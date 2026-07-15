3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Max Clark, Seaver King, Jack Wenninger

July 15, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Max Clark, Seaver King, Jack Wenninger - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing a high-end prospect ahead of their call-up can be a lottery ticket for their fantasy roster. So far, players like Gage Jump, Jake Bennett, and Sam Antonacci have proven immense upside in their rookie seasons.

Below, we will check in on three emerging prospects at the Triple-A level and determine whether they are worthy stash targets early in the second half.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 81 G, .264/.351/.404, 18 2B, 8 HR, 20 SB

Last week, we discussed Max Clark’s teammate Max Anderson. This week, it is time to highlight the Tigers’ speedy outfielder.

Clark has put together a solid season in Triple-A, slashing .264/.351/.404 with eight home runs, 18 doubles, and 12 stolen bases,

The biggest question surrounding Clark remains his power development. His current 3.2% barrel rate indicates he still has room to grow in that area, but he is making strides.

Max Clark returns to Indiana and crushes a leadoff homer to give Toledo an instant lead. It’s his 7th home run of the year. Left his bat at 107.4 MPH and went 408 feet. pic.twitter.com/B59vGrw57M — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) July 7, 2026

Luckily, Clark is an ideal fit for Comerica Park. Its spacious outfield should allow more of his line drives to turn into doubles, and the Tigers desperately need an upgrade in center field.

Matt Vierling (63 wRC+) and James Outman (56 wRC+) have handled most of the work in center recently, but both have struggled offensively while providing below-average defense. Detroit also remains shorthanded.

Parker Meadows is sidelined with a broken arm, and Javier Baez is on the injured list with an ankle issue. Neither appears close to returning. Clark may not be dominating Triple-A pitching, but he doesn't necessarily need to.

Even if he provides only a modest offensive boost, his defense in center field would be a clear upgrade over Detroit's current options. A late-August promotion feels realistic, especially if the Tigers remain in the playoff race after the All-Star break.

- Written by Marty Tallman



Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 33 G, .275/.338/.443, 5 2B, 5 HR, 4 SB

In my best Bob Ryan voice from Entourage: What if I told you Seaver King may be a more powerful version of Brewers infielder Brice Turang? Would that be something you might be interested in?

King is one of the more athletic prospects in baseball, and he pairs 60-grade speed with a nearly 10% barrel rate and above-average bat speed.

After dominating Double-A earlier this season, King is slashing .275/.338/.443 with five home runs and four stolen bases across 33 Triple-A games.

Under the hood, the numbers back up his production, as he owns a .272 expected batting average (xBA), a .428 xSLG, and a 47.5% hard-hit rate across 145 Triple-A plate appearances.

The biggest question surrounding King has always been his approach at the plate. As the chart below shows, his 38.9% chase rate this season remains a significant area of concern.

If he can continue improving his plate discipline, he has the talent to be in the majors sooner rather than later. As of now, a September call-up appears to be the most likely outcome.

If that happens, King could become a valuable fantasy asset almost immediately, especially in deeper head-to-head formats and 15-team roto leagues. If you have a minor league roster spot available, he is worth stashing right now, even while on the Triple-A IL.

-Written by Marty Tallman

Jack Wenninger, SP, New York Mets

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 MiLB Stats: 79 2/3 IP, 3.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 77 SO, 44 BB

Wenninger was in this column back in April following his dominant start, but hit a rough roadblock in May, which pushed him to the honorable mentions. However, on July 4, Wenninger logged seven one-hit innings (with no runs) and a 5:3 K:BB against Worcester, his best showing of the season. He then followed that up with a 4 2/3-inning effort in which he allowed just two runs.

Before this outing, Wenninger carried a rough 6.40 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP over his last 32 1/3 innings. During this noted rough patch, the right-hander struck out just 29 hitters and struggled to command his pitches, serving up a high of 17 free passes.

Despite this, Wenninger was quite impressive earlier in the season, as noted above. From April 1 through May 17 (his first 35 2/3 innings of the season), the 24-year-old posted a sharp 1,51 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. While his strikeout upside was not overly high (39 punchouts), his command remained an issue (5.6 BB/9), which eventually caught up to him in mid-May.

With the Mets likely to be one of the most active sellers at the deadline, the team's No. 5-ranked prospect may face minimal competition for MLB innings in August.

Currently, pitchers such as Freddy Peralta and the injured Clay Holmes have been heavily linked in trade talks, which would allow Wenninger to emerge as the next man up to fill a spot.

If he can continue to improve his command, he could find himself on the same level as Milbrandt and Wiggins following the All-Star break.

Recasting Captain America as Jack Wenninger... 🇺🇸 7.0 IP | 0 R | 0 ER | 5 K | 1 H | 3 BB pic.twitter.com/KU9iZi9qQa — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) July 5, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Owen Murphy (ATL), Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI), Luis Lara (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Kenley Jansen Emilio Pagan vs Yainer Diaz Kyle Teel vs Jacob Latz Andrew Kittredge vs Emilio Pagan Grant Taylor vs Tyler Wells Andrew Kittredge vs Carson Benge Jasson Dominguez vs Nick Gonzales Curtis Mead vs Griffin Jax Robert Gasser vs Jake McCarthy Jake Mangum vs Yainer Diaz Kyle Teel vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Nick Gonzales Curtis Mead vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Griffin Jax Robert Gasser vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kenley Jansen Emilio Pagan vs Jacob Latz Andrew Kittredge vs Emilio Pagan Grant Taylor vs Tyler Wells Andrew Kittredge vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Max Clark, Seaver King, Jack Wenninger, Josh Bell, Caleb Kilian, Kerry Carpenter, Tanner Scott, Travis Bazzana, Alex Lange, Henry Bolte, Taj Bradley, Jung Hoo Lee, Brandon Sproat. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, Seaver King, Jack Wenninger, Josh Bell, Caleb Kilian, Kerry Carpenter, Tanner Scott, Travis Bazzana, Alex Lange, Henry Bolte, Taj Bradley, Jung Hoo Lee, Brandon Sproat:

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App