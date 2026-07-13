3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson

July 13, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

During the first half of the season, fantasy managers have seen the importance of stashing prospects as playersl ike Payton Tolle, Konnor Griffin and Gage Jump have all flashed high-end upside once reaching the big leagues.

In this piece, we will spotlight three of the top prospects in the minor leagues who could be worth stashing after the All-Star break.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 82 G, .250/.321/.573, 16 2B, 28 HR, 14 SB

It has been a couple of weeks since we last checked in on Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez. Although he has cooled off at the plate recently, his overall performance still warrants a promotion to the majors.

Through 82 games, Baez is slashing .250/.321/.573 with 28 home runs and 14 stolen bases, good for a 127 wRC+.

Simply put, if I could stash only one hitting prospect right now, Baez would be my choice. The biggest thing standing in the way of his promotion is a crowded St. Louis outfield.

The Cardinals’ current corner outfielders, Jordan Walker (142 wRC+), Lars Nootbaar (117 wRC+), and Nelson Velazquez (146 wRC+), have all performed well this season, making it difficult for him to be called up.

However, the designated hitter spot has been less consistent. Bryan Torres has struggled recently, striking out in 40% of his last 15 plate appearances while posting a 71 wRC+.

While Velazquez brings a different skill set as a left-handed hitter and Baez bats from the right side, Baez has shown he can handle both left-handed and right-handed pitching. Here is a breakdown of his Triple-A splits so far this season.

On the field, the concern with Baez is obvious: the strikeouts. He is currently striking out close to 30% of the time while posting a 36.21% chase rate and a 74.88% zone-contact rate.

With that said, when Baez does make contact, the results are loud. He owns an absurd 20.6% barrel rate and a .529 expected slugging percentage (xSLG).

Overall, the 23-year-old has checked every box to earn a promotion to the majors. He should debut by early August, and once he does, his combination of power and speed will make him a must-add in all fantasy formats.

- Written by Marty Tallman



Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 38 G, .277/.386/.440, 10 2B, 13 HR, 7 SB

Like his Triple-A teammate Kaelen Culpepper, Walker Jenkins has struggled to stay healthy this season. However, after returning from a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, he quickly picked up where he left off.

Walker Jenkins in his 11 games since returning off the injured list: .442/.467/.814 with 8 XBH@Twins | @TwinsPlayerDev | @StPaulSaints pic.twitter.com/4cdwy1z4w9 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 4, 2026

When healthy, he has looked like the player scouts envisioned when the Twins selected him fifth overall in the 2023 draft. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter brings an impressive combination of bat-to-ball skills, strong plate discipline, and developing power.

He also consistently controls the strike zone, posts strong walk rates, and has the offensive foundation to become a middle-of-the-order contributor. From a fantasy perspective, Jenkins will eventually have top-20 outfielder upside.

So when should managers expect Jenkins? Right now, the timeline remains uncertain, but the trade deadline could change everything. In 2025, Minnesota traded away several players at the deadline to cut payroll.

With the team sitting below .500, the Twins could once again prioritize the future over short-term competitiveness. Their current outfield situation may also eventually create an opening for Jenkins.

Byron Buxton is currently on the injured list with a hip injury, which opened the door for Alan Roden to receive a promotion from Triple-A. However, Roden probably isn't a long-term solution for the club.

Last year, he struggled during his first taste of the majors, hitting just .191/.261/.294 across 153 plate appearances with the Blue Jays and Twins.

While Roden has looked much better in Triple-A this season, posting a 134 wRC+ over 38 games, he is unlikely to block one of the organization's top prospects.

As platoon bats, Austin Martin (101 wRC+) and Trevor Larnach (131 wRC+) have both been productive this season, but either could be moved before the trade deadline.

If you have the roster space, Jenkins is worth stashing in 15-team leagues right now. Once he earns a promotion, he should be rostered in all 12-team formats.

-Written by Marty Tallman

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AA Stats: 72 2/3 IP, 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 108 SO, 10 BB

Even though Kade Anderson took a brief step back (by his standards) at Double-A this past week, the budding ace remains the clear No. 1 stash target among pitching prospects. On July 3, Anderson allowed two runs (for the second straight game) over six innings, walking none and punching out eight.

Over his last two outings (11 innings), the southpaw has now allowed four runs while posting an incredible 18:2 K:BB. Despite this brief step back, the southpaw continues to boast ridiculous numbers during his first professional season.

Overall, over his first 14 starts as a professional (all at Double-A), the former LSU superstar has posted a 1.36 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP. During this noted stretch, the left-hander has struck out 108 hitters with solid elite command, walking only 10 batters. He has kept the ball in the yard quite well, allowing just four total long balls.

Additionally, among these 14 starts, Anderson has allowed more than two runs in only one start, a career-worst five-run effort against North Arkansas on May 15.

While his upside remains the highest among any pitchers on this list, his path to the majors makes him a frustrating pitcher to roster for fantasy. While those in formats with N/A spots should continue to leave him there for the remainder of the season, those needing to use a bench spot should think twice before picking up the lefty.

Currently, the Mariners are operating in a five-man rotation on the MLB roster with one of their six "starters" serving as a bulk reliever. This has kept all six pitchers thoroughly involved in the team's game plan and has not created any path for Anderson to debut.

Back in June, a report also stated that the former No. 3 overall pick is still not in the team's "immediate" plans, further putting his ETA into question. While he will need to wait for an injury (and likely two), Anderson needs to remain above the names on this list when looking at upside.

Even if he were to make only a handful of starts (or bulk outings), he could very well post near-perfect ratios with elite strikeout numbers and become a must-start pitcher.

Kade Anderson has made 14 starts this season. 8+ Strikeouts : 10 of 14 starts

2 ER or less. 13 of 14 starts This is one of the best seasons by a pitching prospect that we've ever seen.#TridentsUppic.twitter.com/SQHHs208Uf — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 4, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Andrew Kittredge Clayton Beeter vs Kade Anderson AJ Smith-Shawver vs Grant Taylor Tyler Wells vs Troy Melton Christian Scott vs Esmerlyn Valdez Chase DeLauter vs Carson Benge Chase DeLauter vs Tyler Wells Hogan Harris vs A.J. Ewing Lane Thomas vs Payton Tolle AJ Smith-Shawver vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs T.J. Rumfield Kody Clemens vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kade Anderson AJ Smith-Shawver vs Troy Melton Christian Scott vs Payton Tolle AJ Smith-Shawver vs Christian Scott Bailey Ober vs Logan Henderson Griffin Jax vs vs vs vs vs Andrew Kittredge Clayton Beeter vs Grant Taylor Tyler Wells vs Tyler Wells Hogan Harris vs Jacob Latz Grant Taylor vs Jacob Latz Mason Montgomery vs Shane Drohan Mason Montgomery vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, TJ Rumfield, Troy Melton, Caleb Durbin, Griffin Jax, Jake McCarthy, Samuel Basallo, Sam Antonacci, Jake Bennett. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, TJ Rumfield, Troy Melton, Caleb Durbin, Griffin Jax, Jake McCarthy, Samuel Basallo, Sam Antonacci, Jake Bennett:

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