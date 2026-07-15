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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Max Clark, Seaver King, Jack Wenninger

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Seaver King - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospect Sleepers, Stashes, Waiver Wire

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Max Clark, Seaver King, Jack Wenninger - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing a high-end prospect ahead of their call-up can be a lottery ticket for their fantasy roster. So far, players like Gage Jump, Jake Bennett, and Sam Antonacci have proven immense upside in their rookie seasons.

Below, we will check in on three emerging prospects at the Triple-A level and determine whether they are worthy stash targets early in the second half.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 81 G, .264/.351/.404, 18 2B, 8 HR, 20 SB

Last week, we discussed Max Clark’s teammate Max Anderson. This week, it is time to highlight the Tigers’ speedy outfielder.

Clark has put together a solid season in Triple-A, slashing .264/.351/.404 with eight home runs, 18 doubles, and 12 stolen bases,

The biggest question surrounding Clark remains his power development. His current 3.2% barrel rate indicates he still has room to grow in that area, but he is making strides.

Luckily, Clark is an ideal fit for Comerica Park. Its spacious outfield should allow more of his line drives to turn into doubles, and the Tigers desperately need an upgrade in center field.

Matt Vierling (63 wRC+) and James Outman (56 wRC+) have handled most of the work in center recently, but both have struggled offensively while providing below-average defense. Detroit also remains shorthanded.

Parker Meadows is sidelined with a broken arm, and Javier Baez is on the injured list with an ankle issue. Neither appears close to returning. Clark may not be dominating Triple-A pitching, but he doesn't necessarily need to.

Even if he provides only a modest offensive boost, his defense in center field would be a clear upgrade over Detroit's current options. A late-August promotion feels realistic, especially if the Tigers remain in the playoff race after the All-Star break.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 33 G, .275/.338/.443, 5 2B, 5 HR, 4 SB

In my best Bob Ryan voice from Entourage: What if I told you Seaver King may be a more powerful version of Brewers infielder Brice Turang? Would that be something you might be interested in?

King is one of the more athletic prospects in baseball, and he pairs 60-grade speed with a nearly 10% barrel rate and above-average bat speed.

After dominating Double-A earlier this season, King is slashing .275/.338/.443 with five home runs and four stolen bases across 33 Triple-A games.

Under the hood, the numbers back up his production, as he owns a .272 expected batting average (xBA), a .428 xSLG, and a 47.5% hard-hit rate across 145 Triple-A plate appearances.

The biggest question surrounding King has always been his approach at the plate. As the chart below shows, his 38.9% chase rate this season remains a significant area of concern.

If he can continue improving his plate discipline, he has the talent to be in the majors sooner rather than later. As of now, a September call-up appears to be the most likely outcome.

If that happens, King could become a valuable fantasy asset almost immediately, especially in deeper head-to-head formats and 15-team roto leagues. If you have a minor league roster spot available, he is worth stashing right now, even while on the Triple-A IL.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Jack Wenninger, SP, New York Mets

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 MiLB Stats: 79 2/3 IP, 3.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 77 SO, 44 BB

Wenninger was in this column back in April following his dominant start, but hit a rough roadblock in May, which pushed him to the honorable mentions. However, on July 4, Wenninger logged seven one-hit innings (with no runs) and a 5:3 K:BB against Worcester, his best showing of the season. He then followed that up with a 4 2/3-inning effort in which he allowed just two runs.

Before this outing, Wenninger carried a rough 6.40 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP over his last 32 1/3 innings. During this noted rough patch, the right-hander struck out just 29 hitters and struggled to command his pitches, serving up a high of 17 free passes.

Despite this, Wenninger was quite impressive earlier in the season, as noted above. From April 1 through May 17 (his first 35 2/3 innings of the season), the 24-year-old posted a sharp 1,51 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. While his strikeout upside was not overly high (39 punchouts), his command remained an issue (5.6 BB/9), which eventually caught up to him in mid-May.

With the Mets likely to be one of the most active sellers at the deadline, the team's No. 5-ranked prospect may face minimal competition for MLB innings in August.

Currently, pitchers such as Freddy Peralta and the injured Clay Holmes have been heavily linked in trade talks, which would allow Wenninger to emerge as the next man up to fill a spot.

If he can continue to improve his command, he could find himself on the same level as Milbrandt and Wiggins following the All-Star break.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Owen Murphy (ATL), Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI), Luis Lara (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
5 Max Clark OF Tigers
6 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies
8 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
14 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
15 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
16 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
17 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
18 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
19 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
20 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
21 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
22 River Ryan SP Dodgers
23 Jacob Melton OF Rays
24 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
25 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs

 

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Max Clark, Seaver King, Jack Wenninger, Josh Bell, Caleb Kilian, Kerry Carpenter, Tanner Scott, Travis Bazzana, Alex Lange, Henry Bolte, Taj Bradley, Jung Hoo Lee, Brandon Sproat. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, Seaver King, Jack Wenninger, Josh Bell, Caleb Kilian, Kerry Carpenter, Tanner Scott, Travis Bazzana, Alex Lange, Henry Bolte, Taj Bradley, Jung Hoo Lee, Brandon Sproat:

Max Clark
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Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
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Vaughn Grissom
Max Clark
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Charlie Condon
Max Clark
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Robert Gasser
Max Clark
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Dalton Rushing
Max Clark
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Richie Palacios
Max Clark
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Kyle Teel
Max Clark
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Tyler Tolbert
Max Clark
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
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Victor Bericoto
Max Clark
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Clayton Beeter
Max Clark
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Hogan Harris
Max Clark
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Brett Baty
Max Clark
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Michael Petersen
Max Clark
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Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
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Elvis Alvarado
Max Clark
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Jake Mangum
Max Clark
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Anthony Seigler
Max Clark
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Jacob Webb
Max Clark
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Alejandro Kirk
Max Clark
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Kirby Yates
Max Clark
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Jonah Heim
Max Clark
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Spencer Steer
Max Clark
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Brayan Rocchio
Max Clark
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Bailey Ober
Max Clark
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Bryce Eldridge
Max Clark
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Ezequiel Tovar
Max Clark
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Kade Anderson
Max Clark
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Garrett Whitlock
Max Clark
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Walbert Urena
Max Clark
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JJ Bleday
Max Clark
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Jasson Dominguez
Max Clark
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Reynaldo Lopez
Max Clark
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Christian Scott
Max Clark
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Cade Cavalli
Max Clark
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Max Clark
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Jose Caballero
Max Clark
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Carson Benge
Max Clark
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Brandon Nimmo
Max Clark
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Jake McCarthy
Max Clark
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A.J. Ewing
Max Clark
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Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
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Sam Antonacci
Max Clark
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Mickey Moniak
Max Clark
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Heliot Ramos
Max Clark
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Cole Carrigg
Max Clark
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Kody Clemens
Max Clark
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Tristan Peters
Max Clark
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Mauricio Dubon
Max Clark
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Heriberto Hernandez
Josh Bell
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Kody Clemens
Josh Bell
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Tristan Peters
Josh Bell
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Kyle Karros
Josh Bell
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Tanner Scott
Josh Bell
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Emilio Pagan
Josh Bell
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Jake Burger
Josh Bell
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Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
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Yoendrys Gomez
Josh Bell
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Heliot Ramos
Josh Bell
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Grant Taylor
Josh Bell
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Joey Cantillo
Josh Bell
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Travis Bazzana
Josh Bell
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Gage Jump
Josh Bell
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Mauricio Dubon
Josh Bell
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Kenley Jansen
Josh Bell
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Kerry Carpenter
Josh Bell
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Mickey Moniak
Josh Bell
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Jung Hoo Lee
Josh Bell
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Samuel Basallo
Josh Bell
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Tyler Wells
Josh Bell
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Sam Antonacci
Josh Bell
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Nick Gonzales
Josh Bell
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Caleb Durbin
Josh Bell
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Heriberto Hernandez
Josh Bell
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Ian Seymour
Josh Bell
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Alex Lange
Josh Bell
vs
Jake Bennett
Josh Bell
vs
Shane Drohan
Josh Bell
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Troy Melton
Josh Bell
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Brandon Sproat
Josh Bell
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Chase DeLauter
Josh Bell
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Royce Lewis
Josh Bell
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A.J. Ewing
Josh Bell
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Mason Montgomery
Josh Bell
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T.J. Rumfield
Josh Bell
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Josh Bell
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Josh Bell
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Curtis Mead
Josh Bell
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Bryce Eldridge
Josh Bell
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Spencer Steer
Josh Bell
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Brett Baty
Josh Bell
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Charlie Condon
Josh Bell
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Vaughn Grissom
Caleb Kilian
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Luis Lara
Caleb Kilian
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Lane Thomas
Caleb Kilian
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Ryan Jeffers
Caleb Kilian
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Luis Robert Jr.
Caleb Kilian
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Masyn Winn
Caleb Kilian
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Garrett Mitchell
Caleb Kilian
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Dominic Canzone
Caleb Kilian
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Cade Cavalli
Caleb Kilian
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Joshua Baez
Caleb Kilian
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Christian Scott
Caleb Kilian
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Luke Keaschall
Caleb Kilian
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Reynaldo Lopez
Caleb Kilian
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Merrill Kelly
Caleb Kilian
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Jasson Dominguez
Caleb Kilian
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Henry Bolte
Caleb Kilian
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JJ Bleday
Caleb Kilian
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Tommy Edman
Caleb Kilian
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Walbert Urena
Caleb Kilian
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Chase Meidroth
Caleb Kilian
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Garrett Whitlock
Caleb Kilian
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Yainer Diaz
Caleb Kilian
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Kade Anderson
Caleb Kilian
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Curtis Mead
Caleb Kilian
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Ezequiel Tovar
Caleb Kilian
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Mason Montgomery
Caleb Kilian
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Bryce Eldridge
Caleb Kilian
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Royce Lewis
Caleb Kilian
vs
Bailey Ober
Caleb Kilian
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Brandon Sproat
Caleb Kilian
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Caleb Kilian
vs
Shane Drohan
Caleb Kilian
vs
Spencer Steer
Caleb Kilian
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Alex Lange
Caleb Kilian
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Jonah Heim
Caleb Kilian
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Kilian
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Sean Burke
Caleb Kilian
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Griffin Jax
Caleb Kilian
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Payton Tolle
Caleb Kilian
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Troy Melton
Caleb Kilian
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Ian Seymour
Caleb Kilian
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Kenley Jansen
Caleb Kilian
vs
Joey Cantillo
Caleb Kilian
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Emilio Pagan
Caleb Kilian
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Yoendrys Gomez
Caleb Kilian
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Grant Taylor
Caleb Kilian
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Tyler Wells
Caleb Kilian
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Kirby Yates
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jacob Webb
Caleb Kilian
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Elvis Alvarado
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Tyler Wells
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Grant Taylor
Kerry Carpenter
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Nick Gonzales
Kerry Carpenter
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Yoendrys Gomez
Kerry Carpenter
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Heriberto Hernandez
Kerry Carpenter
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Jake Burger
Kerry Carpenter
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Alex Lange
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Tanner Scott
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Shane Drohan
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Tristan Peters
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Brandon Sproat
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Josh Bell
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Royce Lewis
Kerry Carpenter
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Kody Clemens
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Kyle Karros
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Curtis Mead
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Yainer Diaz
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Tommy Edman
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Henry Bolte
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Gage Jump
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Kenley Jansen
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Joshua Baez
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jose Caballero
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Carson Benge
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Kerry Carpenter
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Jake McCarthy
Kerry Carpenter
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A.J. Ewing
Kerry Carpenter
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Chase DeLauter
Kerry Carpenter
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Sam Antonacci
Kerry Carpenter
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Dominic Canzone
Kerry Carpenter
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Luis Lara
Kerry Carpenter
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Lane Thomas
Kerry Carpenter
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Luis Robert Jr.
Kerry Carpenter
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Garrett Mitchell
Kerry Carpenter
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Jasson Dominguez
Kerry Carpenter
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JJ Bleday
Tanner Scott
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Tristan Peters
Tanner Scott
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Jake Burger
Tanner Scott
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Josh Bell
Tanner Scott
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Yoendrys Gomez
Tanner Scott
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Kody Clemens
Tanner Scott
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Grant Taylor
Tanner Scott
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Kyle Karros
Tanner Scott
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Travis Bazzana
Tanner Scott
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Emilio Pagan
Tanner Scott
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Mauricio Dubon
Tanner Scott
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Cole Carrigg
Tanner Scott
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Kerry Carpenter
Tanner Scott
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Heliot Ramos
Tanner Scott
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Jung Hoo Lee
Tanner Scott
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Joey Cantillo
Tanner Scott
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Tyler Wells
Tanner Scott
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Gage Jump
Tanner Scott
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Nick Gonzales
Tanner Scott
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Kenley Jansen
Tanner Scott
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Heriberto Hernandez
Tanner Scott
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Mickey Moniak
Tanner Scott
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Alex Lange
Tanner Scott
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Samuel Basallo
Tanner Scott
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Shane Drohan
Tanner Scott
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Sam Antonacci
Tanner Scott
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Brandon Sproat
Tanner Scott
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Caleb Durbin
Tanner Scott
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Royce Lewis
Tanner Scott
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Ian Seymour
Tanner Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tanner Scott
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Jake Bennett
Tanner Scott
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Curtis Mead
Tanner Scott
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Troy Melton
Tanner Scott
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tanner Scott
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tanner Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Tanner Scott
vs
Sean Burke
Tanner Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Tanner Scott
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Payton Tolle
Tanner Scott
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Tanner Scott
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Tanner Scott
vs
Kirby Yates
Tanner Scott
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Jacob Webb
Tanner Scott
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Elvis Alvarado
Tanner Scott
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Tanner Scott
vs
Clayton Beeter
Tanner Scott
vs
Hogan Harris
Tanner Scott
vs
Michael Petersen
Travis Bazzana
vs
Grant Taylor
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Travis Bazzana
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake Burger
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Travis Bazzana
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Tanner Scott
Travis Bazzana
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Tyler Wells
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tristan Peters
Travis Bazzana
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Nick Gonzales
Travis Bazzana
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Josh Bell
Travis Bazzana
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Heriberto Hernandez
Travis Bazzana
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Kody Clemens
Travis Bazzana
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Alex Lange
Travis Bazzana
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Kyle Karros
Travis Bazzana
vs
Shane Drohan
Travis Bazzana
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Emilio Pagan
Travis Bazzana
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Brandon Sproat
Travis Bazzana
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Cole Carrigg
Travis Bazzana
vs
Royce Lewis
Travis Bazzana
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Heliot Ramos
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mason Montgomery
Travis Bazzana
vs
Joey Cantillo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Curtis Mead
Travis Bazzana
vs
Gage Jump
Travis Bazzana
vs
Yainer Diaz
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kenley Jansen
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase Meidroth
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mickey Moniak
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tommy Edman
Travis Bazzana
vs
Samuel Basallo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Henry Bolte
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sam Antonacci
Travis Bazzana
vs
Merrill Kelly
Travis Bazzana
vs
Caleb Durbin
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jose Caballero
Travis Bazzana
vs
A.J. Ewing
Travis Bazzana
vs
Luke Keaschall
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Travis Bazzana
vs
Spencer Steer
Travis Bazzana
vs
Anthony Seigler
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brett Baty
Travis Bazzana
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Vaughn Grissom
Travis Bazzana
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Richie Palacios
Alex Lange
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Heriberto Hernandez
Alex Lange
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Shane Drohan
Alex Lange
vs
Nick Gonzales
Alex Lange
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Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
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Tyler Wells
Alex Lange
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Royce Lewis
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Mason Montgomery
Alex Lange
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Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Curtis Mead
Alex Lange
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Alex Lange
vs
Yainer Diaz
Alex Lange
vs
Travis Bazzana
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Grant Taylor
Alex Lange
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Tommy Edman
Alex Lange
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Yoendrys Gomez
Alex Lange
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Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
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Jake Burger
Alex Lange
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Merrill Kelly
Alex Lange
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Tanner Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Luke Keaschall
Alex Lange
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Tristan Peters
Alex Lange
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Joshua Baez
Alex Lange
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Josh Bell
Alex Lange
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Dominic Canzone
Alex Lange
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Kody Clemens
Alex Lange
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Masyn Winn
Alex Lange
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Kyle Karros
Alex Lange
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Ryan Jeffers
Alex Lange
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Emilio Pagan
Alex Lange
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Luis Lara
Alex Lange
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Cole Carrigg
Alex Lange
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Caleb Kilian
Alex Lange
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Heliot Ramos
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Latz
Alex Lange
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Sean Burke
Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
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Payton Tolle
Alex Lange
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Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
Kenley Jansen
Alex Lange
vs
Joey Cantillo
Alex Lange
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Alex Lange
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Alex Lange
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Kirby Yates
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Webb
Alex Lange
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Alex Lange
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Alex Lange
vs
Clayton Beeter
Henry Bolte
vs
Tommy Edman
Henry Bolte
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Merrill Kelly
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase Meidroth
Henry Bolte
vs
Luke Keaschall
Henry Bolte
vs
Yainer Diaz
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Curtis Mead
Henry Bolte
vs
Dominic Canzone
Henry Bolte
vs
Mason Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Masyn Winn
Henry Bolte
vs
Royce Lewis
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Sproat
Henry Bolte
vs
Luis Lara
Henry Bolte
vs
Shane Drohan
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Kilian
Henry Bolte
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Alex Lange
Henry Bolte
vs
Lane Thomas
Henry Bolte
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Henry Bolte
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Henry Bolte
vs
Nick Gonzales
Henry Bolte
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Henry Bolte
vs
Tyler Wells
Henry Bolte
vs
Cade Cavalli
Henry Bolte
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Henry Bolte
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Christian Scott
Henry Bolte
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Kerry Carpenter
Henry Bolte
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Henry Bolte
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Henry Bolte
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Henry Bolte
vs
Travis Bazzana
Henry Bolte
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JJ Bleday
Henry Bolte
vs
Grant Taylor
Henry Bolte
vs
Walbert Urena
Henry Bolte
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Henry Bolte
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Henry Bolte
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Jose Caballero
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Henry Bolte
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Jake McCarthy
Henry Bolte
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A.J. Ewing
Henry Bolte
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Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
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Sam Antonacci
Henry Bolte
vs
Mickey Moniak
Henry Bolte
vs
Heliot Ramos
Henry Bolte
vs
Cole Carrigg
Henry Bolte
vs
Kody Clemens
Henry Bolte
vs
Tristan Peters
Henry Bolte
vs
Spencer Steer
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake Mangum
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tyler Wells
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Grant Taylor
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Alex Lange
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Shane Drohan
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jake Burger
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tanner Scott
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Royce Lewis
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tristan Peters
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Josh Bell
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Curtis Mead
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kody Clemens
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kyle Karros
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tommy Edman
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Henry Bolte
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Gage Jump
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Joshua Baez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jose Caballero
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Carson Benge
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Luis Lara
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Lane Thomas
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
JJ Bleday
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Spencer Steer
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shane Drohan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Royce Lewis
Brandon Sproat
vs
Alex Lange
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mason Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Curtis Mead
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nick Gonzales
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yainer Diaz
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tyler Wells
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chase Meidroth
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tommy Edman
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Brandon Sproat
vs
Henry Bolte
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Brandon Sproat
vs
Merrill Kelly
Brandon Sproat
vs
Travis Bazzana
Brandon Sproat
vs
Luke Keaschall
Brandon Sproat
vs
Grant Taylor
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joshua Baez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Dominic Canzone
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Burger
Brandon Sproat
vs
Masyn Winn
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tanner Scott
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tristan Peters
Brandon Sproat
vs
Luis Lara
Brandon Sproat
vs
Josh Bell
Brandon Sproat
vs
Caleb Kilian
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kody Clemens
Brandon Sproat
vs
Lane Thomas
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kyle Karros
Brandon Sproat
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Brandon Sproat
vs
Emilio Pagan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Sproat
vs
Logan Henderson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Sean Burke
Brandon Sproat
vs
Griffin Jax
Brandon Sproat
vs
Payton Tolle
Brandon Sproat
vs
Troy Melton
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Sproat
vs
Gage Jump
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cade Cavalli
Brandon Sproat
vs
Christian Scott
Brandon Sproat
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Walbert Urena
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kade Anderson

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