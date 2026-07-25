NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Carson Hocevar was fastest and won the pole.
On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Brickyard 400.
Chevrolet speed showed up during this session, specifically from Spire Motorsports, as they swept the front row with Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez, and then the third Spire car of Michael McDowell qualified sixth.
On the other hand, Ford struggled in qualifying, with the fastest being Ryan Blaney, who ended up 13th.
2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Carson Hocevar
|48.232
|186.598
|2.
|Daniel Suarez
|48.288
|186.382
|3.
|Tyler Reddick
|48.367
|186.077
|4.
|Ty Gibbs
|48.396
|185.966
|5.
|Denny Hamlin
|48.430
|185.835
|6.
|Michael McDowell
|48.449
|185.762
|7.
|Corey Heim
|48.529
|185.456
|8.
|Alex Bowman
|48.552
|185.368
|9.
|AJ Allmendinger
|48.558
|185.345
|10.
|Kyle Larson
|48.566
|185.315
|11.
|Chase Briscoe
|48.578
|185.269
|12.
|Cole Custer
|48.579
|185.265
|13.
|Ryan Blaney
|48.597
|185.197
|14.
|Erik Jones
|48.633
|185.060
|15.
|Chris Buescher
|48.651
|184.991
|16.
|Brad Keselowski
|48.676
|184.896
|17.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|48.681
|184.877
|18.
|Riley Herbst
|48.706
|184.782
|19.
|Joey Logano
|48.728
|184.699
|20.
|Austin Dillon
|48.728
|184.699
|21.
|William Byron
|48.761
|184.574
|22.
|Ross Chastain
|48.770
|184.540
|23.
|Christopher Bell
|48.837
|184.287
|24.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|48.848
|184.245
|25.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|48.850
|184.237
|26.
|Josh Berry
|48.879
|184.128
|27.
|Chase Elliott
|48.943
|183.887
|28.
|Ty Dillon
|48.948
|183.869
|29.
|Bubba Wallace
|48.950
|183.861
|30.
|Zane Smith
|49.048
|183.494
|31.
|Connor Zilisch
|49.145
|183.132
|32.
|Austin Hill
|49.158
|183.083
|33.
|Noah Gragson
|49.183
|182.990
|34.
|Ryan Preece
|49.238
|182.786
|35.
|Austin Cindric
|49.254
|182.726
|36.
|Todd Gilliland
|49.326
|182.460
|37.
|Cody Ware
|49.431
|182.072
|38.
|Casey Mears
|50.133
|179.522
|39.
|Daniel Dye
|50.290
|178.962
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