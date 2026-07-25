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NASCAR DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Lineups for the Brickyard 400 (2026)

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Denny Hamlin - NASCAR DFS Picks, NASCAR Betting Picks

Sean's NASCAR DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2026). His top NASCAR daily fantasy lineup plays and DFS sleepers.

Last week's NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro ended with Joey Logano claiming his first victory of the 2026 season in dominating fashion, leading 323 of 450 total laps. This week, the Cup Series will host one of the big crown jewel races of the year, the Brickyard 400, taking place at the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Although the Cup Series ran on both the oval and the road course variants in the past at Indianapolis, this week's race returns back to the oval track for the third time since 2024. The oval track at Indianapolis sits at 2.5 miles long, with each of its turns having 9.2 degrees of banking and completely flat straightaways. The week's race will be 160 laps long with two stages at 50 laps each, followed by a final stage sitting at 60 laps.

Indianapolis is one of the more unique tracks on the Cup schedule, with one of its closest comparable tracks being Pocono Raceway, another unique, larger oval. Similar to Pocono, track position is a huge factor to consider for DFS lineup construction at Indianapolis, especially as it is a challenge for drivers to make passes with very few recommended passing lanes. Indy typically favors dominators who stay out front on longer green-flag runs, but pit strategy is also something to watch, as teams often use pit road to advance positions. Also, look out for teams who may not be afraid to gamble with fuel strategies to take a chance on saving fuel to sneak out of Indy with a victory. That almost was the case two years ago when Brad Keselowski nearly won on saving fuel before a late caution with two laps to go took away his chance to win.

Below are my NASCAR DFS lineup picks for the Brickyard 400 on DraftKings and FanDuel this week. This slate locks on 7/26/2026 at 2:00 p.m. EST. If you have further questions or want to discuss racing, you can find me on X at @SeanE247.

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DFS Lineup Picks - DraftKings, FanDuel

Once you've read this article, be sure also to check out all of our other weekly NASCAR DFS articles to help you set your optimal DFS lineups. You should also check out our NASCAR DFS lineup tools for the ultimate combination of DFS resources to help you win big, including our Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheet, Research Station, and more.

Our NASCAR Premium Package also comes with exclusive access to Jordan McAbee's DFS/betting picks, projections, and algorithm-predicted finishing order. Jordan's betting track record: 100+ units of profit since 2023, 25% yearly average profit since 2018.

Disclaimer: All the drivers presented as picks for this week's race are meant to be some of my top DFS recommendations of the week. They are not originally intended to fit all into one lineup.

 

Denny Hamlin

Starts 5th - DK: $11K, FD: $14K

There is a big narrative at play for Denny Hamlin, as he is chasing NASCAR history at Indianapolis. With three Daytona 500 wins, three Southern 500 wins, and a Coca-Cola 600 victory in his driving career, Hamlin has won every main crown jewel event... except for the Brickyard 400. This week's race represents one of Hamlin's best opportunities to check off one of the biggest missing trophies of his career.

In 17 Cup starts in his career at Indianapolis, Hamlin has nine top-10 finishes with an average finish of 13.9. The No. 11 Toyota driver for Joe Gibbs Racing led in each of his last three races on the Indianapolis oval track and also placed third in last year's race at the site. Notably, Hamlin won the most recent races at the two previous races at larger ovals this season at Michigan and Pocono.

In practice for this week's race, Hamlin ranked seventh in five consecutive lap averages and fifth in 10 consecutive lap averages. With his starting position close to the front, top-notch practice speeds, and performance at larger ovals this season, Hamlin is one of the top contenders to compete for the win.

 

Kyle Larson

Starts 10th - DK: $10.5K, FD: $13.5K

No team has been more successful at winning the Brickyard 400 than Hendrick Motorsports. The leading Chevrolet team has 11 victories in NASCAR history at Indianapolis between four drivers, with the most recent winner from the team being Kyle Larson, who is one of the prime contenders to add to that total this week.

In eight total Cup starts at the Indianapolis oval track, Larson has one win, five top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 12.4. Larson was the runner-up in last year's race at Indianapolis and was the 2024 winner, giving him an average finish of 1.5 in the two Cup races since the series returned to the Indy Oval.

In practice for this week's race, Larson was the fastest driver in the five- and 10-consecutive lap average categories. With decent upside, plenty of practice speeds, and an excellent track record of finishes at Indianapolis, Larson is one of the best DFS options to consider for all formats this week.

 

Christopher Bell

Starts 23rd - DK: $10K, FD: $12.5K

Going back to Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell is likely to bounce back at Indianapolis after an underwhelming race at North Wilkesboro. The No. 20 Toyota driver has highly favorable history at Indy and is in position to be one of the DFS difference-makers of this week's Cup Series race.

In three races at the Indianapolis oval, Bell has two top-10 finishes with an average finish of 8.0. Bell has never placed worse than 12th and scored positive Place Differential in all three of his prior appearances at the site. What is also notable about Bell's finishes is that he has never qualified inside the top 10 at the Cup level and went on to finish with plenty of PD earned.

Bell is in a similar position this week with a starting position outside of the top 20 after qualifying. In practice, Bell ranked second in five consecutive lap averages, and the Toyotas, especially those from JGR, have been extremely fast regardless of track type this season. Fantasy players should be able to start Bell with confidence as he will capitalize on upside that is better than most top-priced drivers.

 

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Carson Hocevar

Starts 1st - DK: $8.3K, FD: $9K

Spire Motorsports performed well in qualifying for this week's race at Indianapolis, as they put all three of their cars inside the top six, including two on the front row. Carson Hocevar ended up getting the pole position, which sets him up for a promising Brickyard 400 performance where he can be a potential dominator.

In two starts at Indianapolis, Hocevar has two finishes of 12th or better, including a finish of 10th in last year's race at the Brickyard. The No. 77 Chevrolet driver also performed well at Michigan earlier in the season, where he led 21 laps and finished in fifth.

In practice, Hocevar ranked ninth in five consecutive lap averages and 10th in 10 consecutive lap averages. With his starting position in first, Hocevar is in a great position to dominate and lead laps early, especially since Indianapolis does favor drivers who get clean air out front to maintain their position. Although there is some risk for PD, Hocevar is especially worth taking a chance in tournaments.

 

Ryan Preece

Starts 34th - DK: $6.7K, FD: $6K

RFK Racing is a team with the potential to perform well for DFS this week with all three of its drivers. While Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski both start in the top 20 after qualifying and are priced up higher this week, Ryan Preece should not be overlooked just the same despite qualifying further back.

In four Cup starts at Indianapolis, Preece has two top-20 finishes and an average finish of 21.5. The No. 60 Ford driver placed fourth in last year's race at Indianapolis and scored positive PD in three different Cup events at the site.

In practice for this week's race, Preece ranked 15th in five consecutive lap averages and 22nd in 10 consecutive lap averages. Preece's starting position provides plenty of upside, and he has equipment capable of placing in the top 20, making him a great value option for all DFS formats.

 

John Hunter Nemechek

Starts 17th - DK: $6.6K, FD: $5.8K

Legacy Motor Club has made improvements in terms of speed despite being the only Toyota team that does not have a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing. Erik Jones is currently fighting for a spot in The Chase and makes for a solid DFS option this week, but his teammate John Hunter Nemechek also deserves some spotlight for Indianapolis.

In three prior races at the Indianapolis oval track, Nemechek has two top-15 finishes with an average finish of 18.7. Nemechek scored positive PD twice in his career at this site, including last year's Brickyard 400, where he scored a best career Cup finish of 12th. The No. 42 Toyota driver also has top-15 finishes at both Michigan and Pocono this season, with the latter being a fourth-place finish.

In practice for this week's race, Nemechek ranked 29th in five consecutive lap averages and 21st in 10 consecutive lap averages. Despite the slow long-run practice speeds, Nemechek is in equipment that has competed for several top-20 finishes throughout the season, and his finishing history at Indianapolis makes him a driver who should not be overlooked this week.

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