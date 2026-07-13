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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson

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Joshua Baez - Fantasy Baseball Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

During the first half of the season, fantasy managers have seen the importance of stashing prospects as playersl ike Payton Tolle, Konnor Griffin and Gage Jump have all flashed high-end upside once reaching the big leagues.

In this piece, we will spotlight three of the top prospects in the minor leagues who could be worth stashing after the All-Star break.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 82 G, .250/.321/.573, 16 2B, 28 HR, 14 SB

It has been a couple of weeks since we last checked in on Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez. Although he has cooled off at the plate recently, his overall performance still warrants a promotion to the majors.

Through 82 games, Baez is slashing .250/.321/.573 with 28 home runs and 14 stolen bases, good for a 127 wRC+.

Simply put, if I could stash only one hitting prospect right now, Baez would be my choice. The biggest thing standing in the way of his promotion is a crowded St. Louis outfield.

The Cardinals’ current corner outfielders, Jordan Walker (142 wRC+), Lars Nootbaar (117 wRC+), and Nelson Velazquez (146 wRC+), have all performed well this season, making it difficult for him to be called up.

However, the designated hitter spot has been less consistent. Bryan Torres has struggled recently, striking out in 40% of his last 15 plate appearances while posting a 71 wRC+.

While Velazquez brings a different skill set as a left-handed hitter and Baez bats from the right side, Baez has shown he can handle both left-handed and right-handed pitching. Here is a breakdown of his Triple-A splits so far this season.

On the field, the concern with Baez is obvious: the strikeouts. He is currently striking out close to 30% of the time while posting a 36.21% chase rate and a 74.88% zone-contact rate.

With that said, when Baez does make contact, the results are loud. He owns an absurd 20.6% barrel rate and a .529 expected slugging percentage (xSLG).

Overall, the 23-year-old has checked every box to earn a promotion to the majors. He should debut by early August, and once he does, his combination of power and speed will make him a must-add in all fantasy formats.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 38 G, .277/.386/.440, 10 2B, 13 HR, 7 SB

Like his Triple-A teammate Kaelen Culpepper, Walker Jenkins has struggled to stay healthy this season. However, after returning from a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, he quickly picked up where he left off.

When healthy, he has looked like the player scouts envisioned when the Twins selected him fifth overall in the 2023 draft. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter brings an impressive combination of bat-to-ball skills, strong plate discipline, and developing power.

He also consistently controls the strike zone, posts strong walk rates, and has the offensive foundation to become a middle-of-the-order contributor. From a fantasy perspective, Jenkins will eventually have top-20 outfielder upside.

So when should managers expect Jenkins? Right now, the timeline remains uncertain, but the trade deadline could change everything. In 2025, Minnesota traded away several players at the deadline to cut payroll.

With the team sitting below .500, the Twins could once again prioritize the future over short-term competitiveness. Their current outfield situation may also eventually create an opening for Jenkins.

Byron Buxton is currently on the injured list with a hip injury, which opened the door for Alan Roden to receive a promotion from Triple-A. However, Roden probably isn't a long-term solution for the club.

Last year, he struggled during his first taste of the majors, hitting just .191/.261/.294 across 153 plate appearances with the Blue Jays and Twins.

While Roden has looked much better in Triple-A this season, posting a 134 wRC+ over 38 games, he is unlikely to block one of the organization's top prospects.

As platoon bats, Austin Martin (101 wRC+) and Trevor Larnach (131 wRC+) have both been productive this season, but either could be moved before the trade deadline.

If you have the roster space, Jenkins is worth stashing in 15-team leagues right now. Once he earns a promotion, he should be rostered in all 12-team formats.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

Even though Kade Anderson took a brief step back (by his standards) at Double-A this past week, the budding ace remains the clear No. 1 stash target among pitching prospects. On July 3, Anderson allowed two runs (for the second straight game) over six innings, walking none and punching out eight.

Over his last two outings (11 innings), the southpaw has now allowed four runs while posting an incredible 18:2 K:BB. Despite this brief step back, the southpaw continues to boast ridiculous numbers during his first professional season.

Overall, over his first 14 starts as a professional (all at Double-A), the former LSU superstar has posted a 1.36 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP. During this noted stretch, the left-hander has struck out 108 hitters with solid elite command, walking only 10 batters. He has kept the ball in the yard quite well, allowing just four total long balls.

Additionally, among these 14 starts, Anderson has allowed more than two runs in only one start, a career-worst five-run effort against North Arkansas on May 15.

While his upside remains the highest among any pitchers on this list, his path to the majors makes him a frustrating pitcher to roster for fantasy. While those in formats with N/A spots should continue to leave him there for the remainder of the season, those needing to use a bench spot should think twice before picking up the lefty.

Currently, the Mariners are operating in a five-man rotation on the MLB roster with one of their six "starters" serving as a bulk reliever. This has kept all six pitchers thoroughly involved in the team's game plan and has not created any path for Anderson to debut.

Back in June, a report also stated that the former No. 3 overall pick is still not in the team's "immediate" plans, further putting his ETA into question. While he will need to wait for an injury (and likely two), Anderson needs to remain above the names on this list when looking at upside.

Even if he were to make only a handful of starts (or bulk outings), he could very well post near-perfect ratios with elite strikeout numbers and become a must-start pitcher.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
3 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
4 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
6 Max Clark OF Tigers August
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
9 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
10 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
11 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers NOW
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates August
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
19 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
20 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 Jacob Melton OF Rays August
23 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
24 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
25 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners Maybe September

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, TJ Rumfield, Troy Melton, Caleb Durbin, Griffin Jax, Jake McCarthy, Samuel Basallo, Sam Antonacci, Jake Bennett. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, TJ Rumfield, Troy Melton, Caleb Durbin, Griffin Jax, Jake McCarthy, Samuel Basallo, Sam Antonacci, Jake Bennett:

Joshua Baez
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Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
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Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
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Masyn Winn
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
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Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
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Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
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Luis Lara
Joshua Baez
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Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
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Caleb Kilian
Joshua Baez
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Yainer Diaz
Joshua Baez
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Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
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Curtis Mead
Joshua Baez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Cade Cavalli
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Christian Scott
Joshua Baez
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Shane Drohan
Joshua Baez
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Reynaldo Lopez
Joshua Baez
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Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
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Heriberto Hernandez
Joshua Baez
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JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
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Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
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Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
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Tyler Wells
Joshua Baez
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Garrett Whitlock
Joshua Baez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
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Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Nimmo
Joshua Baez
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A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
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Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
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Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
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Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
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Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Walker Jenkins
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Charlie Condon
Walker Jenkins
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Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
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Dalton Rushing
Walker Jenkins
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Vaughn Grissom
Walker Jenkins
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Kyle Teel
Walker Jenkins
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Robert Gasser
Walker Jenkins
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Walker Jenkins
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Richie Palacios
Walker Jenkins
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Clayton Beeter
Walker Jenkins
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Tyler Tolbert
Walker Jenkins
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Brett Baty
Walker Jenkins
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Victor Bericoto
Walker Jenkins
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Andrew Kittredge
Walker Jenkins
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Hogan Harris
Walker Jenkins
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Elvis Alvarado
Walker Jenkins
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Michael Petersen
Walker Jenkins
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Jake Mangum
Walker Jenkins
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Anthony Seigler
Walker Jenkins
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Jacob Webb
Walker Jenkins
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Alejandro Kirk
Walker Jenkins
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Kirby Yates
Walker Jenkins
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Jonah Heim
Walker Jenkins
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Spencer Steer
Walker Jenkins
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Brayan Rocchio
Walker Jenkins
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Bailey Ober
Walker Jenkins
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Bryce Eldridge
Walker Jenkins
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Ezequiel Tovar
Walker Jenkins
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Kade Anderson
Walker Jenkins
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Garrett Whitlock
Walker Jenkins
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Walbert Urena
Walker Jenkins
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JJ Bleday
Walker Jenkins
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Jasson Dominguez
Walker Jenkins
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Walker Jenkins
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Jose Caballero
Walker Jenkins
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Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
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Brandon Nimmo
Walker Jenkins
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A.J. Ewing
Walker Jenkins
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Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
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Mickey Moniak
Walker Jenkins
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Heliot Ramos
Walker Jenkins
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Cole Carrigg
Walker Jenkins
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Kody Clemens
Walker Jenkins
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Tristan Peters
Walker Jenkins
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Mauricio Dubon
Walker Jenkins
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Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Whitlock
Kade Anderson
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Ezequiel Tovar
Kade Anderson
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Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
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Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
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JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
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Bailey Ober
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Brayan Rocchio
Kade Anderson
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Reynaldo Lopez
Kade Anderson
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Spencer Steer
Kade Anderson
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Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
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Jonah Heim
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
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Kirby Yates
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
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Alejandro Kirk
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Anthony Seigler
Kade Anderson
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Caleb Kilian
Kade Anderson
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Jake Mangum
Kade Anderson
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Luis Lara
Kade Anderson
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Elvis Alvarado
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Andrew Kittredge
Kade Anderson
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Masyn Winn
Kade Anderson
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Brett Baty
Kade Anderson
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Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
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Clayton Beeter
Kade Anderson
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Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Sean Burke
Kade Anderson
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Payton Tolle
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Gage Jump
Kade Anderson
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Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
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Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
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Tyler Wells
Kade Anderson
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Shane Drohan
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
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Mason Montgomery
T.J. Rumfield
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Payton Tolle
T.J. Rumfield
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A.J. Ewing
T.J. Rumfield
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Griffin Jax
T.J. Rumfield
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Chase DeLauter
T.J. Rumfield
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Jake McCarthy
T.J. Rumfield
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Troy Melton
T.J. Rumfield
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Carter Jensen
T.J. Rumfield
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Jake Bennett
T.J. Rumfield
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Brandon Nimmo
T.J. Rumfield
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Ian Seymour
T.J. Rumfield
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Sean Burke
T.J. Rumfield
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Caleb Durbin
T.J. Rumfield
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Logan Henderson
T.J. Rumfield
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Sam Antonacci
T.J. Rumfield
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Carson Benge
T.J. Rumfield
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Samuel Basallo
T.J. Rumfield
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Jacob Latz
T.J. Rumfield
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Mickey Moniak
T.J. Rumfield
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Vinnie Pasquantino
T.J. Rumfield
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Kenley Jansen
T.J. Rumfield
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Jose Caballero
T.J. Rumfield
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Gage Jump
T.J. Rumfield
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Esmerlyn Valdez
T.J. Rumfield
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Joey Cantillo
T.J. Rumfield
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Heliot Ramos
T.J. Rumfield
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Cole Carrigg
T.J. Rumfield
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Emilio Pagan
T.J. Rumfield
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Kyle Karros
T.J. Rumfield
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Kody Clemens
T.J. Rumfield
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Josh Bell
T.J. Rumfield
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Tristan Peters
T.J. Rumfield
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Tanner Scott
T.J. Rumfield
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Jake Burger
T.J. Rumfield
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Royce Lewis
T.J. Rumfield
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Curtis Mead
T.J. Rumfield
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Bryce Eldridge
T.J. Rumfield
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Spencer Steer
T.J. Rumfield
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Brett Baty
T.J. Rumfield
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Charlie Condon
T.J. Rumfield
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Vaughn Grissom
Troy Melton
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Chase DeLauter
Troy Melton
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Jake Bennett
Troy Melton
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A.J. Ewing
Troy Melton
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Ian Seymour
Troy Melton
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T.J. Rumfield
Troy Melton
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Caleb Durbin
Troy Melton
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Payton Tolle
Troy Melton
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Sam Antonacci
Troy Melton
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Griffin Jax
Troy Melton
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Samuel Basallo
Troy Melton
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Jake McCarthy
Troy Melton
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Mickey Moniak
Troy Melton
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Carter Jensen
Troy Melton
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Kenley Jansen
Troy Melton
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Brandon Nimmo
Troy Melton
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Gage Jump
Troy Melton
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Sean Burke
Troy Melton
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Joey Cantillo
Troy Melton
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Logan Henderson
Troy Melton
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Heliot Ramos
Troy Melton
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Carson Benge
Troy Melton
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Cole Carrigg
Troy Melton
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Jacob Latz
Troy Melton
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Emilio Pagan
Troy Melton
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Troy Melton
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Kyle Karros
Troy Melton
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Jose Caballero
Troy Melton
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Kody Clemens
Troy Melton
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Troy Melton
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Josh Bell
Troy Melton
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Tristan Peters
Troy Melton
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Tanner Scott
Troy Melton
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Yoendrys Gomez
Troy Melton
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Grant Taylor
Troy Melton
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Tyler Wells
Troy Melton
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Alex Lange
Troy Melton
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Shane Drohan
Troy Melton
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Brandon Sproat
Troy Melton
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Mason Montgomery
Troy Melton
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Merrill Kelly
Troy Melton
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Caleb Kilian
Troy Melton
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Cade Cavalli
Troy Melton
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Christian Scott
Troy Melton
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Reynaldo Lopez
Troy Melton
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Walbert Urena
Caleb Durbin
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Ian Seymour
Caleb Durbin
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Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
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Jake Bennett
Caleb Durbin
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Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
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Troy Melton
Caleb Durbin
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Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
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Chase DeLauter
Caleb Durbin
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Kenley Jansen
Caleb Durbin
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A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
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Gage Jump
Caleb Durbin
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T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Durbin
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Joey Cantillo
Caleb Durbin
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Payton Tolle
Caleb Durbin
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Heliot Ramos
Caleb Durbin
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Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
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Cole Carrigg
Caleb Durbin
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Jake McCarthy
Caleb Durbin
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Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
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Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
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Kyle Karros
Caleb Durbin
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Brandon Nimmo
Caleb Durbin
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Kody Clemens
Caleb Durbin
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Sean Burke
Caleb Durbin
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Josh Bell
Caleb Durbin
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Logan Henderson
Caleb Durbin
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Tristan Peters
Caleb Durbin
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Carson Benge
Caleb Durbin
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Tanner Scott
Caleb Durbin
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Jacob Latz
Caleb Durbin
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Jake Burger
Caleb Durbin
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Caleb Durbin
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Yoendrys Gomez
Caleb Durbin
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Jose Caballero
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
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Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
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Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
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Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Durbin
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Tommy Edman
Caleb Durbin
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Luke Keaschall
Caleb Durbin
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Brayan Rocchio
Caleb Durbin
vs
Spencer Steer
Caleb Durbin
vs
Anthony Seigler
Caleb Durbin
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Brett Baty
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake McCarthy
Griffin Jax
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Payton Tolle
Griffin Jax
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Carter Jensen
Griffin Jax
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T.J. Rumfield
Griffin Jax
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Brandon Nimmo
Griffin Jax
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A.J. Ewing
Griffin Jax
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Sean Burke
Griffin Jax
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Chase DeLauter
Griffin Jax
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Logan Henderson
Griffin Jax
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Troy Melton
Griffin Jax
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Carson Benge
Griffin Jax
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Jake Bennett
Griffin Jax
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Jacob Latz
Griffin Jax
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Ian Seymour
Griffin Jax
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Griffin Jax
vs
Caleb Durbin
Griffin Jax
vs
Jose Caballero
Griffin Jax
vs
Sam Antonacci
Griffin Jax
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Griffin Jax
vs
Samuel Basallo
Griffin Jax
vs
Mickey Moniak
Griffin Jax
vs
Kenley Jansen
Griffin Jax
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Gage Jump
Griffin Jax
vs
Joey Cantillo
Griffin Jax
vs
Heliot Ramos
Griffin Jax
vs
Cole Carrigg
Griffin Jax
vs
Emilio Pagan
Griffin Jax
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Griffin Jax
vs
Kody Clemens
Griffin Jax
vs
Josh Bell
Griffin Jax
vs
Tristan Peters
Griffin Jax
vs
Tanner Scott
Griffin Jax
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Griffin Jax
vs
Grant Taylor
Griffin Jax
vs
Tyler Wells
Griffin Jax
vs
Alex Lange
Griffin Jax
vs
Shane Drohan
Griffin Jax
vs
Brandon Sproat
Griffin Jax
vs
Mason Montgomery
Griffin Jax
vs
Merrill Kelly
Griffin Jax
vs
Caleb Kilian
Griffin Jax
vs
Cade Cavalli
Griffin Jax
vs
Christian Scott
Griffin Jax
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Griffin Jax
vs
Walbert Urena
Jake McCarthy
vs
Carter Jensen
Jake McCarthy
vs
Griffin Jax
Jake McCarthy
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Jake McCarthy
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Payton Tolle
Jake McCarthy
vs
Sean Burke
Jake McCarthy
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake McCarthy
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Logan Henderson
Jake McCarthy
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A.J. Ewing
Jake McCarthy
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Carson Benge
Jake McCarthy
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jacob Latz
Jake McCarthy
vs
Troy Melton
Jake McCarthy
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jake Bennett
Jake McCarthy
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Jose Caballero
Jake McCarthy
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Ian Seymour
Jake McCarthy
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake McCarthy
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jake McCarthy
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Sam Antonacci
Jake McCarthy
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Samuel Basallo
Jake McCarthy
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Mickey Moniak
Jake McCarthy
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jake McCarthy
vs
Gage Jump
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