June 30, 2026

Kipp's fantasy baseball risers, fallers, breakouts for Week 14 of 2026. He analyzes hitters and pitchers performing well and poorly to determine future values.

Welcome, everyone, to another edition of RotoBaller’s Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers article series for Week 14 of the 2026 season! Today, I'll check in on players like Bryan Reynolds, Foster Griffin, Freddy Peralta, and more.

Keeping up with the latest hitter and pitcher trends is a key component of a successful season, and RotoBaller is here to help fantasy managers! Each week, I will select a few players who have performed well recently and a few who have not, and I will analyze their performances to determine how their future outcomes may be affected.

Following along here every week will give you an edge over your league mates and keep you up to date on who is firing on all cylinders and who is struggling to make ends meet. Every game matters, and there is no time to wait for regression. Let's get into some fantasy risers and fallers who may force some tough decisions.

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Fantasy Baseball Hitter Risers

Dansby Swanson, SS, Chicago Cubs

Dansby Swanson has been cooking for the previous two weeks and is now ranked fourth overall in Yahoo! leagues over that stretch. He has been slashing .279/.333/.651 with four HR, 18 RBI, 10 R, four BB, and four SB over that timeframe as well. Overall, this has been a very nice stretch for Dansby.

Will it continue is the question, and the answer is probably not, unfortunately. While the previous two weeks have been tremendous, he still ranks below the 50th percentile in several meaningful Statcast categories. His xwOBA of just .288 really stands out, and puts him in just the 15th percentile of the league.

Additionally, he is posting just a 7.2% barrel rate and 41% hard hit rate, both of which are below average. He would need to keep his current pace up in order to significantly improve these metrics, and that may be possible playing in Wrigley this summer, but I would not be extremely hopeful. Enjoy this ride while it lasts.

TWO-HOMER DAY FOR DANSBY SWANSON AND THIS ONE'S A GRAND SLAM pic.twitter.com/ZI8FdRihaZ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2026

Bryan Reynolds, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Unlike Swanson above, I fully expect Reynolds to keep rolling. Over the previous two weeks, he ranks fifth overall in Yahoo! leagues by slashing .422/.500/.778 with four HR, 11 RBI, 10 R, and seven BB. He has been the force behind this Pirates' offense for over a month now, and that trend should continue based on the metrics.

Overall, Reynolds ranks in the 80th percentile or better in xwOBA, average exit velocity, hard hit rate, and chase rate. The chase rate of just 23.1% stands out especially, as he is mashing while also being patient, which is a rarity in this sport. I would expect Reynolds to keep rolling and potentially lead the Pirates and your fantasy roster to a postseason berth.

Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Risers

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb has been absolutely outstanding over the previous two weeks and finds himself ranked eighth overall in Yahoo! leagues over that span. He has done this by posting a 0.78 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, and 18 Ks across 23 IP. He has also collected two wins over those 23 IP.

The metrics are a bit tainted from his early-season struggles, but his 3.56 xERA currently ranks in the 67th percentile and is slowly working its way down. Additionally, he has posted a solid 33.6% chase rate, which ranks in the 79th percentile. Webb has always been steady in terms of WHIP, and this is showing with his 6.1% BB rate, ranking him in the 84th percentile.

I would expect him to continue getting stronger as the season goes on, and he is someone I would target in a trade to bolster your roster down the stretch.

Logan Webb in June 🔥: 5 straight starts with at least 7 IP

0.71 ERA pic.twitter.com/mtrEQetXcZ — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

Foster Griffin, Washington Nationals

Griffin is someone I was high on after the first few weeks of the season and wished I had added off the wire, so if you did, congrats, because he has been rolling. Over the previous two weeks, he ranks 19th overall in Yahoo! leagues, posting a 0.89 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 24 Ks across 20 1/3 IP. Additionally, he has one win over this span.

Griffin's metrics are also pretty solid. Overall, he has limited hard contact by allowing just an 87.7 mph average exit velocity, which ranks in the 72nd percentile. Additionally, he has kept the walks down with a 6.3% walk rate and has gotten hitters to chase at a rate of 32.6%.

I can't confidently say that Griffin is going to continue at the pace that he has over the previous two weeks, but I am rather confident that he will be a very serviceable starter for your fantasy roster for the remainder of the season.

Fantasy Baseball Hitter Fallers

Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran has been struggling mightily overall this season and now ranks 705th overall in Yahoo! leagues over the previous two weeks. He is slashing just .130/.180/.196 with one HR, two RBI, four R, and one BB. Additionally, he is posting a 28% K rate over that same timeframe.

The overall metrics are just as ugly as the previous two weeks as well. Overall, he ranks below the 40th percentile in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, hard hit rate, and the list goes on and on. I would not expect much from him for the remainder of the season, especially in a Red Sox lineup that may look significantly worse after the trade deadline.

Given his struggles, it is unlikely you can move him for any real, meaningful piece, but if you can, I would not hesitate to make him someone else's problem.

Christian Walker, 1B, Houston Astros

Christian Walker is another player who has been struggling mightily at the plate recently. Over the previous two weeks, he has been slashing just .196/.275/.261 with zero HR, one RBI, three R, and five BB. This stretch has been bad enough to rank him an ugly 710th overall in Yahoo! leagues.

I am not as concerned with Walker as I am with Duran above, given his overall metrics. On the season, Walker ranks above the 50th percentile in all three major power metrics, including average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard hit rate. Additionally, his K rate of 21.7% is not all that bad, given the 18 HR he has produced this season.

I would expect Walker to snap out of this funk soon and return to providing solid production for your fantasy roster.

Christian Walker ties the game in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/7dwVSEVVki — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Fallers

Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jones should get a bit of grace since he has only been off the IL since May 29th; however, we must discuss his struggles, as he was expected to be a foundational piece for fantasy rosters upon his return. Over the previous two weeks, he ranks 685th in Yahoo! leagues, posting a 6.94 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 11 Ks across 11 2/3 IP.

Jones has also failed to earn any wins over the previous two weeks, which is rough considering how good the Pirates' offense has been this season. The overall metrics are not that awful, especially when you look at his fastball velocity and whiff rate, but he is going to have to limit the hard contact, as he currently sits with a 40.8% allowed hard hit rate.

I think this is simply him readjusting and getting his mechanics down after returning from the IL, and I would expect him to return to the form we saw when he last pitched in 2024.

Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

Peralta continues his struggles with the Mets and finds himself on the fallers list yet again after posting a 7.43 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, and just nine Ks across 13 1/3 IP over the previous two weeks. This stretch has ranked him 747th overall in Yahoo! leagues.

I am still a bit amazed at how poorly he has performed, given that the underlying metrics are not as bad as the results. Overall, he still ranks above the 50th percentile in xERA and is allowing just a 5.1% barrel rate, which ranks in the 81st percentile. He is also allowing a respectable average exit velocity of just 87.8%.

I would like to think that Peralta will eventually turn it around, but he consistently has to face tougher offenses in New York than he did in Milwaukee, given the competition in the NL East. I would recommend holding him at this point, but if you get a solid offer, I would not hesitate to let him go.

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