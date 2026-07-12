July 12, 2026

Dan's top hitter streamers and starts as fantasy baseball waiver wire adds for Week 16 of 2026 (July 12 - July 26). He analyzes streamers with favorable matchups, schedules.

The All-Star break is finally upon us, and therefore we have a few days off coming up, followed by an extra-long week since most fantasy sites combine next weekend's series with the full week of games that follow. Since you have to make your roster moves tonight anyway in a lot of leagues, I'm still putting out my favorite hitters for the upcoming two-week stretch today. A lot can change between now and July 26, so make sure you're following our player news for injuries, prospect promotions, and any other breaking news during the upcoming stretch!

My weekly hitters, streamers, fantasy baseball waiver-wire pickups column will identify hitters with favorable matchups who can be considered for waiver-wire pickups or streamers ahead of Sunday night's waiver-wire runs in leagues with weekly transactions. Because of format changes to Yahoo leagues this year, the players featured in this article are rostered in 30% or fewer leagues on Yahoo (yes, I'm increasing this number as the wire is already getting picked over pretty aggressively this season).

You can also check out the rest of our fantasy baseball streamer content here at RotoBaller. Now, let's see which hitters we should consider grabbing off the wire as we roll into Week 16 of the fantasy baseball season!

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What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 16?

Most teams will play nine games during this scoring period, but we have eight teams that are playing 10 games.

10-Game Weeks

ATL, CLE, DET, KCR, MIN, SDP, TBR, and TOR.

Ballpark Upgrades:

ATH (three games at home)

(three games at home) CIN (three games at COL)

(three games at COL) COL (six games at home)

(six games at home) WAS (three games at COL, three games at ATH)

Week 16 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers

I'll recommend only players who are rostered in 30 percent or fewer leagues, and all roster percentages are from Yahoo!

Kyle Karros, 3B - COL (26%)

We can't ignore the hot streak that Karros is on right now, nor should we! The Colorado third baseman is arguably one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball, yet still available in three-fourths of leagues somehow! It's not as if this is coming entirely out of nowhere either; Karros has been hitting well for over a month, and he just happened to erupt in a major way in these last two weeks.

Kyle Karros launches his 9th HR of the season He has five homers in his last 15 games

pic.twitter.com/lYuDP3In1q — Kirk Snyder (@dynastyinfo411) July 11, 2026

He's the 12th-rated player over this last two-week period, and with third base being a relatively weak position this year, he should be one of the top pick-ups this week in all formats.

JJ Bleday, OF - CIN (24%)

Bleday was a waiver wire darling back in May, but had cooled off in June, and a lot of managers (myself included) cut him in favor of other emerging hitters.

JJ Bleday crushes a no-doubter to tie things back up 💪 pic.twitter.com/QNluEH45PM — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2026

But Bleday has started to flex his power bat again recently with three home runs in his last four games. He's never going to hit for average consistently, but his power plays well in Cincinnati's park, and his 16 home runs going into the break make him one of the best power bats that is this widely available.

Curtis Mead, 1B/2B/3B - WAS (23%)

Mead continues to have a productive year, slugging his 16th home run of the season yesterday against Cam Schlittler and the Yankees.

we have the meads pic.twitter.com/VbTY9vDo3W — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 11, 2026

He simply shouldn't be this widely available given his solid production this season. When you factor in the elite upcoming schedule for Washington, with stops in Cincy and Colorado, Mead is easily one of the best adds for the upcoming week.

Garrett Mitchell, OF - MIL (22%)

Mitchell continues to rake for the Brew Crew, hitting .404 over the last two weeks. He's inside the top-40 on the Yahoo player rater during that stretch, and he's starting to draw more playing time against lefties that he did earlier in the season.

Dominic Canzone, OF - SEA (17%)

The big news coming out of Seattle regarding Canzone was that he was considered to be an everyday player going forward, not just a platoon bat. I'm buying into that, especially when you consider that Canzone has faired just fine against LHP (178 wRC+) this season in a fairly small sample size (23 at-bats).

Seattle would be foolish not to see if Canzone can develop into an everyday starter, and his power profile is too juicy to pass up.

Blaze Alexander, 2B/3B/SS/OF - BAL (13%)

I've tried a few times to dismiss Alexander's stats as fluky, but this guy just won't stop hitting. He slugged another home run this weekend and is still hitting .306 on the season.

With Baltimore having so many disappointments in their lineup this year, Alexander has been one of the few bright spots, and I expect that he will continue to find his way into the lineup going forward because of his hit tool.

Jake Mangum, OF - PIT (13%)

The Pirates have a good problem on their hands. Their "fourth outfielder," Mangum, is hitting .341 over the last two weeks and has scored a whopping 11 runs to help this offense stay afloat while Oneil Cruz, Spencer Horwitz, and Konnor Griffin are out with injuries.

Jake Mangum hits a 405 FT no-doubter! Mangum’s .305 AVG is tied with Brandon Marsh for 10th-best in MLB 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/KvIX5KSYq2 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 9, 2026

Cruz could return soon, but Mangum is still a solid add for now and could continue to find his way into the lineup with how well he's hitting lately.

Cole Young, 2B - SEA (12%)

Young has seen his batting average fall lately into the .250 range. However, he has four home runs over the last two weeks, giving him 11 on the season. That type of power at second base will certainly play, so give him a look if you need help in the middle infield.

Luis Lara, OF - MIL (9%)

The Milwaukee speedster has made four starts since being promoted and has a hit in each of them. He's a switch-hitter with elite speed and a very good hit tool. He might not crack the lineup every day right now, but I don't think the Brewers called him up for him to sit on the bench either.

Luis Lara picked up his first hit, first double, and first two RBI in his MLB debut last night!#ThisIsMyCrewpic.twitter.com/g2lmLuVyzq — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 8, 2026

He hasn't swiped a bag yet, but he did have 24 steals at Triple-A this season before being called up. I think it's only a matter of time before we see him more active as a base stealer, with Milwaukee being a team that likes to be aggressive on the basepaths.

Tristan Peters, OF - CHW (6%)

How can you not be romantic about baseball? Tristan Peters was playing for the Savannah Bananas at one point and is now an American League All-Star. Some will try to poo-poo his appearance there based on his overall numbers, but Peters has had a really good year, hitting .302 with 35 RBI and 37 runs scored. He's red-hot right now, hitting .390 over the last two weeks.

Tristan Peters has been named to the AL All-Star team! He replaces Nick Kurtz on the roster. pic.twitter.com/BpoV3OSdaf — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

He just hit for the cycle on Friday night and should continue to get at-bats against righties going forward. I have had him on some rosters for a while now, and I am not sure why the field has been so slow to get on board!

Brett Baty, 1B/2B/3B/OF - NYM (5%)

Sure, I know Baty has underperformed compared to expectations on the season as a whole, but he's been picking it up at the plate recently. He's hitting .289 with 9 runs scored and has stolen two bases over the last two weeks. He's eligible at four positions and could be a sneaky add this week if he can build some momentum from this recent solid stretch.

Week 16 Deep League Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers

Some widely available hitters (under 5% rostered) could be worth a look this week due to hot starts at the plate or strong matchups.

Good luck this week, and choose those streaming options wisely! As always, thanks for making RotoBaller your choice for fantasy baseball content all season long!

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Analysis Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/6-7/12) Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/6-7/12) Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 16 MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/12/26)