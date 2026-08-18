August 18, 2026

RotoBaller's greatest player from each of the 32 NHL teams. Read the greatest players in NHL history from each franchise including Anze Kopitar, Brian Leetch, and more.

Naming just one player to represent an entire team's history is very challenging. You must look not only at their impact on the club but also at their career accomplishments.

In this piece, we will attempt to name the greatest player from each of the NHL teams.

Let's dive in!

Anaheim Ducks

Teemu Selanne

Leading off our list will be winger Teemu Selanne. Even though Selanne began his career in Winnipeg with the Jets, he is most known for his time in California. As a Duck (15 seasons), Selanne would become the franchise leader in goals (457) by a wide margin and holds the overall point crown until Ryan Getzlaf dethroned him.

His 457 goals are more than 100 more than the No. 2 player (Corey Perry), and he sits just behind Getzlaf's 1,019 points (with 988 points) in nearly 200 fewer games played (1,157 GP - 966 GP). Selanne would eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame and win the 2006-07 Stanley Cup.

Boston Bruins

Bobby Orr

Despite only playing in 631 games and sitting eighth in total points among the franchise's legends, Bobby Orr will hold the spot on our list. Orr would tally an impressive 888 points over his career, with 264 of them coming as goals. Over his 10-year stint in Boston, Orr would win eight Norris Trophies and three Hart Trophies.

He would win two Stanley Cups (1969-70, 1971-72) and would win the Conn Smythe in both campaigns.

Buffalo Sabres

Dominik Hašek

Without a doubt, Dominik Hasek will represent the Buffalo Sabres on our list. Hasek spent nine of his 16 NHL seasons in Buffalo but was one of the best netminders in the game throughout his entire time in northern New York. As a Sabre, Hasek was awarded the Vezina six times and held an overall .926% SV% with a 2.22 GAA.

While Hasek would go on to win both of his Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings, the former 10th-round selection stands alone in the Buffalo record book.

Calgary Flames

Jarome Iginla

Iginla stands alone in the franchise record books and will, without a doubt, represent the Flames on this list. The winger spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career in Western Canada before bouncing around several clubs over his last 4.5 seasons. With the Flames, Iginla would become the only player in franchise history to surpass the 500-goal mark and join the 1,000-point club.

He would enjoy his strongest play from 2001 through the 2003 season. He would win the Rocket Richard Trophy in two of these three seasons and score a combined 126 goals.

Random Flames Goal Of The Day March 3rd, 2007. Alex Tanguay finds Jarome Iginla flying down the wing and he scores using his patented wrist shot. pic.twitter.com/7cb6JZdTiH — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) May 23, 2023

Carolina Hurricanes

Ron Francis

Playing for the then-Hartford Whalers (and Carolina Hurricanes), Ron Francis stands alone when looking at the franchise record books. Over 16 seasons with the franchise (spending time as both a Whaler and Hurricane), Francis would score 382 goals (which still stands as the franchise record) and become the first and only player in team history to tally over 1,000 points.

While he would win his two Stanley Cups with the Penguins, Francis was the leader of this franchise for nearly his entire career. During the 2001-02 season, he would win the Lady Byng and King Clancy Trophies as a member of the Hurricanes.

Chicago Blackhawks

Bobby Hull

Finding one player to represent one of the most historic teams in NHL history is quite difficult, but Bobby Hull stands just above the other legendary names. While Stan Mikita, Patrick Kane, and Denis Savard would represent many clubs on this list, Hull narrowly claims the spot in this ranking.

Through 15 seasons with the Blackhawks (1,036 games played), Hull leads the team in total goals (601) and is No. 3 in terms of points, trailing Kane and Mikita. However, Hull has played in the fewest games for the club in this group. Hull was also a 12-time All-Star, two-time Hart Trophy winner, and one-time Stanley Cup Champion (1960-61).

Colorado Avalanche

Joe Sakic

While Nathan MacKinnon may eventually take this spot by the end of his career, for now, Joe Sakic holds the honors. Sakic was the icon of this franchise as he spent his entire 20-year NHL career with the club. Over a team-high 1,378 games played, Sakic would score 625 goals and tack on 1,016 helpers.

Sakic is one of just three players in club history to have hit the 1,000-point mark (MacKinnon and Paul Stastny being the others), but Sakic holds the highest total. The centerman also won two Stanley Cups, one Hart Trophy (2000-01), and one Lady Byng.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Sergei Bobrovsky

While Bobrovsky has taken home both Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers, he enjoyed the most dominant run of his career with the Blue Jackets and will take the spot on our list. Bobrovsky spent seven of his 16 NHL seasons in Ohio and held a .903% SV% with a 2.80 GAA. He is the only goalie in team history with over 200 victories.

He won the Vezina Trophy twice as a Blue Jacket (2012-13, 2016-17) and even led the sport in SV% (.931%) and GAA (2.06) during the 2016 campaign.

Dallas Stars

Mike Modano

Given that he spent 20 seasons with the franchise, Mike Modano, without a doubt, will hold this spot on our list. Over these 20 seasons (1,459 games played), Modano would put his name at the top of the record books, totaling 1,359 points (the only player in team history to have 1,000) and scoring 557 goals.

In terms of accolades, Modano would win the 1998-99 Stanley Cup with the Stars. While he never won a Hart Trophy, Modano consistently earned a high number of points, finishing in the top 12 in five seasons.

Detroit Red Wings

Gordie Howe

Like the Blackhawks, the Red Wings, a historic club, have many options to choose from. The choice came down to three names: Nicklas Lidstrom, Steve Yzerman, and the legendary Gordie Howe. While Lidstrom is arguably the greatest defender in the sport's history and has an illustrious resume, Howe will narrowly edge him on our list.

Throughout his 26-year NHL career (1,687 games with the Red Wings), Howe would find the back of the net 786 times and total 1,809 points, both of which stand as franchise records. The forward would also won four Stanley Cups, six Art Ross Trophies, and six Hart Trophies.

Edmonton Oilers

Wayne Gretzky

One of the easiest selections, Wayne Gretzky will represent the Oilers. While Connor McDavid may eventually take his spot, for now, Gretzky is the undisputed selection here. The greatest of all time still stands as the all-time scoring leader (2,857 points) over his 20-year NHL career.

Gretzky spent nine of those with the Oilers and would score 583 goals and add 1,086 helpers over a 696-game stint. He would win eight-straight Hart Trophies as a member of the Oilers and win four Stanley Cups.

Florida Panthers

Roberto Luongo

While Alex Barkov makes a very strong case, the franchise's icon, Roberto Luongo, will earn the nod. Luongo spent 11 of his 19 seasons in the Hall of Fame, 19 seasons in Florida, where he enjoyed several dominant seasons. During his first stint in Florida (2000-01 - 2005-06), Luongo led the sport in days twice and GPS (Goalie Point Shares) three times.

During his second stint in Florida, Luongo (2013-14 - 2018-19) would finish top-10 in Vezina voting twice and even posted his career-high in SV% (.922%) during the 2015-16 season. He is the only netminder in team history who has eclipsed the 200-win mark.

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar

One of the few current-day players on this list, it is hard to picture the greatest player in Kings history without thinking of Anze Kopitar. Kopitar has played all 20 of his NHL seasons with the Kings, and while he does not sit atop most scoring records, he has led them to decades of success as their captain.

Through 1,512 games played, Kopitar sits third among total goals in team history and recently overtook the top spot in terms of total points, surpassing Marcel Dionne. Kopitar has won two Selke Trophies for his high-level defensive skills, three Lady Byngs, and been a part of two Stanley Cup-winning teams.

Minnesota Wild

Mikko Koivu

While Kirill Kaprizov appears poised to take this spot by the end of his career, as of writing, this position belongs to center Mikko Koivu. Koivu spent the first 15 ofh is 16 NHL seasons with the Minnesota Wild. During this stretch, Koivu would eclipse the 200-goal mark (with only Marian Gaborik and Kaprizov being the others) and would tally over 700 points, standing alone on the franchise leaderboard.

While he did not end his career with any hardware, he nearly won the Selke on multiple occasions. He would finish within the top-8 in voting four times, including back-to-back top-5 finishes in 2016 and 2017.

Montreal Canadiens

Guy Lafleur

The Canadiens are another team on our list with multiple players who are well deserving of a spot. However, the slight edge will go to forward Guy Lafleur. Lafleur would play in 961 games with the Canadiens, which is a bit lower than other franchise icons, but he was highly effective.

Over this 14-year stint, Lafleur would score 518 goals (second-most in history) and tally a franchise high 1,246 points, which is higher than both Jean Beliveau and Henri Richard, who have both logged over 1,100 games with the club. Lafleur would also win five Stanley Cups and take home three Art Ross and two Hart Trophies.

Nashville Predators

Pekka Rinne

When looking at franchise icons, Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators fits that bill. The Finnish netminder would spend all 15 of his NHL campaigns in Nashville and become the franchise's leader in wins and games played. He enjoyed his best season during the 2017-18 campaign when he took home the Vezina, posting an elite .927% SV% with a league-high eight shutouts. Despite winning only one Vezina, Rinne finished within the top-3 in voting in three of the other seasons.

Overall, Rinne would carry a .917% SV% with a 2.43 GAA over a hefty 683 games played.

New Jersey Devils

Martin Brodeur

One of the greatest netminders of all time will hold the next spot on our list. Brodeur spent all but one of his 22 legendary seasons in New Jersey, where he became the face of the franchise. With the Devils, Brodeur would win an eye-catching 688 games across 1,259 total games played. The No. 2 netminder in team history (in wins) sits with only 118.

During his 21 seasons in New Jersey, Brodeur would win three Stanley Cups and four Vezina Trophies. His best season came in 1996-97 when he tallied 10 shutouts with an incredible 1.88 GAA and a .927% SV%.

New York Islanders

Mike Bossy

Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer looks like a potential generational player and could very well take this spot by the next decade. For now, the honors belong to winger Mike Bossy. Bossy spent all 10 seasons of his NHL career with the New York Islanders and would play a major role in their dynasty during the 1980s.

Over just 752 games played, Bossy would become the franchise leader in goals scored (573) and sit No. 2 in total points (1,126), trailing only Bryan Trottier's 1,353. However, Bossy played in nearly 400 fewer games, which earned him the edge on our list. He was also named to eight All-Star teams and took home three Lady Byng Trophies.

New York Rangers

Brian Leetch

While Henrik Lundqvist, Rod Gilbert, and even Mark Messier have impressive resumes with the Rangers, defenseman Brian Leetch will earn the nod on our list. Leetch spent 17 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Blueshirts. He was a key member of their 1993-94 Stanley Cup-winning roster, taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy during that run.

Overall, he would finish his career with the second-most points in team history, despite playing on the blue line. He would score 240 goals and add 741 helpers, which stands as the most in team history. Leetch would also win two Norris Trophies and the Calder during his debut campaign.

Ottawa Senators

Daniel Alfredsson

Defenseman Erik Karlsson does have an impressive resume, but the team's top forward, Daniel Alfredsson, will represent them on this list. Alfredsson stands alone in the team's record books as the only player in club history to have scored more than 252 goals (426). Additionally, Alfredsson tallied 1,108 points with the Senators, sitting more than 400 points above Jason Spezza for the No. 2 spot.

The Hall of Famer did not win much hardware overh is carer but was very consistent. He began his career by winning the Calder in the 1995-96 season but would never take home any other annual performance awards.

Philadelphia Flyers

Bobby Clarke

Bobby Clarke is just one of two skaters in team history to reach the 1,000-game mark with the club, the other being current player Claude Giroux. However, Clarke's production during his time in Philadelphia greatly outperforms Giroux's, which will earn him a spot on our list.

Over 10 seasons in Philadelphia, Clarke would win two Stanley Cups (back-to-back) and score 358 goals while adding 852 helpers. He remains the only player in team history to have eclipsed the 1,000-point mark. Additionally, Clarke would win the Hart Trophy three times and the Selke once.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Mario Lemieux

While Sidney Crosby makes a strong case to hold this spot, the nod will still go to Le Magnifique. Lemieux played in only 915 games durinfh is career (compared to Crosby's 1,414 and counting) and tallied an incredible 1,723 points, just 30 shy of Crosby's current total. Additionally, Lemieux has scored 690 goals, which still stands as the franchise high.

Lemieux led the Penguins to two Stanley Cups and took home three Hart Trophies, two Conn Smythe Trophies, six Art Ross Trophies, and nine All-Star team bids.

San Jose Sharks

Joe Thornton

While his longtime teammate Patrick Marleau makes a strong case to prove that he holds most team records, the center Joe Thornton will earn the bid on our list. "Jumbo" Joe Thornton's time in San Jose was much shorter than Marleau's, but his impact on the franchise was greater.

Over 15 seasons with the Sharks, the Hall of Famer would make four All-Star teams, win one Hart Trophy (2005-06) and one Art Ross Trophy (2005-06). In terms of total points, Thornton would tally 1,055 with the Sharks, just shy of Marleau's 1,111 points. However, Thornton played in nearly 500 fewer games.

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann

The Kraken does not have a lengthy history, which makes this one of the easier calls on the list. In terms of overall production, Jared McCann stands alone in the team record books. McCann is the only player in club history to have eclipsed the 100-goal mark and tallied over 250 points.

Through five seasons in Seattle (and counting), McCann has found the back of the net 143 times, with his best season coming in 2022-23, where McCann scored an impressive 40 goals.

St. Louis Blues

Brett Hull

The Hall of Famer will hold the next spot on our list. Even though Brett Hull is not the franchise leader in overall points, he stands at the top in terms of goals and was by far the most dominant skater on a per-game basis. Over 11 seasons as a Blue, Hull would find the back of the net 527 times, sitting well above Bernie Federko, who is in the No. 2 spot.

While Federko is the only 1,000-point player in club history, Hull played in far fewer games (744 compared to 927), which earned him the spot. The winger would also take him to two Stanley Cups, the 1990-91 Hart Trophy, and three All-Star teams.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos

Netminder Andrei Vasilevsky made a strong claim to be on this list, and another Vezina Trophy to his shelf may push him over the top. However, for now, the spot goes to forward Steven Stamkos. One of the game's most dominant scorers of this generation, Stamkos found the back of the net 555 times over 1,082 games with the Lightning.

He would also tally 1,137 points, a record that still stands. However, the current forward Nikita Kucherov may catch him by the end of his career. Stamkos would win the Rocket Richard Trophy twice (2009-10, 2011-12) and win twin back-to-back Stanley Cups during the 2019-20, 2020-21 seasons.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mats Sundin

The Leafs have several worthy candidates, but forward Mats Sundin will earn the spot on our list. Sundin was recently surpassed by Auston Matthews for the franchise goals record, but in overall production, Sundin still deserves the spot. Through 981 games as a Maple Leaf, Sundin would total 987 points, which still stands as a team record.

While he would not win a Stanley Cup during his career, the Hall of Famer would be named to two All-Star teams and finish within the top-12 in Hart voting twice.

Utah Mammoth

Shane Doan

While Shane Doan never played for the "Utah" franchise, he did play for its previous incarnation, the Arizona Coyotes, which eventually became the Utah Hockey Club. When comparing both clubs, Doan's resume stands out among the Utah skaters. Throughout 21 seasons (spent all in Arizona), Doan would score 402 goals and add 570 helpers.

While Doan never received any votes for the Hart Trophy or had prolonged postseason success, he did win the Clancy during the 2009-2010 campaign and the Mark Messier Leadership Award during the 2011-12 season.

Vancouver Canucks

Daniel Sedin

This was a tough call between both of the Sedin twins. Both Henrik and Daniel spent their entire careers with Vancouver and were synonymous with the franchise. However, Daniel's production is lighter than Henrik's, which will earn him a spot on our list. Daniel currently leads the franchise in goals (393) and appears poised to continue to hold this post for the foreseeable future.

While Henrik did tally more points in his career, Daniel's impact as a goal scorer gives him the ever-so-slight edge.

Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault

One of the original Vegas "misfits" will hold the next spot on our list. Even though the Golden Knights have only been in the league since the 2017-18 season, Marchessault fits the bill as the franchise icon. The winger's 192 goals still stand as a franchise record and so do his 417 points, but center William Karlsson is quickly nearing that total.

Marchessault's best performance as a Golden Knight was during their 2022-23 Stanley Cup run. In this postseason, Marchessault won the Conn Smythe when he led the playoffs in goals (13) and +/- (17).

Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin

Of course, Alexander Ovechkin will hold the next spot on our list. One of the greatest goal scorers of all time has spent his entire career with the Capitals and is a soon-to-be first-ballot Hall of Famer. Last season, the Great Eight surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the league's all-time goal scorer.

Through 21 seasons (and counting), Ovechkin has won nine Rocket Richard Trophies, three Hart Trophies, one Art Ross, and won his only Stanley Cup during the 2017-18 season.

🚨Ovi’s Last Point in NHL??🚨 The @NHL Playoffs start today and the quest for the @StanleyCup is upon us! Here is a breakdown of @Capitals Jakob Chychrun’s goal against CBJ in Game 82 of the season. Is it the last assist Ovi registers in his illustrious career?? I sure hope… pic.twitter.com/cPEzptRJka — Alec Martinez (@amartinez_27) April 18, 2026

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck

Rounding out this list will be another current-day player. While Hellebuyck has not had an impressive 2025-26 season, he stands alone in all of the franchise record books. The netminder has won 341 games (as of writing) for the Jets, more than double the team's No. 2 most-winning goalie, Ondrej Pavelec.

Prior to his rough skid in 2025, Hellebuyck won back-to-back Vezina Trophies, his second and third of his career. He has led the sport in saves in four seasons, shutouts twice, and GAA once.