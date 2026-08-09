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Will Luther Burden III Play in Week 1? Fantasy Football Injury Update

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Luther Burden III - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Will Luther Burden play for the Chicago Bears in 2026? Will Luther Burden be healthy enough to play in Week 1? John breaks down the latest Luther Burden injury news for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Will Luther Burden Play In Week 1?
Luther Burden 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (groin) finished his 2025 season with a few explosive games. Considering his excellent draft capital and presence on a team with elite offensive coaching thanks to head coach Ben Johnson, fantasy managers have been excited about Act II of his NFL career.

Unfortunately, he suffered a groin injury in training camp while going up to make a catch. There was speculation about a calf or Achilles injury, but apparently he picked up an injury that's at least not immediately season-ending.

Still, the second-year pro's status for the rest of training camp, the offseason, and the beginning of the regular season is rightfully called into question now. So will Burden play in Week 1? What's his fantasy football outlook for 2026?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Will Luther Burden Play In Week 1?

The first game of the 2026 NFL season is September 9, which is a little under a month from today. The Bears make their debut on September 13 against the Carolina Panthers. So Burden has around five weeks to heal from his injury. Typically, we don't see players held out for longer than a month for groin ailments. Typical return to play is around two weeks. Good thing this happened before the season, then.

Burden's chances of playing in Week 1 thus seem pretty good. We won't know for sure until we see him return to practice, though, and the signaling from the organization may not be too clear. It may be wise for them to work him back slowly, though he's missing vital time to continue to grow in the offense through practices. Burden doesn't have much NFL experience, especially since he's played only one year, had injury issues before his 2024 season, and didn't get much work until the final few weeks of 2025.

 

Luther Burden 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

It seems likely that Burden's start to his 2026 season will be a bit slower than it could have been otherwise. It's frustrating now that he'll be slowed down, at least somewhat, by injuries early in the season of his first two years in the big leagues. Still, his season-long outlook shouldn't change much. Just push back his full workload starting date a few weeks or so. Perhaps his first two or three games won't be quite as big as they could have been.

Most of my articles about the Bears receiving room last season focused on how Burden and tight end Colston Loveland were likely drafted by Johnson to help cover for starting quarterback Caleb Williams' weaknesses. Williams struggled with downfield accuracy in both of his first two seasons. Burden is a highly-talented receiver with the ball in his hands after the catch, and Loveland is an elite route-runner for a TE with a gargantuan catch radius.

Loveland and Burden becoming the top two pass-catching options for this team would be the least surprising outcome to me. WR Rome Odunze was drafted higher than both, but was brought in by a previous regime and posted worrying efficiency numbers once Burden and Loveland became more involved in the offense. Odunze also spoke on his permanently altered foot structure after he picked up and aggravated a foot injury multiple times in 2025.

Odunze's red flags are too numerous and too striking for me to ignore. Personally, I see Loveland as the best value-at-his-position player in this offense, but he's also the TE3 in fantasy ADP because the position is so devoid of receiving talent. And it's hard to see Williams becoming an elite high-volume passer, enough to support three fantasy-relevant pass-catching options. So while Burden will likely be fine, his ADP would need to be a bit lower for me to be comfortable drafting a lot of him.

Chicago should remain a run-heavy team. Their offensive line is one of the best in the NFL at run-blocking, and opened up big holes for RBs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to run through. To me, Swift is the best player overall at his ADP of RB23. The blocking and schemes should remain excellent, enough for him to put up another top-15 season at running back. Burden's ADP, meanwhile, has steamed up to WR21.

When a breakout is already priced in for a player in a diffuse passing offense with a non-high-volume passing QB throwing to him, maybe it's time to look elsewhere for a player to have in your starting lineups all season.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland:

Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
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Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
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vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
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vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
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Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
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David Montgomery
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Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
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Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
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Drake Maye
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Josh Allen
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Joe Burrow
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Jeremiyah Love
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A.J. Brown
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Chris Olave
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Tyler Warren
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Brock Bowers
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Tony Pollard
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Rome Odunze
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Derrick Henry
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Tucker Kraft
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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De'Von Achane
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James Cook III
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Rome Odunze
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Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
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Tucker Kraft
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Rome Odunze
vs
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
vs
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Rome Odunze
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Joe Burrow
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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Rome Odunze
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David Montgomery
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J.K. Dobbins
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Rome Odunze
vs
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Rome Odunze
vs
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Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
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vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
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Rome Odunze
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Bo Nix
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jared Goff
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyler Murray
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
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Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Cam Skattebo
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Davante Adams
Colston Loveland
vs
Jameson Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Colston Loveland
vs
Garrett Wilson
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vs
Mike Evans
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
D'Andre Swift
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vs
Rashee Rice
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vs
Lamar Jackson
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Jacobs
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vs
Jayden Daniels
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
Zay Flowers
Colston Loveland
vs
DJ Moore
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vs
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vs
Jadarian Price
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vs
Tee Higgins
Colston Loveland
vs
Bucky Irving
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vs
Devonta Smith
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vs
David Montgomery
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vs
Javonte Williams
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vs
Parker Washington
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vs
Trey McBride
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vs
Jordyn Tyson
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vs
Josh Allen
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
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vs
Jeremiyah Love
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vs
Drake Maye
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vs
Kyren Williams
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vs
Joe Burrow
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
A.J. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Jalen Hurts
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vs
Chris Olave
Colston Loveland
vs
Christian Watson
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vs
Nico Collins
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Colston Loveland
vs
George Pickens
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vs
Carnell Tate
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vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Omarion Hampton
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vs
Tyler Warren
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vs
Derrick Henry
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vs
Tony Pollard
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vs
Chase Brown
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vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
Ashton Jeanty
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vs
Tucker Kraft
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vs
De'Von Achane
Colston Loveland
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake London
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Herbert
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vs
Kenneth Walker III
Colston Loveland
vs
Rico Dowdle
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Saquon Barkley
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DK Metcalf
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James Cook III
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Caleb Williams
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vs
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Dalton Kincaid
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Travis Kelce
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Jake Ferguson
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Isaiah Likely
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vs
Hunter Henry
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Brenton Strange
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vs
Juwan Johnson
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vs
Chig Okonkwo
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Pat Freiermuth
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Gunnar Helm
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Cade Otton
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AJ Barner
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Mike Gesicki
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Colby Parkinson
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vs
Michael Mayer
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vs
David Njoku
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington

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Doesn't Return to Friday's Practice After a Collision
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs "Leaning Against" Playing Patrick Mahomes in Preseason Opener
Bucky Irving

Making a Big Impression on New Offensive Coordinator
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
CFB

Dwight Phillips Jr. Set for Increased Role in Georgia Backfield
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
CFB

Isaiah West Pushing Bo Jackson for Starting Role
CFB

Gideon Davidson Begins Camp as Clemson's Lead Back
Mac McClung

Signs in Spain
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Alec Pierce

Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Malik Nabers

Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Suing NCAA, Seeking to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Legend Bey Held out of Ohio State Practice for Violation of Team Rules
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
CFB

Isaac Brown Not Participating in Louisville's First Fall Practice
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
CFB

Will Hammond Wearing Knee Brace in First Practice
CFB

Arch Manning Shines in First Practice of Fall Camp
CFB

LJ Martin Full-Go for Practice Following Shoulder Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
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