the addition of pass-catching back Kenny Gainwell figure to limit Irving's overall ceiling as more of an RB2 in his third NFL campaign. Stroud also mentions Gainwell's seamless transition to Tampa's RB room.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has been one of the stars of training camp as the team prepares to feature him more heavily in 2026, according to ESPN. Downs caught 58 passes for a career-low 566 yards and four touchdowns last season after averaging 103 targets and 787 receiving yards over his first two years. Michael Pittman Jr.'s departure has opened a much larger opportunity, and the Colts are also giving Downs more work outside after using him primarily in the slot throughout his career.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Downs can now play both spots and expects his role to grow this season. Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce will still command plenty of attention, but Indianapolis appears determined to get Downs back to being a central part of the passing game. If the expanded usage carries into the regular season, he has a strong chance to climb back toward the 100-target range and regain consistent value in PPR leagues.

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