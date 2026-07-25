July 25, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Carson Hocevar was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Brickyard 400.

Chevrolet speed showed up during this session, specifically from Spire Motorsports, as they swept the front row with Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez, and then the third Spire car of Michael McDowell qualified sixth.

On the other hand, Ford struggled in qualifying, with the fastest being Ryan Blaney, who ended up 13th.

2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Carson Hocevar 48.232 186.598 2. Daniel Suarez 48.288 186.382 3. Tyler Reddick 48.367 186.077 4. Ty Gibbs 48.396 185.966 5. Denny Hamlin 48.430 185.835 6. Michael McDowell 48.449 185.762 7. Corey Heim 48.529 185.456 8. Alex Bowman 48.552 185.368 9. AJ Allmendinger 48.558 185.345 10. Kyle Larson 48.566 185.315 11. Chase Briscoe 48.578 185.269 12. Cole Custer 48.579 185.265 13. Ryan Blaney 48.597 185.197 14. Erik Jones 48.633 185.060 15. Chris Buescher 48.651 184.991 16. Brad Keselowski 48.676 184.896 17. John Hunter Nemechek 48.681 184.877 18. Riley Herbst 48.706 184.782 19. Joey Logano 48.728 184.699 20. Austin Dillon 48.728 184.699 21. William Byron 48.761 184.574 22. Ross Chastain 48.770 184.540 23. Christopher Bell 48.837 184.287 24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 48.848 184.245 25. Shane Van Gisbergen 48.850 184.237 26. Josh Berry 48.879 184.128 27. Chase Elliott 48.943 183.887 28. Ty Dillon 48.948 183.869 29. Bubba Wallace 48.950 183.861 30. Zane Smith 49.048 183.494 31. Connor Zilisch 49.145 183.132 32. Austin Hill 49.158 183.083 33. Noah Gragson 49.183 182.990 34. Ryan Preece 49.238 182.786 35. Austin Cindric 49.254 182.726 36. Todd Gilliland 49.326 182.460 37. Cody Ware 49.431 182.072 38. Casey Mears 50.133 179.522 39. Daniel Dye 50.290 178.962

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