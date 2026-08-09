Will Luther Burden play for the Chicago Bears in 2026? Will Luther Burden be healthy enough to play in Week 1? John breaks down the latest Luther Burden injury news for fantasy football.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (groin) finished his 2025 season with a few explosive games. Considering his excellent draft capital and presence on a team with elite offensive coaching thanks to head coach Ben Johnson, fantasy managers have been excited about Act II of his NFL career.
Unfortunately, he suffered a groin injury in training camp while going up to make a catch. There was speculation about a calf or Achilles injury, but apparently he picked up an injury that's at least not immediately season-ending.
Still, the second-year pro's status for the rest of training camp, the offseason, and the beginning of the regular season is rightfully called into question now. So will Burden play in Week 1? What's his fantasy football outlook for 2026?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
- PPR rankings
- Half-PPR rankings
- Non-PPR (Standard) rankings
- Rookie rankings
- Superflex rankings
- Best Ball rankings
- Underdog rankings
- Dynasty rankings
- IDP rankings
Will Luther Burden Play In Week 1?
The first game of the 2026 NFL season is September 9, which is a little under a month from today. The Bears make their debut on September 13 against the Carolina Panthers. So Burden has around five weeks to heal from his injury. Typically, we don't see players held out for longer than a month for groin ailments. Typical return to play is around two weeks. Good thing this happened before the season, then.
In general, avg missed time for a groin strain is ~ 12 days. This can obviously vary based on the MRI. Deebo Samuel had a similar “groin” injury in 2019 and missed one game. Better to let this type of injury heal rather than have it linger as the weather gets colder. #49ers https://t.co/WgkqIQxhIw
— Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) November 29, 2021
Burden's chances of playing in Week 1 thus seem pretty good. We won't know for sure until we see him return to practice, though, and the signaling from the organization may not be too clear. It may be wise for them to work him back slowly, though he's missing vital time to continue to grow in the offense through practices. Burden doesn't have much NFL experience, especially since he's played only one year, had injury issues before his 2024 season, and didn't get much work until the final few weeks of 2025.
Luther Burden 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
It seems likely that Burden's start to his 2026 season will be a bit slower than it could have been otherwise. It's frustrating now that he'll be slowed down, at least somewhat, by injuries early in the season of his first two years in the big leagues. Still, his season-long outlook shouldn't change much. Just push back his full workload starting date a few weeks or so. Perhaps his first two or three games won't be quite as big as they could have been.
Most of my articles about the Bears receiving room last season focused on how Burden and tight end Colston Loveland were likely drafted by Johnson to help cover for starting quarterback Caleb Williams' weaknesses. Williams struggled with downfield accuracy in both of his first two seasons. Burden is a highly-talented receiver with the ball in his hands after the catch, and Loveland is an elite route-runner for a TE with a gargantuan catch radius.
Luther Burden dear god pic.twitter.com/dJ2oRRYH8B
— Dave (@davebftv) December 14, 2025
Loveland and Burden becoming the top two pass-catching options for this team would be the least surprising outcome to me. WR Rome Odunze was drafted higher than both, but was brought in by a previous regime and posted worrying efficiency numbers once Burden and Loveland became more involved in the offense. Odunze also spoke on his permanently altered foot structure after he picked up and aggravated a foot injury multiple times in 2025.
Odunze's red flags are too numerous and too striking for me to ignore. Personally, I see Loveland as the best value-at-his-position player in this offense, but he's also the TE3 in fantasy ADP because the position is so devoid of receiving talent. And it's hard to see Williams becoming an elite high-volume passer, enough to support three fantasy-relevant pass-catching options. So while Burden will likely be fine, his ADP would need to be a bit lower for me to be comfortable drafting a lot of him.
Chicago should remain a run-heavy team. Their offensive line is one of the best in the NFL at run-blocking, and opened up big holes for RBs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to run through. To me, Swift is the best player overall at his ADP of RB23. The blocking and schemes should remain excellent, enough for him to put up another top-15 season at running back. Burden's ADP, meanwhile, has steamed up to WR21.
When a breakout is already priced in for a player in a diffuse passing offense with a non-high-volume passing QB throwing to him, maybe it's time to look elsewhere for a player to have in your starting lineups all season.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!