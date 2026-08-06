Cole Kmet 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Second-Fiddle To Loveland
Cole Kmet has been a solid contributor and team player for the Chicago Bears as he enters his seventh season with the organization. He was also a good TE2 on fantasy teams in 2022 and 2023 when he amassed 1,263 yards and 13 touchdowns during that span. But fantasy managers saw the writing on the wall last season when Chicago selected Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Kmet's role was reduced and he subsequently had the second-worst year of his career. Chicago decided to keep Kmet around for his blocking and veteran leadership, so he will play second fiddle to Loveland again in 2026. There is no reason to think Kmet can get back to his glory years where he could provide fantasy managers 600 yards and six scores. It can only happen if Loveland is injured and misses significant time. Chicago's receiving corps is lighter than last year with DJ Moore being traded to the Buffalo Bills, so Kmet could see some additional targets for that reason, but if Loveland is healthy it is hard to predict Kmet supplying much more than 40 receptions for 425 yards and four touchdowns.