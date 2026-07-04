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12 Must-Stash Fantasy Baseball Prospects? Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Seaver King, Kaelen Culpepper, Jett Williams, Harry Ford, Quinn Mathews, Charlie Condon, Zac Veen, Owen Murphy, Kade Anderson, Karson Milbrandt

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Walker Jenkins - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 15 of 2026 including Walker Jenkins, Joshua Baez, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper, and more.

Throughout the first half of the campaign, managers have seen firsthand the importance of stashing prospects, as players like Gage Jump and Payton Tolle have shown high-end upside after their promotion to the big leagues.

Below, we will look at 12 prospects who are emerging as worthy stash targets ahead of Week 15 of the fantasy season.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

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Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez continued to showcase his high-end power at Triple-A with another multi-home run effort on Thursday. Facing Charlotte, the team's top outfield prospect went deep twice and tallied three total hits with an additional stolen base. Since June 9 (his last 19 games of action), the No. 65-ranked prospect in the sport per MLB.com has gone deep an impressive 11 times while carrying a .240/.286/.707 slash line.

On the season, Baez has posted a .267/.333/.617 line with 28 home runs and 14 stolen bases. While the outfielder does have some high swing-and-miss tendencies in his profile, his power and speed combination make him a must-stash prospect. Given his current power binge, Baez should be in strong contention to join the Cardinals shortly after the All-Star break.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins has found his way back from a sprained left shoulder AC joint and has rejoined the St. Paul Saints at the Triple-A level. In 114 at-bats with St. Paul this season, Jenkins is hitting .272 with two homers and 11 RBI to go with seven stolen bases. In an injury-limited season, Jenkins has shown off his five-category ability.

The former No. 5 overall pick has room to improve the power numbers in his limited at-bats but is more than capable of doing so. He has shown nice speed on the base paths and is hitting for a good average. The question is what he can do at the big-league level, but he has been considered one of the top outfield prospects in the minor leagues over the last few years.

He could reward fantasy managers who take a chance and add him prior to his call-up to Minnesota. Jenkins has the talent to help teams win fantasy titles late this season, making him a worthy stash target in deeper five-outfielder leagues with N/A spots.

-Written by Brian Buckey

 

Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals shortstop prospect Seaver King has had a productive year in the minor leagues in 2026, hitting .306 between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester with 10 home runs and 51 RBI, along with nine stolen bases. The former No. 10 overall pick out of Wake Forest is pushing hard for a look at a promotion to Washington but has seen his numbers dip slightly with his promotion to Triple-A.

With stud shortstop CJ Abrams manning the position in Washington along with Nasim Nunez providing depth, it might be hard for King to break through for a spot with the Nationals in the short term. King's five-tool profile, however, makes him a good candidate to add in mid-to-deep-sized leagues. He should help contribute at the middle infield positions and would be a must-start should Abrams or Nunez suffer an unfortunate injury.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Minnesota Twins

Just as Minnesota Twins shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper returned from a two-week stint on the injured list with a left hip strain, he injured his hand earlier this week and is now day-to-day. Despite the recent injury bug, Culpepper is still a priority stash ahead of his call-up to the major leagues. If not for the injuries, the talented former first-round pick likely would have already received the call to the major leagues.

Through 250 Triple-A at-bats this season, Culpepper is hitting .272 with 14 homers and 43 RBI to go with 15 stolen bases. The Twins have the luxury of some quality players to play on their big-league infield, including Brooks Lee, Kody Clemens, and Ryan Kreidler, but Culpepper could eventually force his hand should he demonstrate he can stay healthy, and his production should follow him to the major leagues.

He looks like a priority stash target in mid-to-deep size leagues and could be a quality piece for the stretch run for many fantasy managers.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Jett Williams, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Jett Williams was shipped to the NL Central this winter as the headliner piece in the Freddy Peralta trade. Williams is a big-time talent who is hitting .225 this season at Triple-A Nashville with nine homers and 41 RBI. He has shown off the speed with 19 steals and looks to be a plus contributor in the steals department for fantasy managers.

The shortstop position is a bit crowded for the Brewers with Cooper Pratt playing at the big-league level and Jesus Made manning the position as one of the top Double-A prospects. But Williams offers solid speed, with a season-high 45 steals across three levels of the minors in 2023. Fantasy managers will look for him to raise his batting average at Triple-A before taking a chance on him. He has the upside to make him worth a stash, but that would have to be in deep leagues as he battles stiff competition on his own team for a big-league spot.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Harry Ford, C, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals top catching prospect Harry Ford is entering stash territory amid solid performances at the Triple-A level. Ford joined the Nationals in a trade in the offseason (from the Seattle Mariners), but has spent the entire first half in the minor leagues. Over his first 30 games of the Rochester campaign, Ford held a .191/.318/.255 line with four doubles, one home run, and a 36:19 K:BB.

However, over his last 22 contests, the young backstop has begun to make significant strides. During this noted stretch, the No. 7-ranked prospect in the system has held a .263/.417/.421 line with a .838 OPS. Even though the team's current No. 1 backstop, Keibert Ruiz, has held a .285 AVG with a .791 OPS, Ford's progress could push him back to the major leagues in the coming weeks. For now, managers in deeper two-catcher leagues should continue to closely monitor Ford's progression at Triple-A.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals left-handed pitching prospect Quinn Mathews is showing off his upside this season. In 15 starts at Triple-A Memphis, Mathews has a 4-3 record with a 3.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched. Since serving up four runs on May 22, the southpaw has logged 30 1/3 innings to the tune of a sharp 2.08 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP. The high strikeout upside is the first thing that stands out and makes him extremely enticing as a fantasy starter.

He has allowed 11 home runs, which is fairly high at this point in the season, but his overall numbers are very good.

The fourth-round pick out of Stanford is eyeing a promotion to St. Louis and is looking for a spot in the rotation. Right now, the MLB rotation has five solid starters, so a call-up could depend on an injury. But Mathews has proven himself at the Triple-A level this season and could be an excellent addition in deep leagues as a wait-and-see target.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Charlie Condon has put together a dominant stretch at the plate and is quickly approaching his MLB debut. Since May 30 (his last 27 games of action), the former Georgia standout has launched 14 long balls while posting a stellar .376/.488/.941 line with a 1.428 OPS. Prior to this impressive stretch at the dish, the slugger posted a much lower .250/.380/.426 line over his first 46 games of action at the Triple-A level.

Currently, the Rockies do not have a clear path for at-bats for Condon, with Mickey Moniak recently returning from the injured list and prospect Cole Carrigg earning the call. However, given Condon's current performance at the dish, a Rockies team that is in the midst of a rebuild could look to give their top hitting prospect a long look in the majors. Entering the All-Star break, Condon possesses elite stash upside among hitting prospects.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Zac Veen turned in a stellar showing over the past month at Triple-A Albuquerque and is now firmly on the stash radar ahead of Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season. Over 24 games in June, the former ninth overall selection from the 2020 MLB Draft posted a stellar .366/.385/.782 line with 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, and three stolen bases.

Over this 24-game stretch, Veen only went hitless in one of them. Overall, the young outfielder has produced at a high level with the top club of the minor leagues, carrying a sharp .317/.397/.577 line with .974 OPS, 22 doubles, 14 home runs, and 14 stolen bases. Even though Veen stumbled in his first taste of the majors, the 24-year-old could carry five-category potential once he returns to Colorado for his second stint, making him a prime stash target in five-outfielder leagues.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Owen Murphy, SP, Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves right-handed pitching prospect Owen Murphy is coming off another strong showing at Triple-A Gwinnett and is putting himself in position to earn a call-up to the majors in the second half of the season. On July 1, Murphy tossed six shutout innings (with just two hits) and struck out seven. Overall, since joining Triple-A this season, Murphy has logged 60 1/3 innings (11 starts) to the tune of a 3.88 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.

During this stint, the right-hander has struck out 65 hitters and walked just 20 hitters. He opened the campaign with Double-A but needed just 20 2/3 innings to prove he was ready to join the top level. With the Braves dealing with many injuries to their pitching staff, including Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach, Murphy could provide them with a much-needed spark in the back of the rotation down the stretch. He is quickly emerging as a top prospect to stash among pitchers.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins right-handed pitching prospect Karson Milbrandt has quickly begun to climb the stash rankings and has seen his fantasy value soar over the past month. Despite beginning the 2026 campaign at the Double-A level, Milbrandt is now not only one stop away from the big leagues but also has a clear path to contribute in the Marlins' starting rotation for the majority of the second half.

With Double-A, Milbrandt posted a sharp 1.34 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 70:17 K:BB across 47 innings of work, which prompted an early promotion to Triple-A. With Jacksonville, Milbrandt has continued to perform well, posting a 2.33 ERA over his first four starts. With both Thomas White and Robby Snelling shut down for the season, Milbrandt is the next man up in the pitching system and could easily find a role in the back half of the starting rotation later in the second half.

He is solidifying himself as a top stash target in 12+ team leagues ahead of Week 15.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitching prospect Kade Anderson has turned in a dominant June at Double-A Arkansas and is coming off a start in which he allowed his first two earned runs of the month. Overall, he completed June with a 4-0 record and an 0.79 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. It doesn't get much better than that at any level, and fantasy managers would like to see Anderson and his lefty dominance at the Triple-A level sooner rather than later.

Anderson has shown a mastery of Double-A with an 8-0 record and 1.22 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. The talented former No. 3 overall pick would likely need some time in Triple-A before the Mariners take a look at him in Seattle. But his numbers show that he could be ready for a close-up and is definitely worth picking up and stashing off the waiver wire in leagues of all sizes.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Sean Keys (TOR), Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
4 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
5 Max Clark OF Tigers August
6 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
10 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
11 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers August
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates July
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Owen Murphy SP Braves August
19 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
20 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
23 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
24 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays August

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Seaver King, Kaelen Culpepper, Jett Williams, Harry Ford, Quinn Mathews, Charlie Condon, Zac Veen, Owen Murphy, Kade Anderson, Karson Milbrandt, Gage Jump, Bryce Eldridge, Luis Lara. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Seaver King, Kaelen Culpepper, Jett Williams, Harry Ford, Quinn Mathews, Charlie Condon, Zac Veen, Owen Murphy, Kade Anderson, Karson Milbrandt, Gage Jump, Bryce Eldridge, Luis Lara:

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vs
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vs
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vs
Garrett Whitlock
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vs
Sean Keys
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Jake Bennett
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vs
Khalil Watson
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vs
Shane Drohan
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Max Muncy
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vs
Ezequiel Tovar
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vs
Elvis Alvarado
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Ian Seymour
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Anthony Seigler
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Javier Sanoja
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Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
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Mauricio Dubon
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Cooper Ingle
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Paul Goldschmidt
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Denzer Guzman
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Caleb Durbin
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Payton Tolle
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Mickey Moniak
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Tanner Scott
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Ryan O'Hearn
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vs
Griffin Jax
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vs
Nick Lodolo
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vs
Trevor Rogers
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vs
Logan Henderson
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vs
Samuel Basallo
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vs
Sam Antonacci
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vs
A.J. Ewing
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vs
Carson Benge
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vs
Emilio Pagan
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vs
Carter Jensen
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Royce Lewis
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Jacob Latz
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vs
Travis Bazzana
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vs
Caleb Kilian
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vs
Kerry Carpenter
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vs
Jake Burger
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vs
Henry Bolte
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vs
T.J. Rumfield
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vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
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vs
Jake McCarthy
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vs
Troy Melton
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vs
Paul Sewald
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vs
Yoendrys Gomez
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vs
Alex Lange
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vs
Tommy Edman
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vs
Jung Hoo Lee
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vs
Braden Montgomery
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vs
Mason Montgomery
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vs
Chase DeLauter
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vs
Cole Carrigg
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vs
Joey Cantillo
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vs
Brandon Sproat
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vs
Bryce Eldridge
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vs
Taj Bradley
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vs
Shane Bieber
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vs
Grant Taylor
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vs
Cade Cavalli
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Heliot Ramos
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vs
Chase Meidroth
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Alejandro Kirk
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vs
Ryan Weathers
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vs
Joshua Baez
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vs
Christian Scott
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vs
Josh Bell
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vs
Aaron Ashby
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vs
Tatsuya Imai
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vs
Walbert Urena
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vs
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vs
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Shane Drohan
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vs
Jake Bennett
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vs
Mason Barnett
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Noah Schultz
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vs
Sean Manaea
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Javier Assad
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Brandon Sproat
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Taj Bradley
Bryce Eldridge
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Joey Cantillo
Bryce Eldridge
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Shane Bieber
Bryce Eldridge
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Cole Carrigg
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vs
Grant Taylor
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Chase DeLauter
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Cade Cavalli
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Mason Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Heliot Ramos
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Braden Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Chase Meidroth
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tommy Edman
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ryan Weathers
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Alex Lange
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Joshua Baez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Christian Scott
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Paul Sewald
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Josh Bell
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Troy Melton
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Aaron Ashby
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake McCarthy
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Nick Gonzales
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Bryce Eldridge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Bryce Eldridge
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Dylan Crews
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Henry Bolte
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Willi Castro
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake Burger
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Curtis Mead
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Walbert Urena
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Caleb Kilian
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Sean Burke
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Travis Bazzana
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Royce Lewis
Bryce Eldridge
vs
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Bryce Eldridge
vs
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Bryce Eldridge
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Bryce Eldridge
vs
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Bryce Eldridge
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Bryce Eldridge
vs
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Bryce Eldridge
vs
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Bryce Eldridge
vs
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Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Sean Keys

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